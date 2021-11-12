Liquidity Coverage Ratio (average in Q2)

Disclosure of Quantitative Information about Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Consolidated)

(In million yen, %, the number of data)

Item Current Quarter Prior Quarter

(From 2021/7/1 To 2021/9/30) (From 2021/4/1 To 2021/6/30)

High-Quality Liquid Assets (1)

1 Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) 76,449,727 76,775,497

TOTAL TOTAL TOTAL TOTAL

Cash Outflows (2) UNWEIGHTED WEIGHTED UNWEIGHTED WEIGHTED

VALUE VALUE VALUE VALUE

2 Cash outflows related to unsecured retail funding 57,623,592 4,486,817 56,646,758 4,428,124

3 of which, Stable deposits 18,272,789 551,121 17,715,975 534,440

4 of which, Less stable deposits 39,350,803 3,935,695 38,930,783 3,893,685

5 Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding 78,195,398 39,171,178 80,698,347 40,109,410

6 of which, Qualifying operational deposits － － － －

7 of which, Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding 72,865,727 33,841,507 75,278,375 34,689,438

other than qualifying operational deposits and debt securities

8 of which, Debt securities 5,329,671 5,329,671 5,419,972 5,419,972

9 Cash outflows related to secured funding, etc. 504,436 492,234

10 Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc. funding 28,469,349 9,407,346 28,689,667 9,321,377

programs, credit and liquidity facilities

11 of which, Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc. 1,734,509 1,734,509 1,648,686 1,648,686

12 of which, Cash outflows related to funding programs 304,869 304,869 380,906 380,906

13 of which, Cash outflows related to credit and liquidity facilities 26,429,971 7,367,968 26,660,074 7,291,784

14 Cash outflows related to contractual funding obligations, etc. 10,163,373 7,367,127 10,461,197 7,446,267

15 Cash outflows related to contingencies 77,890,752 1,434,902 79,682,349 1,409,020

16 Total cash outflows 62,371,804 63,206,432

TOTAL TOTAL TOTAL TOTAL

Cash Inflows (3) UNWEIGHTED WEIGHTED UNWEIGHTED WEIGHTED

VALUE VALUE VALUE VALUE

17 Cash inflows related to secured lending, etc. 6,178,033 955,325 6,612,398 925,333

18 Cash inflows related to collection of loans, etc. 10,421,781 6,621,228 10,330,596 6,750,264

19 Other cash inflows 3,807,828 1,984,973 4,130,004 1,980,602

20 Total cash inflows 20,407,641 9,561,526 21,072,998 9,656,200

Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio (4)

21 Total HQLA allowed to be included in the calculation 76,449,727 76,775,497

22 Net cash outflows 52,810,278 53,550,233

23 Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) 144.7% 143.3%