Liquidity Coverage Ratio (average in Q2)
Disclosure of Quantitative Information about Liquidity Coverage Ratio
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Consolidated)
(In million yen, %, the number of data)
Item
Current Quarter
Prior Quarter
(From 2021/7/1 To 2021/9/30)
(From 2021/4/1 To 2021/6/30)
High-Quality Liquid Assets (1)
1
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
76,449,727
76,775,497
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
Cash Outflows (2)
UNWEIGHTED
WEIGHTED
UNWEIGHTED
WEIGHTED
VALUE
VALUE
VALUE
VALUE
2
Cash outflows related to unsecured retail funding
57,623,592
4,486,817
56,646,758
4,428,124
3
of which, Stable deposits
18,272,789
551,121
17,715,975
534,440
4
of which, Less stable deposits
39,350,803
3,935,695
38,930,783
3,893,685
5
Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding
78,195,398
39,171,178
80,698,347
40,109,410
6
of which, Qualifying operational deposits
－
－
－
－
7
of which, Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding
72,865,727
33,841,507
75,278,375
34,689,438
other than qualifying operational deposits and debt securities
8
of which, Debt securities
5,329,671
5,329,671
5,419,972
5,419,972
9
Cash outflows related to secured funding, etc.
504,436
492,234
10
Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc. funding
28,469,349
9,407,346
28,689,667
9,321,377
programs, credit and liquidity facilities
11
of which, Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc.
1,734,509
1,734,509
1,648,686
1,648,686
12
of which, Cash outflows related to funding programs
304,869
304,869
380,906
380,906
13
of which, Cash outflows related to credit and liquidity facilities
26,429,971
7,367,968
26,660,074
7,291,784
14
Cash outflows related to contractual funding obligations, etc.
10,163,373
7,367,127
10,461,197
7,446,267
15
Cash outflows related to contingencies
77,890,752
1,434,902
79,682,349
1,409,020
16
Total cash outflows
62,371,804
63,206,432
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
Cash Inflows (3)
UNWEIGHTED
WEIGHTED
UNWEIGHTED
WEIGHTED
VALUE
VALUE
VALUE
VALUE
17
Cash inflows related to secured lending, etc.
6,178,033
955,325
6,612,398
925,333
18
Cash inflows related to collection of loans, etc.
10,421,781
6,621,228
10,330,596
6,750,264
19
Other cash inflows
3,807,828
1,984,973
4,130,004
1,980,602
20
Total cash inflows
20,407,641
9,561,526
21,072,998
9,656,200
Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio (4)
21
Total HQLA allowed to be included in the calculation
76,449,727
76,775,497
22
Net cash outflows
52,810,278
53,550,233
23
Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)
144.7%
143.3%
24
The number of data used to calculate the average value
61
61
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 10:56:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2022
2 857 B
25 050 M
25 050 M
Net income 2022
667 B
5 850 M
5 850 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
7,84x
Yield 2022
5,24%
Capitalization
5 247 B
46 031 M
46 002 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,79x
Nbr of Employees
86 800
Free-Float
93,6%
