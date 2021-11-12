Log in
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/11
3828 JPY   +1.00%
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (average in Q2)

11/12/2021 | 05:57am EST
Disclosure of Quantitative Information about Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Consolidated)

(In million yen, %, the number of data)

Item

Current Quarter

Prior Quarter

(From 2021/7/1 To 2021/9/30)

(From 2021/4/1 To 2021/6/30)

High-Quality Liquid Assets (1)

1

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)

76,449,727

76,775,497

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

Cash Outflows (2)

UNWEIGHTED

WEIGHTED

UNWEIGHTED

WEIGHTED

VALUE

VALUE

VALUE

VALUE

2

Cash outflows related to unsecured retail funding

57,623,592

4,486,817

56,646,758

4,428,124

3

of which, Stable deposits

18,272,789

551,121

17,715,975

534,440

4

of which, Less stable deposits

39,350,803

3,935,695

38,930,783

3,893,685

5

Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding

78,195,398

39,171,178

80,698,347

40,109,410

6

of which, Qualifying operational deposits

7

of which, Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding

72,865,727

33,841,507

75,278,375

34,689,438

other than qualifying operational deposits and debt securities

8

of which, Debt securities

5,329,671

5,329,671

5,419,972

5,419,972

9

Cash outflows related to secured funding, etc.

504,436

492,234

10

Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc. funding

28,469,349

9,407,346

28,689,667

9,321,377

programs, credit and liquidity facilities

11

of which, Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc.

1,734,509

1,734,509

1,648,686

1,648,686

12

of which, Cash outflows related to funding programs

304,869

304,869

380,906

380,906

13

of which, Cash outflows related to credit and liquidity facilities

26,429,971

7,367,968

26,660,074

7,291,784

14

Cash outflows related to contractual funding obligations, etc.

10,163,373

7,367,127

10,461,197

7,446,267

15

Cash outflows related to contingencies

77,890,752

1,434,902

79,682,349

1,409,020

16

Total cash outflows

62,371,804

63,206,432

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

Cash Inflows (3)

UNWEIGHTED

WEIGHTED

UNWEIGHTED

WEIGHTED

VALUE

VALUE

VALUE

VALUE

17

Cash inflows related to secured lending, etc.

6,178,033

955,325

6,612,398

925,333

18

Cash inflows related to collection of loans, etc.

10,421,781

6,621,228

10,330,596

6,750,264

19

Other cash inflows

3,807,828

1,984,973

4,130,004

1,980,602

20

Total cash inflows

20,407,641

9,561,526

21,072,998

9,656,200

Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio (4)

21

Total HQLA allowed to be included in the calculation

76,449,727

76,775,497

22

Net cash outflows

52,810,278

53,550,233

23

Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)

144.7%

143.3%

24

The number of data used to calculate the average value

61

61

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 10:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
