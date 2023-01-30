Advanced search
    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
01:00:00 2023-01-30 am EST
5800.00 JPY    0.00%
02:03aSMFG's Q3 profit jumps 43% as economic activities recover
RE
01:54aSumitomo Mitsui Financial : Earnings Document
PU
01/29Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed at Start of the Week
DJ
SMFG's Q3 profit jumps 43% as economic activities recover

01/30/2023 | 02:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of the SMBC bank of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Japan's second-largest bank, on Monday reported a 42.6% increase in third-quarter net profit thanks to a continuing recovery in economic activities as the coronavirus pandemic eased.

SMFG posted a profit of 240.6 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in the October-December period versus 168.7 billion yen, according to Reuters' calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

SMFG kept its full-year profit forecast through March at 770 billion yen, which compared with the 794.8 billion yen average of 12 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

A level of loan-loss provisions remained subdued, as the Japanese government continued to normalise the nation's social and economic activities.

A weak yen, driven by a widening gap between U.S. and Japanese interest rates, inflated profits earned abroad. A brisk lending business in Japan and abroad also helped lift quarterly earnings.

Shares of SMFG have jumped about 20% since the Bank of Japan's surprise tweak to its bond yield control in late December, a decision that sparked expectations that the central bank could change its interest rate policy soon.

An exit from ultra-easy policy would widen the spread between deposit and lending rates, a boost for Japanese banks' core earnings after years of being squeezed by rock-bottom rates.

($1 = 129.4600 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.30% 140.708 Delayed Quote.0.75%
PSI 20 INDEX -0.42% 5936.73 Real-time Quote.3.68%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.00% 5800 Delayed Quote.9.52%
Analyst Recommendations on SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 3 146 B 24 212 M 24 212 M
Net income 2023 785 B 6 043 M 6 043 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,93x
Yield 2023 3,89%
Capitalization 7 889 B 60 722 M 60 722 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 104 139
Free-Float 92,8%
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5 800,00 JPY
Average target price 5 948,46 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Ohta Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Nakashima Planning Manager
Takeshi Kunibe Chairman
Shoji Masuda Executive Officer
Tetsuro Imaeda Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.9.52%60 722
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.38%411 587
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.04%283 486
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.97%219 768
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.70%176 815
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.77%169 787