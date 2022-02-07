Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Announcement of Organizational and Personnel Changes

Announcement of Organizational and Personnel Changes

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited (President and CEO: Takashi Saruta) has decided the following organizational and personnel changes.

The purposes of these changes are to improve client satisfaction further and to become the best asset management company that contributes to "Quality of Life". For details of the new organization, please refer to "New Organizational Structure" in Appendix 1.

1. Organizational Changes（Effective as of April 1, 2022）

Investment Management Division The Engagement Investment Department is integrated into the Investment Department, aiming to strengthen collaboration in investment management operations. In addition, the Alternative Investment Department and the Global Investment Management Department are placed under the Investment Management Division to meet clientsʼ needs for alternative investments and enhance capability to provide investment solutions. The Trading Department, which contributes to investment performance, is placed under the Investment Management Division to facilitate effective and efficient trade execution and investment operations. The Responsible Investment Section is also placed under the division to promote ESG activities in investment management operations. International Business Division

The International Business Division is newly established and the International Business Department is placed under the division.

(3) Asia Division

In order to strengthen our asset management business in Asia, we establish the Asia Division to oversee our subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Sales & Marketing Division

The Sales Support Department is integrated into the Investment Trust Marketing Department to strengthen support for sales activities conducted by our distribution partners. Corporate Planning & Administration Division

The Corporate Planning & Administration Division is newly established. The division

