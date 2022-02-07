Log in
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Announcement of Organizational and Personnel Changes

02/07/2022 | 04:18am EST
News Release

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited

February 7, 2022

Announcement of Organizational and Personnel Changes

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited (President and CEO: Takashi Saruta) has decided the following organizational and personnel changes.

The purposes of these changes are to improve client satisfaction further and to become the best asset management company that contributes to "Quality of Life". For details of the new organization, please refer to "New Organizational Structure" in Appendix 1.

1. Organizational ChangesEffective as of April 1, 2022

  1. Investment Management Division
    1. The Engagement Investment Department is integrated into the Investment Department, aiming to strengthen collaboration in investment management operations. In addition, the Alternative Investment Department and the Global Investment Management Department are placed under the Investment Management Division to meet clientsʼ needs for alternative investments and enhance capability to provide investment solutions.
    2. The Trading Department, which contributes to investment performance, is placed under the Investment Management Division to facilitate effective and efficient trade execution and investment operations. The Responsible Investment Section is also placed under the division to promote ESG activities in investment management operations.
  3. International Business Division

The International Business Division is newly established and the International Business Department is placed under the division.

(3) Asia Division

In order to strengthen our asset management business in Asia, we establish the Asia Division to oversee our subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Singapore.

  1. Sales & Marketing Division
    The Sales Support Department is integrated into the Investment Trust Marketing Department to strengthen support for sales activities conducted by our distribution partners.
  2. Corporate Planning & Administration Division

The Corporate Planning & Administration Division is newly established. The division

News Release

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited

February 7, 2022

oversees the IT Management Department, the Outsourcing Business Management Department, the Corporate Strategy Department, the Human Resources Department and the Corporate Sustainability Section.

i. The Corporate Sustainability Section within the Corporate Strategy Department becomes an independent department directly placed under the division, in order to respond to rapidly developing ESG and sustainability context in Japan and overseas, and to strengthen company-wide efforts for sustainability.

  1. The Media Relations Section is established within the Corporate Strategy Department, in order to strengthen strategic communications in public relations, including our corporate brand.
  2. In order to integrate functions of new business development, the Business Development Section, which has been placed within the Corporate Strategy Department, is abolished and integrated into the Corporate Strategy Department.

(6) Risk Management Division

In order to strengthen legal and compliance functions, the corporate legal function within the General Affairs Department is transferred to the Legal & Compliance Department, which is renamed from the current Compliance Department. Other functions of the General Affairs Department are integrated into the Corporate Strategy Department, and the General Affairs Department is abolished accordingly.

2. Changes in Directors

(1) Director scheduled to resign Effective as of March 31, 2022

Current position

Name

Director and Senior Managing

Takashi

Executive Officer

(Human Resources Department,

Kawahori

General Affairs Department)

News Release

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited

February 7, 2022

(2) Newly appointed DirectorEffective as of April 1, 2022

New position

Current position

Name

Director and Senior Managing

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer, Head of Asia

Division

(Business in Asian Region,

Kazuhisa

(Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset

Shimbo

Management (Hong Kong),

Management (Hong

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset

Kong))

Management (Singapore))

The above personnel changes will be officially decided at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on February 18, 2022.

3. Changes in Executive OfficersEffective as of April 1, 2022

  1. Promoted Executive Officers

New position

Current position

Name

(Departments in Charge)

(Departments in Charge)

Senior Managing Executive Officer,

Managing Executive Officer

Head of Corporate Planning &

(Corporate Strategy Department,

Administration Division and Head

Human Resources Department,

Tsuyoshi

of Risk Management Division

General Affairs Department,

(IT Management Department,

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset

Imai

Outsourcing Business Management

Management (UK), Sumitomo

Department, Human Resources

Mitsui DS Asset Management

Department)

(USA))

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

(Marketing Planning Department,

(Wealth Development Department,

Takenari

Wealth Development Department,

Investment Trust Marketing

Investment Trust Marketing

Suzuki

Department, Client Service

Department, Sales Support

Department

Department

News Release

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited

February 7, 2022

(2) Newly appointed Executive Officers

New position

Current position

Name

(Departments in Charge)

(Departments in Charge)

Executive Officer

General Manager of Risk

Tomonobu

(Risk Management Department,

Management Department

Matsui

Legal & Compliance Department)

Executive Officer

General Manager of Human

Naofumi

(Human Resources Department)

Resources Department

Yamamoto

News Release

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited

February 7, 2022

(3)Changes in responsibilities of executive officers

New position

Current position

Name

(Departments in Charge)

(Departments in Charge)

Director and Senior Managing

Director and Senior Managing

Executive Officer, Head of

Executive Officer, Head of

Investment Management Division

Investment Management Division

Shingo

(Investment Department

(Investment Department

Imai

(Supervision and Fixed Income),

(Supervision), Insurance Account

Trading Department, Responsible

Department I, Insurance Account

Investment Section

Department

Senior Managing Executive Officer,

Senior Managing Executive Officer,

Deputy Head of Investment

Management Division (Product

Tsuneto

Deputy Head of Investment

Development)

Management Division (Product

(Alternative Investment

Iki

Development)

Department,

Global Investment Management

Department)

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Koichi

(Investment Department (Equity),

(Investment Department (Equity),

Insurance Account Department I,

Engagement Investment

Kinoshita

Insurance Account Department )

Department)

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Satoru

(Investment Department

(Investment Department (Fixed

Sakai

(Investment Development))

Income))

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Takashi

(Global Investment Management

(Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset

Kume

Department

Management (Singapore))

Senior Managing Executive Officer,

Senior Managing Executive Officer,

Makoto

Head of Sales & Marketing Division

Head of Sales & Marketing Division

(Marketing Planning Department,

(Client Service Department,

Shiraga

Disclosure Department)

Disclosure Department)

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Ryohei

(Institutional Marketing Department,

(Institutional Marketing

Ajisaka

Client Service Department)

Department)

Representative Director and

Representative Director and

Deputy President Executive Officer,

Takayuki

Head of International Business

Deputy President Executive Officer

Sawano

Division

(International Business Department)

(International Business Department)

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

(Corporate Strategy Department,

(Corporate Strategy Department,

Tsuyoshi

Corporate Sustainability Section,

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset

Niijima

Management (UK), Sumitomo Mitsui

Management (UK), Sumitomo Mitsui

DS Asset Management (USA))

DS Asset Management (USA))

*For details on the responsibilities of all executive officers, please refer to "List of Executive Officers on Appendix 2."

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 09:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
