Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Announcement of Organizational and Personnel Changes

Announcement of Organizational and Personnel Changes
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited (President and CEO: Takashi Saruta) has decided the following organizational and personnel changes.
The purposes of these changes are to improve client satisfaction further and to become the best asset management company that contributes to "Quality of Life". For details of the new organization, please refer to "New Organizational Structure" in Appendix 1.
1. Organizational Changes（Effective as of April 1, 2022）
Investment Management Division
The Engagement Investment Department is integrated into the Investment Department, aiming to strengthen collaboration in investment management operations. In addition, the Alternative Investment Department and the Global Investment Management Department are placed under the Investment Management Division to meet clientsʼ needs for alternative investments and enhance capability to provide investment solutions.
The Trading Department, which contributes to investment performance, is placed under the Investment Management Division to facilitate effective and efficient trade execution and investment operations. The Responsible Investment Section is also placed under the division to promote ESG activities in investment management operations.
International Business Division
The International Business Division is newly established and the International Business Department is placed under the division.
(3) Asia Division
In order to strengthen our asset management business in Asia, we establish the Asia Division to oversee our subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Singapore.
Sales & Marketing Division
The Sales Support Department is integrated into the Investment Trust Marketing Department to strengthen support for sales activities conducted by our distribution partners.
Corporate Planning & Administration Division
The Corporate Planning & Administration Division is newly established. The division
Financial Instruments Firm Registered Number:
The Director of Kanto Local Finance Bureau (KINSHO) No. 399
Member of Japan Investment Advisors Association,
Investment Trusts Association, Japan, and Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association.
oversees the IT Management Department, the Outsourcing Business Management Department, the Corporate Strategy Department, the Human Resources Department and the Corporate Sustainability Section.
i. The Corporate Sustainability Section within the Corporate Strategy Department becomes an independent department directly placed under the division, in order to respond to rapidly developing ESG and sustainability context in Japan and overseas, and to strengthen company-wide efforts for sustainability.
The Media Relations Section is established within the Corporate Strategy Department, in order to strengthen strategic communications in public relations, including our corporate brand.
In order to integrate functions of new business development, the Business Development Section, which has been placed within the Corporate Strategy Department, is abolished and integrated into the Corporate Strategy Department.
(6) Risk Management Division
In order to strengthen legal and compliance functions, the corporate legal function within the General Affairs Department is transferred to the Legal & Compliance Department, which is renamed from the current Compliance Department. Other functions of the General Affairs Department are integrated into the Corporate Strategy Department, and the General Affairs Department is abolished accordingly.
2. Changes in Directors
(1) Director scheduled to resign （Effective as of March 31, 2022）
Current position
Name
Director and Senior Managing
Takashi
Executive Officer
(Human Resources Department,
Kawahori
General Affairs Department)
