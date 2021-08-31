Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : CR8 MR2 - RWA flow statements (152KB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Subsidiaries
(One hundred billions of yen)
CR8：RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under IRB
Item
RWA amounts
No.
1
RWA at end of previous reporting period
371
Asset size
0
Asset quality
5
4
Model updates
―
Methodology and policy
―
Acquisitions and disposals
―
0
Other
―
RWA at end of reporting period
376
Notes: Row "5. Methodology and policy" refers to changes due to methodological changes in calculations driven
by regulatory policy changes, including revisions to both existing regulations and new regulations.
(Billions of yen)
MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an IMA
Item No.
VaR
|
Stressed
|
IRC
|
CRM
|
Other
|
Total RWA
1a
RWA as of previous reporting period
390
1,216
―
―
|
1,607
Ratio of 1a / 1c
3.0
2.7
―
―
|
2.8
RWA at end of previous reporting period
130
434
―
―
|
564
Movement in risk levels
△ 8
21
―
―
|
13
Model updates/changes
―
―
―
―
|
―
Methodology and policy
―
―
―
―
|
―
Acquisitons and disposals
―
―
―
―
|
―
Foreign exchange movements
0
2
―
―
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
0
reporting period
121
458
―
―
|
579
|
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,723
Notes: Row "7. Other" refers to an updating of historical scenarios which are used to calculate RWA.
