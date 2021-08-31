Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : CR8 MR2 - RWA flow statements (153KB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

(One hundred billions of yen) CR8：RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under IRB Item RWA amounts No. 1 RWA at end of previous reporting period 392 2 Asset size 0 3 Asset quality 6 Breakdown of 4 Model updates ― variations in 5 the credit risk- Methodology and policy ― weighted 6 Acquisitions and disposals ― assets 7 Foreign exchange movements 0 8 Other ― 9 RWA at end of reporting period 399

Notes: Row "5. Methodology and policy" refers to changes due to methodological changes in calculations driven

by regulatory policy changes, including revisions to both existing regulations and new regulations.