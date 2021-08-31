Log in
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : CR8 MR2 - RWA flow statements (153KB)

08/31/2021 | 05:52am EDT
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

(One hundred billions of yen)

CR8RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under IRB

Item

RWA amounts

No.

1

RWA at end of previous reporting period

392

2

Asset size

0

3

Asset quality

6

Breakdown of

4

Model updates

variations in

5

the credit risk-

Methodology and policy

weighted

6

Acquisitions and disposals

assets

7

Foreign exchange movements

0

8

Other

9

RWA at end of reporting period

399

Notes: Row "5. Methodology and policy" refers to changes due to methodological changes in calculations driven

by regulatory policy changes, including revisions to both existing regulations and new regulations.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

(Billions of yen)

MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an IMA

a

b

c

d

e

f

Item No.

VaR

Stressed

IRC

CRM

Other

Total RWA

VaR

1a

RWA as of previous reporting period

390

1,216

1,607

1b

Ratio of 1a / 1c

3.0

2.7

2.8

1c

RWA at end of previous reporting period

130

434

564

2

Movement in risk levels

8

21

13

3

Breakdown of

Model updates/changes

4

variations in

Methodology and policy

5

the market risk-

Acquisitons and disposals

6

weighted assets

Foreign exchange movements

0

2

1

7

Other

0

0

8a

RWA at end of

reporting period

121

458

579

8b

Ratio of 8c / 8a

3.3

2.8

2.9

8c

RWA as of reporting period

400

1,323

1,723

Notes: Row "7. Other" refers to an updating of historical scenarios which are used to calculate RWA.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 09:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
