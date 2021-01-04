Log in
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Commencement of SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Ltd. ADGM Branch

01/04/2021 | 02:56am EST
NEWS RELEASE

January 4, 2021

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Commencement of SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Ltd. ADGM Branch

We are pleased to announce that SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited, an affiliate of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. *, has opened a branch in the Abu Dhabi Global Market ("ADGM"), the international financial district in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on January 3, 2021, with the aim of strengthening its services in the Middle East. It is the first branch to be opened by a Japanese securities company and its affiliates in ADGM.

The Branch will focus on supporting Debt Issuance for Middle East clients, offering high value-added solutions to meet the needs of its customers. The Branch will operate in close collaboration with SMBC and SMBC Group companies, which already have a strong presence in project finance and trade finance in the Middle East.

SMBC Group is continuing to look at opportunities to expand its services in the Middle East.

  • SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited is a UK incorporated financial services firm regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority

Office Overview

Name

SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited, ADGM Branch

Location

2445, 24th Floor, Al Sila Tower, Abu Dhabi Global Market

Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Chief representative

Yasuo Tanaka

# # #

This material is an English translation of Japanese announcement made on January 4, 2021. Although the company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this translation are not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 07:55:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
