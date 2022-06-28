Log in
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Consolidated Financial Statements(Full Year)(Excerpt from Securities Report) (2,835KB)

06/28/2022
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP

Consolidated Financial Statements

as of and for the year ended March 31, 2022

This document contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("the Company") and its management with respect to the Company's future financial condition and results of operations. In many cases but not all, these statements contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "risk," "project," "should," "seek," "target," "will" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements contained or deemed to be contained herein. The risks and uncertainties which may affect future performance include: deterioration of Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets; declines in the value of the Company's securities portfolio; incurrence of significant credit-related costs; the Company's ability to successfully implement its business strategy through its subsidiaries, affiliates and alliance partners; and exposure to new risks as the Company expands the scope of its business. Given these and other risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company's most recent disclosure documents such as its annual report on Form 20-F and other documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as its earnings press releases, for a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties that may affect its financial conditions, its operating results, and investors' decisions.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Millions of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

March 31

2021

2022

2022

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

*5

¥

72,568,875

*5 ¥

74,792,123

$

610,997

Call loans and bills bought

2,553,463

1,965,134

16,054

Receivables under resale agreements

5,565,119

6,035,507

49,306

Receivables under securities borrowing

transactions

5,827,448

5,649,632

46,153

Monetary claims bought

4,665,244

5,370,377

43,872

Trading assets

*2, *5

6,609,195

*2, *5

7,351,878

60,059

Money held in trust

309

310

3

Securities

*1, *2, *3, *5,

36,549,043

*1, *2, *3, *5,

38,538,724

314,833

*13

*13

Loans and bills discounted

*3, *4, *5, *6

85,132,738

*3, *4, *5, *6

90,834,056

742,048

Foreign exchanges

*3, *4

2,173,189

*3, *4

2,812,104

22,973

Lease receivables and investment assets

236,392

228,608

1,868

Other assets

*3, *5

8,590,785

*3, *5

10,175,873

83,129

Tangible fixed assets

*7, *8, *9

1,458,991

*7, *8, *9

1,457,254

11,905

Assets for rent

465,147

456,108

3,726

Buildings

370,531

357,930

2,924

Land

457,920

449,380

3,671

Lease assets

23,589

24,018

196

Construction in progress

17,394

26,991

221

Other tangible fixed assets

124,408

142,824

1,167

Intangible fixed assets

738,759

898,817

7,343

Software

475,360

460,468

3,762

Goodwill

147,508

320,640

2,619

Lease assets

769

584

5

Other intangible fixed assets

115,120

117,123

957

Net defined benefit asset

565,534

623,045

5,090

Deferred tax assets

29,840

66,720

545

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and

guarantees

*3

9,978,396

*3

11,722,239

95,762

Reserve for possible loan losses

(659,017)

(817,784)

(6,681)

Total assets

¥

242,584,308

¥

257,704,625

$

2,105,258

―1―

(Continued)

Millions of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

March 31

2021

2022

2022

Liabilities and net assets:

Liabilities:

Deposits

*5 ¥

142,026,156

*5 ¥

148,585,460

$

1,213,834

Negotiable certificates of deposit

12,570,617

13,069,796

106,771

Call money and bills sold

1,368,515

1,129,999

9,231

Payables under repurchase agreements

*5

15,921,103

*5

19,359,965

158,157

Payables under securities lending

transactions

*5

2,421,353

*5

1,580,580

12,912

Commercial paper

1,686,404

1,866,366

15,247

Trading liabilities

5,357,649

6,377,968

52,103

Borrowed money

*5, *10

17,679,690

*5, *10

18,877,990

154,219

Foreign exchanges

1,113,037

1,216,893

9,941

Short-term bonds

585,000

442,000

3,611

Bonds

*11

9,043,031

*11

9,808,107

80,125

Due to trust account

*5, *12

2,321,223

*5, *12

2,443,873

19,965

Other liabilities

7,741,638

8,415,621

68,749

Reserve for employee bonuses

89,522

89,894

734

Reserve for executive bonuses

4,408

4,064

33

Net defined benefit liability

35,334

40,864

334

Reserve for executive retirement benefits

1,081

1,087

9

Reserve for point service program

24,655

25,000

204

Reserve for reimbursement of deposits

9,982

5,767

47

Reserve for losses on interest repayment

140,758

135,084

1,104

Reserves under the special laws

3,902

3,902

32

Deferred tax liabilities

532,193

275,570

2,251

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

*7

29,603

*7

29,193

238

Acceptances and guarantees

*5

9,978,396

11,722,239

95,762

Total liabilities

230,685,262

245,507,293

2,005,615

Net assets:

Capital stock

2,341,274

2,341,878

19,131

Capital surplus

693,205

693,664

5,667

Retained earnings

6,492,586

6,916,468

56,502

Treasury stock

(13,698)

(13,402)

(109)

Total stockholders' equity

9,513,367

9,938,608

81,191

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other

securities

2,094,605

1,632,080

13,333

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges

14,723

(80,061)

(654)

Land revaluation excess

*7

36,251

*7

36,320

297

Foreign currency translation adjustments

40,390

450,143

3,677

Accumulated remeasurements of defined

benefit plans

127,080

121,123

989

Total accumulated other comprehensive

income

2,313,051

2,159,606

17,642

Stock acquisition rights

1,791

1,475

12

Non-controlling interests

70,836

97,641

798

Total net assets

11,899,046

12,197,331

99,643

Total liabilities and net assets

¥

242,584,308

¥

257,704,625

$

2,105,258

―2―

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Millions of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

Year ended March 31

2021

2022

2022

Ordinary income

¥

3,902,307

¥

4,111,127

$

33,585

Interest income

1,853,039

1,907,991

15,587

Interest on loans and discounts

1,367,726

1,367,464

11,171

Interest and dividends on securities

283,786

347,883

2,842

Interest on call loans and bills bought

11,896

15,563

127

Interest on receivables under resale agreements

10,056

6,166

50

Interest on receivables under securities borrowing transactions

4,407

1,068

9

Interest on deposits with banks

17,891

21,334

174

Interest on lease transactions

6,540

6,932

57

Interest on deferred payment

24,712

23,259

190

Other interest income

126,021

118,317

967

Trust fees

4,895

5,940

49

Fees and commissions

1,298,373

1,414,867

11,558

Trading income

199,647

101,293

827

Other operating income

365,761

369,898

3,022

Lease-related income

32,155

33,647

275

Other

333,606

336,250

2,747

Other income

180,589

311,136

2,542

Recoveries of written-off claims

12,850

13,552

111

Other

*1

167,739

*1

297,583

2,431

Ordinary expenses

3,191,288

3,070,505

25,084

Interest expenses

517,822

380,007

3,104

Interest on deposits

152,094

90,110

736

Interest on negotiable certificates of deposit

35,876

21,467

175

Interest on call money and bills sold

1,786

1,412

12

Interest on payables under repurchase agreements

7,097

5,872

48

Interest on payables under securities lending transactions

203

357

3

Interest on commercial paper

6,029

2,359

19

Interest on borrowed money

37,667

25,667

210

Interest on short-term bonds

63

10

0

Interest on bonds

204,509

212,920

1,739

Other interest expenses

72,492

19,829

162

Fees and commissions payments

204,352

215,332

1,759

Trading losses

130

1

Other operating expenses

193,354

259,015

2,116

Lease-related expenses

23,419

24,989

204

Other

169,935

234,026

1,912

General and administrative expenses

*2

1,747,144

*2

1,821,125

14,877

Other expenses

528,613

394,893

3,226

Provision for reserve for possible loan losses

233,875

180,004

1,471

Other

*3

294,737

*3

214,889

1,755

Ordinary profit

711,018

1,040,621

8,501

―3―

(Continued)

Millions of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

Year ended March 31

2021

2022

2022

Extraordinary gains

¥

9,440

¥

1,707

$

14

Gains on disposal of fixed assets

9,035

1,707

14

Reversal of reserve for eventual future operating losses from

financial instruments transactions

0

0

Other extraordinary gains

404

Extraordinary losses

48,222

112,740

921

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

4,939

3,820

31

Losses on impairment of fixed assets

*4

42,525

*4

108,920

890

Provision for reserve for eventual future operating losses from

financial instruments transactions

757

Income before income taxes

672,237

929,588

7,594

Income taxes-current

225,523

241,259

1,971

Income taxes-deferred

(69,177)

(26,724)

(218)

Income taxes

156,346

214,535

1,753

Profit

515,890

715,052

5,841

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

3,077

8,421

69

Profit attributable to owners of parent

¥

512,812

¥

706,631

$

5,773

―4―

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 03:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
