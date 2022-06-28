Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Consolidated Financial Statements(Full Year)(Excerpt from Securities Report) (2,835KB)

This document contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("the Company") and its management with respect to the Company's future financial condition and results of operations. In many cases but not all, these statements contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "risk," "project," "should," "seek," "target," "will" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements contained or deemed to be contained herein. The risks and uncertainties which may affect future performance include: deterioration of Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets; declines in the value of the Company's securities portfolio; incurrence of significant credit-related costs; the Company's ability to successfully implement its business strategy through its subsidiaries, affiliates and alliance partners; and exposure to new risks as the Company expands the scope of its business. Given these and other risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company's most recent disclosure documents such as its annual report on Form 20-F and other documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as its earnings press releases, for a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties that may affect its financial conditions, its operating results, and investors' decisions.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Millions of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
March 31
2021
2022
2022
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
*5
¥
72,568,875
*5 ¥
74,792,123
$
610,997
Call loans and bills bought
2,553,463
1,965,134
16,054
Receivables under resale agreements
5,565,119
6,035,507
49,306
Receivables under securities borrowing
transactions
5,827,448
5,649,632
46,153
Monetary claims bought
4,665,244
5,370,377
43,872
Trading assets
*2, *5
6,609,195
*2, *5
7,351,878
60,059
Money held in trust
309
310
3
Securities
*1, *2, *3, *5,
36,549,043
*1, *2, *3, *5,
38,538,724
314,833
*13
*13
Loans and bills discounted
*3, *4, *5, *6
85,132,738
*3, *4, *5, *6
90,834,056
742,048
Foreign exchanges
*3, *4
2,173,189
*3, *4
2,812,104
22,973
Lease receivables and investment assets
236,392
228,608
1,868
Other assets
*3, *5
8,590,785
*3, *5
10,175,873
83,129
Tangible fixed assets
*7, *8, *9
1,458,991
*7, *8, *9
1,457,254
11,905
Assets for rent
465,147
456,108
3,726
Buildings
370,531
357,930
2,924
Land
457,920
449,380
3,671
Lease assets
23,589
24,018
196
Construction in progress
17,394
26,991
221
Other tangible fixed assets
124,408
142,824
1,167
Intangible fixed assets
738,759
898,817
7,343
Software
475,360
460,468
3,762
Goodwill
147,508
320,640
2,619
Lease assets
769
584
5
Other intangible fixed assets
115,120
117,123
957
Net defined benefit asset
565,534
623,045
5,090
Deferred tax assets
29,840
66,720
545
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and
guarantees
*3
9,978,396
*3
11,722,239
95,762
Reserve for possible loan losses
(659,017)
(817,784)
(6,681)
Total assets
¥
242,584,308
¥
257,704,625
$
2,105,258
(Continued)
Millions of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
March 31
2021
2022
2022
Liabilities and net assets:
Liabilities:
Deposits
*5 ¥
142,026,156
*5 ¥
148,585,460
$
1,213,834
Negotiable certificates of deposit
12,570,617
13,069,796
106,771
Call money and bills sold
1,368,515
1,129,999
9,231
Payables under repurchase agreements
*5
15,921,103
*5
19,359,965
158,157
Payables under securities lending
transactions
*5
2,421,353
*5
1,580,580
12,912
Commercial paper
1,686,404
1,866,366
15,247
Trading liabilities
5,357,649
6,377,968
52,103
Borrowed money
*5, *10
17,679,690
*5, *10
18,877,990
154,219
Foreign exchanges
1,113,037
1,216,893
9,941
Short-term bonds
585,000
442,000
3,611
Bonds
*11
9,043,031
*11
9,808,107
80,125
Due to trust account
*5, *12
2,321,223
*5, *12
2,443,873
19,965
Other liabilities
7,741,638
8,415,621
68,749
Reserve for employee bonuses
89,522
89,894
734
Reserve for executive bonuses
4,408
4,064
33
Net defined benefit liability
35,334
40,864
334
Reserve for executive retirement benefits
1,081
1,087
9
Reserve for point service program
24,655
25,000
204
Reserve for reimbursement of deposits
9,982
5,767
47
Reserve for losses on interest repayment
140,758
135,084
1,104
Reserves under the special laws
3,902
3,902
32
Deferred tax liabilities
532,193
275,570
2,251
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
*7
29,603
*7
29,193
238
Acceptances and guarantees
*5
9,978,396
11,722,239
95,762
Total liabilities
230,685,262
245,507,293
2,005,615
Net assets:
Capital stock
2,341,274
2,341,878
19,131
Capital surplus
693,205
693,664
5,667
Retained earnings
6,492,586
6,916,468
56,502
Treasury stock
(13,698)
(13,402)
(109)
Total stockholders' equity
9,513,367
9,938,608
81,191
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other
securities
2,094,605
1,632,080
13,333
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges
14,723
(80,061)
(654)
Land revaluation excess
*7
36,251
*7
36,320
297
Foreign currency translation adjustments
40,390
450,143
3,677
Accumulated remeasurements of defined
benefit plans
127,080
121,123
989
Total accumulated other comprehensive
income
2,313,051
2,159,606
17,642
Stock acquisition rights
1,791
1,475
12
Non-controlling interests
70,836
97,641
798
Total net assets
11,899,046
12,197,331
99,643
Total liabilities and net assets
¥
242,584,308
¥
257,704,625
$
2,105,258
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Millions of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
Year ended March 31
2021
2022
2022
Ordinary income
¥
3,902,307
¥
4,111,127
$
33,585
Interest income
1,853,039
1,907,991
15,587
Interest on loans and discounts
1,367,726
1,367,464
11,171
Interest and dividends on securities
283,786
347,883
2,842
Interest on call loans and bills bought
11,896
15,563
127
Interest on receivables under resale agreements
10,056
6,166
50
Interest on receivables under securities borrowing transactions
4,407
1,068
9
Interest on deposits with banks
17,891
21,334
174
Interest on lease transactions
6,540
6,932
57
Interest on deferred payment
24,712
23,259
190
Other interest income
126,021
118,317
967
Trust fees
4,895
5,940
49
Fees and commissions
1,298,373
1,414,867
11,558
Trading income
199,647
101,293
827
Other operating income
365,761
369,898
3,022
Lease-related income
32,155
33,647
275
Other
333,606
336,250
2,747
Other income
180,589
311,136
2,542
Recoveries of written-off claims
12,850
13,552
111
Other
*1
167,739
*1
297,583
2,431
Ordinary expenses
3,191,288
3,070,505
25,084
Interest expenses
517,822
380,007
3,104
Interest on deposits
152,094
90,110
736
Interest on negotiable certificates of deposit
35,876
21,467
175
Interest on call money and bills sold
1,786
1,412
12
Interest on payables under repurchase agreements
7,097
5,872
48
Interest on payables under securities lending transactions
203
357
3
Interest on commercial paper
6,029
2,359
19
Interest on borrowed money
37,667
25,667
210
Interest on short-term bonds
63
10
0
Interest on bonds
204,509
212,920
1,739
Other interest expenses
72,492
19,829
162
Fees and commissions payments
204,352
215,332
1,759
Trading losses
―
130
1
Other operating expenses
193,354
259,015
2,116
Lease-related expenses
23,419
24,989
204
Other
169,935
234,026
1,912
General and administrative expenses
*2
1,747,144
*2
1,821,125
14,877
Other expenses
528,613
394,893
3,226
Provision for reserve for possible loan losses
233,875
180,004
1,471
Other
*3
294,737
*3
214,889
1,755
Ordinary profit
711,018
1,040,621
8,501
(Continued)
Millions of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
Year ended March 31
2021
2022
2022
Extraordinary gains
¥
9,440
¥
1,707
$
14
Gains on disposal of fixed assets
9,035
1,707
14
Reversal of reserve for eventual future operating losses from
financial instruments transactions
―
0
0
Other extraordinary gains
404
―
―
Extraordinary losses
48,222
112,740
921
Losses on disposal of fixed assets
4,939
3,820
31
Losses on impairment of fixed assets
*4
42,525
*4
108,920
890
Provision for reserve for eventual future operating losses from
financial instruments transactions
757
―
―
Income before income taxes
672,237
929,588
7,594
Income taxes-current
225,523
241,259
1,971
Income taxes-deferred
(69,177)
(26,724)
(218)
Income taxes
156,346
214,535
1,753
Profit
515,890
715,052
5,841
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
3,077
8,421
69
Profit attributable to owners of parent
¥
512,812
¥
706,631
$
5,773
