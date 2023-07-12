【NEWS RELEASE】

July 12, 2023

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

S M B C N i k k o S e c u r i t i e s I n c .

Creation of Universal Bank in UK - Transfer of Securities Business

TOKYO, July 12 2023 --- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. (together hereafter referred to as "SMBC Group") announced that SMBC Bank International plc, a commercial banking subsidiary in London, United Kingdom, intends to start operations as a Universal Bank.

The first step in this process will be the transfer of securities business from SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited to SMBC Bank International plc, which is currently targeted for Q2 2024, subject to completion of legal and regulatory processes.

The transfer will enable SMBC Group to better serve customers by offering banking and securities products through a single entity providing a full range of financial services.

By expanding the range of its financial services to meet a variety of customer needs, SMBC Group aims to provide higher value-added solutions with customers in EMEA.

【Corporate Profile：SMBC Bank International plc (Universal Banking entity)】