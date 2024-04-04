【NEWS RELEASE】

April 4, 2024

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Donation for Earthquake Relief in Eastern Taiwan

TOKYO, April 4, 2024--- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("SMBC Group", President and Group CEO: Toru Nakashima) and all of its employees express their heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to those people who have been affected by the earthquake that have struck Eastern Taiwan.

To support the victims of the earthquake, SMBC Group, on behalf of all SMBC Group companies*, will donate a total of 10,000,000 Japanese Yen to Taiwan.

SMBC Group hopes for a swift global response to the emergency and for the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas.

*SMBC Group Companies

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, SMBC Trust Bank Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co. Ltd., SMBC Consumer Finance Co. Ltd., The Japan Research Institute Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co. Ltd., etc.

