    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-09 am EST
5676.00 JPY    0.00%
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Donation for Earthquake Relief in Turkey and Syria

02/09/2023 | 05:46am EST
NEWS RELEASE

February 9, 2023

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Donation for Earthquake Relief in Turkey and Syria

TOKYO, February 9, 2023--- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("SMBC Group", President and Group CEO: Jun Ohta) and all of its employees express their heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to those people who have been affected by the earthquakes that have struck southern Turkey and northern Syria.

To support the victims of the earthquakes, SMBC Group, on behalf of all SMBC Group companies*, will donate a total of TRY1,500,000 (approximately 10,000,000 Japanese Yen) to the humanitarian relief effort.

SMBC Group hopes for a swift global response to the emergency and for the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas.

*SMBC Group Companies

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, SMBC Trust Bank Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co. Ltd., SMBC Consumer Finance Co. Ltd., The Japan Research Institute Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co. Ltd., etc.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 10:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 092 B 23 532 M 23 532 M
Net income 2023 783 B 5 960 M 5 960 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,82x
Yield 2023 3,99%
Capitalization 7 693 B 58 544 M 58 544 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 101 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5 676,00 JPY
Average target price 5 979,23 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Ohta Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Nakashima Planning Manager
Takeshi Kunibe Chairman
Shoji Masuda Executive Officer
Tetsuro Imaeda Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.7.18%58 544
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.12%418 392
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.21%291 882
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.49%215 931
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.86%184 981
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 037