Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Donation for Earthquake Relief in Turkey and Syria

February 9, 2023

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Donation for Earthquake Relief in Turkey and Syria

TOKYO, February 9, 2023--- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("SMBC Group", President and Group CEO: Jun Ohta) and all of its employees express their heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to those people who have been affected by the earthquakes that have struck southern Turkey and northern Syria.

To support the victims of the earthquakes, SMBC Group, on behalf of all SMBC Group companies*, will donate a total of TRY1,500,000 (approximately 10,000,000 Japanese Yen) to the humanitarian relief effort.

SMBC Group hopes for a swift global response to the emergency and for the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas.

*SMBC Group Companies

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, SMBC Trust Bank Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co. Ltd., SMBC Consumer Finance Co. Ltd., The Japan Research Institute Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co. Ltd., etc.

