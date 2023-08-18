【NEWS RELEASE】

August 18, 2023

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Donation for Maui Wildfire Relief

TOKYO, August 18, 2023--- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("SMBC Group", President and Group CEO: Jun Ohta) and all of its employees express their heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to those people who have been affected by the devastating wildfire in Maui, Hawaii.

To support the victims of the wildfire, SMBC Group, on behalf of all SMBC Group companies*, will donate a total of 10,000,000 Japanese Yen to the humanitarian relief effort. In addition, we will match donation made by the U.S. office officers and employees using the "Matching Gift Program" .

SMBC Group hopes for a swift global response to the emergency and for the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas.

*SMBC Group Companies

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, SMBC Trust Bank Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co. Ltd., SMBC Finance Service Co. Ltd., SMBC Consumer Finance Co. Ltd., The Japan Research Institute Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co. Ltd., etc.

