Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Earnings Document
Copyright © 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. All Rights Reserved.
This document contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and our managements with respect to our future financial condition and results of operations. In many cases but not all, these statements contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "risk," "project," "should," "seek," "target," "will" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements contained or deemed to be contained herein. The risks and uncertainties which may affect future performance include: deterioration of Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; incurrence of significant credit-related costs; our ability to successfully implement our business strategy through our subsidiaries, affiliates and alliance partners; and exposure to new risks as we expand the scope of our business. Given these and other risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements.
Please refer to our most recent disclosure documents such as our annual report on Form 20-F and other documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as our earnings press releases, for a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our financial conditions and our operating results, and investors' decisions.
Exchange rates (TTM)
Dec.21
Mar.22
Dec.22
USD
JPY 115.01
JPY 122.41
JPY 132.71
EUR
JPY 130.51
JPY 136.81
JPY 141.43
Definitions
SMFG
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
SMBC
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
SMBC Trust
SMBC Trust Bank
SMFL
Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing
SMBC Nikko
SMBC Nikko Securities
SMCC
Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company
SMBCCF
SMBC Consumer Finance
SMDAM
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management
SMBCAC
SMBC Aviation Capital
Major local subsidiaries
SMBC Bank International, SMBC Bank EU,
SMBC (China)
Consolidated
SMFG consolidated
Non-consolidated
SMBC non-consolidated
Expenses
Excluding non-recurring losses
(non-consolidated)
Net business profit
Before provision for general reserve for possible
loan losses
Retail Business Unit (RT)
Domestic retail business
Wholesale Business Unit (WS)
Domestic wholesale business
Global Business Unit (GB)
International business
Global Markets Business Unit
Market / Treasury related businesses
(GM)
Copyright © 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.
2
All Rights Reserved.
Progress rate of 1-3Q: Consolidated net business profit 81%, Profit attributable to owners of parent 99% Full-year target remains unchanged considering uncertain global economy.
1-3Q
YoY
FY3/23
(JPY bn)
FY3/23
target
1
Consolidated gross profit
2,377.4
+195.4
2
G&A expenses
1,427.7
+97.3
Overhead ratio
60.1%
(0.9)%
3
Equity in gains (losses)
Progress
79.5
+25.4
of affiliates
4
Consolidated
81%
1,029.2
+123.5
1,265
net business profit
5
Total credit cost
111.1
(46.6)
210
6
Gains (losses) on stocks
138.2
+3.5
7
Other income (expenses)
(23.7)
(8.4)
8
Ordinary profit
1,032.6
+165.2
1,120
9
Extraordinary gains (losses)
(2.5)
+2.7
10
Income taxes
256.5
+24.2
11
Profit attributable to
99%
766.0
+141.2
770
owners of parent
12
ROE
10.0%
+1.4%
Consolidated gross profit:
increased YoY due to
loan growth and related transactions in WS and GB, and
strong performance of payment business.
Impact of FX: +119
G&A expenses: maintained the same level YoY, excluding
the impact of FX (+66) and consolidation of Fullerton India (+32).
Equity in gains of affiliates: increased YoY mainly due to gains on change in equity of Bank of East Asia.
Impact of FX: +10
Total credit cost: decreased YoY mainly due to the absence of reserves recorded for large borrowers in 3Q FY3/22.
Gains on stocks: increased YoY due to larger gains on sales of strategic shareholdings (108, YoY +33), while ETF sales decreased.
Impact of consolidating Fullerton India
(JPY bn)
.
Consolidated gross profit
+40
Total credit cost
+7
G&A expenses
+32
Profit attributable to
(3)
(incl. goodwill amortization)
owners of parent
Consolidated
+8
net business profit
Copyright © 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.
3
All Rights Reserved.
SMBC
Other major group companies
1-3Q
YoY
FY3/23
FY3/23
target
(JPY bn)
1
Gross banking profit
1,287.9
+156.7
2
o/w Net interest income
871.3
+128.4
3
o/w Gains (losses) on
31.8
(6.9)
cancellation of investment trusts
4
Domestic
473.3
+46.5
5
Overseas
398.0
+81.9
6
o/w Net fees and commissions
336.5
+60.9
7
Domestic
146.6
+10.8
8
Overseas
189.9
+50.1
9
o/w Net trading income+
78.4
(32.7)
Net other operating income
10
o/w Gains (lossses) on bonds
(77.9)
(95.7)
11
Expenses
653.4
+23.7
12
Banking profit
634.4
+133.1
840
13
Total credit cost
54.3
(33.5)
80
14
Gains (losses) on stocks
127.9
+45.3
15
Extraordinary gains (losses)
19.9
+5.7
16
Net income
563.7
+219.2
590
(left : results of 1-3Q FY3/22 / right : YoY)
SMCC
*1
*2
(JPY bn)
SMBCCF
SMBC Nikko
Gross profit
331.5
+27.1
208.6
+3.9
188.8
(124.4)
Expenses
272.8
+22.4
91.2
+0.9
235.2
(10.6)
Net business
59.0
+5.1
110.4
(4.1)
(46.4)
(113.8)
profit
Net income
26.4
+1.8
55.4
(6.5)
(41.3)
(88.8)
(Equity method affiliate)
SMBC Trust
SMDAM
*3
50%
SMFL
50%
Gross profit
40.8
+6.4
27.1
(1.6)
191.2
+29.1
Expenses
27.3
(6.1)
22.9
+0.5
85.4
+10.7
Net business
13.4
+12.5
4.2
(2.2)
113.4
+20.3
profit
Net income
11.2
+11.4
2.5
(1.4)
61.2
+4.3
*1
YoY includes the impact of group reorganization
*2 Incl. profit from overseas equity-method affiliates of SMBC Nikko (consolidated subsidiaries of SMFG)
Copyright © 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.
4
*3
Managerial accounting basis
All Rights Reserved.
Consolidated net business profit
Remains solid with progress rate of 81.4% (YoY +123.5bn.) Profit decline in SMBC Nikko and the wealth management business was offset by strong growth of other businesses.
Breakdown of YoY
Global
(JPY bn)
Global
Markets
+108.1
+11.5
Others
(11.9)
Wholesale
+29.4
1,029.2
Retail
(13.6)
Business (Gross profit)
Full-year
1-3Q
（JPY bn ）
（JPY bn ）
Credit card
400
Wealth management
250
commissions
300
200
150
200
100
100
50
0
3/ 20
21
22
23
（ FY ）
0
3/ 20
21
22
23
（ FY ）
（JPY bn ）
Non interest income
Overseas income on
（JPY bn ）
905.6
+123.5 (o/w SMBC Nikko(113.8))
1-3Q
1-3Q
FY3/22
FY3/23
600
(domestic wholesale)
500
400
400
300
200
200
100
0
3/ 20
21
22
23
（ FY ）
0
Copyright © 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.
5
All Rights Reserved.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 06:53:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Sales 2023
3 146 B
24 212 M
24 212 M
Net income 2023
785 B
6 043 M
6 043 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
9,93x
Yield 2023
3,89%
Capitalization
7 889 B
60 722 M
60 722 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024
2,35x
Nbr of Employees
104 139
Free-Float
92,8%
Chart SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
5 800,00 JPY
Average target price
5 948,46 JPY
Spread / Average Target
2,56%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.