Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Earnings Document

  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-30 am EST
5800.00 JPY    0.00%
01/30/2023
Overview of 3Q FY3/2023

January 30, 2023

Copyright © 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. All Rights Reserved.

This document contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and our managements with respect to our future financial condition and results of operations. In many cases but not all, these statements contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "risk," "project," "should," "seek," "target," "will" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements contained or deemed to be contained herein. The risks and uncertainties which may affect future performance include: deterioration of Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; incurrence of significant credit-related costs; our ability to successfully implement our business strategy through our subsidiaries, affiliates and alliance partners; and exposure to new risks as we expand the scope of our business. Given these and other risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements.

Please refer to our most recent disclosure documents such as our annual report on Form 20-F and other documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as our earnings press releases, for a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our financial conditions and our operating results, and investors' decisions.

Exchange rates (TTM)

Dec.21

Mar.22

Dec.22

USD

JPY 115.01

JPY 122.41

JPY 132.71

EUR

JPY 130.51

JPY 136.81

JPY 141.43

Definitions

SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

SMBC

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

SMBC Trust

SMBC Trust Bank

SMFL

Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing

SMBC Nikko

SMBC Nikko Securities

SMCC

Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company

SMBCCF

SMBC Consumer Finance

SMDAM

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management

SMBCAC

SMBC Aviation Capital

Major local subsidiaries

SMBC Bank International, SMBC Bank EU,

SMBC (China)

Consolidated

SMFG consolidated

Non-consolidated

SMBC non-consolidated

Expenses

Excluding non-recurring losses

(non-consolidated)

Net business profit

Before provision for general reserve for possible

loan losses

Retail Business Unit (RT)

Domestic retail business

Wholesale Business Unit (WS)

Domestic wholesale business

Global Business Unit (GB)

International business

Global Markets Business Unit

Market / Treasury related businesses

(GM)

Copyright © 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

2

All Rights Reserved.

Income statement

Progress rate of 1-3Q: Consolidated net business profit 81%, Profit attributable to owners of parent 99% Full-year target remains unchanged considering uncertain global economy.

1-3Q

YoY

FY3/23

(JPY bn)

FY3/23

target

1

Consolidated gross profit

2,377.4

+195.4

2

G&A expenses

1,427.7

+97.3

Overhead ratio

60.1%

(0.9)%

3

Equity in gains (losses)

Progress 79.5

+25.4

of affiliates

4

Consolidated

81%

1,029.2

+123.5

1,265

net business profit

5

Total credit cost

111.1

(46.6)

210

6

Gains (losses) on stocks

138.2

+3.5

7

Other income (expenses)

(23.7)

(8.4)

8

Ordinary profit

1,032.6

+165.2

1,120

9

Extraordinary gains (losses)

(2.5)

+2.7

10

Income taxes

256.5

+24.2

11

Profit attributable to

99%

766.0

+141.2

770

owners of parent

12

ROE

10.0%

+1.4%

Consolidated gross profit: increased YoY due to

  1. loan growth and related transactions in WS and GB, and
  2. strong performance of payment business.

Impact of FX: +119

G&A expenses: maintained the same level YoY, excluding

the impact of FX (+66) and consolidation of Fullerton India (+32).

Equity in gains of affiliates: increased YoY mainly due to gains on change in equity of Bank of East Asia.

Impact of FX: +10

Total credit cost: decreased YoY mainly due to the absence of reserves recorded for large borrowers in 3Q FY3/22.

Gains on stocks: increased YoY due to larger gains on sales of strategic shareholdings (108, YoY +33), while ETF sales decreased.

Impact of consolidating Fullerton India (JPY bn)

.

Consolidated gross profit

+40

Total credit cost

+7

G&A expenses

+32

Profit attributable to

(3)

(incl. goodwill amortization)

owners of parent

Consolidated

+8

net business profit

Copyright © 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

3

All Rights Reserved.

(Ref.) Group companies

SMBC

Other major group companies

1-3Q

YoY

FY3/23

FY3/23

target

(JPY bn)

1

Gross banking profit

1,287.9

+156.7

2

o/w Net interest income

871.3

+128.4

3

o/w Gains (losses) on

31.8

(6.9)

cancellation of investment trusts

4

Domestic

473.3

+46.5

5

Overseas

398.0

+81.9

6

o/w Net fees and commissions

336.5

+60.9

7

Domestic

146.6

+10.8

8

Overseas

189.9

+50.1

9

o/w Net trading income+

78.4

(32.7)

Net other operating income

10

o/w Gains (lossses) on bonds

(77.9)

(95.7)

11

Expenses

653.4

+23.7

12

Banking profit

634.4

+133.1

840

13

Total credit cost

54.3

(33.5)

80

14

Gains (losses) on stocks

127.9

+45.3

15

Extraordinary gains (losses)

19.9

+5.7

16

Net income

563.7

+219.2

590

(left : results of 1-3Q FY3/22 / right : YoY)

SMCC

*1

*2

(JPY bn)

SMBCCF

SMBC Nikko

Gross profit

331.5

+27.1

208.6

+3.9

188.8

(124.4)

Expenses

272.8

+22.4

91.2

+0.9

235.2

(10.6)

Net business

59.0

+5.1

110.4

(4.1)

(46.4)

(113.8)

profit

Net income

26.4

+1.8

55.4

(6.5)

(41.3)

(88.8)

(Equity method affiliate)

SMBC Trust

SMDAM

*3

50%

SMFL

50%

Gross profit

40.8

+6.4

27.1

(1.6)

191.2

+29.1

Expenses

27.3

(6.1)

22.9

+0.5

85.4

+10.7

Net business

13.4

+12.5

4.2

(2.2)

113.4

+20.3

profit

Net income

11.2

+11.4

2.5

(1.4)

61.2

+4.3

*1

YoY includes the impact of group reorganization

*2 Incl. profit from overseas equity-method affiliates of SMBC Nikko (consolidated subsidiaries of SMFG)

Copyright © 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

4

*3

Managerial accounting basis

All Rights Reserved.

Consolidated net business profit

Remains solid with progress rate of 81.4% (YoY +123.5bn.) Profit decline in SMBC Nikko and the wealth management business was offset by strong growth of other businesses.

Breakdown of YoY

Global

(JPY bn)

Global

Markets

+108.1

+11.5

Others

(11.9)

Wholesale

+29.4

1,029.2

Retail

(13.6)

Business (Gross profit)

Full-year

1-3Q

JPY bn

JPY bn

Credit card

400

Wealth management

250

commissions

300

200

150

200

100

100

50

0

3/ 20

21

22

23FY

0

3/ 20

21

22

23 FY

JPY bn

Non interest income

Overseas income on

JPY bn

905.6

+123.5 (o/w SMBC Nikko(113.8))

1-3Q

1-3Q

FY3/22

FY3/23

600

(domestic wholesale)

500

400

400

300

200

200

100

0

3/ 20

21

22

23FY

0

loans and deposits

3/ 20

21

22

23 FY

Copyright © 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

5

All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 06:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
