Overview of 1Q FY3/2024

July 31, 2023

Copyright © 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. All Rights Reserved.

This document contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and our managements with respect to our future financial condition and results of operations. In many cases but not all, these statements contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "risk," "project," "should," "seek," "target," "will" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements contained or deemed to be contained herein. The risks and uncertainties which may affect future performance include: deterioration of Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; incurrence of significant credit-related costs; our ability to successfully implement our business strategy through our subsidiaries, affiliates and alliance partners; and exposure to new risks as we expand the scope of our business. Given these and other risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements.

Please refer to our most recent disclosure documents such as our annual report on Form 20-F and other documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as our earnings press releases, for a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our financial conditions and our operating results, and investors' decisions.

Exchange rates (TTM)

Jun. 22

Mar. 23

Jun. 23

USD

136.64

133.54

144.99

EUR

142.65

145.75

157.60

Definitions

SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

SMBC

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

SMBC Trust

SMBC Trust Bank

SMFL

Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing

SMBC Nikko

SMBC Nikko Securities

SMCC

Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company

SMBCCF

SMBC Consumer Finance

SMDAM

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management

SMBCAC

SMBC Aviation Capital

SMICC

SMFG India Credit Company

(Former Fullerton India)

Major local subsidiaries

SMBC Bank International, SMBC Bank EU,

SMBC (China)

Consolidated

SMFG consolidated

Non-consolidated

SMBC non-consolidated

Expenses

Excl. non-recurring losses

(non-consolidated)

Net business profit

Before provision for general reserve for possible

loan losses

Retail Business Unit (RT)

Domestic retail business

Wholesale Business Unit (WS)

Domestic wholesale business

Global Business Unit (GB)

International business

Global Markets Business Unit

Market / Treasury related businesses

(GM)

Copyright © 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

2

All Rights Reserved.

Income statement

Progress rate of 1Q results toward FY3/24 full-year target:

Consolidated net business profit 27%, Profit attributable to owners of parent 30%

1Q

YoY

FY3/24

(JPY bn)

FY3/24

target

1

Consolidated gross profit

875.4

+78.5

2

G&A expenses

535.1

+51.1

Overhead ratio

61.1%

+0.4%

3

Equity in gains (losses)

16.9

(15.8)

of affiliates

Progress

4

Consolidated

27%

357.2

+11.6

1,340

net business profit

5

Total credit cost

43.9

+11.8

230

6

Gains (losses) on stocks

41.2

+4.4

7

Other income (expenses)

(5.3)

(4.7)

8

Ordinary profit

349.1

(0.5)

1,160

9

Extraordinary gains (losses)

(1.1)

(0.1)

10

Income taxes

97.3

+3.3

11

Profit attributable to

30%

248.0

(4.4)

820

owners of parent

12

ROE incl. OCI*1

7.7%

(0.6)%

13

ROE*2

9.6%

(0.5)%

Consolidated gross profit: increased YoY as each Business Unit shows steady progress mainly due to

  1. recovery of SMBC Nikko,
  2. strong performance of payment business, and
  3. increase of income on loan in domestic and overseas. Impact of FX: JPY+ 19 bn

G&A expenses: increased YoY mainly due to overseas expense related to inflation, as well as higher variable marketing cost of SMCC, which is successfully increasing new customers.

Impact of FX: JPY +10 bn

Equity in gains of affiliates: decreased YoY due to absence of gains on change in equity related to Bank of East Asia.

Total credit cost: increased due to domestic consumer finance business but managed to be lower than forecast.

Gains on stocks: increased YoY due to gains on sales of equity holdings (JPY 25 bn, YoY JPY 3 bn) and ETF sales, despite absence of profit from sales of Moelis shares.

*1

Denominator: Shareholder's equity + total accumulated other comprehensive income

Copyright © 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

3

*2

Based on shareholder's equity

All Rights Reserved.

(Ref.) Group companies

SMBC

Other major group companies

1Q

YoY

FY3/24

(JPY bn)

FY3/24

target

1

Gross banking profit

423.3

(48.3)

2

o/w Net interest income

240.1

(88.9)

3

o/w Gains (losses) on cancellation

0.9

(28.3)

of investment trusts

Absence

of

4

Domestic

132.3

(67.4)

dividend

from

subsidiary: (42)

5

Overseas

107.8

(21.5)

6

o/w Net fees and commissions

110.6

+6.9

7

Domestic

48.2

+4.5

8

Overseas

62.4

+2.4

9

o/w Net trading income+

71.8

+33.5

Net other operating income

10

o/w Gains (lossses) on bonds

(1.2)

+31.9

11

Expenses

242.6

+20.9

12

Banking profit

180.7

(69.2)

765

13

Total credit cost

(4.1)

(25.0)

85

14

Gains (losses) on stocks

37.5

+7.9

15

Extraordinary gains (losses)

1.9

(19.3)

16

Net income

163.7

(45.3)

520

(left : results of 1Q FY3/24 / right : YoY)

(JPY bn)

SMCC*1

SMBC Nikko*2

SMBCCF *1

Gross profit

131.2

+15.4

108.0

+15.3

61.0

+3.1

Expenses

109.3

+12.0

92.8

+6.1

26.3

+1.3

Net business

22.1

+3.4

15.2

+9.2

27.7

(4.4)

profit

Net income

6.9

(0.3)

10.9

+2.1

2.8

(11.0)

(Equity method affiliate)

SMBC Trust

SMDAM

SMFL*3

50%

50%

Gross profit

15.1

+2.4

9.6

+0.4

69.5

+10.6

Expenses

9.7

+0.7

7.8

+0.1

31.2

+4.0

Net business

5.4

+1.7

1.8

+0.3

40.9

+6.2

profit

Net income

4.9

+2.7

1.3

+0.3

20.1

+4.2

*1

Incl. impact from reorganization of SMBC Mobit

*2

Incl. profits from SMBC Nikko America and SMBC Capital Markets (managerial accounting basis)

Copyright © 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

4

*3

Managerial accounting basis

All Rights Reserved.

Consolidated net business profit

Increased +11.6 bn YoY as each Business Unit shows steady progress.

Breakdown by Business Units

(JPY bn)

GM

Others

GB

+8.4

+7.2

WS

RT

+5.2

+7.8

+11.6o/w SMBC Nikko +9.2

357.2

345.6

1Q

1Q

FY3/23

FY3/24

Business line

  • SMBC Nikko: increased in GM and RT, while pipeline is recovering in WS and GB Business Units
  • Credit card and consumer finance business keep positive trend

(JPY bn)

SMBC Nikko (Gross profit)*1

120

90

RT

WS

GB

GM

60

30

0

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY3/22

FY3/23

FY3/24

(JPY bn)

Credit Card

(JPY tn)

Card loan

250

Commissions

2.2

balance

200

Full year

1Q

1.9

150

1.6

100

50

1.3

0

19

20

21

22

23

(FY)

0

Jun.19

20

21

22

23

*1 Managerial accounting basis (excl. profits from overseas derivative)

Copyright © 2023 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

5

All Rights Reserved.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 06:43:40 UTC.