Investor Meeting FY3/2024

May 17, 2024

Hello everyone, this is Nakashima.

I would like to express my gratitude for your continued support.

Since my appointoment as Group CEO last December, I have consistently stated on various occasions that the direction of management will remain unchanged, despite the change in CEO.

The current Medium-Term Management Plan, which was created in tandem with Mr. Ohta during my tenure as Group CFO and CSO, is a responsibility I am dedicated to advancing.

Additinonally, I have been reflecting on how to steer SMBC Group through the constantly changing business landscape as CEO and how to effectively communicate my vision to stakeholders.

This is my first Investor Meeting as Group CEO.

I am keen to outline my vision for the future of SMBC Group and our roadmap to realize these ambitions.