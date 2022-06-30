Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : General Manager, Financial Accounting Dept - Form 6-K

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

Notice Regarding the Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

TOKYO, June 30, 2022 --- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company," President and Group Chief Executive Officer: Jun Ohta) hereby announces that, on June 29, 2022 (Eastern Daylight Time), the Company filed an annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

A copy of the annual report on Form 20-F can be viewed and obtained at the Company's website at https://www.smfg.co.jp/english/investor/financial/disclosure.html or on EDGAR, the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval system. Holders of the Company's American Depositary Receipts may request a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge through the Company's website.

Attachment:

(Reference 1) Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS)

(Reference 2) Reconciliation with Japanese GAAP

This document contains a summary of the Company's consolidated financial information under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board that was disclosed in its annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 29, 2022. This document does not contain all of the information in the Form 20-F that may be important to you. You should read the entire Form 20-F carefully to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the Company's business and financial data under IFRS and related issues.

This document contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management with respect to the Company's future financial condition and results of operations. In many cases but not all, these statements contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "risk," "project," "should," "seek," "target," "will" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements contained or deemed to be contained herein. The risks and uncertainties which may affect future performance include: deterioration of Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets; declines in the value of the Company's securities portfolio; incurrence of significant credit-related costs; the Company's ability to successfully implement its business strategy through its subsidiaries, affiliates and alliance partners; and exposure to new risks as the Company expands the scope of its business. Given these and other risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company's most recent disclosure documents such as its annual report on Form 20-F and other documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as its earnings press releases, for a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties that may affect its financial conditions, its operating results, and investors' decisions.