By Ronnie Harui

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group said Jun Ohta, its director president and group chief executive, has died at the age of 65.

Japan's second-largest lender said Monday that it will select a successor and make an announcement once a decision is made.

For now, Deputy President and Executive Officer Toru Nakashima will assume the CEO duties, the company said in a statement.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-23 0032ET