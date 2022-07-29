Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-29 am EDT
4107.00 JPY   -0.17%
02:25pSumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:35aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 29, 2022
06:28aPRESIDENT : Jun Ohta Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki hokokusho) issuing date: August 12, 2022 Investors meeting presentation for quarterly financial results: Not scheduled - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

07/29/2022 | 02:25pm EDT
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR (SMFG) is currently at $6.40, up $0.28 or 4.49%


--Would be highest close since April 4, 2022, when it closed at $6.41

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose 5.34%

--Currently up six of the past seven days

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 6.4% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Jan. 8, 2021, when it rose 8.41%

--Up 8.56% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Feb. 2021, when it rose 13.04%

--Down 5.67% year-to-date

--Down 86.65% from its all-time closing high of $47.99 on Aug. 16, 1993

--Down 4.97% from 52 weeks ago (July 30, 2021), when it closed at $6.74

--Down 16.82% from its 52-week closing high of $7.70 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Up 11.59% from its 52-week closing low of $5.74 on June 10, 2022

--Traded as high as $6.41; highest intraday level since April 4, 2022, when it hit $6.44

--Up 4.57% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 12, 2021, when it rose as much as 4.6%


All data as of 2:07:55 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1424ET

Financials
Sales 2023 3 020 B 22 460 M 22 460 M
Net income 2023 738 B 5 487 M 5 487 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,54x
Yield 2023 5,33%
Capitalization 5 631 B 41 887 M 41 887 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 101 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4 107,00 JPY
Average target price 4 879,09 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Ohta Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Nakashima Planning Manager
Takeshi Kunibe Chairman
Shoji Masuda Executive Officer
Tetsuro Imaeda Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.4.34%41 958
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.50%336 692
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.50%267 734
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.91%221 196
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.71%164 311
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 418