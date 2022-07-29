Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR (SMFG) is currently at $6.40, up $0.28 or 4.49%

--Would be highest close since April 4, 2022, when it closed at $6.41

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose 5.34%

--Currently up six of the past seven days

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 6.4% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Jan. 8, 2021, when it rose 8.41%

--Up 8.56% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Feb. 2021, when it rose 13.04%

--Down 5.67% year-to-date

--Down 86.65% from its all-time closing high of $47.99 on Aug. 16, 1993

--Down 4.97% from 52 weeks ago (July 30, 2021), when it closed at $6.74

--Down 16.82% from its 52-week closing high of $7.70 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Up 11.59% from its 52-week closing low of $5.74 on June 10, 2022

--Traded as high as $6.41; highest intraday level since April 4, 2022, when it hit $6.44

--Up 4.57% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 12, 2021, when it rose as much as 4.6%

