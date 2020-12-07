|
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements(2Q) (Excerpt from Securities Report) (391KB)
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the six months ended September 30, 2020
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (JAPANESE GAAP)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
Millions of
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
U.S. dollars
|
March 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
Assets:
Cash and due from banks Call loans and bills bought Receivables under resale agreements Receivables under securities borrowing
transactions Monetary claims bought Trading assets
Money held in trust Securities
Loans and bills discounted
Foreign exchanges
Lease receivables and investment assets Other assets
Tangible fixed assets Intangible fixed assets Net defined benefit asset Deferred tax assets
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
Reserve for possible loan losses Total assets
*8
*8
*1, *8, *15 *3, *4, *5, *6, *7, *8, *9
*7
*8
*10, *11
896,739
8,753,816
5,005,103
4,559,429
7,361,253
353
27,128,751
82,517,609
2,063,284
219,733
8,298,393
1,450,323
753,579
230,573
26,314
9,308,882
(479,197)
¥ 219,863,518
|
*8
|
¥
|
68,474,446
|
$
|
647,329
|
|
|
2,346,355
|
|
|
22,181
|
|
|
3,982,086
|
|
|
37,645
|
|
|
5,186,289
|
|
|
49,029
|
|
|
4,097,203
|
|
|
38,733
|
*8
|
|
6,649,870
|
|
|
62,865
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
3
|
*1, *2, *8, *15
|
|
29,190,464
|
|
|
275,954
|
*3, *4, *5, *6, *7,
|
|
|
|
|
|
*8, *9
|
|
84,516,005
|
|
|
798,979
|
*7
|
|
2,097,207
|
|
|
19,826
|
|
|
226,046
|
|
|
2,137
|
*8
|
|
7,958,448
|
|
|
75,236
|
*10, *11
|
|
1,426,529
|
|
|
13,486
|
|
|
748,040
|
|
|
7,072
|
|
|
374,032
|
|
|
3,536
|
|
|
28,265
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
9,020,388
|
|
|
85,275
|
|
|
(564,094)
|
|
|
(5,333)
|
|
¥
|
225,757,919
|
$
|
2,134,221
(Continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
U.S. dollars
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
Liabilities and net assets:
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
Deposits
|
*8
|
Negotiable certificates of deposit
|
|
Call money and bills sold
|
|
Payables under repurchase agreements
|
*8
|
Payables under securities lending transactions
|
*8
|
Commercial paper
|
|
Trading liabilities
|
|
Borrowed money
|
*8, *12
|
Foreign exchanges
|
|
Short-term bonds
|
|
Bonds
|
*13
|
Due to trust account
|
*8, *14
|
Other liabilities
|
|
Reserve for employee bonuses
|
|
Reserve for executive bonuses
|
|
Net defined benefit liability
|
|
Reserve for executive retirement benefits
|
|
Reserve for point service program
|
|
Reserve for reimbursement of deposits
|
|
Reserve for losses on interest repayment
|
|
Reserves under the special laws
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
|
*10
|
Acceptances and guarantees
|
*8
|
Total liabilities
|
|
Net assets:
|
|
Capital stock
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities
|
|
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges
|
|
Land revaluation excess
|
*10
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit
|
|
plans
|
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
|
Stock acquisition rights
Non-controlling interests
Total net assets
Total liabilities and net assets
|
¥
|
127,042,217
|
*8
|
|
10,180,435
|
|
|
3,740,539
|
|
|
13,237,913
|
*8
|
|
2,385,607
|
*8
|
|
1,409,249
|
|
|
6,084,528
|
|
|
15,210,894
|
*8, *12
|
|
1,461,308
|
|
|
379,000
|
|
|
9,235,639
|
*13
|
|
1,811,355
|
*8, *14
|
|
7,011,967
|
|
|
73,868
|
|
|
3,362
|
|
|
35,777
|
|
|
1,270
|
|
|
26,576
|
|
|
4,687
|
|
|
142,890
|
|
|
3,145
|
|
|
257,384
|
|
|
30,111
|
*10
|
|
9,308,882
|
*8
|
|
209,078,615
|
|
|
2,339,964
|
|
|
692,003
|
|
|
6,336,311
|
|
|
(13,983)
|
|
|
9,354,296
|
|
|
1,371,407
|
|
|
82,257
|
|
|
36,878
|
*10
|
|
(32,839)
|
|
|
(92,030)
|
|
|
1,365,673
|
|
|
2,064
|
|
|
62,869
|
|
|
10,784,903
|
|
¥
|
219,863,518
|
|
¥
|
137,912,817
|
$
|
1,303,770
|
|
10,237,691
|
|
|
96,783
|
|
1,240,692
|
|
|
11,729
|
|
10,925,007
|
|
|
103,280
|
|
2,293,249
|
|
|
21,679
|
|
1,895,452
|
|
|
17,919
|
|
5,465,919
|
|
|
51,673
|
|
16,011,392
|
|
|
151,365
|
|
1,003,624
|
|
|
9,488
|
|
727,000
|
|
|
6,873
|
|
9,204,155
|
|
|
87,012
|
|
1,967,293
|
|
|
18,598
|
|
5,840,581
|
|
|
55,214
|
|
54,133
|
|
|
512
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
35,323
|
|
|
334
|
|
966
|
|
|
9
|
|
26,382
|
|
|
249
|
|
2,097
|
|
|
20
|
|
126,107
|
|
|
1,192
|
|
3,467
|
|
|
33
|
|
434,457
|
|
|
4,107
|
|
30,047
|
|
|
284
|
|
9,020,388
|
|
|
85,275
|
|
214,458,248
|
|
|
2,027,399
|
|
2,341,274
|
|
|
22,133
|
|
693,098
|
|
|
6,552
|
|
6,427,428
|
|
|
60,762
|
|
(13,693)
|
|
|
(129)
|
|
9,448,109
|
|
|
89,318
|
|
1,729,972
|
|
|
16,354
|
|
105,603
|
|
|
998
|
|
37,056
|
|
|
350
|
|
(87,545)
|
|
|
(828)
|
|
(568)
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
1,784,519
|
|
|
16,870
|
|
1,808
|
|
|
17
|
|
65,234
|
|
|
617
|
|
11,299,671
|
|
|
106,822
|
¥
|
225,757,919
|
$
|
2,134,221
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
U.S. dollars
|
Six months ended September 30
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
Ordinary income
|
¥
|
2,348,511
|
Interest income
|
|
|
1,285,393
|
Interest on loans and discounts
|
|
|
884,363
|
Interest and dividends on securities
|
|
|
166,523
|
Trust fees
|
|
|
2,129
|
Fees and commissions
|
|
|
624,407
|
Trading income
|
|
|
120,456
|
Other operating income
|
|
|
182,318
|
Other income
|
*1
|
|
133,805
|
Ordinary expenses
|
|
|
1,790,151
|
Interest expenses
|
|
|
639,380
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
|
245,911
|
Fees and commissions payments
|
|
|
104,837
|
Trading losses
|
|
|
-
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
87,283
|
General and administrative expenses
|
*2
|
|
858,710
|
Other expenses
|
*3
|
|
99,938
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
558,359
|
Extraordinary gains
|
*4
|
|
22,815
|
Extraordinary losses
|
*5, *6
|
|
2,196
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
578,978
|
Income taxes-current
|
|
|
104,493
|
Income taxes-deferred
|
|
|
31,167
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
135,661
|
Profit
|
|
|
443,317
|
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
11,361
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
¥
|
431,955
|
¥
|
1,949,441
|
$
|
18,429
|
|
947,734
|
|
|
8,959
|
|
699,690
|
|
|
6,615
|
|
136,896
|
|
|
1,294
|
|
2,253
|
|
|
21
|
|
598,328
|
|
|
5,656
|
|
139,797
|
|
|
1,322
|
|
180,705
|
|
|
1,708
|
|
80,622
|
|
|
762
|
|
1,603,146
|
|
|
15,155
|
|
315,673
|
|
|
2,984
|
|
89,975
|
|
|
851
|
|
99,807
|
|
|
944
|
|
462
|
|
|
4
|
|
75,502
|
|
|
714
|
|
836,421
|
|
|
7,907
|
|
275,278
|
|
|
2,602
|
|
346,294
|
|
|
3,274
|
|
407
|
|
|
4
|
|
4,767
|
|
|
45
|
|
341,934
|
|
|
3,233
|
|
87,704
|
|
|
829
|
|
(16,322)
|
|
|
(154)
|
|
71,381
|
|
|
675
|
|
270,553
|
|
|
2,558
|
|
422
|
|
|
4
|
¥
|
270,130
|
$
|
2,554
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
U.S. dollars
|
Six months ended September 30
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
Profit
|
¥ 443,317
|
|
|
¥ 270,553
|
$ 2,558
|
Other comprehensive income (losses)
|
(37,735)
|
|
|
420,195
|
3,972
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities
|
(28,523)
|
|
|
358,489
|
3,389
|
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges
|
77,273
|
|
|
24,261
|
229
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
(72,635)
|
|
|
(52,920)
|
(500)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
2,015
|
|
|
91,672
|
867
|
Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates
|
(15,865)
|
|
|
(1,307)
|
|
(12)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
405,581
|
|
|
690,749
|
|
6,530
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
|
393,666
|
|
|
688,797
|
6,512
|
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
11,915
|
|
|
1,951
|
18
-4-
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
Treasury
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
stock
|
|
|
surplus
|
|
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
stock
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at the beginning of the period
|
¥
|
2,339,443
|
|
¥
|
739,047
|
|
¥
|
5,992,247
|
|
¥
|
(16,302)
|
|
¥
|
9,054,436
|
|
|
|
Changes in the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of new stock
|
|
521
|
|
|
521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,043
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(132,582)
|
|
|
|
|
(132,582)
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
431,955
|
|
|
|
|
|
431,955
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(100,039)
|
|
(100,039)
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
(148)
|
|
|
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
330
|
|
|
|
Cancellation of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
(101,673)
|
|
|
|
|
|
101,673
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
(47,584)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(47,584)
|
|
|
|
Decrease due to decrease in subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(945)
|
|
|
|
|
(945)
|
|
|
|
Reversal of land revaluation excess
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
101,821
|
|
|
|
(101,821)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in the period
|
|
521
|
|
|
(47,062)
|
|
|
196,698
|
|
|
2,112
|
|
|
152,269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at the end of the period
|
¥
|
2,339,964
|
|
¥
|
691,985
|
|
|
¥
|
6,188,945
|
|
¥
|
(14,189)
|
¥
|
9,206,705
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
|
Net deferred
|
|
|
Land
|
|
currency
|
remeasurements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on other
|
|
gains (losses)
|
|
|
revaluation
|
|
translation
|
|
of defined
|
|
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
on hedges
|
|
|
|
excess
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
benefit plans
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Balance at the beginning of the period
|
¥
|
1,688,852
|
|
¥
|
(54,650)
|
¥
|
36,547
|
|
¥
|
50,379
|
|
¥
|
(7,244)
|
¥
|
1,713,884
|
Changes in the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of new stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cancellation of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease due to decrease in subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of land revaluation excess
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period
|
|
(26,024)
|
|
62,618
|
|
|
|
(91)
|
|
(77,467)
|
|
2,583
|
|
(38,381)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in the period
|
|
(26,024)
|
|
62,618
|
|
|
|
(91)
|
|
(77,467)
|
|
2,583
|
|
(38,381)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at the end of the period
|
¥
|
1,662,827
|
|
¥
|
7,968
|
|
|
¥
|
36,456
|
|
¥
|
(27,087)
|
¥
|
(4,661)
|
¥
|
1,675,503
-5-
(Continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
acquisition
|
|
|
Non-controlling
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
rights
|
|
|
|
interests
|
|
|
|
net assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at the beginning of the period
|
¥
|
4,750
|
|
¥
|
678,540
|
¥
|
11,451,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of new stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,043
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(132,582)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
431,955
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(100,039)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cancellation of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(47,584)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease due to decrease in subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(945)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of land revaluation excess
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period
|
|
|
(684)
|
|
|
(350,990)
|
|
|
(390,056)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in the period
|
|
|
(684)
|
|
|
(350,990)
|
|
|
(237,786)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at the end of the period
|
|
¥
|
4,065
|
|
¥
|
327,550
|
¥
|
11,213,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
Treasury
|
|
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
stock
|
|
|
|
surplus
|
|
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
stock
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Balance at the beginning of the period
|
¥
|
2,339,964
|
|
¥
|
692,003
|
¥
|
6,336,311
|
|
¥
|
(13,983)
|
¥
|
9,354,296
|
|
Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(41,849)
|
|
|
|
|
(41,849)
|
Restated balance
|
|
|
2,339,964
|
|
|
|
692,003
|
|
|
6,294,462
|
|
|
(13,983)
|
|
9,312,447
|
|
Changes in the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of new stock
|
|
|
1,309
|
|
|
|
1,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,618
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(136,952)
|
|
|
|
|
(136,952)
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
270,130
|
|
|
|
|
|
270,130
|
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
(21)
|
Disposal of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
261
|
|
Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(213)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(213)
|
Reversal of land revaluation excess
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(161)
|
|
|
|
|
(161)
|
Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in the period
|
|
|
1,309
|
|
|
|
1,095
|
|
|
132,966
|
|
|
290
|
|
135,661
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at the end of the period
|
|
¥
|
2,341,274
|
|
|
¥
|
693,098
|
¥
|
6,427,428
|
|
¥
|
(13,693)
|
¥
|
9,448,109
|
-6-
(Continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
|
Net deferred
|
|
|
Land
|
|
currency
|
remeasurements
|
|
|
|
|
|
on other
|
|
gains (losses)
|
|
|
revaluation
|
|
translation
|
|
of defined
|
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2020
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
on hedges
|
|
|
excess
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
benefit plans
|
|
|
Total
|
Balance at the beginning of the period
|
¥
|
1,371,407
|
|
¥
|
82,257
|
¥
|
36,878
|
|
¥
|
(32,839)
|
¥
|
(92,030)
|
|
¥
|
1,365,673
|
Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restated balance
|
|
1,371,407
|
|
|
82,257
|
|
|
36,878
|
|
|
(32,839)
|
|
(92,030)
|
|
|
1,365,673
|
Changes in the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of new stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of land revaluation excess
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period
|
|
358,565
|
|
|
23,346
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
(54,706)
|
|
91,461
|
|
|
418,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in the period
|
|
358,565
|
|
|
23,346
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
(54,706)
|
|
91,461
|
|
|
418,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at the end of the period
|
¥
|
1,729,972
|
|
¥
|
105,603
|
|
¥
|
37,056
|
|
¥
|
(87,545)
|
¥
|
(568)
|
¥
|
1,784,519
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
acquisition
|
|
Non-controlling
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2020
|
|
|
rights
|
|
|
interests
|
|
|
net assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at the beginning of the period
|
¥
|
2,064
|
|
¥
|
62,869
|
¥
|
10,784,903
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(41,849)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restated balance
|
|
2,064
|
|
|
62,869
|
|
|
10,743,054
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of new stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(136,952)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
270,130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(213)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of land revaluation excess
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(161)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period
|
|
(255)
|
|
2,365
|
|
|
420,954
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in the period
|
|
(255)
|
|
2,365
|
|
|
556,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at the end of the period
|
¥
|
1,808
|
|
¥
|
65,234
|
|
¥
|
11,299,671
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7-
(Continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of U.S. dollars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
Treasury
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2020
|
|
|
stock
|
|
|
surplus
|
|
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
stock
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Balance at the beginning of the period
|
$
|
22,121
|
$
|
6,542
|
$
|
59,901
|
|
$
|
(132)
|
$
|
88,432
|
|
|
|
Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(396)
|
|
|
|
|
(396)
|
|
|
Restated balance
|
|
22,121
|
|
|
6,542
|
|
|
59,505
|
|
|
(132)
|
|
88,036
|
|
|
|
Changes in the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of new stock
|
|
12
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,295)
|
|
|
|
|
(1,295)
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,554
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0)
|
|
(0)
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
(0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
Reversal of land revaluation excess
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
(0)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in the period
|
|
12
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1,257
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
1,282
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at the end of the period
|
$
|
22,133
|
|
$
|
6,552
|
$
|
60,762
|
|
$
|
(129)
|
$
|
89,318
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of U.S. dollars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
|
|
Net deferred
|
|
|
Land
|
|
currency
|
remeasurements
|
|
|
|
|
|
on other
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
|
|
revaluation
|
|
translation
|
|
of defined
|
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2020
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
on hedges
|
|
|
|
excess
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
benefit plans
|
|
|
Total
|
Balance at the beginning of the period
|
$
|
12,965
|
$
|
778
|
$
|
349
|
|
$
|
(310)
|
$
|
(870)
|
$
|
12,911
|
Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restated balance
|
|
12,965
|
|
|
778
|
|
|
349
|
|
|
(310)
|
|
(870)
|
|
12,911
|
Changes in the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of new stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of land revaluation excess
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period
|
|
3,390
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(517)
|
|
865
|
|
|
3,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in the period
|
|
3,390
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(517)
|
|
865
|
|
|
3,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at the end of the period
|
$
|
16,354
|
|
$
|
998
|
$
|
350
|
|
$
|
(828)
|
$
|
(5)
|
$
|
16,870
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of U.S. dollars
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
acquisition
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling
|
|
Total
|
Six months ended September 30, 2020
|
|
rights
|
|
|
|
interests
|
|
|
net assets
|
|
Balance at the beginning of the period
|
$
|
20
|
|
$
|
594
|
$
|
101,956
|
|
Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(396)
|
Restated balance
|
|
20
|
|
|
594
|
|
101,560
|
|
Changes in the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of new stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,295)
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,554
|
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0)
|
Disposal of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Reversal of land revaluation excess
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period
|
|
(2)
|
|
22
|
|
3,980
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in the period
|
|
(2)
|
|
22
|
|
5,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at the end of the period
|
$
|
17
|
|
$
|
617
|
$
|
106,822
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. dollars
|
Six months ended September 30
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
¥
|
578,978
|
|
|
¥
|
341,934
|
$
|
3,233
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
101,320
|
|
|
|
103,173
|
|
|
975
|
Losses on impairment of fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
1,441
|
|
|
|
3,983
|
|
|
38
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
8,772
|
|
|
|
9,870
|
|
|
93
|
Net (gains) losses on step acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
(21,997)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Equity in net (gains) losses of affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
(30,098)
|
|
|
|
(10,223)
|
|
|
(97)
|
Net change in reserve for possible loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
(16,490)
|
|
|
|
84,705
|
|
|
801
|
Net change in reserve for employee bonuses
|
|
|
|
|
(22,168)
|
|
|
|
(19,560)
|
|
|
(185)
|
Net change in reserve for executive bonuses
|
|
|
|
|
(3,163)
|
|
|
|
(3,346)
|
|
|
(32)
|
Net change in net defined benefit asset and liability
|
|
|
|
|
(14,928)
|
|
|
|
(143,940)
|
|
|
(1,361)
|
Net change in reserve for executive retirement benefits
|
|
|
|
|
(258)
|
|
|
|
(350)
|
|
|
(3)
|
Net change in reserve for point service program
|
|
|
|
|
1,355
|
|
|
|
(193)
|
|
|
(2)
|
Net change in reserve for reimbursement of deposits
|
|
|
|
|
(3,834)
|
|
|
|
(2,590)
|
|
|
(24)
|
Net change in reserve for losses on interest repayment
|
|
|
|
|
(21,012)
|
|
|
|
(16,783)
|
|
|
(159)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
(1,285,393)
|
|
|
|
(947,734)
|
|
|
(8,959)
|
Interest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
639,380
|
|
|
|
315,673
|
|
|
2,984
|
Net (gains) losses on securities
|
|
|
|
|
(145,150)
|
|
|
|
(142,185)
|
|
|
(1,344)
|
Net (gains) losses from money held in trust
|
|
|
|
|
(0)
|
|
|
|
(0)
|
|
|
(0)
|
Net exchange (gains) losses
|
|
|
|
|
(15,620)
|
|
|
|
39,534
|
|
|
374
|
Net (gains) losses from disposal of fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
(62)
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
1
|
Net change in trading assets
|
|
|
|
|
(2,191,030)
|
|
|
|
730,931
|
|
|
6,910
|
Net change in trading liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1,576,011
|
|
|
|
(517,008)
|
|
|
(4,888)
|
Net change in loans and bills discounted
|
|
|
|
|
(865,282)
|
|
|
|
(1,984,447)
|
|
|
(18,760)
|
Net change in deposits
|
|
|
|
|
536,885
|
|
|
|
10,956,508
|
|
|
103,578
|
Net change in negotiable certificates of deposit
|
|
|
|
|
297,455
|
|
|
|
56,938
|
|
|
538
|
Net change in borrowed money (excluding subordinated borrowings)
|
|
|
|
|
752,748
|
|
|
|
818,525
|
|
|
7,738
|
Net change in deposits with banks
|
|
|
|
|
(363,486)
|
|
|
|
412,822
|
|
|
3,903
|
Net change in call loans and bills bought and others
|
|
|
|
|
264,515
|
|
|
|
3,714,580
|
|
|
35,116
|
Net change in receivables under securities borrowing transactions
|
|
|
|
|
(127,970)
|
|
|
|
(181,185)
|
|
|
(1,713)
|
Net change in call money and bills sold and others
|
|
|
|
|
3,115,666
|
|
|
|
(4,783,443)
|
|
|
(45,221)
|
Net change in commercial paper
|
|
|
|
|
(600,980)
|
|
|
|
515,443
|
|
|
4,873
|
Net change in payables under securities lending transactions
|
|
|
|
|
547,960
|
|
|
|
(92,358)
|
|
|
(873)
|
Net change in foreign exchanges (assets)
|
|
|
|
|
(232,047)
|
|
|
|
(41,407)
|
|
|
(391)
|
Net change in foreign exchanges (liabilities)
|
|
|
|
|
4,319
|
|
|
|
(449,246)
|
|
|
(4,247)
|
Net change in lease receivables and investment assets
|
|
|
|
|
(6,527)
|
|
|
|
(6,362)
|
|
|
(60)
|
Net change in short-term bonds (liabilities)
|
|
|
|
|
43,000
|
|
|
|
348,000
|
|
|
3,290
|
Issuance and redemption of bonds (excluding subordinated bonds)
|
|
|
|
|
427,766
|
|
|
|
(25,962)
|
|
|
(245)
|
Net change in due to trust account
|
|
|
|
|
196,131
|
|
|
|
155,938
|
|
|
1,474
|
Interest received
|
|
|
|
|
1,297,545
|
|
|
|
995,638
|
|
|
9,412
|
Interest paid
|
|
|
|
|
(650,715)
|
|
|
|
(344,135)
|
|
|
(3,253)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
(73,212)
|
|
|
|
(342,063)
|
|
|
(3,234)
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
|
|
3,699,821
|
|
|
|
9,549,726
|
|
|
90,279
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
|
|
|
(110,823)
|
|
|
|
43,550
|
|
|
412
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
3,588,998
|
|
|
|
9,593,276
|
|
|
90,691
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. dollars
|
Six months ended September 30
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of securities
|
¥
|
(21,343,615)
|
|
|
¥
|
(20,921,515)
|
$
|
(197,783)
|
Proceeds from sale of securities
|
|
|
14,239,901
|
|
|
|
9,348,979
|
|
|
88,381
|
Proceeds from redemption of securities
|
|
|
4,345,761
|
|
|
|
9,435,117
|
|
|
89,196
|
Purchases of money held in trust
|
|
|
(102)
|
|
|
|
(0)
|
|
|
(0)
|
Proceeds from sale of money held in trust
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
0
|
Purchases of tangible fixed assets
|
|
|
(39,833)
|
|
|
|
(28,894)
|
|
|
(273)
|
Proceeds from sale of tangible fixed assets
|
|
|
11,458
|
|
|
|
5,187
|
|
|
49
|
Purchases of intangible fixed assets
|
|
|
(66,582)
|
|
|
|
(74,503)
|
|
|
(704)
|
Purchases of stocks of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consolidation
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2,865)
|
|
|
(27)
|
Proceeds from sale of stocks of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consolidation
|
|
|
27,021
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
(2,825,773)
|
|
|
|
(2,238,474)
|
|
|
(21,162)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of subordinated bonds and bonds with stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
acquisition rights
|
|
|
138,965
|
|
|
|
189,913
|
|
|
1,795
|
Redemption of subordinated bonds and bonds with stock acquisition rights
|
|
|
(113,000)
|
|
|
|
(120,000)
|
|
|
(1,134)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(132,542)
|
|
|
|
(136,922)
|
|
|
(1,294)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock to non-controlling stockholders
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
1
|
Repayment to non-controlling stockholders
|
|
|
(173,000)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling stockholders
|
|
|
(11,162)
|
|
|
|
(386)
|
|
|
(4)
|
Purchases of treasury stock
|
|
|
(100,039)
|
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
|
(0)
|
Proceeds from disposal of treasury stock
|
|
|
330
|
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
2
|
Purchase of stocks of subsidiaries not resulting in change in scope of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consolidation
|
|
|
(234,159)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
(624,608)
|
|
|
|
(67,055)
|
|
|
(634)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(89,414)
|
|
|
|
(45,221)
|
|
|
(428)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
49,201
|
|
|
|
7,242,524
|
|
|
68,468
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
|
|
53,120,963
|
|
|
|
56,097,807
|
|
|
530,325
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents resulting from merger of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
*1 ¥
|
53,170,244
|
*1
|
¥
|
63,340,332
|
$
|
598,793
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Basis of presentation)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("the Company") was established on December 2, 2002 as a holding company for the SMBC Group ("the Group") through a statutory share transfer (kabushiki iten) of all of the outstanding equity securities of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC") in exchange for the Company's newly issued securities. The Company is a joint stock corporation with limited liability (Kabushiki Kaisha) incorporated under the Companies Act of Japan. Upon formation of the Company and completion of the statutory share transfer, SMBC became a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
The Company has prepared the accompanying consolidated financial statements in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and its related accounting regulations, and in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"), which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
The accounts of overseas subsidiaries and affiliated companies are, in principle, integrated with those of the Company's accounting policies for purposes of consolidation unless they apply different accounting principles and standards as required under U.S. GAAP or IFRS, in which case a certain limited number of items are adjusted based on their materiality.
These consolidated financial statements are translated from the consolidated financial statements contained in the interim securities report filed under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act of Japan ("FIEA based financial statements") except for the addition of the non-consolidated financial statements and U.S. dollar figures.
Amounts less than 1 million yen have been rounded down. As a result, the totals in Japanese yen shown in the financial statements do not necessarily agree with the sum of the individual amounts.
The translation of the Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollars is included solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan, using the prevailing exchange rate at September 30, 2020 which was ¥105.78 to US$1. These translations should not be construed as representations that the Japanese yen amounts have been, could have been, or could in the future be, converted into U.S. dollars at that rate.
(Significant accounting policies for preparing interim consolidated financial statements)
1. Scope of consolidation
(1) Consolidated subsidiaries
The number of consolidated subsidiaries at September 30, 2020 is 175.
Principal companies:Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC")
SMBC Trust Bank Ltd.
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited
SMBC Consumer Finance Co., Ltd.
SMBC Finance Service Co., Ltd.
The Japan Research Institute, Limited
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (China) Limited
PT Bank BTPN Tbk
SMBC Americas Holdings, Inc.
SMBC Guarantee Co., Ltd.
Changes in the consolidated subsidiaries in the six months ended September 30, 2020 are as follows:
7 companies were newly included in the scope of consolidation as a result of the establishment and for other reasons.
SMBC Finance Service Co., Ltd. was excluded from the scope of consolidation because of merger with Cedyna Financial Corporation. 5 other companies were excluded from the scope of consolidation because of liquidation and for other reasons.
Cedyna Financial Corporation changed the name to SMBC Finance Service Co., Ltd.
(2) Unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
Principal company:
|
SBCS Co., Ltd.
Unconsolidated subsidiaries are excluded from the scope of consolidation because their total amounts in terms of total assets, ordinary income, net income and retained earnings are immaterial, as such, they do not hinder a rational judgment of the Company's financial position and results of operations when excluded from the scope of consolidation.
2. Application of the equity method
(1) Unconsolidated subsidiaries accounted for by the equity method
The number of unconsolidated subsidiaries accounted for by the equity method at September 30, 2020 is 5.
|
Principal company:
|
SBCS Co., Ltd.
(2) Equity method affiliates
The number of equity method affiliates at September 30, 2020 is 112.
|
Principal companies:
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Service Company, Limited
Changes in the equity method affiliates in the six months ended September 30, 2020 are as follows:
19 companies became equity method affiliates due to establishment and for other reasons.
3 companies were excluded from the scope of equity method affiliates due to merger and for other reasons.
-
Unconsolidated subsidiaries that are not accounted for by the equity method There are no corresponding companies.
-
Affiliates that are not accounted for by the equity method
|
Principal company:
|
Park Square Capital / SMBC Loan Programme S.à r.l.
Affiliates that are not accounted for by the equity method are also excluded from the scope of equity method because their total amounts in terms of net income and retained earnings are immaterial, and as such, they do not hinder a rational judgment of the Company's financial position and results of operations when excluded from the scope of equity method.
3. The interim balance sheet dates of consolidated subsidiaries
(1) The interim balance sheet dates of the consolidated subsidiaries at September 30, 2020 are as follows:
|
April 30
|
2
|
May 31
|
1
|
June 30
|
88
|
September 30
|
84
-
The subsidiaries with interim balance sheets dated April 30 are consolidated using the financial statements as of July 31. The subsidiaries with interim balance sheets dated May 31 and certain subsidiaries with interim balance sheets dated June 30 are consolidated using the financial statements as of September 30. Other subsidiaries are consolidated using the financial statements as of their respective interim balance sheet dates.
Appropriate adjustments were made to material transactions during the periods between their respective interim balance sheet dates and the interim consolidated closing date.
-14-
4. Accounting policies
-
Standards for recognition and measurement of trading assets/liabilities and trading income/losses
Transactions for trading purposes (seeking gains arising from short-term changes in interest rates, currency exchange rates, or market prices of securities and other market related indices or from variation among markets) are included in "Trading assets" or "Trading liabilities" on the interim consolidated balance sheets on a trade date basis. Profits and losses on trading-purpose transactions are recognized on a trade date basis, and recorded as "Trading income" and "Trading losses" on the interim consolidated statement of income.
Securities and monetary claims purchased for trading purposes are stated at the interim period-end market value, and financial derivatives such as swaps, futures and options are stated at amounts that would be settled if the transactions were terminated at the interim consolidated balance sheet date.
"Trading income" and "Trading losses" include interest received or paid during the interim period. The valuation differences of securities and monetary claims between the previous fiscal year-end and the interim period-end are also recorded in the above-mentioned accounts. As for the derivatives, assuming that the settlement will be made in cash, the valuation differences between the previous fiscal year-end and the interim period-end are also recorded in the above-mentioned accounts.
In terms of the evaluation of specific market risks and credit risks for derivative transactions, the net assets or liabilities after offsetting financial assets and liabilities are established as a basis of fair value calculation for the group of such financial assets and liabilities.
-
Standards for recognition and measurement of securities
-
Debt securities that consolidated subsidiaries have the positive intent and ability to hold to maturity are classified as held-to-maturity securities and are carried at amortized cost (straight-line method) using the moving-average method. Investments in affiliates that are not accounted for by the equity method are carried at cost using the moving-average method. Securities other than trading purpose securities, held-to-maturity securities and investments in affiliates are classified as "other securities" (available-for-sale securities). Other securities are carried at their interim period-end market prices (cost of securities sold is calculated using primarily the moving-average method). Stocks with no market prices are carried at cost using the moving-average method.
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities, net of income taxes, are included in "Net assets" except for the amount reflected on the gains or losses by applying fair value hedge accounting.
-
Securities included in money held in trust are carried in the same method as in (1) and (2) 1) above.
-
Standards for recognition and measurement of derivative transactions
Derivative transactions, excluding those classified as trading derivatives, are carried at fair value.
In terms of the evaluation of specific market risks and credit risks for derivative transactions, the net assets or liabilities after offsetting financial assets and liabilities are established as a basis of fair value calculation for the group of such financial assets and liabilities.
-15-
-
Depreciation
-
Tangible fixed assets (excluding assets for rent and lease assets)
Buildings owned by the Company and SMBC are depreciated using the straight-line method. Others are depreciated using the declining- balance method. The depreciation expense for the interim period is calculated by proportionally allocating the estimated annual expense to the interim period. The estimated useful lives of major items are as follows:
|
Buildings:
|
7 to 50 years
|
Others:
|
2 to 20 years
Other consolidated subsidiaries depreciate tangible fixed assets primarily using the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives of the respective assets.
2) Intangible fixed assets
Intangible fixed assets are depreciated using the straight-line method. Capitalized software for internal use owned by the Company and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries is depreciated over its estimated useful life (5-10 years).
3) Assets for rent
Assets for rent are depreciated using the straight-line method, assuming that lease terms are, in principle, their depreciation period and the salvage values are estimated disposal values when the lease period expires.
4) Lease assets
Lease assets with respect to non-transfer ownership finance leases, which are recorded in "Tangible fixed assets," are depreciated using the straight-line method, assuming that lease terms are their expected lifetime and salvage values are zero.
-
Reserve for possible loan losses
The reserve for possible loan losses of major consolidated subsidiaries is provided as detailed below in accordance with the internal standards for write-offs and provisions.
For claims on borrowers that have entered into bankruptcy, special liquidation proceedings or similar legal proceedings ("Bankrupt borrowers") or borrowers that are not legally or formally insolvent but are regarded as substantially in the same situation ("Effectively bankrupt borrowers"), a reserve is provided based on the amount of claims, after the write-off stated below, net of the expected amount of recoveries from collateral and guarantees. For claims on borrowers that are not currently bankrupt but are perceived to have a high risk of falling into bankruptcy ("Potentially bankrupt borrowers"), a reserve is provided in the amount deemed necessary based on an overall solvency assessment of the claims, net of the expected amount of recoveries from collateral and guarantees.
Discounted Cash Flows ("DCF") method is used for claims on borrowers whose cash flows from collection of principals and interest can be rationally estimated and SMBC, which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, applies it to claims on large potentially bankrupt borrowers and claims on large borrowers requiring close monitoring that have been classified as "Past due loans (3 months or more)" or "Restructured loans," whose total loans from SMBC exceed a certain amount. SMBC establishes a reserve for possible loan losses using the DCF method for such claims in the amount of the difference between the present value of principal and interest (calculated using the rationally estimated cash flows discounted at the initial contractual interest rate) and the book value.
For other claims, a reserve is primarily provided by setting the potential losses in the next one year or three years. The potential losses are calculated by determining the loss ratio based on the historical loan-loss ratio derived from actual loan losses or bankruptcies in the past one year or three years, or average (of a certain period) probability of bankruptcies, and by making necessary adjustments including future estimations.
-16-
In addition, in light of the latest economic situation and risk factors, for potential losses for specific portfolios that are based on the future prospects with high probability, but cannot be reflected in actual loan losses in the past and in any individual borrower's classification, a reserve is provided in the amount deemed necessary based on an overall assessment.
For claims originated in specific overseas countries, an additional reserve is provided in the amount deemed necessary based on the assessment of political and economic conditions.
Branches and credit supervision departments assess all claims in accordance with the internal rules for self-assessment of assets, and the Credit Review Department, independent from these operating sections, audits their assessment.
The reserve for possible loan losses of other consolidated subsidiaries for general claims is provided in the amount deemed necessary based on the historical loan-loss ratios, and for doubtful claims in the amount deemed uncollectible based on assessment of each claim.
For collateralized or guaranteed claims on bankrupt borrowers and effectively bankrupt borrowers, the amount exceeding the estimated value of collateral and guarantees is deemed to be uncollectible and written off against the total outstanding amount of the claims. The amounts of write-off were ¥166,936 million and ¥142,834 million at September 30 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
-
Reserve for employee bonuses
The reserve for employee bonuses is provided for payment of bonuses to employees, in the amount of estimated bonuses, which are attributable to the interim period.
-
Reserve for executive retirement benefits
The reserve for executive retirement benefits is provided for payment of retirement benefits to executives, in the amount of deemed accrued at the interim period-end based on our internal regulations.
-
Reserve for point service program
The reserve for point service program is provided for the potential future redemption of points awarded to customers under the "SMBC Point Pack," credit card points programs, and other customer points award programs. The amount is calculated by converting the outstanding points into a monetary amount, and rationally estimating and recognizing the amount that will be redeemed in the future.
-
Reserve for reimbursement of deposits
The reserve for reimbursement of deposits which were derecognized as liabilities under certain conditions is provided for the possible losses on the future claims of withdrawal based on the historical reimbursements.
(10) Reserve for losses on interest repayment
The reserve for losses on interest repayment is provided for the possible losses on future claims of repayment of interest based on historical interest repayment experience.
(11) Reserves under the special laws
The reserves under the special laws are reserves for contingent liabilities and provided for compensation for losses from securities related transactions or derivative transactions, pursuant to Article 46-5 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
-17-
(12) Employee retirement benefits
In calculating the projected benefit obligation, mainly the benefit formula basis is used to calculate the expected benefit attributable to the respective interim period.
Unrecognized prior service cost is amortized on a straight-line basis, primarily over 9 years within the employees' average remaining service period at incurrence.
Unrecognized net actuarial gain (loss) is amortized on a straight-line basis, primarily over 9 years within the employees' average remaining service period, commencing from the next fiscal year of incurrence.
(13) Translation of foreign currency assets and liabilities
Assets and liabilities of the Company and SMBC, which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, denominated in foreign currencies and accounts of SMBC overseas branches are translated into Japanese yen mainly at the exchange rate prevailing at the interim consolidated balance sheet date, with the exception of stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates translated at rates prevailing at the time of acquisition.
Other consolidated subsidiaries' assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated into Japanese yen at the exchange rate prevailing at their respective interim balance sheet dates.
-
Lease transactions
-
Recognition of income on finance leases Interest income is allocated to each period.
-
Recognition of income on operating leases
Primarily, lease-related income is recognized on a straight-line basis over the full term of the lease, based on the contractual amount of lease fees per month.
-
Hedge accounting
-
Hedging against interest rate changes
As for the hedge accounting method applied to hedging transactions for interest rate risk arising from financial assets and liabilities, SMBC, which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, applies deferred hedge accounting.
SMBC applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment for Accounting and Auditing of Application of Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 24, February 13, 2002) to portfolio hedges on groups of large-volume,small-value monetary claims and debts.
As for the portfolio hedges to offset market fluctuation, SMBC assesses the effectiveness of such hedges by classifying the hedged items (such as deposits and loans) and the hedging instruments (such as interest rate swaps) by their maturity. As for the portfolio hedges to fix cash flows, SMBC assesses the effectiveness of such hedges by verifying the correlation between the hedged items and the hedging instruments.
As for the individual hedges, SMBC also assesses the effectiveness of such individual hedges.
-18-
2) Hedging against currency fluctuations
SMBC, which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment of Accounting and Auditing Concerning Accounting for Foreign Currency Transactions in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 25, July 29, 2002) to currency swap and foreign exchange swap transactions executed for the purpose of lending or borrowing funds in different currencies.
Pursuant to JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 25, SMBC assesses the effectiveness of currency swap and foreign exchange swap transactions executed for the purpose of offsetting the risk of changes in currency exchange rates by verifying that there are foreign-currency monetary claims and debts corresponding to the foreign-currency positions.
In order to hedge risk arising from volatility of exchange rates for stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates and other securities (excluding bonds) denominated in foreign currencies, SMBC applies deferred hedge accounting or fair value hedge accounting, on the conditions that the hedged securities are designated in advance and that sufficient on-balance (actual) or off-balance (forward) liability exposure exists to cover the cost of the hedged securities denominated in the same foreign currencies.
-
Hedging against share price fluctuations
SMBC, which is a consolidated subsidiary, applies fair value hedge accounting to individual hedges offsetting the price fluctuation of the shares that are classified under other securities, and accordingly evaluates the effectiveness of such individual hedges.
4) Transactions between consolidated subsidiaries
As for derivative transactions between consolidated subsidiaries or internal transactions between trading accounts and other accounts (or among internal sections), SMBC manages the interest rate swaps and currency swaps that are designated as hedging instruments in accordance with the non-arbitrary and strict criteria for external transactions stipulated in JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 24 and No. 25. Therefore, SMBC accounts for the gains or losses that arise from interest rate swaps and currency swaps in its earnings or defers them, rather than eliminating them.
Certain other consolidated subsidiaries apply the deferred hedge accounting, fair value hedge accounting or the special treatment for interest rate swaps.
(16) Amortization of goodwill
Goodwill is amortized using the straight-line method over a period in which its benefit is expected to be realized, not to exceed 20 years. Immaterial goodwill is charged or credited to income directly when incurred.
(17) Scope of "Cash and cash equivalents" on interim consolidated statements of cash flows
For the purposes of presenting the interim consolidated statements of cash flows, "Cash and cash equivalents" are cash on hand, non-interest earning deposits with banks and deposits with the Bank of Japan.
(18) Consumption taxes
National and local consumption taxes of the Company and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries are accounted for using the tax-excluded method.
(19) Adoption of the consolidated corporate-tax system
The Company and certain consolidated domestic subsidiaries apply the consolidated corporate-tax system.
-19-
(Changes in accounting policies)
-
Accounting Standard etc. for Fair Value Measurement (Changes in accounting policies due to application of new or revised accounting standards)
The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Statement No.30, July 4, 2019) and "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Guidance No.31, July 4, 2019) from the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020.
Due to the application, the measurement of the fair value of stocks with market price (including foreign stocks, hereinafter the same) in other securities is changed from the fair value method based on their average prices during the final month of fiscal year to the fair value method based on their fiscal year-end market prices. Derivative transactions are carried at fair value reflecting one's own credit risks and counterparty's credit risks etc.
As for stocks with market price, in accordance with transitional treatment stipulated in Item 19 of "Accounting Standards for Fair Value Measurement" and Item 44-2 of "Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments," (ASBJ Statement No.10, July 4, 2019) the Company has applied new accounting policies since the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020. As for fair value of derivative transactions, in accordance with transitional treatment stipulated in Item 20 of "Accounting Standards for Fair Value Measurement," the cumulative effects are adjusted to "Retained earnings" of the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020, in the case that the new accounting policy is retroactively applied previous to the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020.
As a result, "Trading assets" decreased by ¥66,010 million, "Other assets" decreased by ¥29,768 million, "Deferred tax assets" increased by ¥2,306 million, "Trading liabilities" decreased by ¥21,557 million, "Other liabilities" decreased by ¥14,495 million, "Deferred tax liabilities" decreased by ¥15,570 million, "Retained earnings" decreased by ¥41,849 million, and "Net assets per share" decreased by ¥30.56 at the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020.
-
Changes in recognition of installment-sales-related income and installment-sales-related expenses (Changes in accounting policies due to justifiable reasons other than application of new or revised accounting standards)
As for recognition of installment-sales-related income and installment-sales-related expenses, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited (Hereinafter, "SMFL"), which conducts leasing business, had been applying a method for which installment-sales-related income and installment-sales-related expenses are recognized on a due-date basis over the full period of the installment sales in accordance with "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standards for Leasing Transactions" (ASBJ Guidance No.16, March 25, 2011). However, from the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020, the net amount, which is calculated by deducting installment-sales-related expenses from installment-sales-related income, is recorded as "Interest on deferred payment."
The change is made to properly reflect the fund transaction under the financial type installment-sales transactions on the consolidated financial statements due to SMFL became an equity method affiliate and other reasons.
These changes in accounting policies are applied retroactively, and therefore the interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the retroactive application. As a result, comparing before and after the retroactive application, "Ordinary income", "Ordinary expenses", and "Other operating expenses" decreased by ¥359,162 million respectively, "Interest income" increased by ¥16,995 million, and "Other operating income" decreased by ¥376,157 million, and there are no effects on "Ordinary profit", "Income before income taxes", "Profit" and "Profit attributable to owners of parent" for the six months ended September 30, 2019. There is also no cumulative effect on "Net assets" at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
-20-
(Additional information)
-
The estimates of reserve for possible loan losses related to the increasing impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
The estimates of reserve for possible loan losses related to the increased impact of COVID-19 are reflected in the interim consolidated financial statements using the following method.
For potential losses related to individual borrowers due to deterioration in business performance and funding, a reserve for possible loan losses is provided by reviewing, as necessary, the borrower's classification based on the most recent available information.
In addition, for potential losses which cannot be reflected in any of individual borrower's classification, a reserve for possible loan losses is provided in the amount deemed necessary based on an overall assessment. The assessment is conducted by specifying the portfolio significantly affected by COVID-19 and estimating impacts such as fluctuations in market indices including crude oil price and change of economic environment due to restraint on economic activities.
-
Transition from the consolidated corporate-tax system to the group tax sharing system
Companies are required to shift from the consolidated corporate-tax system to the group tax sharing system from the fiscal year beginning on or after April 1, 2022, in accordance with the "Act for Partial Amendment of the Income Tax Act, etc." (Act No. 8, 2020) enacted on March 31, 2020. However, the Company and certain consolidated domestic subsidiaries, currently adopting the consolidated corporate-tax system, applied the accounting treatment based on the provisions of the Income Tax Act before the amendment for the six months ended September 30, 2020, in accordance with the "Practical Solution on the Treatment of Tax Effect Accounting for the Transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System" (ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force No. 39, March 31, 2020).
-21-
(Notes to interim consolidated balance sheets)
*1 Stocks and investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
Stocks and investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
Stocks
|
¥
|
943,980
|
¥
|
929,600
|
Investments
|
|
661
|
|
|
640
*2 Unsecured loaned securities for which borrowers have the right to sell or pledge
The amount of unsecured loaned securities for which borrowers have the right to sell or pledge at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
Stocks in "Securities"
|
¥
|
- ¥
|
9,292
As for the unsecured borrowed securities, securities under resale agreements and securities borrowed with cash collateral with rights to sell or pledge without restrictions, those securities pledged, those securities lent and those securities held without being disposed at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
Securities pledged
|
¥
|
11,030,067
|
¥
|
7,208,200
|
Securities lent
|
|
171,224
|
|
|
190,235
|
Securities held without being disposed
|
|
2,546,017
|
|
|
3,265,751
|
*3 Bankrupt loans and non-accrual loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bankrupt loans and non-accrual loans at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
Bankrupt loans
|
¥
|
13,978
|
¥
|
69,664
|
Non-accrual loans
|
|
378,173
|
|
|
400,202
"Bankrupt loans" are loans, after write-off, to legally bankrupt borrowers as defined in Article 96-1-3 and 96-1-4 of "Order for Enforcement of the Corporation Tax Act" (Cabinet Order No. 97 of 1965) and on which accrued interest income is not recognized as there is substantial doubt about the ultimate collectability of either principal or interest because they are past due for a considerable period of time or for other reasons.
"Non-accrual loans" are loans on which accrued interest income is not recognized, excluding "Bankrupt loans" and loans on which interest payments are deferred in order to support the borrowers' recovery from financial difficulties.
*4 Past due loans (3 months or more)
Past due loans (3 months or more) at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
Past due loans (3 months or more)
|
¥
|
14,400
|
¥
|
23,676
"Past due loans (3 months or more)" are loans on which the principal or interest payment is past due for 3 months or more, excluding "Bankrupt loans" and "Non-accrual loans."
*5 Restructured loans
Restructured loans at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
Restructured loans
|
¥
|
221,288
|
¥
|
246,463
"Restructured loans" are loans on which terms and conditions have been amended in favor of the borrowers (e.g. reduction of the original interest rate, deferral of interest payments, extension of principal repayments or debt forgiveness) in order to support the borrowers' recovery from financial difficulties, excluding "Bankrupt loans," "Non-accrual loans" and "Past due loans (3 months or more)."
*6 Risk-monitored loans
The total amount of bankrupt loans, non-accrual loans, past due loans (3 months or more) and restructured loans at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
Risk-monitored loans
|
¥
|
627,840
|
¥
|
740,006
The amounts of loans presented in Notes *3 to *6 above are the amounts before deduction of reserve for possible loan losses.
*7 Bills discounted
Bills discounted are accounted for as financial transactions in accordance with the "Treatment for Accounting and Auditing of Application of Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 24, February 13, 2002). SMBC and its banking subsidiaries have rights to sell or pledge without restrictions bank acceptance bought, commercial bills discounted, documentary bills and foreign exchanges bought, etc. The total face value at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
Bills discounted
|
|
|
|
|
¥
|
850,324
|
¥
|
|
795,873
|
*8
|
Assets pledged as collateral
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets pledged as collateral at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 consisted of the following:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
Millions of yen
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
Assets pledged as collateral:
|
|
|
|
|
Assets pledged as collateral:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
¥
|
78,112
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
¥
|
19,389
|
|
|
Trading assets
|
|
|
834,864
|
|
Trading assets
|
|
|
|
|
671,202
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
10,502,767
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
10,723,115
|
|
|
Loans and bills discounted
|
|
|
10,679,243
|
|
Loans and bills discounted
|
|
|
|
|
11,048,259
|
|
|
Liabilities corresponding to assets pledged as collateral:
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities corresponding to assets pledged as collateral:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
21,908
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
21,542
|
|
|
Payables under repurchase agreements
|
|
|
6,670,132
|
|
Payables under repurchase agreements
|
|
|
|
|
4,714,108
|
|
|
Payables under securities lending transactions
|
|
|
2,334,251
|
|
Payables under securities lending transactions
|
|
|
|
1,187,298
|
|
|
Borrowed money
|
|
|
10,587,419
|
|
Borrowed money
|
|
|
|
|
13,833,134
|
|
|
Due to trust account
|
|
|
432,135
|
|
Due to trust account
|
|
|
|
|
563,354
|
|
|
Acceptances and guarantees
|
|
|
103,886
|
|
Acceptances and guarantees
|
|
|
|
|
100,993
In addition to the assets presented above, the following assets were pledged as collateral for cash settlements, and substitution for margins of futures transactions and certain other purposes at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020:
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
Millions of yen
|
Cash and due from banks
|
¥
|
12,543
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
¥
|
11,993
|
Trading assets
|
|
|
1,179,599
|
|
Trading assets
|
|
1,003,665
|
Securities
|
|
|
3,570,617
|
|
Securities
|
|
4,162,561
|
Loans and bills discounted
|
|
|
10,350
|
|
Loans and bills discounted
|
|
9,664
Other assets include collateral money deposited for financial instruments, surety deposits, margin of futures markets and other margins. The amounts for such assets were as follows:
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
Millions of yen
|
Collateral money deposited for financial instruments
|
¥
|
2,240,739
|
|
Collateral money deposited for financial instruments
|
¥
|
2,054,812
|
Surety deposits
|
|
|
87,976
|
|
Surety deposits
|
|
86,942
|
Margins of futures markets
|
|
|
101,838
|
|
Margins of futures markets
|
|
90,846
|
Other margins
|
|
|
46,569
|
|
Other margins
|
|
51,757
*9 Commitment line contracts on overdrafts and loans
Commitment line contracts on overdrafts and loans are agreements to lend to customers, up to a prescribed amount, as long as there is no violation of any condition established in the contracts. The amounts of unused commitments at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
The amounts of unused commitments
|
¥
|
61,881,806
|
¥
|
70,038,394
|
The amounts of unused commitments whose original contract terms are within 1 year or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unconditionally cancelable at any time
|
|
|
44,330,598
|
|
|
50,210,857
Since many of these commitments are expected to expire without being drawn upon, the total amount of unused commitments does not necessarily represent actual future cash flow requirements. Many of these commitments include clauses under which SMBC and other consolidated subsidiaries can reject an application from customers or reduce the contract amounts in the event that economic conditions change, SMBC and other consolidated subsidiaries need to secure claims, or other events occur. In addition, SMBC and other consolidated subsidiaries may request the customers to pledge collateral such as premises and securities at the time of the contracts, and take necessary measures such as monitoring customers' financial positions, revising contracts when such need arises and securing claims after the contracts are made.
*10 Land revaluation excess
SMBC, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, revalued their own land for business activities in accordance with "Act on Revaluation of Land" (the "Act") (Act No. 34, effective March 31, 1998) and "Act for Partial Revision of Act on Revaluation of Land" (Act No. 19, effective March 31, 2001). The income taxes corresponding to the net unrealized gains are reported in "Liabilities" as "Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation excess," and the Company's share of the net unrealized gains, net of deferred taxes, are reported as "Land revaluation excess" in "Net assets."
Certain equity method affiliates also revalued its own land for business activities in accordance with the Act. The Company's share of the net unrealized gains, net of deferred taxes, are reported as "Land revaluation excess" in "Net assets."
Date of the revaluation
SMBC: March 31, 1998 and March 31, 2002
Certain equity method affiliates: March 31, 1999 and March 31, 2002
Method of revaluation (stipulated in Article 3-3 of the Act)
SMBC: Fair values were determined by applying appropriate adjustments for land shape and timing of appraisal to the values stipulated in Article 2-3,2-4 or 2-5 of "Order for Enforcement of Act on Revaluation of Land" (Cabinet Order No. 119 effective March 31, 1998).
Certain equity method affiliates: Fair values were determined based on the values stipulated in Articles 2-3 and 2-5 of "Order for Enforcement of Act on Revaluation of Land" (Cabinet Order No. 119 effective March 31, 1998).
*11 Accumulated depreciation on tangible fixed assets
Accumulated depreciation on tangible fixed assets at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
¥
|
783,544
|
¥
|
811,509
*12 Subordinated borrowings
The balance of subordinated borrowings with the special clause specifying that the repayment order of the borrowing subordinate to other borrowings included in "Borrowed money" at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
Subordinated borrowings
|
¥
|
249,000
|
¥
|
249,000
*13 Subordinated bonds
The balance of subordinated bonds included in "Bonds" at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
Subordinated bonds
|
¥
|
2,216,743
|
¥
|
2,274,718
*14 Borrowings from trust account in relation to covered bonds issued by trust account
The amount of borrowings from trust account in relation to covered bonds issued by trust account included in "Due to trust account" at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
The amount of borrowings from trust account in relation to covered bonds issued by trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
account
|
¥
|
432,135
|
¥
|
563,354
*15 Guaranteed amount to privately-placed bonds
The amount guaranteed by SMBC and its banking subsidiaries to privately-placed bonds (stipulated by Article 2-3 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act) in "Securities" at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
Guaranteed amount to privately-placed bonds
|
¥
|
1,603,941
|
¥
|
1,559,137
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Notes to interim consolidated statements of income) *1 Other income
"Other income" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 included the following:
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2019
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2020
|
|
Millions of yen
|
Gains on sales of stocks
|
¥
|
90,574
|
|
Gains on sales of stocks
|
¥
|
57,370
*2 General and administrative expenses
"General and administrative expenses" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 included the following:
|
Six months ended September 30, 2019
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2020
|
|
Millions of yen
|
Salaries and related expenses
|
¥
|
306,629
|
|
Salaries and related expenses
|
¥
|
310,260
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
87,940
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
90,104
*3 Other expenses
"Other expenses" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 included the following:
|
Six months ended September 30, 2019
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2020
|
Write-off of loans
|
¥
|
43,918
|
|
Provision for reserve for possible loan losses
|
Provision for reserve for possible loan losses
|
|
|
24,771
|
|
Write-off of loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses related to equity derivatives
*4 Extraordinary gains
"Extraordinary gains" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 were as follows:
|
Six months ended September 30, 2019
|
Millions of yen
|
Six months ended September 30, 2020
|
Gains on step acquisition
|
¥
|
21,997
|
Gains on disposal of fixed assets
*5 Extraordinary losses
"Extraordinary losses" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 included the following:
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
|
Six months ended September 30, 2019
|
Millions of yen
|
Six months ended September 30, 2020
|
Millions of yen
|
Losses on impairment of fixed assets
|
¥
|
1,441
|
Losses on impairment of fixed assets
|
¥
|
3,983
|
Losses on disposal of fixed assets
|
|
755
|
|
|
*6 Losses on impairment of fixed assets
The differences between the recoverable amounts and the book value of the following assets are recognized as "Losses on impairment of fixed assets," and included in "Extraordinary losses" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020.
Six months ended September 30, 2019
Area
Tokyo metropolitan area Kinki area
Other
Six months ended September 30, 2020
Area
Tokyo metropolitan area
Kinki area
Other
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment
|
Purpose of use
|
|
Type
|
|
|
loss
|
Idle assets (43 items)
|
|
Land and buildings, etc.
|
¥
|
642
|
Branches (1 item)
|
|
Land and buildings, etc.
|
|
|
156
|
Idle assets (24 items)
|
|
|
|
|
269
|
Branches (1 item)
|
Land and buildings, etc.
|
|
|
0
|
Idle assets (7 items)
|
|
|
|
|
372
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment
|
Purpose of use
|
|
Type
|
|
|
loss
|
Branches (4 items)
|
|
Land and buildings, etc.
|
¥
|
811
|
Idle assets (30 items)
|
|
|
|
|
2,536
|
Idle assets (12 items)
|
Land and buildings, etc.
|
|
|
582
|
Idle assets (5 items)
|
Land and buildings, etc.
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
As for land and building, etc., at SMBC, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, a branch, which continuously manages and determines its income and expenses, is the smallest unit of asset group for recognition and measurement of impairment loss. Assets such as corporate headquarters facilities, training facilities, data and system centers, and health and recreational facilities which do not produce cash flows that can be attributed to individual assets are treated as corporate assets. As for idle assets, impairment loss is measured individually. At other consolidated subsidiaries, a branch or other group is the smallest asset grouping unit as well.
The carrying amounts of idle assets at SMBC are reduced to their recoverable amounts, and the decreased amounts are included in "Extraordinary losses" as "Losses on impairment of fixed assets," if there are indicators that the invested amounts may not be recoverable.
The recoverable amount is calculated using net realizable value which is basically determined by subtracting the expected disposal cost from the appraisal value based on the Real Estate Appraisal Standard.
-27-
(Notes to interim consolidated statements of changes in net assets) Six months ended September 30, 2019
1. Type and number of shares issued and treasury stock
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
At the beginning
|
|
|
|
|
At the end
|
|
Shares issued
|
of the period
|
Increase
|
|
Decrease
|
|
of the period
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
1,399,401,420
|
|
272,536
|
26,502,400
|
1,373,171,556
|
|
1, 2
|
Total
|
1,399,401,420
|
|
272,536
|
|
26,502,400
|
1,373,171,556
|
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
3,800,918
|
|
26,512,865
|
26,615,055
|
3,698,728
|
|
3, 4
|
Total
|
3,800,918
|
|
26,512,865
|
|
26,615,055
|
|
3,698,728
|
|
Notes: 1. The increase of 272,536 shares in the total number of shares issued was due to issuance of new stock as stock-based compensation.
-
The decrease of 26,502,400 shares in the total number of shares issued was due to cancellation of treasury stock.
-
The increase of 26,512,865 shares in the number of treasury common stock comprises the increase of 10,465 shares due to purchases of fractional shares and the increase of 26,502,400 shares due to purchases of treasury stock.
-
The decrease of 26,615,055 shares in the number of treasury common stock comprises the decrease of 112,655 shares due to sales of fractional shares as well as exercise of stock options and the decrease of 26,502,400 shares due to cancellation of treasury stock.
2. Information on stock acquisition rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
Details of stock
|
|
Type of
|
At the beginning
|
|
|
|
|
At the end
|
|
|
|
At the end
|
|
|
|
acquisition rights
|
|
shares
|
of the period
|
Increase
|
|
Decrease
|
|
of the period
|
|
|
of the period
|
|
Notes
|
The Company
|
Stock acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rights as stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
options
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
¥
|
2,214
|
|
|
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,851
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥
|
4,065
|
|
3. Information on dividends
(1)ௐௗDividends paid in the period
Date of resolution
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen, except per share amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
Type of shares
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
per share
|
|
Record date
|
|
Effective date
|
Common stock
|
¥
|
132,582
|
¥
|
95
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
June 28, 2019
(2)ௐௗDividends to be paid after the period
Date of resolution
Meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 12, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen, except per share amount
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
Source of
|
Cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
Type of shares
|
dividends
|
dividends
|
per share
|
|
Record date
|
|
Effective date
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
¥ 123,252
|
earnings
|
¥
|
90
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
December 3, 2019
Six months ended September 30, 2020
1. Type and number of shares issued and treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At the beginning
|
|
|
|
|
At the end
|
|
Shares issued
|
of the period
|
Increase
|
|
Decrease
|
|
of the period
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
1,373,171,556
|
|
868,505
|
|
-
|
1,374,040,061
|
|
|
1
|
Total
|
|
1,373,171,556
|
|
868,505
|
|
-
|
1,374,040,061
|
|
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
3,645,043
|
|
45,986
|
81,280
|
3,609,749
|
|
|
2, 3
|
Total
|
|
3,645,043
|
|
45,986
|
|
81,280
|
|
3,609,749
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
1. The increase of 868,505 shares in the total number of shares issued was due to issuance of new stock as stock-based compensation.
|
-
The increase of 45,986 shares in the number of treasury common stock comprises the increase due to purchases of fractional shares and acquisition of restricted stocks without compensation under the Stock Compensation Plans.
-
The decrease of 81,280 shares in the number of treasury common stock comprises the decrease due to sales of fractional shares as well as exercise of stock options.
2. Information on stock acquisition rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
Details of stock
|
|
Type of
|
At the beginning of
|
|
|
|
|
|
At the end of
|
|
At the end of
|
|
|
|
acquisition rights
|
|
shares
|
the period
|
|
Increase
|
|
Decrease
|
|
the period
|
|
|
the period
|
|
Notes
|
The Company
|
Stock acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rights as stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
options
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
¥
|
1,808
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥
|
1,808
|
|
3. Information on dividends
(1)ௐௗDividends paid in the period
Date of resolution
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen, except per share amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
Type of shares
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
per share
|
|
Record date
|
|
Effective date
|
Common stock
|
¥
|
136,952
|
¥ 100
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
June 29, 2020
(2)ௐௗDividends to be paid after the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen, except per share amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
Source of
|
Cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
Date of resolution
|
|
Type of shares
|
dividends
|
dividends
|
per share
|
|
Record date
|
|
Effective date
|
Meeting of the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
held on November 13, 2020
|
|
Common stock
|
¥ 130,190
|
earnings
|
¥
|
95
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
December 3, 2020
-29-
(Notes to interim consolidated statements of cash flows)
*1 The reconciliation of balance of "Cash and cash equivalents" at the end of the period and the amounts listed on the interim consolidated financial statements
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
Six months ended September 30
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
Cash and due from banks
|
¥
|
57,733,385
|
¥
|
68,474,446
|
Interest earning deposits with banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding the deposit with the Bank of Japan)
|
|
(4,563,140)
|
|
|
(5,134,114)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
¥
|
53,170,244
|
¥
|
63,340,332
(Notes to lease transactions)
1. Finance leases
-
Lessee side
-
Lease assets
-
-
Tangible fixed assets
Tangible fixed assets mainly consisted of branches and equipment.
-
Intangible fixed assets
Intangible fixed assets are software.
-
Depreciation method of lease assets
Depreciation method of lease assets is reported in "(Significant accounting policies for preparing interim consolidated financial statements)
-
4. Accounting policies (4) Depreciation."
-
Lessor side
-
Breakdown of lease investment assets
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
Lease receivables
|
¥
|
258,052
|
¥
|
261,362
|
Residual value
|
|
47,285
|
|
|
53,757
|
Unearned interest income
|
|
(85,604)
|
|
|
(89,073)
|
Total
|
¥
|
219,733
|
¥
|
226,046
-
The scheduled collections of lease payments receivable related to lease investment assets are as follows:
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
Within 1 year
|
¥
|
26,938
|
¥
|
28,686
|
More than 1 year to 2 years
|
|
|
26,318
|
|
|
29,918
|
More than 2 years to 3 years
|
|
|
23,880
|
|
|
18,709
|
More than 3 years to 4 years
|
|
|
16,453
|
|
|
12,578
|
More than 4 years to 5 years
|
|
|
13,612
|
|
|
13,727
|
More than 5 years
|
|
|
150,848
|
|
|
157,741
|
Total
|
¥
|
258,052
|
¥
|
261,362
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Operating leases
-
Lessee side
Future minimum lease payments on operating leases which were not cancelable were as follows:
Due within 1 year
Due after 1 year
Total
-
Lessor side
Future minimum lease payments on operating leases which were not cancelable were as follows:
Due within 1 year
Due after 1 year
Total
Millions of yen
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
¥
|
42,384
|
¥
|
41,185
|
|
247,206
|
|
|
235,631
|
¥
|
289,591
|
¥
|
276,817
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
¥
|
31,498
|
¥
|
29,113
|
|
72,655
|
|
|
63,780
|
¥
|
104,154
|
¥
|
92,894
(Notes to financial instruments)
Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments and breakdown by input level
The amounts on the interim consolidated balance sheet (the amounts on the consolidated balance sheet) and the fair value of financial instruments as well as the difference between them are as follows.
The amounts shown in the following tables do not include stocks with no market price, etc., and investments in partnerships (refer to Note 3).
The fair values of financial instruments are classified into the following three levels depending on the observability and significance of the input used in the fair value measurement.
Level 1: Fair value determined based on the (unadjusted) quoted price in an active market for the same asset or liability
Level 2: Fair value determined based on directly or indirectly observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs
Level 3: Fair value determined based on significant unobservable inputs
If multiple inputs with a significant impact are used for the fair value measurement of a financial instrument, the financial instrument is classified to the lowest priority level of fair value measurement in which each input belongs.
-
Financial assets and liabilities at fair value on the interim consolidated balance sheets (consolidated balance sheet)
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
Consolidated balance
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
sheet amount
|
Monetary claims bought
|
¥
|
718,948
|
Trading assets
|
|
|
Securities classified as trading purposes *1
|
|
2,687,362
|
Money held in trust
|
|
353
|
Securities
|
|
|
Other securities *1
|
|
24,838,288
|
Total assets
|
¥
|
28,244,952
|
Trading liabilities
|
|
|
Trading securities sold for short sales *1
|
¥
|
1,927,964
|
Total liabilities
|
¥
|
1,927,964
|
Derivative transactions *2, 3
|
|
|
Interest rate derivatives
|
¥
|
826,249
|
Currency derivatives
|
|
(27,773)
|
Equity derivatives
|
|
(301)
|
Bond derivatives
|
|
9,174
|
Commodity derivatives
|
|
2,181
|
Credit derivative transactions
|
|
2,856
|
Total derivative transactions
|
¥
|
812,386
*1 The amount of investment trusts for which transitional measures are applied in accordance with Paragraph 26 of ASBJ Guidance No.31, "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (hereinafter, "Guidance for Application of Fair Value Measurement") are not included in the table above. The amount of such investment trusts on the consolidated balance sheet includes financial assets of ¥711,938 million and financial liabilities of ¥84,511 million.
*2 The amounts collectively represent the derivative transactions which are recorded on "Trading assets," "Trading liabilities," "Other assets" and "Other liabilities." Debts and credits arising from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis, with a net debt presented in square brackets.
*3 As for derivative transactions applying hedge accounting, ¥294,816 million is recorded on the consolidated balance sheet.
-32-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim consolidated balance sheet amount
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
Level 1
|
|
|
|
|
Level 2
|
|
|
Level 3
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Monetary claims bought
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
891,508
|
|
¥
|
452,234
|
¥
|
1,343,743
|
|
Trading assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities classified as trading purposes *1
|
|
2,033,994
|
|
|
|
|
417,993
|
|
|
472
|
|
|
2,452,460
|
|
Money held in trust
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
333
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other securities *1
|
|
18,462,991
|
|
|
|
|
8,687,202
|
|
|
47,727
|
|
|
27,197,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
¥
|
20,496,985
|
|
¥
|
9,997,038
|
|
¥
|
500,434
|
¥
|
30,994,458
|
|
Trading liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trading securities sold for short sales *1
|
¥
|
1,599,166
|
|
¥
|
92,446
|
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
1,691,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
¥
|
1,599,166
|
|
|
¥
|
92,446
|
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
1,691,612
|
|
Derivative transactions *2, 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate derivatives
|
¥
|
23,483
|
|
¥
|
784,086
|
|
¥
|
581
|
¥
|
808,150
|
|
Currency derivatives
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
(12,880)
|
|
2,019
|
|
|
(10,742)
|
Equity derivatives
|
|
(18,590)
|
|
|
|
1,926
|
|
|
14,581
|
|
|
(2,082)
|
Bond derivatives
|
|
(116)
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
(61)
|
Commodity derivatives
|
|
(184)
|
|
|
|
1,928
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,744
|
|
Credit derivative transactions
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(3,129)
|
|
865
|
|
|
(2,264)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total derivative transactions
|
¥
|
4,710
|
|
¥
|
771,976
|
|
¥
|
18,057
|
¥
|
794,744
|
*1 The amount of investment trusts for which transitional measures are applied in accordance with Paragraph 26 of the Guidance for Application of Fair Value Measurement are not included in the table above. The amount of such investment trusts on the interim consolidated balance sheet includes financial assets of ¥676,309 million and financial liabilities of ¥14,747 million.
*2 The amounts collectively represent the derivative transactions which are recorded in "Trading assets," "Trading liabilities," "Other assets" and "Other liabilities." Debts and credits arising from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis, with a net debt presented in square brackets.
*3 As for derivative transactions applying hedge accounting, ¥474,705 million is recorded on the interim consolidated balance sheet.
-33-
-
Financial assets and liabilities which are not stated at fair value on the interim consolidated balance sheet (consolidated balance sheet)
Cash and due from banks, Call loans and bills bought, Receivables under resale agreements, Receivables under securities borrowing transactions, Foreign exchanges, Call money and bills sold, Payable under repurchase agreements, Payable under securities lending transactions, Commercial papers, and Short-term bonds payable are not included in the following tables since they are mostly short-term, and their fair values approximate their carrying amounts.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
sheet amount
|
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Monetary claims bought *
|
¥
|
3,837,831
|
|
¥
|
3,869,321
|
¥
|
31,490
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonds classified as held-to-maturity
|
|
|
282,379
|
|
|
|
282,519
|
|
|
140
|
Loans and bills discounted
|
|
|
82,517,609
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve for possible loan losses *
|
|
|
(301,752)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82,215,856
|
|
|
|
84,118,833
|
|
|
1,902,976
|
Lease receivables and investment assets *
|
|
|
219,548
|
|
|
|
218,858
|
|
|
(690)
|
Total assets
|
¥
|
86,555,615
|
|
¥
|
88,489,532
|
¥
|
1,933,917
|
Deposits
|
¥
|
127,042,217
|
|
¥
|
127,049,743
|
¥
|
7,526
|
Negotiable certificates of deposit
|
|
|
10,180,435
|
|
|
|
10,187,496
|
|
|
7,060
|
Borrowed money
|
|
|
15,210,894
|
|
|
|
15,254,734
|
|
|
43,839
|
Bonds
|
|
|
9,235,639
|
|
|
|
9,360,807
|
|
|
125,167
|
Due to trust account
|
|
|
1,811,355
|
|
|
|
1,824,319
|
|
|
12,964
|
Total liabilities
|
¥
|
163,480,542
|
|
¥
|
163,677,101
|
¥
|
196,558
-
The amounts do not include general reserve for possible loan losses and specific reserve for possible loan losses. The reserve for possible loan losses on "Monetary claims bought" and "Lease receivables and investment assets" are deducted directly from consolidated balance sheet amount since they are immaterial.
-34-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim consolidated
|
|
|
Net unrealized
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
Level 1
|
|
|
Level 2
|
|
|
Level 3
|
|
|
Total
|
balance sheet amount
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary claims bought *
|
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
2,784,723
|
¥
|
2,784,723
|
¥
|
2,750,824
|
|
¥
|
34,899
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonds classified as
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
held-to-maturity
|
|
22,287
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
22,287
|
|
|
22,300
|
|
|
|
(12)
|
Loans and bills discounted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84,516,005
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve for possible loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
losses *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(391,036)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
86,114,210
|
|
|
86,114,210
|
|
|
84,124,968
|
|
|
|
1,989,241
|
Lease receivables and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment assets *
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
227,423
|
|
|
227,423
|
|
|
225,351
|
|
|
|
2,071
|
Total assets
|
¥
|
22,287
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
89,126,357
|
¥
|
89,148,644
|
¥
|
87,123,444
|
|
¥
|
2,025,200
|
Deposits
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
137,914,883
|
¥
|
-
|
¥137,914,883
|
¥
|
137,912,817
|
|
¥
|
2,066
|
Negotiable certificates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
deposit
|
|
-
|
|
|
10,248,583
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10,248,583
|
|
|
10,237,691
|
|
|
|
10,891
|
Borrowed money
|
|
-
|
|
|
16,074,320
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
16,074,320
|
|
|
16,011,392
|
|
|
|
62,928
|
Bonds
|
|
-
|
|
|
8,797,784
|
|
|
825,623
|
|
|
9,623,417
|
|
|
9,204,155
|
|
|
|
419,262
|
Due to trust account
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,983,572
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,983,572
|
|
|
1,967,293
|
|
|
|
16,278
|
Total liabilities
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
175,019,145
|
¥
|
825,632
|
¥
|
175,844,778
|
¥
|
175,333,349
|
|
¥
|
511,428
-
The amounts do not include general reserve for possible loan losses and specific reserve for possible loan losses. The reserve for possible loan losses on "Monetary claims bought" and "Lease receivables and investment assets" are deducted directly from interim consolidated balance sheet amount since they are immaterial.
-35-
(Note 1) Description of the valuation techniques and inputs used to measure fair value
Assets
Monetary claims bought
The fair values of subordinated trust beneficiary interests related to securitized housing loans among monetary claims bought, are determined by estimating future cash flows using the probability of default, loss given default and prepayment rate, and assessing the value by deducting the value of senior beneficial interests, etc. from the value of underlying housing loans.
The fair values of other transactions are, in principle, based on methods similar to the methods applied to Loans and bills discounted.
These transactions are mainly classified into Level 3.
Trading assets
The fair values of bonds and other securities held for trading purposes are, in principle, based on their market prices at the end of the period.
The fair values of such bonds and other securities are mainly classified into Level 1 depending on the level of market activity. When fair value is determined based on either the prices quoted by the financial institutions, or future cash flows discounted using observable inputs such as interests, spreads, and others, they are classified into Level 2.
Money held in trust
The fair values of money held in trust are, in principle, fair values of securities held in trust calculated by the same method for securities that the Company owns. They are classified into Level 2.
Securities
In principle, the fair values of stocks (including foreign stocks) are based on the market price as of the end of the period. They are mainly classified into Level 1 depending on the level of market activity. The fair values of securities with market prices other than stocks are based on the market price as of the end of the period. Japanese Government bonds are classified into Level 1 and other securities are classified into Level 2.
The fair values of privately-placed bonds with no market prices are based on the present value of estimated future cash flows, taking into account the borrower's probability of default, loss given default, etc. Those present values are discounted by a rate comprising a risk free interest rate and an adjustment. However, the fair values of bonds, such as privately-placed bonds issued by bankrupt borrowers, effectively bankrupt borrowers and potentially bankrupt borrowers are based on the bond's book value after the deduction of the expected amount of a loss on the bond computed by using the same method applied to the estimation of a loan loss.
These transactions are classified into Level 2.
Loans and bills discounted, and Lease receivables and investment assets
Of these transactions, considering the characteristics of these transaction, the fair values of overdrafts with no specified repayment dates are their book values as they are considered to approximate their fair values.
For short-term transactions, the fair values are also their book values as they are considered to approximate their fair values.
The fair values of long-term transactions are, in principle, based on the present value of estimated future cash flows taking into account the borrower's probability of default, loss given default, etc. Those present values are discounted by a rate comprising a risk free interest rate and an adjustment. At certain consolidated subsidiaries of the Company, the fair values are calculated based on the present values of estimated future cash flows, which is computed based on the contractual interest rate. Those present values are discounted by a rate comprising a risk-free rate and a credit risk premium.
Regarding claims on bankrupt borrowers, effectively bankrupt borrowers and potentially bankrupt borrowers, expected losses on such claims are calculated based on either the expected recoverable amount from disposal of collateral or guarantees, or the present value of expected future cash flows. Since the claims' interim consolidated balance sheet amounts (consolidated balance sheet amounts) minus the expected amount of loan losses approximate their fair values, such amounts are considered to be their fair values.
These transactions are classified into Level 3.
-36-
Liabilities
Trading liabilities
The fair values of bonds sold for short sales and other securities for trading purposes are, in principle, based on their market prices as of the end of the period. They are mainly classified into Level 1.
Deposits, Negotiable certificates of deposit, and Due to trust account
Out of these transactions, the fair values of demand deposits and deposits without maturity are their book values. The fair values of transactions with a short-term remaining maturity are also based on their book values, as their book values are regarded to approximate their fair values. The fair values of transactions with a long-term remaining maturity are, in principle, based on the present value of estimated future cash flows discounted by the interest rate assuming that the same type of deposit is newly accepted until the end of the remaining maturity.
The fair values of borrowings from the trust account related to covered bond issued by the trust account are based on the amount calculated in accordance with the price quoted by industry associations, etc.
These transactions are classified into Level 2.
Borrowed money and Bonds
The fair values of short-term transactions are based on their book values, as their book values are considered to approximate their fair values. For long-term transactions, their fair values are based on the present value of estimated future cash flows calculated using the refinancing rate applied to the same type of instruments for the remaining maturity.
For transactions with the price quoted by industry associations, etc., fair value is based on the amount calculated by using the published price data, yield data, etc.
These transactions are mainly classified into Level 2.
Derivative transactions
The fair values of listed derivatives are based on their closing prices. The fair values of over-the-counter derivative transactions are based on the present value of the future cash flows, option valuation models, etc., using inputs such as interest rate, foreign exchange rate, stock, commodity price, etc.
Over-the-counter derivative transactions takes into account the counterparty and the Company's credit risks, and the liquidity risks of the unsecured lending funds. Listed derivative transactions are mainly classified into level 1. Over-the-counter derivative transactions are classified into Level 2 if observable inputs are available or impact of unobservable inputs to the fair values is not significant. If impact of unobservable inputs to the fair values is significant, they are classified into Level 3.
-37-
(Note 2) Quantitative information about financial assets and liabilities measured and stated on the interim consolidated balance sheet (consolidated balance sheet) at fair value and classified in Level 3
1) Quantitative information on significant unobservable inputs
|
|
|
|
|
Significant unobservable
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation technique
|
|
inputs
|
|
Range
|
Monetary claims bought
|
|
Discounted cash flow
|
|
Probability of default
|
|
0.1% - 100.0%
|
|
|
|
Loss given default
|
|
0.0% - 52.7%
|
|
|
|
Prepayment rate
|
2.0%
|
- 7.5%
|
Trading assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities classified as trading purposes
|
|
Option model
|
|
Correlation between
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest rates
|
28.5%
|
|
|
|
Correlation between
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest rate and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign exchange rate
|
16.5%
|
- 49.7%
|
|
|
|
Equity volatility
|
31.6%
|
- 97.4%
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other securities
|
|
Discounted cash flow
|
|
Probability of default
|
|
8.0% - 100.0%
|
|
|
|
Loss given default
|
|
0.0% - 78.7%
|
Derivative transactions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate derivatives
|
|
Option model
|
Correlation between
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest rates
|
14.9%
|
- 97.9%
|
|
|
|
Correlation between
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest rate and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign exchange rate
|
60.7%
|
Currency derivatives
|
|
Option model
|
Correlation between
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest rates
|
27.0%
|
- 97.9%
|
|
|
|
Correlation between
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest rate and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign exchange rate
|
16.5%
|
- 49.7%
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
volatility
|
|
9.1% - 14.1%
|
Equity derivatives
|
|
Option model
|
Correlation between
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equities
|
30.9%
|
- 92.7%
|
|
|
|
Correlation between
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign exchange rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and equity
|
(30.4)%
|
- (11.8)%
|
|
|
|
Equity volatility
|
17.1%
|
- 65.5%
|
Bond derivatives
|
|
Option model
|
Bond option volatility
|
1.4%
|
- 1.6%
|
Credit derivatives
|
|
Credit default model
|
|
Correlation between
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign exchange rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and CDS* spread
|
15.0%
|
- 90.0%
-38-
2) Reconciliation between the beginning and ending balance, and net unrealized gains (losses) recognized in the earnings of the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
claims
|
|
Trading
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
bought
|
|
|
assets
|
|
Securities
|
|
rate
|
|
Currency
|
Equity
|
Bond
|
derivative
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning balance
|
¥451,033
|
¥ 152
|
|
¥ 33,251
|
¥ 4,280
|
|
¥ 1,721
|
¥ 32,865
|
¥ -
|
¥ 2,240
|
¥525,544
|
Earnings of the period
|
|
-
|
1,355
|
|
(1,210)
|
(3,728)
|
235
|
(18,629)
|
(0)
|
(1,375)
|
(23,353)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
1,756
|
|
-
|
(1,055)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase
|
|
7,177
|
114
|
|
94
|
|
185
|
|
|
-
|
2,068
|
|
9
|
|
-
|
9,650
|
Sale
|
|
-
|
(1,155)
|
(3,592)
|
(155)
|
|
-
|
(1,723)
|
-
|
|
-
|
(6,627)
|
Settlement
|
|
(7,732)
|
|
-
|
(7,211)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
(14,943)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer to Level 3 *1
|
|
-
|
6
|
|
27,555
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
27,562
|
Transfer from Level 3 *2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(105)
|
|
-
|
62
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
(42)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending balance
|
|
452,234
|
|
472
|
|
|
47,727
|
581
|
|
2,019
|
14,581
|
9
|
865
|
518,491
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities held at interim consolidated balance sheet date among the amount recognized in the earnings of the period:
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
337
|
|
(1,481)
|
(146)
|
316
|
(4,758)
|
(0)
|
(1,315)
|
(7,047)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
Transfer from Level 2 to Level 3 due to an increase in the impact on the fair value of unobservable inputs for privately-placed bonds etc. The transfer was made at the beginning of
|
|
the six months ended September 30, 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2
|
Transfer from Level 3 to Level 2 due to a decrease in the impact on the fair value of unobservable inputs for privately-placed bonds etc. The transfer was made at the beginning of
|
|
the six months ended September 30, 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3) Description of the fair value valuation process
At the Company, the middle division establishes policies and procedures for the calculation of fair value, and the front division develops valuation models in accordance with such policies and procedures. The middle division verifies the reasonableness of the fair value valuation models, the inputs used, and the appropriateness of the fair value classification.
Observable data is utilized as much as possible for the valuation model. If quoted prices obtained from third parties are used, those values are verified by comparison with results recalculated by the Company using the inputs for the valuation.
-39-
-
Description of the sensitivity of the fair value to changes in significant unobservable inputs Probability of default
Probability of default represents the likelihood that the default will occur, and is calculated based on actual defaults in the past. A significant increase (decrease) in the default rate would result in a significant decrease (increase) in a fair value.
Loss given default
Loss given default is the proportion of estimated losses in the event that default occurs to the total balance of bonds or loans and bills discounted, and is calculated based on actual defaults in the past. A significant increase (decrease) in loss given default would result in a significant decrease (increase) in a fair value.
Prepayment rate
Prepayment rate is the proportion of principals of estimated prepayment in each period. In general, a significant change in prepayment rate would result in a significant decrease (increase) in a fair value according to the contractual terms and conditions of the financial instruments.
Volatility
Volatility is an indicator that represents the estimation of severity of change over a certain period in values of inputs and market prices. Volatility is estimated based on actual results in the past, information derived from third parties and other analysis approach. Volatility is mainly used in valuation of derivatives that refer to potential changes of interest rate, foreign exchange rate, stock price, etc. A significant increase (decrease) in volatility would generally result in a significant increase (decrease) in a fair value.
Correlation
Correlation is an indicator of the relation of variables such as interest rate, foreign exchange rate, Credit Default Swap (CDS) spread and stock price. Correlation is estimated based on actual results in the past, and is mainly used in valuation technique of complex derivatives, etc. A significant change in correlation would generally result in a significant increase or decrease in a fair value according to the contractual terms and conditions of the financial instrument.
(Note 3) Interim Consolidated balance sheet amounts (Consolidated balance sheet amounts) of stocks with no market prices, etc. and investments in partnership, etc. are as follows. In accordance with Paragraph 5 of ASBJ Guidance No.19, "Implementation Guidance on Disclosures about Fair Value of Financial Instruments," these amounts are not included in "Trading assets" and "Securities" stated on the tables disclosed in "Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments and breakdown by input level:
Millions of yen
Stocks with no market prices, etc.*1, 2 Investments in partnership, etc.*2 Total
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
¥
|
174,347
|
¥
|
176,475
|
|
242,674
|
|
|
253,273
|
¥
|
417,022
|
¥
|
429,749
|
*1
|
Unlisted stocks are included in stocks with no market prices, etc.
|
*2
|
Stocks with no market prices and investments in partnership totaling ¥22,903 million and ¥12,169 million were written-off in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and in
|
|
the six months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.
|
|
-40-
(Notes to securities)
The amounts shown in the following tables include negotiable certificates of deposit classified as "Cash and due from banks," and beneficiary claims on loan trust classified as "Monetary claims bought," in addition to "Securities" stated in the interim consolidated balance sheet (consolidated balance sheet).
1. Bonds classified as held-to-maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
sheet amount
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Bonds with unrealized gains:
|
Japanese government bonds
|
¥
|
260,079
|
¥
|
260,286
|
¥
|
206
|
|
Japanese local government bonds
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
2,001
|
|
|
1
|
|
Japanese corporate bonds
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
262,079
|
|
|
262,287
|
|
|
208
|
Bonds with unrealized losses:
|
Japanese government bonds
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Japanese local government bonds
|
|
20,300
|
|
|
20,232
|
|
|
(67)
|
|
Japanese corporate bonds
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
20,300
|
|
|
20,232
|
|
|
(67)
|
Total
|
|
|
¥
|
282,379
|
¥
|
282,519
|
¥
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
balance sheet amount
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Bonds with unrealized gains:
|
Japanese government bonds
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
-
|
|
Japanese local government bonds
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
6,015
|
|
|
15
|
|
Japanese corporate bonds
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
6,015
|
|
|
15
|
Bonds with unrealized losses:
|
Japanese government bonds
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Japanese local government bonds
|
|
16,300
|
|
|
16,272
|
|
|
(27)
|
|
Japanese corporate bonds
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
16,300
|
|
|
16,272
|
|
|
(27)
|
Total
|
|
|
¥
|
22,300
|
¥
|
22,287
|
¥
|
(12)
-41-
2. Other securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
balance sheet amount
|
|
|
Acquisition cost
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Other securities with unrealized gains:
|
Stocks
|
¥
|
2,372,608
|
¥
|
1,038,349
|
¥
|
1,334,258
|
|
Bonds
|
|
5,197,614
|
|
|
5,159,687
|
|
|
37,927
|
|
Japanese government bonds
|
|
2,871,225
|
|
|
2,865,395
|
|
|
5,829
|
|
Japanese local government
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bonds
|
|
76,337
|
|
|
75,981
|
|
|
356
|
|
Japanese corporate bonds
|
|
2,250,052
|
|
|
2,218,310
|
|
|
31,741
|
|
Other
|
|
10,655,671
|
|
|
9,934,324
|
|
|
721,347
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
18,225,894
|
|
|
16,132,361
|
|
|
2,093,533
|
Other securities with unrealized losses:
|
Stocks
|
|
222,431
|
|
|
287,126
|
|
|
(64,694)
|
|
Bonds
|
|
4,869,781
|
|
|
4,886,191
|
|
|
(16,410)
|
|
Japanese government bonds
|
|
4,216,709
|
|
|
4,229,667
|
|
|
(12,957)
|
|
Japanese local government
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bonds
|
|
164,044
|
|
|
164,575
|
|
|
(530)
|
|
Japanese corporate bonds
|
|
489,027
|
|
|
491,949
|
|
|
(2,921)
|
|
Other
|
|
2,914,076
|
|
|
3,034,175
|
|
|
(120,098)
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
8,006,289
|
|
|
8,207,493
|
|
|
(201,204)
|
Total
|
|
|
¥
|
26,232,183
|
¥
|
24,339,854
|
¥
|
1,892,329
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities shown above include losses of ¥26,403 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 that are recognized in the
|
|
|
earnings by applying fair value hedge accounting.
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Consolidated balance sheet amounts of other securities whose fair values are extremely difficult to determine are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
Stocks
|
¥
|
141,767
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
275,254
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
¥
|
417,022
|
These amounts are not included in "2. Other securities" since there are no market prices and it is extremely difficult to determine their fair values.
-42-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
balance sheet amount
|
|
|
Acquisition cost
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Other securities with unrealized gains:
|
Stocks
|
¥
|
2,824,930
|
¥
|
1,020,598
|
¥
|
1,804,331
|
|
|
|
Bonds
|
|
8,517,567
|
|
|
8,480,408
|
|
|
37,159
|
|
|
|
Japanese government bonds
|
|
6,130,621
|
|
|
6,125,461
|
|
|
5,159
|
|
|
|
Japanese local government
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bonds
|
|
260,492
|
|
|
259,689
|
|
|
803
|
|
|
|
Japanese corporate bonds
|
|
2,126,454
|
|
|
2,095,258
|
|
|
31,196
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
9,058,941
|
|
|
8,363,813
|
|
|
695,127
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
20,401,439
|
|
|
17,864,820
|
|
|
2,536,618
|
Other securities with unrealized losses:
|
Stocks
|
|
211,208
|
|
|
273,530
|
|
|
(62,322)
|
|
|
|
Bonds
|
|
4,930,330
|
|
|
4,943,866
|
|
|
(13,535)
|
|
|
|
Japanese government bonds
|
|
4,158,698
|
|
|
4,168,542
|
|
|
(9,844)
|
|
|
|
Japanese local government
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bonds
|
|
253,461
|
|
|
253,824
|
|
|
(362)
|
|
|
|
Japanese corporate bonds
|
|
518,170
|
|
|
521,499
|
|
|
(3,328)
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
3,090,590
|
|
|
3,125,919
|
|
|
(35,328)
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
8,232,129
|
|
|
8,343,315
|
|
|
(111,186)
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
¥
|
28,633,569
|
¥
|
26,208,136
|
¥
|
2,425,432
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
1. Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities shown above include losses of ¥8,495 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020 recognized in the earnings
|
|
by applying fair value hedge accounting.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Interim consolidated balance sheet amounts of other securities not measured at fair values are as follows:
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
Stocks
|
¥
|
146,074
|
Other
|
|
|
283,674
|
Total
|
¥
|
429,749
These amounts are not included in "2. Other securities" since there are no market prices and their interim consolidated balance sheet amounts are not measured at fair values.
3. Write-down of securities
Bonds classified as held-to-maturity and other securities (excluding other securities whose interim consolidated balance sheet amounts are not measured at fair value) are considered as impaired if the fair value decreases materially below the acquisition cost and such decline is not considered as recoverable. The fair value is recognized as interim consolidated balance sheet amount (consolidated balance sheet) and the amount of write-down is accounted for as valuation loss for the period. Valuation losses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and for the six months ended September 30, 2020 were ¥23,000 million and ¥8,002 million, respectively. The rule for determining "material decline" is as follows and is based on the classification of issuers under the rules of self-assessment of assets.
|
Bankrupt/Effectively bankrupt/Potentially bankrupt issuers:
|
Fair value is lower than acquisition cost.
|
Issuers requiring caution:
|
Fair value is 30% or lower than acquisition cost.
|
Normal issuers:
|
Fair value is 50% or lower than acquisition cost.
Bankrupt issuers: Issuers that are legally bankrupt or formally declared bankrupt.
Effectively bankrupt issuers: Issuers that are not legally bankrupt but regarded as substantially bankrupt.
Potentially bankrupt issuers: Issuers that are not bankrupt now, but are perceived to have a high risk of falling into bankruptcy.
Issuers requiring caution: Issuers that are identified for close monitoring.
Normal issuers: Issuers other than the above 4 categories of issuers.
-43-
(Notes to money held in trust)
1. Money held in trust classified as held-to-maturity
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
There are no corresponding transactions.
Six months ended September 30, 2020
There are no corresponding transactions.
2. Other money held in trust (other than trading purpose and held to maturity)
March 31, 2020
Other money held in trust
September 30, 2020
Other money held in trust
-44-
Millions of yen
|
|
Consolidated balance
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized
|
|
sheet amount
|
|
|
Acquisition cost
|
|
gains (losses)
|
¥
|
353
|
¥
|
353
|
|
-
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
Interim consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized
|
|
balance sheet amount
|
|
|
Acquisition cost
|
|
gains (losses)
|
¥
|
333
|
¥
|
333
|
|
-
(Notes to net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities and other money held in trust)
The breakdown of "Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities" reported on the interim consolidated balance sheet (consolidated balance sheet) is as shown below:
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
Net unrealized gains (losses)
|
¥
|
1,918,660
|
Other securities
|
|
|
1,918,660
|
Other money held in trust
|
|
|
-
|
(-) Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
453,080
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities (before following adjustments)
|
|
|
1,465,580
|
(-)Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
103,969
|
(+) The Company's interest in net unrealized gains (losses) on valuation of other securities held by equity method affiliates
|
|
|
9,795
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities
|
¥
|
1,371,407
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
Net unrealized losses of ¥26,403 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 recognized in the fiscal year's earnings by applying fair value hedge
|
|
|
accounting are deducted from net unrealized gains on other securities.
|
|
|
-
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities include foreign currency translation adjustments on foreign currency denominated securities whose fair value is extremely difficult to determine.
-
Non-controllinginterests include equity acquired from non-controlling stockholders.
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
Net unrealized gains (losses)
|
¥
|
2,433,851
|
Other securities
|
|
|
2,433,851
|
Other money held in trust
|
|
|
-
|
(-) Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
610,047
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities (before following adjustments)
|
|
|
1,823,804
|
(-)Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
103,598
|
(+) The Company's interest in net unrealized gains (losses) on valuation of other securities held by equity method affiliates
|
|
|
9,767
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities
|
¥
|
1,729,972
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
Net unrealized losses of ¥8,495 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020 recognized in the period's earnings by applying fair value hedge
|
|
|
accounting are deducted from net unrealized gains on other securities.
|
|
|
-
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities include foreign currency translation adjustments on foreign currency denominated securities whose fair value is not recognized as consolidated balance sheet amount.
-
Non-controllinginterests include equity acquired from non-controlling stockholders.
-45-
(Notes to derivative transactions)
1. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is not applied
The following tables set forth the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the notional amount, fair value, valuation gains (losses) and fair value calculation methodologies by type of derivative with respect to derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is not applied at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Contract amount does not indicate the market risk relating to derivative transactions.
-
Interest rate derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate futures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
¥
|
21,076,337
|
¥
|
4,765,699
|
¥
|
(27,290)
|
¥
|
(27,290)
|
Bought
|
|
14,737,369
|
|
|
2,199,856
|
|
|
27,550
|
|
|
27,550
|
Interest rate options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
6,750,245
|
|
|
4,521,273
|
|
|
(11,465)
|
|
|
(11,465)
|
Bought
|
|
158,524,331
|
|
|
67,831,291
|
|
|
48,263
|
|
|
48,263
|
Over-the-counter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forward rate agreements:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
62,823,188
|
|
|
4,805,635
|
|
|
132,247
|
|
|
132,247
|
Bought
|
|
61,810,031
|
|
|
3,914,222
|
|
|
(132,242)
|
|
|
(132,242)
|
Interest rate swaps:
|
|
466,801,624
|
|
|
363,010,583
|
|
|
571,893
|
|
|
571,893
|
Receivable fixed rate/payable floating rate
|
|
204,935,762
|
|
|
162,453,955
|
|
|
9,871,580
|
|
|
9,871,580
|
Receivable floating rate/payable fixed rate
|
|
199,732,233
|
|
|
157,519,483
|
|
|
(9,312,725)
|
|
|
(9,312,725)
|
Receivable floating rate/payable floating rate
|
|
62,049,122
|
|
|
42,972,238
|
|
|
4,408
|
|
|
4,408
|
Interest rate swaptions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
7,216,094
|
|
|
3,744,854
|
|
|
5,054
|
|
|
5,054
|
Bought
|
|
6,612,746
|
|
|
3,503,884
|
|
|
(22,405)
|
|
|
(22,405)
|
Caps:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
58,316,271
|
|
|
35,057,852
|
|
|
(27,575)
|
|
|
(27,575)
|
Bought
|
|
13,991,264
|
|
|
9,813,927
|
|
|
689
|
|
|
689
|
Floors:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
3,427,268
|
|
|
3,271,036
|
|
|
(34,570)
|
|
|
(34,570)
|
Bought
|
|
2,001,857
|
|
|
1,816,324
|
|
|
21,728
|
|
|
21,728
|
Other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
1,723,114
|
|
|
1,045,482
|
|
|
(2,327)
|
|
|
(2,327)
|
Bought
|
|
6,906,532
|
|
|
4,948,922
|
|
|
74,235
|
|
|
74,235
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
/
|
|
|
/
|
¥
|
623,785
|
¥
|
623,785
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.
|
|
|
2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models.
-46-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate futures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
¥
|
17,417,603
|
¥
|
5,747,818
|
¥
|
(19,164)
|
|
¥
|
(19,164)
|
Bought
|
|
7,525,219
|
|
|
557,983
|
|
|
19,184
|
|
|
19,184
|
Interest rate options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
6,167,502
|
|
|
2,910,854
|
|
|
(6,725)
|
|
|
(6,725)
|
Bought
|
|
143,583,535
|
|
|
56,438,503
|
|
|
30,007
|
|
|
30,007
|
Over-the-counter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forward rate agreements:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
70,905,000
|
|
|
1,203,153
|
|
|
62,937
|
|
|
62,937
|
Bought
|
|
70,258,949
|
|
|
1,161,781
|
|
|
(62,963)
|
|
|
(62,963)
|
Interest rate swaps:
|
|
449,177,732
|
|
|
349,893,601
|
|
|
461,928
|
|
|
461,928
|
Receivable fixed rate/payable floating rate
|
|
198,328,251
|
|
|
155,692,515
|
|
|
9,274,112
|
|
|
9,274,112
|
Receivable floating rate/payable fixed rate
|
|
193,325,446
|
|
|
151,210,979
|
|
|
(8,828,801)
|
|
|
(8,828,801)
|
Receivable floating rate/payable floating rate
|
|
57,429,220
|
|
|
42,921,492
|
|
|
5,032
|
|
|
5,032
|
Interest rate swaptions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
5,477,855
|
|
|
3,811,681
|
|
|
30,037
|
|
|
30,037
|
Bought
|
|
4,824,053
|
|
|
3,359,133
|
|
|
(27,402)
|
|
|
(27,402)
|
Caps:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
55,696,913
|
|
|
32,193,580
|
|
|
(24,843)
|
|
|
(24,843)
|
Bought
|
|
13,027,179
|
|
|
10,320,708
|
|
|
(103)
|
|
|
(103)
|
Floors:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
3,714,588
|
|
|
3,477,129
|
|
|
(29,436)
|
|
|
(29,436)
|
Bought
|
|
1,985,122
|
|
|
1,815,205
|
|
|
23,386
|
|
|
23,386
|
Other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
1,565,380
|
|
|
1,119,609
|
|
|
(3,253)
|
|
|
(3,253)
|
Bought
|
|
6,443,395
|
|
|
4,367,857
|
|
|
67,074
|
|
|
67,074
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
/
|
|
|
/
|
|
¥
|
520,662
|
|
¥
|
520,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
1. ௗThe above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income.
|
|
2. ௗFair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models.
-47-
(2) Currency derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency futures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
¥
|
4,500
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
(7)
|
¥
|
(7)
|
Bought
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Over-the-counter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency swaps
|
|
55,227,153
|
|
|
41,204,948
|
|
|
(116,557)
|
|
|
(97,022)
|
Currency swaptions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
229,152
|
|
|
45,273
|
|
|
(429)
|
|
|
(429)
|
Bought
|
|
789,974
|
|
|
577,080
|
|
|
1,766
|
|
|
1,766
|
Forward foreign exchange
|
|
80,636,837
|
|
|
10,126,712
|
|
|
(1,771)
|
|
|
(1,771)
|
Currency options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
3,622,112
|
|
|
1,493,867
|
|
|
(115,008)
|
|
|
(115,008)
|
Bought
|
|
3,258,083
|
|
|
1,206,448
|
|
|
120,743
|
|
|
120,743
|
Total
|
|
/
|
|
|
/
|
¥
|
(111,265)
|
¥
|
(91,729)
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.
|
|
2.
|
Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value
|
|
|
of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value, option pricing models and other methodologies.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency futures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
¥
|
1,956
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
77
|
¥
|
77
|
Bought
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Over-the-counter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency swaps
|
|
63,113,043
|
|
|
47,645,493
|
|
|
(165,632)
|
|
|
(5,184)
|
Currency swaptions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
98,046
|
|
|
40,652
|
|
|
(169)
|
|
|
(169)
|
Bought
|
|
613,168
|
|
|
523,066
|
|
|
924
|
|
|
924
|
Forward foreign exchange
|
|
79,351,603
|
|
|
11,469,755
|
|
|
(41,515)
|
|
|
(41,515)
|
Currency options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
3,381,413
|
|
|
1,337,725
|
|
|
(73,100)
|
|
|
(73,100)
|
Bought
|
|
2,958,628
|
|
|
1,052,854
|
|
|
80,542
|
|
|
80,542
|
Total
|
|
/
|
|
|
/
|
¥
|
(198,873)
|
¥
|
(38,424)
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income.
|
|
2.
|
Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value
|
|
|
of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value, option pricing models and other methodologies.
|
|
|
-48-
-
Equity derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity price index futures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
¥
|
683,868
|
¥
|
3,250
|
¥
|
(7,234)
|
¥
|
(7,234)
|
Bought
|
|
470,636
|
|
|
30,247
|
|
|
1,286
|
|
|
1,286
|
Equity price index options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
625,316
|
|
|
253,364
|
|
|
(69,629)
|
|
|
(69,629)
|
Bought
|
|
476,035
|
|
|
197,739
|
|
|
31,351
|
|
|
31,351
|
Over-the-counter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
342,896
|
|
|
52,544
|
|
|
(30,674)
|
|
|
(30,674)
|
Bought
|
|
312,867
|
|
|
38,253
|
|
|
32,382
|
|
|
32,382
|
Equity index forward contracts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Bought
|
|
2,614
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
448
|
Equity price index swaps:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivable equity index/payable short-term floating rate
|
|
58,774
|
|
|
31,271
|
|
|
(18,606)
|
|
|
(18,606)
|
Receivable short-term floating rate/payable equity index
|
|
268,608
|
|
|
151,227
|
|
|
51,513
|
|
|
51,513
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
/
|
|
|
/
|
¥
|
(9,162)
|
¥
|
(9,162)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.
|
|
|
2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Osaka Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity price index futures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
¥
|
894,275
|
¥
|
2,416
|
¥
|
(4,254)
|
|
¥
|
(4,254)
|
Bought
|
|
407,361
|
|
|
32,735
|
|
|
8,028
|
|
|
8,028
|
Equity price index options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
543,570
|
|
|
201,831
|
|
|
(49,279)
|
|
|
(49,279)
|
Bought
|
|
372,052
|
|
|
158,592
|
|
|
26,500
|
|
|
26,500
|
Over-the-counter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
337,934
|
|
|
43,572
|
|
|
(17,884)
|
|
|
(17,884)
|
Bought
|
|
311,440
|
|
|
34,332
|
|
|
16,752
|
|
|
16,752
|
Equity index forward contracts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Bought
|
|
5,812
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
114
|
Equity price index swaps:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivable equity index/payable short-term floating rate
|
|
22,762
|
|
|
5,980
|
|
|
(2,251)
|
|
|
(2,251)
|
Receivable short-term floating rate/payable equity index
|
|
329,504
|
|
|
182,272
|
|
|
21,106
|
|
|
21,106
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
/
|
|
|
/
|
¥
|
(1,168)
|
|
¥
|
(1,168)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income.
|
|
2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Osaka Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models.
-49-
-
Bond derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bond futures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
¥
|
1,098,669
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
(15,128)
|
¥
|
(15,128)
|
Bought
|
|
|
|
|
1,137,437
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
16,168
|
|
|
16,168
|
Bond futures options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
Bought
|
|
|
|
|
2,992
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
10
|
Over-the-counter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bond forward contract:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
499
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
Bought
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Bond options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
298,310
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(119)
|
|
|
(119)
|
Bought
|
|
|
|
|
371,168
|
|
|
71,357
|
|
|
8,240
|
|
|
8,240
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
/
|
|
|
/
|
¥
|
9,174
|
¥
|
9,174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.
|
|
|
2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Osaka Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using option pricing models.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bond futures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
¥
|
1,161,783
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
(5,327)
|
|
¥
|
(5,327)
|
Bought
|
|
1,046,427
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,245
|
|
|
5,245
|
Bond futures options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
49,736
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(52)
|
|
|
(52)
|
Bought
|
|
11,868
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
17
|
Over-the-counter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bond forward contract:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
11,093
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
73
|
Bought
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Bond options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
60,481
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(112)
|
|
|
(112)
|
Bought
|
|
146,013
|
|
|
69,192
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
93
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
/
|
|
|
/
|
¥
|
(61)
|
|
¥
|
(61)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income.
|
|
2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Osaka Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using option pricing models.
-50-
-
Commodity derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commodity futures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
¥
|
3,090
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
171
|
¥
|
171
|
Bought
|
|
4,044
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(379)
|
|
|
(379)
|
Over-the-counter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commodity swaps:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivable fixed price/payable floating price
|
|
80,464
|
|
|
47,610
|
|
|
18,209
|
|
|
18,209
|
Receivable floating price/payable fixed price
|
|
76,311
|
|
|
44,804
|
|
|
(15,201)
|
|
|
(15,201)
|
Receivable floating price/payable floating price
|
|
1,363
|
|
|
1,347
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
Commodity options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
3,153
|
|
|
2,199
|
|
|
(529)
|
|
|
(529)
|
Bought
|
|
1,307
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
(89)
|
|
|
(89)
|
Total
|
|
|
|
/
|
|
|
/
|
¥
|
2,181
|
¥
|
2,181
|
Notes:
|
1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.
|
|
|
-
Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the New York Mercantile Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated based on factors such as price of the relevant commodity and contract term.
-
Underlying assets of commodity derivatives are fuels and metals.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commodity futures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
¥
|
61,524
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
2,114
|
|
¥
|
2,114
|
Bought
|
|
62,570
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,299)
|
|
|
(2,299)
|
Over-the-counter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commodity swaps:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivable fixed price/payable floating price
|
|
50,317
|
|
|
40,721
|
|
|
9,460
|
|
|
9,460
|
Receivable floating price/payable fixed price
|
|
46,831
|
|
|
37,790
|
|
|
(7,073)
|
|
|
(7,073)
|
Receivable floating price/payable floating price
|
|
1,127
|
|
|
1,126
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
18
|
Commodity options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
2,534
|
|
|
1,924
|
|
|
(526)
|
|
|
(526)
|
Bought
|
|
751
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
49
|
Total
|
|
|
|
/
|
|
|
/
|
¥
|
1,744
|
|
¥
|
1,744
|
Notes:
|
1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income.
|
|
-
Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the New York Mercantile Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated based on factors such as price of the relevant commodity and contract term.
-
Underlying assets of commodity derivatives are fuels and metals.
-51-
-
Credit derivative transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Over-the-counter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit default options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
¥
|
1,010,046
|
¥
|
871,799
|
¥
|
(10,922)
|
¥
|
(10,922)
|
Bought
|
|
|
|
1,173,724
|
|
|
1,012,367
|
|
|
13,779
|
|
|
13,779
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
/
|
|
|
/
|
|
¥
|
2,856
|
|
¥
|
2,856
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
ௗ The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.
|
|
|
-
ௗ Fair value is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models.
-
ௗ "Sold" represents transactions in which the credit risk is accepted; "Bought" represents transactions in which the credit risk is transferred.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
Over-the-counter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit default options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
¥
|
1,163,548
|
¥
|
1,010,127
|
¥
|
11,785
|
¥
|
11,785
|
Bought
|
|
1,373,228
|
|
|
1,178,866
|
|
|
(14,049)
|
|
|
(14,049)
|
Total
|
|
|
|
/
|
|
|
/
|
|
¥
|
(2,264)
|
|
¥
|
(2,264)
|
Notes:
|
1. ௗ The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income.
|
-
ௗ Fair value is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models.
-
ௗ "Sold" represents transactions in which the credit risk is accepted; "Bought" represents transactions in which the credit risk is transferred.
-52-
2. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied
The following tables set forth the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the notional amount, fair value and fair value calculation methodologies by type of derivative and hedge accounting method with respect to derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Contract amount does not indicate the market risk relating to derivative transactions.
(1) Interest rate derivatives
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hedge accounting method
|
|
Type of derivative
|
|
Principal items hedged
|
Deferral hedge method
|
Interest futures:
|
Interest-earning/bearing financial
|
|
|
Sold
|
assets/liabilities such as loans and
|
|
|
Bought
|
bills discounted, other securities,
|
|
Interest rate swaps:
|
deposits and negotiable certificates
|
|
|
Receivable fixed rate/payable
|
of deposit
|
|
|
floating rate
|
|
|
|
|
Receivable floating
|
|
|
|
|
rate/payable fixed rate
|
|
|
|
Interest rate swaptions:
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
Bought
|
|
|
Recognition of gain or loss on the
|
Interest rate swaps:
|
Loans and bills discounted
|
hedged items
|
|
Receivable floating
|
|
|
|
|
rate/payable fixed rate
|
|
|
Special treatment for interest rate
|
Interest rate swaps:
|
Borrowed money
|
swaps
|
|
Receivable floating
|
|
|
|
|
rate/payable fixed rate
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
¥
|
435,240
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
43
|
|
1,142,505
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
269
|
|
36,700,930
|
|
|
28,992,026
|
|
|
697,034
|
|
14,785,349
|
|
|
13,677,981
|
|
|
(507,233)
|
|
151,789
|
|
|
151,789
|
|
|
26,130
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
409,908
|
|
|
390,290
|
|
|
(13,781)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71,880
|
|
|
55,700
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/
|
|
|
/
|
¥
|
202,463
Notes: 1. The Company applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment for Accounting and Auditing of Application of Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 24, February 13, 2002).
-
Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models.
-
Interest rate swap amounts measured by the special treatment for interest rate swaps are treated with the borrowed money that is subject to the hedge. Therefore such fair value is included in the fair value of the relevant transaction subject to the hedge in the (Notes to financial instruments).
-53-
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Hedge accounting method
|
|
Type of derivative
|
|
Principal items hedged
|
Deferral hedge method
|
Interest futures:
|
Interest-earning/bearing financial
|
|
|
Sold
|
assets/liabilities such as loans and
|
|
|
Bought
|
bills discounted, other securities,
|
|
Interest rate swaps:
|
deposits and negotiable certificates
|
|
|
Receivable fixed rate/payable
|
of deposit
|
|
|
floating rate
|
|
|
|
|
Receivable floating
|
|
|
|
|
rate/payable fixed rate
|
|
|
|
Interest rate swaptions:
|
|
|
|
|
Sold
|
|
|
|
|
Bought
|
|
|
Recognition of gain or loss on the
|
Interest rate swaps:
|
Loans and bills discounted
|
hedged items
|
|
Receivable floating
|
|
|
|
|
rate/payable fixed rate
|
|
|
Special treatment for interest rate
|
Interest rate swaps:
|
Borrowed money
|
swaps
|
|
Receivable floating
|
|
|
|
|
rate/payable fixed rate
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
-
|
|
2,750,280
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
181
|
|
33,908,776
|
|
|
26,413,959
|
|
|
659,813
|
|
12,482,936
|
|
|
10,719,792
|
|
|
(378,152)
|
|
147,034
|
|
|
147,034
|
|
|
24,578
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
457,564
|
|
|
440,924
|
|
|
(18,932)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66,050
|
|
|
42,840
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/
|
|
|
/
|
¥
|
287,488
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
The Company applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment for Accounting and Auditing of Application of Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments in
|
|
|
Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 24, February 13, 2002).
|
|
2.
|
Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC
|
|
|
transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models.
|
|
3.
|
Interest rate swap amounts measured by the special treatment for interest rate swaps are treated with the borrowed money that is subject to the hedge. Therefore such fair
|
|
|
value is included in the fair value of the relevant transaction subject to the hedge in the (Notes to financial instruments).
|
|
|
-54-
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hedge accounting method
|
|
Type of derivative
|
|
Principal items hedged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferral hedge method
|
|
Currency swaps
|
Foreign currency denominated
|
|
|
|
loans and bills discounted, other
|
|
|
Forward foreign exchange
|
securities, deposits, foreign
|
|
|
|
currency exchange, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
Fair value
|
¥ 9,966,619
|
¥ 5,490,043
|
¥
|
64,752
|
39,426
|
-
|
|
|
723
|
Recognition of gain or loss
|
Currency swaps
|
Loans and bills discounted, other
|
254,494
|
208,359
|
|
|
18,015
|
on the hedged items
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
/
|
/
|
¥
|
83,491
Notes: 1. The Company applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment of Accounting and Auditing Concerning Accounting for Foreign Currency Transactions in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 25, July 29, 2002).
2. Fair value is calculated using discounted present value.
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Hedge accounting method
|
|
Type of derivative
|
|
Principal items hedged
|
Deferral hedge method
|
|
Currency swaps
|
Foreign currency denominated
|
|
|
|
loans and bills discounted, other
|
|
|
Forward foreign exchange
|
securities, deposits, foreign
|
|
|
|
currency exchange, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
Contract amount
|
Total
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
Fair value
|
¥ 11,043,145
|
¥ 5,933,279
|
¥
|
175,778
|
22,900
|
-
|
|
|
1,070
|
Recognition of gain or loss
|
Currency swaps
|
Loans and bills discounted, other
|
226,578
|
207,190
|
|
|
11,281
|
on the hedged items
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
/
|
/
|
¥
|
188,131
Notes: 1. The Company applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment of Accounting and Auditing Concerning Accounting for Foreign Currency Transactions in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 25, July 29, 2002).
2. Fair value is calculated using discounted present value.
-55-
(3) Equity derivatives
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
|
Hedge accounting method
|
|
Type of derivative
|
|
Principal items hedged
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
Fair value
|
Recognition of gain or loss on the
|
Equity price index swaps:
|
|
Other securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hedged items
|
Receivable floating rate/payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity index
|
|
|
|
¥
|
41,556
|
¥
|
41,556
|
¥
|
8,861
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
/
|
|
/
|
¥
|
8,861
Note: Fair value is calculated using discounted present value.
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
Hedge accounting method
|
|
Type of derivative
|
|
Principal items hedged
|
|
Total
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
Fair value
|
Recognition of gain or loss on the
|
Equity price index swaps:
|
|
Other securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hedged items
|
Receivable floating rate/payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity index
|
|
|
|
¥
|
19,754
|
¥
|
19,754
|
¥
|
(914)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
/
|
|
/
|
¥
|
(914)
Note: Fair value is calculated using discounted present value.
-56-
(Notes to stock options)
Amount of stock options expenses
Stock options expenses which were accounted for as general and administrative expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 are as follows:
Six months ended September 30
General and administrative expenses
(Notes to asset retirement obligations)
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
There is no significant information to be disclosed.
Six months ended September 30, 2020
There is no significant information to be disclosed.
(Notes to real estate for rent)
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
There is no significant information to be disclosed.
Six months ended September 30, 2020
There is no significant information to be disclosed.
-57-
(Notes to segment and other related information)
[Segment information]
1. Summary of reportable segment
The Group's reportable segment is defined as an operating segment for which discrete financial information is available and reviewed by the Board of Directors and the Company's Management Committee regularly in order to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and assess its performance.
The businesses operated by each reportable segment unit are as follows:
|
Wholesale Business Unit:
|
Business to deal with domestic medium-to-large-sized enterprise
|
Retail Business Unit:
|
Business to deal with domestic individual and small-to-medium-sized enterprise
|
Global Business Unit:
|
Business to deal with international (including Japanese) corporate customers
|
Global Markets Business Unit:
|
Business to deal with financial market
|
Head office account:
|
Business other than businesses above
"International Business Unit" was renamed as "Global Business Unit" as of April 1, 2020.
2. Method of calculating profit and loss amount by reportable segment
Accounting methods applied to the reported business segments are the same as those described in "(Notes to significant accounting policies for preparing consolidated financial statements)." In case several business units cooperate for transactions, profit and loss and expenses related to the transactions are recognized in the business units cooperating for the transactions and those amounts are calculated in accordance with internal managerial accounting policy.
The Company does not assess assets by business segments.
-58-
3. Information on profit and loss amount by reportable segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale
|
|
|
Retail
|
|
|
Global
|
|
Global Markets
|
|
|
Head office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
account and
|
|
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
others
|
|
|
Total
|
Consolidated gross profit
|
¥
|
311,408
|
¥
|
614,213
|
¥
|
329,843
|
¥
|
240,884
|
¥
|
(113,144)
|
¥
|
1,383,204
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
(139,616)
|
|
|
(503,937)
|
|
|
(177,014)
|
|
|
(28,664)
|
|
|
(9,479)
|
|
|
(858,710)
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,204
|
|
|
891
|
|
|
25,757
|
|
|
15,701
|
|
|
(36,456)
|
|
|
30,098
|
Consolidated net business profit
|
¥
|
195,996
|
¥
|
111,167
|
¥
|
178,587
|
¥
|
227,922
|
¥
|
(159,079)
|
¥
|
554,592
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
"Others" includes equity in profit and loss of affiliates and cooperated profit and loss based on internal managerial accounting.
-
"Head office account and others" includes profit or loss to be eliminated as inter-segment transactions.
-
Due to the reorganization of SMBC as of April 1, 2020, and the change of the revenue management system at SMBC Nikko, the result of the retroactive application for the six months ended September 30, 2019 is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale
|
|
|
Retail
|
|
|
Global
|
|
Global Markets
|
|
|
Head office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
account and
|
|
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
others
|
|
|
Total
|
Consolidated gross profit
|
¥
|
297,000
|
¥
|
572,100
|
¥
|
323,600
|
¥
|
247,200
|
¥
|
(56,696)
|
¥
|
1,383,204
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
(149,400)
|
|
|
(459,100)
|
|
|
(178,500)
|
|
|
(39,300)
|
|
|
(32,410)
|
|
|
(858,710)
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
21,800
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
25,400
|
|
|
15,300
|
|
|
(33,302)
|
|
|
30,098
|
Consolidated net business profit
|
¥
|
169,400
|
¥
|
113,900
|
¥
|
170,500
|
¥
|
223,200
|
¥
|
(122,408)
|
¥
|
554,592
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale
|
|
|
Retail
|
|
|
Global
|
|
Global Markets
|
|
|
Head office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
account and
|
|
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2020
|
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
others
|
|
|
Total
|
Consolidated gross profit
|
¥
|
282,500
|
¥
|
548,700
|
¥
|
343,400
|
¥
|
257,900
|
¥
|
(55,129)
|
¥
|
1,377,371
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
(146,600)
|
|
|
(443,300)
|
|
|
(177,700)
|
|
|
(40,200)
|
|
|
(28,621)
|
|
|
(836,421)
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,500
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
8,900
|
|
|
17,100
|
|
|
(41,477)
|
|
|
10,223
|
Consolidated net business profit
|
¥
|
160,400
|
¥
|
106,600
|
¥
|
174,600
|
¥
|
234,800
|
¥
|
(125,226)
|
¥
|
551,174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
"Others" includes equity in profit and loss of affiliates and cooperated profit and loss based on internal managerial accounting.
-
"Head office account and others" includes profit or loss to be eliminated as inter-segment transactions.
-59-
4. Difference between total amount of consolidated net business profit by reportable segment and ordinary profit on interim consolidated statements of income (adjustment of difference)
|
Six months ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
Consolidated net business profit
|
¥
|
554,592
|
Other ordinary income (excluding equity in gains of affiliates)
|
|
103,706
|
Other ordinary expenses
|
|
(99,938)
|
Ordinary profit on interim consolidated statements of income
|
¥
|
558,359
Note: Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss.
|
Six months ended September 30, 2020
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
Consolidated net business profit
|
¥
|
551,174
|
Other ordinary income (excluding equity in gains of affiliates)
|
|
70,399
|
Other ordinary expenses
|
|
(275,278)
|
Ordinary profit on interim consolidated statements of income
|
¥
|
346,294
|
|
|
|
Note: Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss.
-60-
[Related information]
Six months ended September 30, 2019 1. Information on each service
There is no information to be disclosed since information on each service is similar to the segment information.
2. Geographic information
(1) Ordinary income
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
|
|
The Americas
|
|
|
Europe and Middle East
|
|
|
Asia and Oceania
|
|
|
Total
|
¥
|
1,410,854
|
¥
|
392,460
|
¥
|
192,300
|
¥
|
352,895
|
¥
|
2,348,511
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
Consolidated ordinary income is presented as a counterpart of sales of companies in other industries.
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
-
Ordinary income from transactions of the Company and its domestic consolidated banking subsidiaries (excluding overseas branches) and other domestic consolidated subsidiaries is classified as "Japan." Ordinary income from transactions of overseas branches of domestic consolidated banking subsidiaries and overseas consolidated subsidiaries is classified as "The Americas," "Europe and Middle East" and "Asia and Oceania," based on their locations and in consideration of their geographic proximity and other factors.
-
The Americas includes the United States, Brazil, Canada and others; Europe and Middle East includes the United Kingdom, Germany, France and others; Asia and Oceania include China, Singapore, Indonesia and others except Japan.
-
From the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020, the method of recognition of installment-sales-related income and installment-sales-related expenses is changed. As a result of the retroactive application of the change for the six months ended September 30, 2019, "Japan" and "Total" decreased by ¥359,162 million.
-
Tangible fixed assets
Millions of yen
|
|
Japan
|
|
|
The Americas
|
|
|
Europe and Middle East
|
|
|
Asia and Oceania
|
|
|
Total
|
¥
|
850,696
|
¥
|
569,676
|
¥
|
30,127
|
¥
|
33,385
|
¥
|
1,483,885
3. Information on major customers
There are no major customers individually accounting for 10% or more of ordinary income reported on the interim consolidated statements of income.
-61-
Six months ended September 30, 2020 1. Information on each service
There is no information to be disclosed since information on each service is similar to the segment information.
2. Geographic information
(1) Ordinary income
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
|
|
The Americas
|
|
|
Europe and Middle East
|
|
|
Asia and Oceania
|
|
|
Total
|
¥
|
1,269,688
|
¥
|
273,108
|
¥
|
151,043
|
¥
|
255,601
|
¥
|
1,949,441
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
Consolidated ordinary income is presented as a counterpart of sales of companies in other industries.
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
-
Ordinary income from transactions of the Company and its domestic consolidated banking subsidiaries (excluding overseas branches) and other domestic consolidated subsidiaries is classified as "Japan." Ordinary income from transactions of overseas branches of domestic consolidated banking subsidiaries and overseas consolidated subsidiaries is classified as "The Americas," "Europe and Middle East" and "Asia and Oceania," based on their locations and in consideration of their geographic proximity and other factors.
-
The Americas includes the United States, Brazil, Canada and others; Europe and Middle East includes the United Kingdom, Germany, France and others; Asia and Oceania include China, Singapore, Indonesia and others except Japan.
-
Tangible fixed assets
Millions of yen
|
|
Japan
|
|
|
The Americas
|
|
|
Europe and Middle East
|
|
|
Asia and Oceania
|
|
|
Total
|
¥
|
875,014
|
¥
|
498,787
|
¥
|
21,554
|
¥
|
31,172
|
¥
|
1,426,529
3. Information on major customers
There are no major customers individually accounting for 10% or more of ordinary income reported on the interim consolidated statements of income.
-62-
[Information on impairment loss for fixed assets by reportable segment]
The Company does not allocate impairment loss for fixed assets to the reportable segment.
Impairment loss for the six months ended September 30, 2019 is ¥1,441 million.
Impairment loss for the six months ended September 30, 2020 is ¥3,983 million.
[Information on amortization of goodwill and unamortized balance by reportable segment]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale
|
|
Retail
|
|
Global
|
Global Markets
|
|
Head office
|
|
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
Business
|
|
Business
|
|
Business
|
Business
|
|
|
|
account
|
|
|
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
Unit
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
|
and others
|
|
|
Total
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
2,009
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
6,762
|
¥
|
8,772
|
Unamortized balance
|
|
-
|
|
48,090
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
153,384
|
|
|
201,474
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale
|
|
Retail
|
|
Global
|
Glo