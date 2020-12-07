Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements(2Q) (Excerpt from Securities Report) (391KB)

Log in
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the six months ended September 30, 2020

This document contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("the Company") and its management with respect to the Company's future financial condition and results of operations. In many cases but not all, these statements contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "risk," "project," "should," "seek," "target," "will" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements contained or deemed to be contained herein. The risks and uncertainties which may affect future performance include: deterioration of Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets; declines in the value of the Company's securities portfolio; incurrence of significant credit-related costs; the Company's ability to successfully implement its business strategy through its subsidiaries, affiliates and alliance partners; and exposure to new risks as the Company expands the scope of its business. Given these and other risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company's most recent disclosure documents such as its annual report on Form 20-F and other documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as its earnings press releases, for a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties that may affect its financial conditions, its operating results, and investors' decisions.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (JAPANESE GAAP)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Millions of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

Assets:

Cash and due from banks Call loans and bills bought Receivables under resale agreements Receivables under securities borrowing

transactions Monetary claims bought Trading assets

Money held in trust Securities

Loans and bills discounted

Foreign exchanges

Lease receivables and investment assets Other assets

Tangible fixed assets Intangible fixed assets Net defined benefit asset Deferred tax assets

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

Reserve for possible loan losses Total assets

*8

*8

*1, *8, *15 *3, *4, *5, *6, *7, *8, *9

*7

*8

*10, *11

  • 61,768,573

896,739

8,753,816

5,005,103

4,559,429

7,361,253

353

27,128,751

82,517,609

2,063,284

219,733

8,298,393

1,450,323

753,579

230,573

26,314

9,308,882

(479,197)

¥ 219,863,518

*8

¥

68,474,446

$

647,329

2,346,355

22,181

3,982,086

37,645

5,186,289

49,029

4,097,203

38,733

*8

6,649,870

62,865

333

3

*1, *2, *8, *15

29,190,464

275,954

*3, *4, *5, *6, *7,

*8, *9

84,516,005

798,979

*7

2,097,207

19,826

226,046

2,137

*8

7,958,448

75,236

*10, *11

1,426,529

13,486

748,040

7,072

374,032

3,536

28,265

267

9,020,388

85,275

(564,094)

(5,333)

¥

225,757,919

$

2,134,221

-1-

(Continued)

Millions of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

Liabilities and net assets:

Liabilities:

Deposits

*8

Negotiable certificates of deposit

Call money and bills sold

Payables under repurchase agreements

*8

Payables under securities lending transactions

*8

Commercial paper

Trading liabilities

Borrowed money

*8, *12

Foreign exchanges

Short-term bonds

Bonds

*13

Due to trust account

*8, *14

Other liabilities

Reserve for employee bonuses

Reserve for executive bonuses

Net defined benefit liability

Reserve for executive retirement benefits

Reserve for point service program

Reserve for reimbursement of deposits

Reserve for losses on interest repayment

Reserves under the special laws

Deferred tax liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

*10

Acceptances and guarantees

*8

Total liabilities

Net assets:

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury stock

Total stockholders' equity

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges

Land revaluation excess

*10

Foreign currency translation adjustments

Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit

plans

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

Stock acquisition rights

Non-controlling interests

Total net assets

Total liabilities and net assets

¥

127,042,217

*8

10,180,435

3,740,539

13,237,913

*8

2,385,607

*8

1,409,249

6,084,528

15,210,894

*8, *12

1,461,308

379,000

9,235,639

*13

1,811,355

*8, *14

7,011,967

73,868

3,362

35,777

1,270

26,576

4,687

142,890

3,145

257,384

30,111

*10

9,308,882

*8

209,078,615

2,339,964

692,003

6,336,311

(13,983)

9,354,296

1,371,407

82,257

36,878

*10

(32,839)

(92,030)

1,365,673

2,064

62,869

10,784,903

¥

219,863,518

¥

137,912,817

$

1,303,770

10,237,691

96,783

1,240,692

11,729

10,925,007

103,280

2,293,249

21,679

1,895,452

17,919

5,465,919

51,673

16,011,392

151,365

1,003,624

9,488

727,000

6,873

9,204,155

87,012

1,967,293

18,598

5,840,581

55,214

54,133

512

-

-

35,323

334

966

9

26,382

249

2,097

20

126,107

1,192

3,467

33

434,457

4,107

30,047

284

9,020,388

85,275

214,458,248

2,027,399

2,341,274

22,133

693,098

6,552

6,427,428

60,762

(13,693)

(129)

9,448,109

89,318

1,729,972

16,354

105,603

998

37,056

350

(87,545)

(828)

(568)

(5)

1,784,519

16,870

1,808

17

65,234

617

11,299,671

106,822

¥

225,757,919

$

2,134,221

-2-

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Millions of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

Six months ended September 30

2019

2020

2020

Ordinary income

¥

2,348,511

Interest income

1,285,393

Interest on loans and discounts

884,363

Interest and dividends on securities

166,523

Trust fees

2,129

Fees and commissions

624,407

Trading income

120,456

Other operating income

182,318

Other income

*1

133,805

Ordinary expenses

1,790,151

Interest expenses

639,380

Interest on deposits

245,911

Fees and commissions payments

104,837

Trading losses

-

Other operating expenses

87,283

General and administrative expenses

*2

858,710

Other expenses

*3

99,938

Ordinary profit

558,359

Extraordinary gains

*4

22,815

Extraordinary losses

*5, *6

2,196

Income before income taxes

578,978

Income taxes-current

104,493

Income taxes-deferred

31,167

Income taxes

135,661

Profit

443,317

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

11,361

Profit attributable to owners of parent

¥

431,955

*1

*2

*3

*4 *5, *6

¥

1,949,441

$

18,429

947,734

8,959

699,690

6,615

136,896

1,294

2,253

21

598,328

5,656

139,797

1,322

180,705

1,708

80,622

762

1,603,146

15,155

315,673

2,984

89,975

851

99,807

944

462

4

75,502

714

836,421

7,907

275,278

2,602

346,294

3,274

407

4

4,767

45

341,934

3,233

87,704

829

(16,322)

(154)

71,381

675

270,553

2,558

422

4

¥

270,130

$

2,554

-3-

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Millions of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

Six months ended September 30

2019

2020

2020

Profit

¥ 443,317

¥ 270,553

$ 2,558

Other comprehensive income (losses)

(37,735)

420,195

3,972

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities

(28,523)

358,489

3,389

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges

77,273

24,261

229

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(72,635)

(52,920)

(500)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

2,015

91,672

867

Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates

(15,865)

(1,307)

(12)

Total comprehensive income

405,581

690,749

6,530

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

393,666

688,797

6,512

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

11,915

1,951

18

-4-

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

Millions of yen

Stockholders' equity

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Six months ended September 30, 2019

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

Total

Balance at the beginning of the period

¥

2,339,443

¥

739,047

¥

5,992,247

¥

(16,302)

¥

9,054,436

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

521

521

1,043

Cash dividends

(132,582)

(132,582)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

431,955

431,955

Purchase of treasury stock

(100,039)

(100,039)

Disposal of treasury stock

(148)

478

330

Cancellation of treasury stock

(101,673)

101,673

-

Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with

non-controlling interests

(47,584)

(47,584)

Decrease due to decrease in subsidiaries

(945)

(945)

Reversal of land revaluation excess

91

91

Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus

101,821

(101,821)

-

Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period

Net changes in the period

521

(47,062)

196,698

2,112

152,269

Balance at the end of the period

¥

2,339,964

¥

691,985

¥

6,188,945

¥

(14,189)

¥

9,206,705

Millions of yen

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized

Foreign

Accumulated

gains (losses)

Net deferred

Land

currency

remeasurements

on other

gains (losses)

revaluation

translation

of defined

Six months ended September 30, 2019

securities

on hedges

excess

adjustments

benefit plans

Total

Balance at the beginning of the period

¥

1,688,852

¥

(54,650)

¥

36,547

¥

50,379

¥

(7,244)

¥

1,713,884

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

Cash dividends

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Purchase of treasury stock

Disposal of treasury stock

Cancellation of treasury stock

Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with

non-controlling interests

Decrease due to decrease in subsidiaries

Reversal of land revaluation excess

Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus

Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period

(26,024)

62,618

(91)

(77,467)

2,583

(38,381)

Net changes in the period

(26,024)

62,618

(91)

(77,467)

2,583

(38,381)

Balance at the end of the period

¥

1,662,827

¥

7,968

¥

36,456

¥

(27,087)

¥

(4,661)

¥

1,675,503

-5-

(Continued)

Millions of yen

Stock

acquisition

Non-controlling

Total

Six months ended September 30, 2019

rights

interests

net assets

Balance at the beginning of the period

¥

4,750

¥

678,540

¥

11,451,611

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

1,043

Cash dividends

(132,582)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

431,955

Purchase of treasury stock

(100,039)

Disposal of treasury stock

330

Cancellation of treasury stock

-

Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with

non-controlling interests

(47,584)

Decrease due to decrease in subsidiaries

(945)

Reversal of land revaluation excess

91

Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus

-

Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period

(684)

(350,990)

(390,056)

Net changes in the period

(684)

(350,990)

(237,786)

Balance at the end of the period

¥

4,065

¥

327,550

¥

11,213,825

Millions of yen

Stockholders' equity

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Six months ended September 30, 2020

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

Total

Balance at the beginning of the period

¥

2,339,964

¥

692,003

¥

6,336,311

¥

(13,983)

¥

9,354,296

Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies

(41,849)

(41,849)

Restated balance

2,339,964

692,003

6,294,462

(13,983)

9,312,447

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

1,309

1,308

2,618

Cash dividends

(136,952)

(136,952)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

270,130

270,130

Purchase of treasury stock

(21)

(21)

Disposal of treasury stock

(50)

311

261

Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with

non-controlling interests

(213)

(213)

Reversal of land revaluation excess

(161)

(161)

Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus

50

(50)

-

Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period

Net changes in the period

1,309

1,095

132,966

290

135,661

Balance at the end of the period

¥

2,341,274

¥

693,098

¥

6,427,428

¥

(13,693)

¥

9,448,109

-6-

(Continued)

Millions of yen

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized

Foreign

Accumulated

gains (losses)

Net deferred

Land

currency

remeasurements

on other

gains (losses)

revaluation

translation

of defined

Six months ended September 30, 2020

securities

on hedges

excess

adjustments

benefit plans

Total

Balance at the beginning of the period

¥

1,371,407

¥

82,257

¥

36,878

¥

(32,839)

¥

(92,030)

¥

1,365,673

Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies

Restated balance

1,371,407

82,257

36,878

(32,839)

(92,030)

1,365,673

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

Cash dividends

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Purchase of treasury stock

Disposal of treasury stock

Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with

non-controlling interests

Reversal of land revaluation excess

Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus

Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period

358,565

23,346

177

(54,706)

91,461

418,845

Net changes in the period

358,565

23,346

177

(54,706)

91,461

418,845

Balance at the end of the period

¥

1,729,972

¥

105,603

¥

37,056

¥

(87,545)

¥

(568)

¥

1,784,519

Millions of yen

Stock

acquisition

Non-controlling

Total

Six months ended September 30, 2020

rights

interests

net assets

Balance at the beginning of the period

¥

2,064

¥

62,869

¥

10,784,903

Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies

(41,849)

Restated balance

2,064

62,869

10,743,054

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

2,618

Cash dividends

(136,952)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

270,130

Purchase of treasury stock

(21)

Disposal of treasury stock

261

Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with

non-controlling interests

(213)

Reversal of land revaluation excess

(161)

Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus

-

Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period

(255)

2,365

420,954

Net changes in the period

(255)

2,365

556,616

Balance at the end of the period

¥

1,808

¥

65,234

¥

11,299,671

-7-

(Continued)

Millions of U.S. dollars

Stockholders' equity

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Six months ended September 30, 2020

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

Total

Balance at the beginning of the period

$

22,121

$

6,542

$

59,901

$

(132)

$

88,432

Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies

(396)

(396)

Restated balance

22,121

6,542

59,505

(132)

88,036

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

12

12

25

Cash dividends

(1,295)

(1,295)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,554

2,554

Purchase of treasury stock

(0)

(0)

Disposal of treasury stock

(0)

3

2

Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with

non-controlling interests

(2)

(2)

Reversal of land revaluation excess

(2)

(2)

Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus

0

(0)

-

Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period

Net changes in the period

12

10

1,257

3

1,282

Balance at the end of the period

$

22,133

$

6,552

$

60,762

$

(129)

$

89,318

Millions of U.S. dollars

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized

Foreign

Accumulated

gains (losses)

Net deferred

Land

currency

remeasurements

on other

gains (losses)

revaluation

translation

of defined

Six months ended September 30, 2020

securities

on hedges

excess

adjustments

benefit plans

Total

Balance at the beginning of the period

$

12,965

$

778

$

349

$

(310)

$

(870)

$

12,911

Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies

Restated balance

12,965

778

349

(310)

(870)

12,911

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

Cash dividends

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Purchase of treasury stock

Disposal of treasury stock

Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with

non-controlling interests

Reversal of land revaluation excess

Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus

Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period

3,390

221

2

(517)

865

3,960

Net changes in the period

3,390

221

2

(517)

865

3,960

Balance at the end of the period

$

16,354

$

998

$

350

$

(828)

$

(5)

$

16,870

-8-

(Continued)

Millions of U.S. dollars

Stock

acquisition

Non-controlling

Total

Six months ended September 30, 2020

rights

interests

net assets

Balance at the beginning of the period

$

20

$

594

$

101,956

Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies

(396)

Restated balance

20

594

101,560

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

25

Cash dividends

(1,295)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,554

Purchase of treasury stock

(0)

Disposal of treasury stock

2

Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with

non-controlling interests

(2)

Reversal of land revaluation excess

(2)

Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus

-

Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period

(2)

22

3,980

Net changes in the period

(2)

22

5,262

Balance at the end of the period

$

17

$

617

$

106,822

-9-

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Millions of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

Six months ended September 30

2019

2020

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Income before income taxes

¥

578,978

¥

341,934

$

3,233

Depreciation

101,320

103,173

975

Losses on impairment of fixed assets

1,441

3,983

38

Amortization of goodwill

8,772

9,870

93

Net (gains) losses on step acquisitions

(21,997)

-

-

Equity in net (gains) losses of affiliates

(30,098)

(10,223)

(97)

Net change in reserve for possible loan losses

(16,490)

84,705

801

Net change in reserve for employee bonuses

(22,168)

(19,560)

(185)

Net change in reserve for executive bonuses

(3,163)

(3,346)

(32)

Net change in net defined benefit asset and liability

(14,928)

(143,940)

(1,361)

Net change in reserve for executive retirement benefits

(258)

(350)

(3)

Net change in reserve for point service program

1,355

(193)

(2)

Net change in reserve for reimbursement of deposits

(3,834)

(2,590)

(24)

Net change in reserve for losses on interest repayment

(21,012)

(16,783)

(159)

Interest income

(1,285,393)

(947,734)

(8,959)

Interest expenses

639,380

315,673

2,984

Net (gains) losses on securities

(145,150)

(142,185)

(1,344)

Net (gains) losses from money held in trust

(0)

(0)

(0)

Net exchange (gains) losses

(15,620)

39,534

374

Net (gains) losses from disposal of fixed assets

(62)

54

1

Net change in trading assets

(2,191,030)

730,931

6,910

Net change in trading liabilities

1,576,011

(517,008)

(4,888)

Net change in loans and bills discounted

(865,282)

(1,984,447)

(18,760)

Net change in deposits

536,885

10,956,508

103,578

Net change in negotiable certificates of deposit

297,455

56,938

538

Net change in borrowed money (excluding subordinated borrowings)

752,748

818,525

7,738

Net change in deposits with banks

(363,486)

412,822

3,903

Net change in call loans and bills bought and others

264,515

3,714,580

35,116

Net change in receivables under securities borrowing transactions

(127,970)

(181,185)

(1,713)

Net change in call money and bills sold and others

3,115,666

(4,783,443)

(45,221)

Net change in commercial paper

(600,980)

515,443

4,873

Net change in payables under securities lending transactions

547,960

(92,358)

(873)

Net change in foreign exchanges (assets)

(232,047)

(41,407)

(391)

Net change in foreign exchanges (liabilities)

4,319

(449,246)

(4,247)

Net change in lease receivables and investment assets

(6,527)

(6,362)

(60)

Net change in short-term bonds (liabilities)

43,000

348,000

3,290

Issuance and redemption of bonds (excluding subordinated bonds)

427,766

(25,962)

(245)

Net change in due to trust account

196,131

155,938

1,474

Interest received

1,297,545

995,638

9,412

Interest paid

(650,715)

(344,135)

(3,253)

Other, net

(73,212)

(342,063)

(3,234)

Subtotal

3,699,821

9,549,726

90,279

Income taxes paid

(110,823)

43,550

412

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,588,998

9,593,276

90,691

-10-

(Continued)

Millions of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

Six months ended September 30

2019

2020

2020

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of securities

¥

(21,343,615)

¥

(20,921,515)

$

(197,783)

Proceeds from sale of securities

14,239,901

9,348,979

88,381

Proceeds from redemption of securities

4,345,761

9,435,117

89,196

Purchases of money held in trust

(102)

(0)

(0)

Proceeds from sale of money held in trust

216

20

0

Purchases of tangible fixed assets

(39,833)

(28,894)

(273)

Proceeds from sale of tangible fixed assets

11,458

5,187

49

Purchases of intangible fixed assets

(66,582)

(74,503)

(704)

Purchases of stocks of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of

consolidation

-

(2,865)

(27)

Proceeds from sale of stocks of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of

consolidation

27,021

-

-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(2,825,773)

(2,238,474)

(21,162)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of subordinated bonds and bonds with stock

acquisition rights

138,965

189,913

1,795

Redemption of subordinated bonds and bonds with stock acquisition rights

(113,000)

(120,000)

(1,134)

Dividends paid

(132,542)

(136,922)

(1,294)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock to non-controlling stockholders

-

100

1

Repayment to non-controlling stockholders

(173,000)

-

-

Dividends paid to non-controlling stockholders

(11,162)

(386)

(4)

Purchases of treasury stock

(100,039)

(21)

(0)

Proceeds from disposal of treasury stock

330

261

2

Purchase of stocks of subsidiaries not resulting in change in scope of

consolidation

(234,159)

-

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(624,608)

(67,055)

(634)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(89,414)

(45,221)

(428)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

49,201

7,242,524

68,468

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

53,120,963

56,097,807

530,325

Net change in cash and cash equivalents resulting from merger of

consolidated subsidiaries

79

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

*1 ¥

53,170,244

*1

¥

63,340,332

$

598,793

-11-

NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Basis of presentation)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("the Company") was established on December 2, 2002 as a holding company for the SMBC Group ("the Group") through a statutory share transfer (kabushiki iten) of all of the outstanding equity securities of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC") in exchange for the Company's newly issued securities. The Company is a joint stock corporation with limited liability (Kabushiki Kaisha) incorporated under the Companies Act of Japan. Upon formation of the Company and completion of the statutory share transfer, SMBC became a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company has prepared the accompanying consolidated financial statements in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and its related accounting regulations, and in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"), which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The accounts of overseas subsidiaries and affiliated companies are, in principle, integrated with those of the Company's accounting policies for purposes of consolidation unless they apply different accounting principles and standards as required under U.S. GAAP or IFRS, in which case a certain limited number of items are adjusted based on their materiality.

These consolidated financial statements are translated from the consolidated financial statements contained in the interim securities report filed under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act of Japan ("FIEA based financial statements") except for the addition of the non-consolidated financial statements and U.S. dollar figures.

Amounts less than 1 million yen have been rounded down. As a result, the totals in Japanese yen shown in the financial statements do not necessarily agree with the sum of the individual amounts.

The translation of the Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollars is included solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan, using the prevailing exchange rate at September 30, 2020 which was ¥105.78 to US$1. These translations should not be construed as representations that the Japanese yen amounts have been, could have been, or could in the future be, converted into U.S. dollars at that rate.

-12-

(Significant accounting policies for preparing interim consolidated financial statements)

1. Scope of consolidation

(1) Consolidated subsidiaries

The number of consolidated subsidiaries at September 30, 2020 is 175.

Principal companies:Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC")

SMBC Trust Bank Ltd.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited

SMBC Consumer Finance Co., Ltd.

SMBC Finance Service Co., Ltd.

The Japan Research Institute, Limited

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (China) Limited

PT Bank BTPN Tbk

SMBC Americas Holdings, Inc.

SMBC Guarantee Co., Ltd.

Changes in the consolidated subsidiaries in the six months ended September 30, 2020 are as follows:

7 companies were newly included in the scope of consolidation as a result of the establishment and for other reasons.

SMBC Finance Service Co., Ltd. was excluded from the scope of consolidation because of merger with Cedyna Financial Corporation. 5 other companies were excluded from the scope of consolidation because of liquidation and for other reasons.

Cedyna Financial Corporation changed the name to SMBC Finance Service Co., Ltd.

(2) Unconsolidated subsidiaries

Principal company:

SBCS Co., Ltd.

Unconsolidated subsidiaries are excluded from the scope of consolidation because their total amounts in terms of total assets, ordinary income, net income and retained earnings are immaterial, as such, they do not hinder a rational judgment of the Company's financial position and results of operations when excluded from the scope of consolidation.

2. Application of the equity method

(1) Unconsolidated subsidiaries accounted for by the equity method

The number of unconsolidated subsidiaries accounted for by the equity method at September 30, 2020 is 5.

Principal company:

SBCS Co., Ltd.

-13-

(2) Equity method affiliates

The number of equity method affiliates at September 30, 2020 is 112.

Principal companies:

Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited

Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Service Company, Limited

Changes in the equity method affiliates in the six months ended September 30, 2020 are as follows:

19 companies became equity method affiliates due to establishment and for other reasons.

3 companies were excluded from the scope of equity method affiliates due to merger and for other reasons.

  1. Unconsolidated subsidiaries that are not accounted for by the equity method There are no corresponding companies.
  2. Affiliates that are not accounted for by the equity method

Principal company:

Park Square Capital / SMBC Loan Programme S.à r.l.

Affiliates that are not accounted for by the equity method are also excluded from the scope of equity method because their total amounts in terms of net income and retained earnings are immaterial, and as such, they do not hinder a rational judgment of the Company's financial position and results of operations when excluded from the scope of equity method.

3. The interim balance sheet dates of consolidated subsidiaries

(1) The interim balance sheet dates of the consolidated subsidiaries at September 30, 2020 are as follows:

April 30

2

May 31

1

June 30

88

September 30

84

  1. The subsidiaries with interim balance sheets dated April 30 are consolidated using the financial statements as of July 31. The subsidiaries with interim balance sheets dated May 31 and certain subsidiaries with interim balance sheets dated June 30 are consolidated using the financial statements as of September 30. Other subsidiaries are consolidated using the financial statements as of their respective interim balance sheet dates.

Appropriate adjustments were made to material transactions during the periods between their respective interim balance sheet dates and the interim consolidated closing date.

-14-

4. Accounting policies

  1. Standards for recognition and measurement of trading assets/liabilities and trading income/losses

Transactions for trading purposes (seeking gains arising from short-term changes in interest rates, currency exchange rates, or market prices of securities and other market related indices or from variation among markets) are included in "Trading assets" or "Trading liabilities" on the interim consolidated balance sheets on a trade date basis. Profits and losses on trading-purpose transactions are recognized on a trade date basis, and recorded as "Trading income" and "Trading losses" on the interim consolidated statement of income.

Securities and monetary claims purchased for trading purposes are stated at the interim period-end market value, and financial derivatives such as swaps, futures and options are stated at amounts that would be settled if the transactions were terminated at the interim consolidated balance sheet date.

"Trading income" and "Trading losses" include interest received or paid during the interim period. The valuation differences of securities and monetary claims between the previous fiscal year-end and the interim period-end are also recorded in the above-mentioned accounts. As for the derivatives, assuming that the settlement will be made in cash, the valuation differences between the previous fiscal year-end and the interim period-end are also recorded in the above-mentioned accounts.

In terms of the evaluation of specific market risks and credit risks for derivative transactions, the net assets or liabilities after offsetting financial assets and liabilities are established as a basis of fair value calculation for the group of such financial assets and liabilities.

  1. Standards for recognition and measurement of securities
  1. Debt securities that consolidated subsidiaries have the positive intent and ability to hold to maturity are classified as held-to-maturity securities and are carried at amortized cost (straight-line method) using the moving-average method. Investments in affiliates that are not accounted for by the equity method are carried at cost using the moving-average method. Securities other than trading purpose securities, held-to-maturity securities and investments in affiliates are classified as "other securities" (available-for-sale securities). Other securities are carried at their interim period-end market prices (cost of securities sold is calculated using primarily the moving-average method). Stocks with no market prices are carried at cost using the moving-average method.
    Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities, net of income taxes, are included in "Net assets" except for the amount reflected on the gains or losses by applying fair value hedge accounting.
  2. Securities included in money held in trust are carried in the same method as in (1) and (2) 1) above.
  1. Standards for recognition and measurement of derivative transactions

Derivative transactions, excluding those classified as trading derivatives, are carried at fair value.

In terms of the evaluation of specific market risks and credit risks for derivative transactions, the net assets or liabilities after offsetting financial assets and liabilities are established as a basis of fair value calculation for the group of such financial assets and liabilities.

-15-

  1. Depreciation
  1. Tangible fixed assets (excluding assets for rent and lease assets)

Buildings owned by the Company and SMBC are depreciated using the straight-line method. Others are depreciated using the declining- balance method. The depreciation expense for the interim period is calculated by proportionally allocating the estimated annual expense to the interim period. The estimated useful lives of major items are as follows:

Buildings:

7 to 50 years

Others:

2 to 20 years

Other consolidated subsidiaries depreciate tangible fixed assets primarily using the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives of the respective assets.

2) Intangible fixed assets

Intangible fixed assets are depreciated using the straight-line method. Capitalized software for internal use owned by the Company and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries is depreciated over its estimated useful life (5-10 years).

3) Assets for rent

Assets for rent are depreciated using the straight-line method, assuming that lease terms are, in principle, their depreciation period and the salvage values are estimated disposal values when the lease period expires.

4) Lease assets

Lease assets with respect to non-transfer ownership finance leases, which are recorded in "Tangible fixed assets," are depreciated using the straight-line method, assuming that lease terms are their expected lifetime and salvage values are zero.

  1. Reserve for possible loan losses

The reserve for possible loan losses of major consolidated subsidiaries is provided as detailed below in accordance with the internal standards for write-offs and provisions.

For claims on borrowers that have entered into bankruptcy, special liquidation proceedings or similar legal proceedings ("Bankrupt borrowers") or borrowers that are not legally or formally insolvent but are regarded as substantially in the same situation ("Effectively bankrupt borrowers"), a reserve is provided based on the amount of claims, after the write-off stated below, net of the expected amount of recoveries from collateral and guarantees. For claims on borrowers that are not currently bankrupt but are perceived to have a high risk of falling into bankruptcy ("Potentially bankrupt borrowers"), a reserve is provided in the amount deemed necessary based on an overall solvency assessment of the claims, net of the expected amount of recoveries from collateral and guarantees.

Discounted Cash Flows ("DCF") method is used for claims on borrowers whose cash flows from collection of principals and interest can be rationally estimated and SMBC, which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, applies it to claims on large potentially bankrupt borrowers and claims on large borrowers requiring close monitoring that have been classified as "Past due loans (3 months or more)" or "Restructured loans," whose total loans from SMBC exceed a certain amount. SMBC establishes a reserve for possible loan losses using the DCF method for such claims in the amount of the difference between the present value of principal and interest (calculated using the rationally estimated cash flows discounted at the initial contractual interest rate) and the book value.

For other claims, a reserve is primarily provided by setting the potential losses in the next one year or three years. The potential losses are calculated by determining the loss ratio based on the historical loan-loss ratio derived from actual loan losses or bankruptcies in the past one year or three years, or average (of a certain period) probability of bankruptcies, and by making necessary adjustments including future estimations.

-16-

In addition, in light of the latest economic situation and risk factors, for potential losses for specific portfolios that are based on the future prospects with high probability, but cannot be reflected in actual loan losses in the past and in any individual borrower's classification, a reserve is provided in the amount deemed necessary based on an overall assessment.

For claims originated in specific overseas countries, an additional reserve is provided in the amount deemed necessary based on the assessment of political and economic conditions.

Branches and credit supervision departments assess all claims in accordance with the internal rules for self-assessment of assets, and the Credit Review Department, independent from these operating sections, audits their assessment.

The reserve for possible loan losses of other consolidated subsidiaries for general claims is provided in the amount deemed necessary based on the historical loan-loss ratios, and for doubtful claims in the amount deemed uncollectible based on assessment of each claim.

For collateralized or guaranteed claims on bankrupt borrowers and effectively bankrupt borrowers, the amount exceeding the estimated value of collateral and guarantees is deemed to be uncollectible and written off against the total outstanding amount of the claims. The amounts of write-off were ¥166,936 million and ¥142,834 million at September 30 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

  1. Reserve for employee bonuses

The reserve for employee bonuses is provided for payment of bonuses to employees, in the amount of estimated bonuses, which are attributable to the interim period.

  1. Reserve for executive retirement benefits

The reserve for executive retirement benefits is provided for payment of retirement benefits to executives, in the amount of deemed accrued at the interim period-end based on our internal regulations.

  1. Reserve for point service program

The reserve for point service program is provided for the potential future redemption of points awarded to customers under the "SMBC Point Pack," credit card points programs, and other customer points award programs. The amount is calculated by converting the outstanding points into a monetary amount, and rationally estimating and recognizing the amount that will be redeemed in the future.

  1. Reserve for reimbursement of deposits

The reserve for reimbursement of deposits which were derecognized as liabilities under certain conditions is provided for the possible losses on the future claims of withdrawal based on the historical reimbursements.

(10) Reserve for losses on interest repayment

The reserve for losses on interest repayment is provided for the possible losses on future claims of repayment of interest based on historical interest repayment experience.

(11) Reserves under the special laws

The reserves under the special laws are reserves for contingent liabilities and provided for compensation for losses from securities related transactions or derivative transactions, pursuant to Article 46-5 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

-17-

(12) Employee retirement benefits

In calculating the projected benefit obligation, mainly the benefit formula basis is used to calculate the expected benefit attributable to the respective interim period.

Unrecognized prior service cost is amortized on a straight-line basis, primarily over 9 years within the employees' average remaining service period at incurrence.

Unrecognized net actuarial gain (loss) is amortized on a straight-line basis, primarily over 9 years within the employees' average remaining service period, commencing from the next fiscal year of incurrence.

(13) Translation of foreign currency assets and liabilities

Assets and liabilities of the Company and SMBC, which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, denominated in foreign currencies and accounts of SMBC overseas branches are translated into Japanese yen mainly at the exchange rate prevailing at the interim consolidated balance sheet date, with the exception of stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates translated at rates prevailing at the time of acquisition.

Other consolidated subsidiaries' assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated into Japanese yen at the exchange rate prevailing at their respective interim balance sheet dates.

  1. Lease transactions
  1. Recognition of income on finance leases Interest income is allocated to each period.
  2. Recognition of income on operating leases

Primarily, lease-related income is recognized on a straight-line basis over the full term of the lease, based on the contractual amount of lease fees per month.

  1. Hedge accounting
  1. Hedging against interest rate changes

As for the hedge accounting method applied to hedging transactions for interest rate risk arising from financial assets and liabilities, SMBC, which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, applies deferred hedge accounting.

SMBC applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment for Accounting and Auditing of Application of Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 24, February 13, 2002) to portfolio hedges on groups of large-volume,small-value monetary claims and debts.

As for the portfolio hedges to offset market fluctuation, SMBC assesses the effectiveness of such hedges by classifying the hedged items (such as deposits and loans) and the hedging instruments (such as interest rate swaps) by their maturity. As for the portfolio hedges to fix cash flows, SMBC assesses the effectiveness of such hedges by verifying the correlation between the hedged items and the hedging instruments.

As for the individual hedges, SMBC also assesses the effectiveness of such individual hedges.

-18-

2) Hedging against currency fluctuations

SMBC, which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment of Accounting and Auditing Concerning Accounting for Foreign Currency Transactions in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 25, July 29, 2002) to currency swap and foreign exchange swap transactions executed for the purpose of lending or borrowing funds in different currencies.

Pursuant to JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 25, SMBC assesses the effectiveness of currency swap and foreign exchange swap transactions executed for the purpose of offsetting the risk of changes in currency exchange rates by verifying that there are foreign-currency monetary claims and debts corresponding to the foreign-currency positions.

In order to hedge risk arising from volatility of exchange rates for stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates and other securities (excluding bonds) denominated in foreign currencies, SMBC applies deferred hedge accounting or fair value hedge accounting, on the conditions that the hedged securities are designated in advance and that sufficient on-balance (actual) or off-balance (forward) liability exposure exists to cover the cost of the hedged securities denominated in the same foreign currencies.

  1. Hedging against share price fluctuations

SMBC, which is a consolidated subsidiary, applies fair value hedge accounting to individual hedges offsetting the price fluctuation of the shares that are classified under other securities, and accordingly evaluates the effectiveness of such individual hedges.

4) Transactions between consolidated subsidiaries

As for derivative transactions between consolidated subsidiaries or internal transactions between trading accounts and other accounts (or among internal sections), SMBC manages the interest rate swaps and currency swaps that are designated as hedging instruments in accordance with the non-arbitrary and strict criteria for external transactions stipulated in JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 24 and No. 25. Therefore, SMBC accounts for the gains or losses that arise from interest rate swaps and currency swaps in its earnings or defers them, rather than eliminating them.

Certain other consolidated subsidiaries apply the deferred hedge accounting, fair value hedge accounting or the special treatment for interest rate swaps.

(16) Amortization of goodwill

Goodwill is amortized using the straight-line method over a period in which its benefit is expected to be realized, not to exceed 20 years. Immaterial goodwill is charged or credited to income directly when incurred.

(17) Scope of "Cash and cash equivalents" on interim consolidated statements of cash flows

For the purposes of presenting the interim consolidated statements of cash flows, "Cash and cash equivalents" are cash on hand, non-interest earning deposits with banks and deposits with the Bank of Japan.

(18) Consumption taxes

National and local consumption taxes of the Company and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries are accounted for using the tax-excluded method.

(19) Adoption of the consolidated corporate-tax system

The Company and certain consolidated domestic subsidiaries apply the consolidated corporate-tax system.

-19-

(Changes in accounting policies)

  1. Accounting Standard etc. for Fair Value Measurement (Changes in accounting policies due to application of new or revised accounting standards)

The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Statement No.30, July 4, 2019) and "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Guidance No.31, July 4, 2019) from the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020.

Due to the application, the measurement of the fair value of stocks with market price (including foreign stocks, hereinafter the same) in other securities is changed from the fair value method based on their average prices during the final month of fiscal year to the fair value method based on their fiscal year-end market prices. Derivative transactions are carried at fair value reflecting one's own credit risks and counterparty's credit risks etc.

As for stocks with market price, in accordance with transitional treatment stipulated in Item 19 of "Accounting Standards for Fair Value Measurement" and Item 44-2 of "Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments," (ASBJ Statement No.10, July 4, 2019) the Company has applied new accounting policies since the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020. As for fair value of derivative transactions, in accordance with transitional treatment stipulated in Item 20 of "Accounting Standards for Fair Value Measurement," the cumulative effects are adjusted to "Retained earnings" of the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020, in the case that the new accounting policy is retroactively applied previous to the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020.

As a result, "Trading assets" decreased by ¥66,010 million, "Other assets" decreased by ¥29,768 million, "Deferred tax assets" increased by ¥2,306 million, "Trading liabilities" decreased by ¥21,557 million, "Other liabilities" decreased by ¥14,495 million, "Deferred tax liabilities" decreased by ¥15,570 million, "Retained earnings" decreased by ¥41,849 million, and "Net assets per share" decreased by ¥30.56 at the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020.

  1. Changes in recognition of installment-sales-related income and installment-sales-related expenses (Changes in accounting policies due to justifiable reasons other than application of new or revised accounting standards)

As for recognition of installment-sales-related income and installment-sales-related expenses, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited (Hereinafter, "SMFL"), which conducts leasing business, had been applying a method for which installment-sales-related income and installment-sales-related expenses are recognized on a due-date basis over the full period of the installment sales in accordance with "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standards for Leasing Transactions" (ASBJ Guidance No.16, March 25, 2011). However, from the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020, the net amount, which is calculated by deducting installment-sales-related expenses from installment-sales-related income, is recorded as "Interest on deferred payment."

The change is made to properly reflect the fund transaction under the financial type installment-sales transactions on the consolidated financial statements due to SMFL became an equity method affiliate and other reasons.

These changes in accounting policies are applied retroactively, and therefore the interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the retroactive application. As a result, comparing before and after the retroactive application, "Ordinary income", "Ordinary expenses", and "Other operating expenses" decreased by ¥359,162 million respectively, "Interest income" increased by ¥16,995 million, and "Other operating income" decreased by ¥376,157 million, and there are no effects on "Ordinary profit", "Income before income taxes", "Profit" and "Profit attributable to owners of parent" for the six months ended September 30, 2019. There is also no cumulative effect on "Net assets" at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

-20-

(Additional information)

  1. The estimates of reserve for possible loan losses related to the increasing impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

The estimates of reserve for possible loan losses related to the increased impact of COVID-19 are reflected in the interim consolidated financial statements using the following method.

For potential losses related to individual borrowers due to deterioration in business performance and funding, a reserve for possible loan losses is provided by reviewing, as necessary, the borrower's classification based on the most recent available information.

In addition, for potential losses which cannot be reflected in any of individual borrower's classification, a reserve for possible loan losses is provided in the amount deemed necessary based on an overall assessment. The assessment is conducted by specifying the portfolio significantly affected by COVID-19 and estimating impacts such as fluctuations in market indices including crude oil price and change of economic environment due to restraint on economic activities.

  1. Transition from the consolidated corporate-tax system to the group tax sharing system

Companies are required to shift from the consolidated corporate-tax system to the group tax sharing system from the fiscal year beginning on or after April 1, 2022, in accordance with the "Act for Partial Amendment of the Income Tax Act, etc." (Act No. 8, 2020) enacted on March 31, 2020. However, the Company and certain consolidated domestic subsidiaries, currently adopting the consolidated corporate-tax system, applied the accounting treatment based on the provisions of the Income Tax Act before the amendment for the six months ended September 30, 2020, in accordance with the "Practical Solution on the Treatment of Tax Effect Accounting for the Transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System" (ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force No. 39, March 31, 2020).

-21-

(Notes to interim consolidated balance sheets)

*1 Stocks and investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

Stocks and investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Stocks

¥

943,980

¥

929,600

Investments

661

640

*2 Unsecured loaned securities for which borrowers have the right to sell or pledge

The amount of unsecured loaned securities for which borrowers have the right to sell or pledge at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Stocks in "Securities"

¥

- ¥

9,292

As for the unsecured borrowed securities, securities under resale agreements and securities borrowed with cash collateral with rights to sell or pledge without restrictions, those securities pledged, those securities lent and those securities held without being disposed at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Securities pledged

¥

11,030,067

¥

7,208,200

Securities lent

171,224

190,235

Securities held without being disposed

2,546,017

3,265,751

*3 Bankrupt loans and non-accrual loans

Bankrupt loans and non-accrual loans at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Bankrupt loans

¥

13,978

¥

69,664

Non-accrual loans

378,173

400,202

"Bankrupt loans" are loans, after write-off, to legally bankrupt borrowers as defined in Article 96-1-3 and 96-1-4 of "Order for Enforcement of the Corporation Tax Act" (Cabinet Order No. 97 of 1965) and on which accrued interest income is not recognized as there is substantial doubt about the ultimate collectability of either principal or interest because they are past due for a considerable period of time or for other reasons.

"Non-accrual loans" are loans on which accrued interest income is not recognized, excluding "Bankrupt loans" and loans on which interest payments are deferred in order to support the borrowers' recovery from financial difficulties.

*4 Past due loans (3 months or more)

Past due loans (3 months or more) at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Past due loans (3 months or more)

¥

14,400

¥

23,676

"Past due loans (3 months or more)" are loans on which the principal or interest payment is past due for 3 months or more, excluding "Bankrupt loans" and "Non-accrual loans."

-22-

*5 Restructured loans

Restructured loans at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Restructured loans

¥

221,288

¥

246,463

"Restructured loans" are loans on which terms and conditions have been amended in favor of the borrowers (e.g. reduction of the original interest rate, deferral of interest payments, extension of principal repayments or debt forgiveness) in order to support the borrowers' recovery from financial difficulties, excluding "Bankrupt loans," "Non-accrual loans" and "Past due loans (3 months or more)."

*6 Risk-monitored loans

The total amount of bankrupt loans, non-accrual loans, past due loans (3 months or more) and restructured loans at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Risk-monitored loans

¥

627,840

¥

740,006

The amounts of loans presented in Notes *3 to *6 above are the amounts before deduction of reserve for possible loan losses.

*7 Bills discounted

Bills discounted are accounted for as financial transactions in accordance with the "Treatment for Accounting and Auditing of Application of Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 24, February 13, 2002). SMBC and its banking subsidiaries have rights to sell or pledge without restrictions bank acceptance bought, commercial bills discounted, documentary bills and foreign exchanges bought, etc. The total face value at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Bills discounted

¥

850,324

¥

795,873

*8

Assets pledged as collateral

Assets pledged as collateral at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 consisted of the following:

March 31, 2020

Millions of yen

September 30, 2020

Millions of yen

Assets pledged as collateral:

Assets pledged as collateral:

Cash and due from banks

¥

78,112

Cash and due from banks

¥

19,389

Trading assets

834,864

Trading assets

671,202

Securities

10,502,767

Securities

10,723,115

Loans and bills discounted

10,679,243

Loans and bills discounted

11,048,259

Liabilities corresponding to assets pledged as collateral:

Liabilities corresponding to assets pledged as collateral:

Deposits

21,908

Deposits

21,542

Payables under repurchase agreements

6,670,132

Payables under repurchase agreements

4,714,108

Payables under securities lending transactions

2,334,251

Payables under securities lending transactions

1,187,298

Borrowed money

10,587,419

Borrowed money

13,833,134

Due to trust account

432,135

Due to trust account

563,354

Acceptances and guarantees

103,886

Acceptances and guarantees

100,993

-23-

In addition to the assets presented above, the following assets were pledged as collateral for cash settlements, and substitution for margins of futures transactions and certain other purposes at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020:

March 31, 2020

Millions of yen

September 30, 2020

Millions of yen

Cash and due from banks

¥

12,543

Cash and due from banks

¥

11,993

Trading assets

1,179,599

Trading assets

1,003,665

Securities

3,570,617

Securities

4,162,561

Loans and bills discounted

10,350

Loans and bills discounted

9,664

Other assets include collateral money deposited for financial instruments, surety deposits, margin of futures markets and other margins. The amounts for such assets were as follows:

March 31, 2020

Millions of yen

September 30, 2020

Millions of yen

Collateral money deposited for financial instruments

¥

2,240,739

Collateral money deposited for financial instruments

¥

2,054,812

Surety deposits

87,976

Surety deposits

86,942

Margins of futures markets

101,838

Margins of futures markets

90,846

Other margins

46,569

Other margins

51,757

*9 Commitment line contracts on overdrafts and loans

Commitment line contracts on overdrafts and loans are agreements to lend to customers, up to a prescribed amount, as long as there is no violation of any condition established in the contracts. The amounts of unused commitments at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

The amounts of unused commitments

¥

61,881,806

¥

70,038,394

The amounts of unused commitments whose original contract terms are within 1 year or

unconditionally cancelable at any time

44,330,598

50,210,857

Since many of these commitments are expected to expire without being drawn upon, the total amount of unused commitments does not necessarily represent actual future cash flow requirements. Many of these commitments include clauses under which SMBC and other consolidated subsidiaries can reject an application from customers or reduce the contract amounts in the event that economic conditions change, SMBC and other consolidated subsidiaries need to secure claims, or other events occur. In addition, SMBC and other consolidated subsidiaries may request the customers to pledge collateral such as premises and securities at the time of the contracts, and take necessary measures such as monitoring customers' financial positions, revising contracts when such need arises and securing claims after the contracts are made.

*10 Land revaluation excess

SMBC, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, revalued their own land for business activities in accordance with "Act on Revaluation of Land" (the "Act") (Act No. 34, effective March 31, 1998) and "Act for Partial Revision of Act on Revaluation of Land" (Act No. 19, effective March 31, 2001). The income taxes corresponding to the net unrealized gains are reported in "Liabilities" as "Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation excess," and the Company's share of the net unrealized gains, net of deferred taxes, are reported as "Land revaluation excess" in "Net assets."

Certain equity method affiliates also revalued its own land for business activities in accordance with the Act. The Company's share of the net unrealized gains, net of deferred taxes, are reported as "Land revaluation excess" in "Net assets."

Date of the revaluation

SMBC: March 31, 1998 and March 31, 2002

Certain equity method affiliates: March 31, 1999 and March 31, 2002

Method of revaluation (stipulated in Article 3-3 of the Act)

SMBC: Fair values were determined by applying appropriate adjustments for land shape and timing of appraisal to the values stipulated in Article 2-3,2-4 or 2-5 of "Order for Enforcement of Act on Revaluation of Land" (Cabinet Order No. 119 effective March 31, 1998).

Certain equity method affiliates: Fair values were determined based on the values stipulated in Articles 2-3 and 2-5 of "Order for Enforcement of Act on Revaluation of Land" (Cabinet Order No. 119 effective March 31, 1998).

-24-

*11 Accumulated depreciation on tangible fixed assets

Accumulated depreciation on tangible fixed assets at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Accumulated depreciation

¥

783,544

¥

811,509

*12 Subordinated borrowings

The balance of subordinated borrowings with the special clause specifying that the repayment order of the borrowing subordinate to other borrowings included in "Borrowed money" at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Subordinated borrowings

¥

249,000

¥

249,000

*13 Subordinated bonds

The balance of subordinated bonds included in "Bonds" at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Subordinated bonds

¥

2,216,743

¥

2,274,718

*14 Borrowings from trust account in relation to covered bonds issued by trust account

The amount of borrowings from trust account in relation to covered bonds issued by trust account included in "Due to trust account" at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

The amount of borrowings from trust account in relation to covered bonds issued by trust

account

¥

432,135

¥

563,354

*15 Guaranteed amount to privately-placed bonds

The amount guaranteed by SMBC and its banking subsidiaries to privately-placed bonds (stipulated by Article 2-3 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act) in "Securities" at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Guaranteed amount to privately-placed bonds

¥

1,603,941

¥

1,559,137

-25-

(Notes to interim consolidated statements of income) *1 Other income

"Other income" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 included the following:

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Millions of yen

Six months ended September 30, 2020

Millions of yen

Gains on sales of stocks

¥

90,574

Gains on sales of stocks

¥

57,370

*2 General and administrative expenses

"General and administrative expenses" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 included the following:

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Millions of yen

Six months ended September 30, 2020

Millions of yen

Salaries and related expenses

¥

306,629

Salaries and related expenses

¥

310,260

Depreciation

87,940

Depreciation

90,104

*3 Other expenses

"Other expenses" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 included the following:

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Millions of yen

Six months ended September 30, 2020

Write-off of loans

¥

43,918

Provision for reserve for possible loan losses

Provision for reserve for possible loan losses

24,771

Write-off of loans

Expenses related to equity derivatives

*4 Extraordinary gains

"Extraordinary gains" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 were as follows:

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Millions of yen

Six months ended September 30, 2020

Gains on step acquisition

¥

21,997

Gains on disposal of fixed assets

*5 Extraordinary losses

"Extraordinary losses" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 included the following:

Millions of yen

  • 140,724
    54,347
    40,025

Millions of yen

  • 407

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Millions of yen

Six months ended September 30, 2020

Millions of yen

Losses on impairment of fixed assets

¥

1,441

Losses on impairment of fixed assets

¥

3,983

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

755

*6 Losses on impairment of fixed assets

The differences between the recoverable amounts and the book value of the following assets are recognized as "Losses on impairment of fixed assets," and included in "Extraordinary losses" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020.

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Area

Tokyo metropolitan area Kinki area

Other

Six months ended September 30, 2020

Area

Tokyo metropolitan area

Kinki area

Other

Millions of yen

Impairment

Purpose of use

Type

loss

Idle assets (43 items)

Land and buildings, etc.

¥

642

Branches (1 item)

Land and buildings, etc.

156

Idle assets (24 items)

269

Branches (1 item)

Land and buildings, etc.

0

Idle assets (7 items)

372

Millions of yen

Impairment

Purpose of use

Type

loss

Branches (4 items)

Land and buildings, etc.

¥

811

Idle assets (30 items)

2,536

Idle assets (12 items)

Land and buildings, etc.

582

Idle assets (5 items)

Land and buildings, etc.

53

-26-

As for land and building, etc., at SMBC, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, a branch, which continuously manages and determines its income and expenses, is the smallest unit of asset group for recognition and measurement of impairment loss. Assets such as corporate headquarters facilities, training facilities, data and system centers, and health and recreational facilities which do not produce cash flows that can be attributed to individual assets are treated as corporate assets. As for idle assets, impairment loss is measured individually. At other consolidated subsidiaries, a branch or other group is the smallest asset grouping unit as well.

The carrying amounts of idle assets at SMBC are reduced to their recoverable amounts, and the decreased amounts are included in "Extraordinary losses" as "Losses on impairment of fixed assets," if there are indicators that the invested amounts may not be recoverable.

The recoverable amount is calculated using net realizable value which is basically determined by subtracting the expected disposal cost from the appraisal value based on the Real Estate Appraisal Standard.

-27-

(Notes to interim consolidated statements of changes in net assets) Six months ended September 30, 2019

1. Type and number of shares issued and treasury stock

Number of shares

At the beginning

At the end

Shares issued

of the period

Increase

Decrease

of the period

Notes

Common stock

1,399,401,420

272,536

26,502,400

1,373,171,556

1, 2

Total

1,399,401,420

272,536

26,502,400

1,373,171,556

Treasury stock

Common stock

3,800,918

26,512,865

26,615,055

3,698,728

3, 4

Total

3,800,918

26,512,865

26,615,055

3,698,728

Notes: 1. The increase of 272,536 shares in the total number of shares issued was due to issuance of new stock as stock-based compensation.

  1. The decrease of 26,502,400 shares in the total number of shares issued was due to cancellation of treasury stock.
  2. The increase of 26,512,865 shares in the number of treasury common stock comprises the increase of 10,465 shares due to purchases of fractional shares and the increase of 26,502,400 shares due to purchases of treasury stock.
  3. The decrease of 26,615,055 shares in the number of treasury common stock comprises the decrease of 112,655 shares due to sales of fractional shares as well as exercise of stock options and the decrease of 26,502,400 shares due to cancellation of treasury stock.

2. Information on stock acquisition rights

Number of shares

Millions of yen

Details of stock

Type of

At the beginning

At the end

At the end

acquisition rights

shares

of the period

Increase

Decrease

of the period

of the period

Notes

The Company

Stock acquisition

rights as stock

options

-

-

-

-

-

¥

2,214

Consolidated subsidiaries

-

-

1,851

Total

¥

4,065

3. Information on dividends

(1)ௐௗ௘Dividends paid in the period

Date of resolution

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2019

Millions of yen, except per share amount

Cash dividends

Type of shares

Cash dividends

per share

Record date

Effective date

Common stock

¥

132,582

¥

95

March 31, 2019

June 28, 2019

(2)ௐௗ௘Dividends to be paid after the period

Date of resolution

Meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 12, 2019

Millions of yen, except per share amount

Cash

Source of

Cash dividends

Type of shares

dividends

dividends

per share

Record date

Effective date

Retained

Common stock

¥ 123,252

earnings

¥

90

September 30, 2019

December 3, 2019

-28-

Six months ended September 30, 2020

1. Type and number of shares issued and treasury stock

Number of shares

At the beginning

At the end

Shares issued

of the period

Increase

Decrease

of the period

Notes

Common stock

1,373,171,556

868,505

-

1,374,040,061

1

Total

1,373,171,556

868,505

-

1,374,040,061

Treasury stock

Common stock

3,645,043

45,986

81,280

3,609,749

2, 3

Total

3,645,043

45,986

81,280

3,609,749

Notes:

1. The increase of 868,505 shares in the total number of shares issued was due to issuance of new stock as stock-based compensation.

  1. The increase of 45,986 shares in the number of treasury common stock comprises the increase due to purchases of fractional shares and acquisition of restricted stocks without compensation under the Stock Compensation Plans.
  2. The decrease of 81,280 shares in the number of treasury common stock comprises the decrease due to sales of fractional shares as well as exercise of stock options.

2. Information on stock acquisition rights

Number of shares

Millions of yen

Details of stock

Type of

At the beginning of

At the end of

At the end of

acquisition rights

shares

the period

Increase

Decrease

the period

the period

Notes

The Company

Stock acquisition

rights as stock

options

-

-

-

-

-

¥

1,808

Total

¥

1,808

3. Information on dividends

(1)ௐௗ௘Dividends paid in the period

Date of resolution

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2020

Millions of yen, except per share amount

Cash dividends

Type of shares

Cash dividends

per share

Record date

Effective date

Common stock

¥

136,952

¥ 100

March 31, 2020

June 29, 2020

(2)ௐௗ௘Dividends to be paid after the period

Millions of yen, except per share amount

Cash

Source of

Cash dividends

Date of resolution

Type of shares

dividends

dividends

per share

Record date

Effective date

Meeting of the Board of Directors

Retained

held on November 13, 2020

Common stock

¥ 130,190

earnings

¥

95

September 30, 2020

December 3, 2020

-29-

(Notes to interim consolidated statements of cash flows)

*1 The reconciliation of balance of "Cash and cash equivalents" at the end of the period and the amounts listed on the interim consolidated financial statements

Millions of yen

Six months ended September 30

2019

2020

Cash and due from banks

¥

57,733,385

¥

68,474,446

Interest earning deposits with banks

(excluding the deposit with the Bank of Japan)

(4,563,140)

(5,134,114)

Cash and cash equivalents

¥

53,170,244

¥

63,340,332

(Notes to lease transactions)

1. Finance leases

  1. Lessee side
  1. Lease assets
    1. Tangible fixed assets

Tangible fixed assets mainly consisted of branches and equipment.

  1. Intangible fixed assets

Intangible fixed assets are software.

  1. Depreciation method of lease assets

Depreciation method of lease assets is reported in "(Significant accounting policies for preparing interim consolidated financial statements)

  1. 4. Accounting policies (4) Depreciation."

  2. Lessor side
  1. Breakdown of lease investment assets

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Lease receivables

¥

258,052

¥

261,362

Residual value

47,285

53,757

Unearned interest income

(85,604)

(89,073)

Total

¥

219,733

¥

226,046

  1. The scheduled collections of lease payments receivable related to lease investment assets are as follows:

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Within 1 year

¥

26,938

¥

28,686

More than 1 year to 2 years

26,318

29,918

More than 2 years to 3 years

23,880

18,709

More than 3 years to 4 years

16,453

12,578

More than 4 years to 5 years

13,612

13,727

More than 5 years

150,848

157,741

Total

¥

258,052

¥

261,362

-30-

2. Operating leases

  1. Lessee side

Future minimum lease payments on operating leases which were not cancelable were as follows:

Due within 1 year

Due after 1 year

Total

  1. Lessor side

Future minimum lease payments on operating leases which were not cancelable were as follows:

Due within 1 year

Due after 1 year

Total

-31-

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

¥

42,384

¥

41,185

247,206

235,631

¥

289,591

¥

276,817

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

¥

31,498

¥

29,113

72,655

63,780

¥

104,154

¥

92,894

(Notes to financial instruments)

Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments and breakdown by input level

The amounts on the interim consolidated balance sheet (the amounts on the consolidated balance sheet) and the fair value of financial instruments as well as the difference between them are as follows.

The amounts shown in the following tables do not include stocks with no market price, etc., and investments in partnerships (refer to Note 3).

The fair values of financial instruments are classified into the following three levels depending on the observability and significance of the input used in the fair value measurement.

Level 1: Fair value determined based on the (unadjusted) quoted price in an active market for the same asset or liability

Level 2: Fair value determined based on directly or indirectly observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs

Level 3: Fair value determined based on significant unobservable inputs

If multiple inputs with a significant impact are used for the fair value measurement of a financial instrument, the financial instrument is classified to the lowest priority level of fair value measurement in which each input belongs.

  1. Financial assets and liabilities at fair value on the interim consolidated balance sheets (consolidated balance sheet)

Millions of yen

Consolidated balance

March 31, 2020

sheet amount

Monetary claims bought

¥

718,948

Trading assets

Securities classified as trading purposes *1

2,687,362

Money held in trust

353

Securities

Other securities *1

24,838,288

Total assets

¥

28,244,952

Trading liabilities

Trading securities sold for short sales *1

¥

1,927,964

Total liabilities

¥

1,927,964

Derivative transactions *2, 3

Interest rate derivatives

¥

826,249

Currency derivatives

(27,773)

Equity derivatives

(301)

Bond derivatives

9,174

Commodity derivatives

2,181

Credit derivative transactions

2,856

Total derivative transactions

¥

812,386

*1 The amount of investment trusts for which transitional measures are applied in accordance with Paragraph 26 of ASBJ Guidance No.31, "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (hereinafter, "Guidance for Application of Fair Value Measurement") are not included in the table above. The amount of such investment trusts on the consolidated balance sheet includes financial assets of ¥711,938 million and financial liabilities of ¥84,511 million.

*2 The amounts collectively represent the derivative transactions which are recorded on "Trading assets," "Trading liabilities," "Other assets" and "Other liabilities." Debts and credits arising from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis, with a net debt presented in square brackets.

*3 As for derivative transactions applying hedge accounting, ¥294,816 million is recorded on the consolidated balance sheet.

-32-

Millions of yen

Interim consolidated balance sheet amount

September 30, 2020

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Monetary claims bought

¥

-

¥

891,508

¥

452,234

¥

1,343,743

Trading assets

Securities classified as trading purposes *1

2,033,994

417,993

472

2,452,460

Money held in trust

-

333

-

333

Securities

Other securities *1

18,462,991

8,687,202

47,727

27,197,921

Total assets

¥

20,496,985

¥

9,997,038

¥

500,434

¥

30,994,458

Trading liabilities

Trading securities sold for short sales *1

¥

1,599,166

¥

92,446

¥

-

¥

1,691,612

Total liabilities

¥

1,599,166

¥

92,446

¥

-

¥

1,691,612

Derivative transactions *2, 3

Interest rate derivatives

¥

23,483

¥

784,086

¥

581

¥

808,150

Currency derivatives

118

(12,880)

2,019

(10,742)

Equity derivatives

(18,590)

1,926

14,581

(2,082)

Bond derivatives

(116)

45

9

(61)

Commodity derivatives

(184)

1,928

-

1,744

Credit derivative transactions

-

(3,129)

865

(2,264)

Total derivative transactions

¥

4,710

¥

771,976

¥

18,057

¥

794,744

*1 The amount of investment trusts for which transitional measures are applied in accordance with Paragraph 26 of the Guidance for Application of Fair Value Measurement are not included in the table above. The amount of such investment trusts on the interim consolidated balance sheet includes financial assets of ¥676,309 million and financial liabilities of ¥14,747 million.

*2 The amounts collectively represent the derivative transactions which are recorded in "Trading assets," "Trading liabilities," "Other assets" and "Other liabilities." Debts and credits arising from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis, with a net debt presented in square brackets.

*3 As for derivative transactions applying hedge accounting, ¥474,705 million is recorded on the interim consolidated balance sheet.

-33-

  1. Financial assets and liabilities which are not stated at fair value on the interim consolidated balance sheet (consolidated balance sheet)

Cash and due from banks, Call loans and bills bought, Receivables under resale agreements, Receivables under securities borrowing transactions, Foreign exchanges, Call money and bills sold, Payable under repurchase agreements, Payable under securities lending transactions, Commercial papers, and Short-term bonds payable are not included in the following tables since they are mostly short-term, and their fair values approximate their carrying amounts.

Millions of yen

Consolidated balance

Net unrealized

March 31, 2020

sheet amount

Fair value

gains (losses)

Monetary claims bought *

¥

3,837,831

¥

3,869,321

¥

31,490

Securities

Bonds classified as held-to-maturity

282,379

282,519

140

Loans and bills discounted

82,517,609

Reserve for possible loan losses *

(301,752)

82,215,856

84,118,833

1,902,976

Lease receivables and investment assets *

219,548

218,858

(690)

Total assets

¥

86,555,615

¥

88,489,532

¥

1,933,917

Deposits

¥

127,042,217

¥

127,049,743

¥

7,526

Negotiable certificates of deposit

10,180,435

10,187,496

7,060

Borrowed money

15,210,894

15,254,734

43,839

Bonds

9,235,639

9,360,807

125,167

Due to trust account

1,811,355

1,824,319

12,964

Total liabilities

¥

163,480,542

¥

163,677,101

¥

196,558

  • The amounts do not include general reserve for possible loan losses and specific reserve for possible loan losses. The reserve for possible loan losses on "Monetary claims bought" and "Lease receivables and investment assets" are deducted directly from consolidated balance sheet amount since they are immaterial.

-34-

Millions of yen

Fair Value

Interim consolidated

Net unrealized

September 30, 2020

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

balance sheet amount

gains (losses)

Monetary claims bought *

¥

-

¥

-

¥

2,784,723

¥

2,784,723

¥

2,750,824

¥

34,899

Securities

Bonds classified as

held-to-maturity

22,287

-

-

22,287

22,300

(12)

Loans and bills discounted

84,516,005

Reserve for possible loan

losses *

(391,036)

-

-

86,114,210

86,114,210

84,124,968

1,989,241

Lease receivables and

investment assets *

-

-

227,423

227,423

225,351

2,071

Total assets

¥

22,287

¥

-

¥

89,126,357

¥

89,148,644

¥

87,123,444

¥

2,025,200

Deposits

¥

-

¥

137,914,883

¥

-

¥137,914,883

¥

137,912,817

¥

2,066

Negotiable certificates of

deposit

-

10,248,583

-

10,248,583

10,237,691

10,891

Borrowed money

-

16,074,320

-

16,074,320

16,011,392

62,928

Bonds

-

8,797,784

825,623

9,623,417

9,204,155

419,262

Due to trust account

-

1,983,572

-

1,983,572

1,967,293

16,278

Total liabilities

¥

-

¥

175,019,145

¥

825,632

¥

175,844,778

¥

175,333,349

¥

511,428

  • The amounts do not include general reserve for possible loan losses and specific reserve for possible loan losses. The reserve for possible loan losses on "Monetary claims bought" and "Lease receivables and investment assets" are deducted directly from interim consolidated balance sheet amount since they are immaterial.

-35-

(Note 1) Description of the valuation techniques and inputs used to measure fair value

Assets

Monetary claims bought

The fair values of subordinated trust beneficiary interests related to securitized housing loans among monetary claims bought, are determined by estimating future cash flows using the probability of default, loss given default and prepayment rate, and assessing the value by deducting the value of senior beneficial interests, etc. from the value of underlying housing loans.

The fair values of other transactions are, in principle, based on methods similar to the methods applied to Loans and bills discounted.

These transactions are mainly classified into Level 3.

Trading assets

The fair values of bonds and other securities held for trading purposes are, in principle, based on their market prices at the end of the period.

The fair values of such bonds and other securities are mainly classified into Level 1 depending on the level of market activity. When fair value is determined based on either the prices quoted by the financial institutions, or future cash flows discounted using observable inputs such as interests, spreads, and others, they are classified into Level 2.

Money held in trust

The fair values of money held in trust are, in principle, fair values of securities held in trust calculated by the same method for securities that the Company owns. They are classified into Level 2.

Securities

In principle, the fair values of stocks (including foreign stocks) are based on the market price as of the end of the period. They are mainly classified into Level 1 depending on the level of market activity. The fair values of securities with market prices other than stocks are based on the market price as of the end of the period. Japanese Government bonds are classified into Level 1 and other securities are classified into Level 2.

The fair values of privately-placed bonds with no market prices are based on the present value of estimated future cash flows, taking into account the borrower's probability of default, loss given default, etc. Those present values are discounted by a rate comprising a risk free interest rate and an adjustment. However, the fair values of bonds, such as privately-placed bonds issued by bankrupt borrowers, effectively bankrupt borrowers and potentially bankrupt borrowers are based on the bond's book value after the deduction of the expected amount of a loss on the bond computed by using the same method applied to the estimation of a loan loss.

These transactions are classified into Level 2.

Loans and bills discounted, and Lease receivables and investment assets

Of these transactions, considering the characteristics of these transaction, the fair values of overdrafts with no specified repayment dates are their book values as they are considered to approximate their fair values.

For short-term transactions, the fair values are also their book values as they are considered to approximate their fair values.

The fair values of long-term transactions are, in principle, based on the present value of estimated future cash flows taking into account the borrower's probability of default, loss given default, etc. Those present values are discounted by a rate comprising a risk free interest rate and an adjustment. At certain consolidated subsidiaries of the Company, the fair values are calculated based on the present values of estimated future cash flows, which is computed based on the contractual interest rate. Those present values are discounted by a rate comprising a risk-free rate and a credit risk premium.

Regarding claims on bankrupt borrowers, effectively bankrupt borrowers and potentially bankrupt borrowers, expected losses on such claims are calculated based on either the expected recoverable amount from disposal of collateral or guarantees, or the present value of expected future cash flows. Since the claims' interim consolidated balance sheet amounts (consolidated balance sheet amounts) minus the expected amount of loan losses approximate their fair values, such amounts are considered to be their fair values.

These transactions are classified into Level 3.

-36-

Liabilities

Trading liabilities

The fair values of bonds sold for short sales and other securities for trading purposes are, in principle, based on their market prices as of the end of the period. They are mainly classified into Level 1.

Deposits, Negotiable certificates of deposit, and Due to trust account

Out of these transactions, the fair values of demand deposits and deposits without maturity are their book values. The fair values of transactions with a short-term remaining maturity are also based on their book values, as their book values are regarded to approximate their fair values. The fair values of transactions with a long-term remaining maturity are, in principle, based on the present value of estimated future cash flows discounted by the interest rate assuming that the same type of deposit is newly accepted until the end of the remaining maturity.

The fair values of borrowings from the trust account related to covered bond issued by the trust account are based on the amount calculated in accordance with the price quoted by industry associations, etc.

These transactions are classified into Level 2.

Borrowed money and Bonds

The fair values of short-term transactions are based on their book values, as their book values are considered to approximate their fair values. For long-term transactions, their fair values are based on the present value of estimated future cash flows calculated using the refinancing rate applied to the same type of instruments for the remaining maturity.

For transactions with the price quoted by industry associations, etc., fair value is based on the amount calculated by using the published price data, yield data, etc.

These transactions are mainly classified into Level 2.

Derivative transactions

The fair values of listed derivatives are based on their closing prices. The fair values of over-the-counter derivative transactions are based on the present value of the future cash flows, option valuation models, etc., using inputs such as interest rate, foreign exchange rate, stock, commodity price, etc.

Over-the-counter derivative transactions takes into account the counterparty and the Company's credit risks, and the liquidity risks of the unsecured lending funds. Listed derivative transactions are mainly classified into level 1. Over-the-counter derivative transactions are classified into Level 2 if observable inputs are available or impact of unobservable inputs to the fair values is not significant. If impact of unobservable inputs to the fair values is significant, they are classified into Level 3.

-37-

(Note 2) Quantitative information about financial assets and liabilities measured and stated on the interim consolidated balance sheet (consolidated balance sheet) at fair value and classified in Level 3

1) Quantitative information on significant unobservable inputs

Significant unobservable

Valuation technique

inputs

Range

Monetary claims bought

Discounted cash flow

Probability of default

0.1% - 100.0%

Loss given default

0.0% - 52.7%

Prepayment rate

2.0%

- 7.5%

Trading assets:

Securities classified as trading purposes

Option model

Correlation between

interest rates

28.5%

Correlation between

interest rate and

foreign exchange rate

16.5%

- 49.7%

Equity volatility

31.6%

- 97.4%

Securities:

Other securities

Discounted cash flow

Probability of default

8.0% - 100.0%

Loss given default

0.0% - 78.7%

Derivative transactions:

Interest rate derivatives

Option model

Correlation between

interest rates

14.9%

- 97.9%

Correlation between

interest rate and

foreign exchange rate

60.7%

Currency derivatives

Option model

Correlation between

interest rates

27.0%

- 97.9%

Correlation between

interest rate and

foreign exchange rate

16.5%

- 49.7%

Foreign exchange rate

volatility

9.1% - 14.1%

Equity derivatives

Option model

Correlation between

equities

30.9%

- 92.7%

Correlation between

foreign exchange rate

and equity

(30.4)%

- (11.8)%

Equity volatility

17.1%

- 65.5%

Bond derivatives

Option model

Bond option volatility

1.4%

- 1.6%

Credit derivatives

Credit default model

Correlation between

foreign exchange rate

and CDS* spread

15.0%

- 90.0%

  • Credit Default Swap

-38-

2) Reconciliation between the beginning and ending balance, and net unrealized gains (losses) recognized in the earnings of the period

Millions of yen

Monetary

Derivative transactions

claims

Trading

Interest

Credit

bought

assets

Securities

rate

Currency

Equity

Bond

derivative

Total

Beginning balance

¥451,033

¥ 152

¥ 33,251

¥ 4,280

¥ 1,721

¥ 32,865

¥ -

¥ 2,240

¥525,544

Earnings of the period

-

1,355

(1,210)

(3,728)

235

(18,629)

(0)

(1,375)

(23,353)

Other comprehensive income

1,756

-

(1,055)

-

-

-

-

-

700

Purchase

7,177

114

94

185

-

2,068

9

-

9,650

Sale

-

(1,155)

(3,592)

(155)

-

(1,723)

-

-

(6,627)

Settlement

(7,732)

-

(7,211)

-

-

-

-

-

(14,943)

Transfer to Level 3 *1

-

6

27,555

-

-

-

-

-

27,562

Transfer from Level 3 *2

-

-

(105)

-

62

-

-

-

(42)

Ending balance

452,234

472

47,727

581

2,019

14,581

9

865

518,491

Net unrealized gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities held at interim consolidated balance sheet date among the amount recognized in the earnings of the period:

-

337

(1,481)

(146)

316

(4,758)

(0)

(1,315)

(7,047)

*1

Transfer from Level 2 to Level 3 due to an increase in the impact on the fair value of unobservable inputs for privately-placed bonds etc. The transfer was made at the beginning of

the six months ended September 30, 2020.

*2

Transfer from Level 3 to Level 2 due to a decrease in the impact on the fair value of unobservable inputs for privately-placed bonds etc. The transfer was made at the beginning of

the six months ended September 30, 2020.

3) Description of the fair value valuation process

At the Company, the middle division establishes policies and procedures for the calculation of fair value, and the front division develops valuation models in accordance with such policies and procedures. The middle division verifies the reasonableness of the fair value valuation models, the inputs used, and the appropriateness of the fair value classification.

Observable data is utilized as much as possible for the valuation model. If quoted prices obtained from third parties are used, those values are verified by comparison with results recalculated by the Company using the inputs for the valuation.

-39-

  1. Description of the sensitivity of the fair value to changes in significant unobservable inputs Probability of default

Probability of default represents the likelihood that the default will occur, and is calculated based on actual defaults in the past. A significant increase (decrease) in the default rate would result in a significant decrease (increase) in a fair value.

Loss given default

Loss given default is the proportion of estimated losses in the event that default occurs to the total balance of bonds or loans and bills discounted, and is calculated based on actual defaults in the past. A significant increase (decrease) in loss given default would result in a significant decrease (increase) in a fair value.

Prepayment rate

Prepayment rate is the proportion of principals of estimated prepayment in each period. In general, a significant change in prepayment rate would result in a significant decrease (increase) in a fair value according to the contractual terms and conditions of the financial instruments.

Volatility

Volatility is an indicator that represents the estimation of severity of change over a certain period in values of inputs and market prices. Volatility is estimated based on actual results in the past, information derived from third parties and other analysis approach. Volatility is mainly used in valuation of derivatives that refer to potential changes of interest rate, foreign exchange rate, stock price, etc. A significant increase (decrease) in volatility would generally result in a significant increase (decrease) in a fair value.

Correlation

Correlation is an indicator of the relation of variables such as interest rate, foreign exchange rate, Credit Default Swap (CDS) spread and stock price. Correlation is estimated based on actual results in the past, and is mainly used in valuation technique of complex derivatives, etc. A significant change in correlation would generally result in a significant increase or decrease in a fair value according to the contractual terms and conditions of the financial instrument.

(Note 3) Interim Consolidated balance sheet amounts (Consolidated balance sheet amounts) of stocks with no market prices, etc. and investments in partnership, etc. are as follows. In accordance with Paragraph 5 of ASBJ Guidance No.19, "Implementation Guidance on Disclosures about Fair Value of Financial Instruments," these amounts are not included in "Trading assets" and "Securities" stated on the tables disclosed in "Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments and breakdown by input level:

Millions of yen

Stocks with no market prices, etc.*1, 2 Investments in partnership, etc.*2 Total

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

¥

174,347

¥

176,475

242,674

253,273

¥

417,022

¥

429,749

*1

Unlisted stocks are included in stocks with no market prices, etc.

*2

Stocks with no market prices and investments in partnership totaling ¥22,903 million and ¥12,169 million were written-off in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and in

the six months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

-40-

(Notes to securities)

The amounts shown in the following tables include negotiable certificates of deposit classified as "Cash and due from banks," and beneficiary claims on loan trust classified as "Monetary claims bought," in addition to "Securities" stated in the interim consolidated balance sheet (consolidated balance sheet).

1. Bonds classified as held-to-maturity

Millions of yen

Consolidated balance

Net unrealized

March 31, 2020

sheet amount

Fair value

gains (losses)

Bonds with unrealized gains:

Japanese government bonds

¥

260,079

¥

260,286

¥

206

Japanese local government bonds

2,000

2,001

1

Japanese corporate bonds

-

-

-

Other

-

-

-

Subtotal

262,079

262,287

208

Bonds with unrealized losses:

Japanese government bonds

-

-

-

Japanese local government bonds

20,300

20,232

(67)

Japanese corporate bonds

-

-

-

Other

-

-

-

Subtotal

20,300

20,232

(67)

Total

¥

282,379

¥

282,519

¥

140

Millions of yen

Interim consolidated

Net unrealized

September 30, 2020

balance sheet amount

Fair value

gains (losses)

Bonds with unrealized gains:

Japanese government bonds

¥

-

¥

-

¥

-

Japanese local government bonds

6,000

6,015

15

Japanese corporate bonds

-

-

-

Other

-

-

-

Subtotal

6,000

6,015

15

Bonds with unrealized losses:

Japanese government bonds

-

-

-

Japanese local government bonds

16,300

16,272

(27)

Japanese corporate bonds

-

-

-

Other

-

-

-

Subtotal

16,300

16,272

(27)

Total

¥

22,300

¥

22,287

¥

(12)

-41-

2. Other securities

Millions of yen

Consolidated

Net unrealized

March 31, 2020

balance sheet amount

Acquisition cost

gains (losses)

Other securities with unrealized gains:

Stocks

¥

2,372,608

¥

1,038,349

¥

1,334,258

Bonds

5,197,614

5,159,687

37,927

Japanese government bonds

2,871,225

2,865,395

5,829

Japanese local government

bonds

76,337

75,981

356

Japanese corporate bonds

2,250,052

2,218,310

31,741

Other

10,655,671

9,934,324

721,347

Subtotal

18,225,894

16,132,361

2,093,533

Other securities with unrealized losses:

Stocks

222,431

287,126

(64,694)

Bonds

4,869,781

4,886,191

(16,410)

Japanese government bonds

4,216,709

4,229,667

(12,957)

Japanese local government

bonds

164,044

164,575

(530)

Japanese corporate bonds

489,027

491,949

(2,921)

Other

2,914,076

3,034,175

(120,098)

Subtotal

8,006,289

8,207,493

(201,204)

Total

¥

26,232,183

¥

24,339,854

¥

1,892,329

Notes:

1.

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities shown above include losses of ¥26,403 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 that are recognized in the

earnings by applying fair value hedge accounting.

2.

Consolidated balance sheet amounts of other securities whose fair values are extremely difficult to determine are as follows:

March 31, 2020

Millions of yen

Stocks

¥

141,767

Other

275,254

Total

¥

417,022

These amounts are not included in "2. Other securities" since there are no market prices and it is extremely difficult to determine their fair values.

-42-

Millions of yen

Interim consolidated

Net unrealized

September 30, 2020

balance sheet amount

Acquisition cost

gains (losses)

Other securities with unrealized gains:

Stocks

¥

2,824,930

¥

1,020,598

¥

1,804,331

Bonds

8,517,567

8,480,408

37,159

Japanese government bonds

6,130,621

6,125,461

5,159

Japanese local government

bonds

260,492

259,689

803

Japanese corporate bonds

2,126,454

2,095,258

31,196

Other

9,058,941

8,363,813

695,127

Subtotal

20,401,439

17,864,820

2,536,618

Other securities with unrealized losses:

Stocks

211,208

273,530

(62,322)

Bonds

4,930,330

4,943,866

(13,535)

Japanese government bonds

4,158,698

4,168,542

(9,844)

Japanese local government

bonds

253,461

253,824

(362)

Japanese corporate bonds

518,170

521,499

(3,328)

Other

3,090,590

3,125,919

(35,328)

Subtotal

8,232,129

8,343,315

(111,186)

Total

¥

28,633,569

¥

26,208,136

¥

2,425,432

Notes:

1. Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities shown above include losses of ¥8,495 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020 recognized in the earnings

by applying fair value hedge accounting.

2. Interim consolidated balance sheet amounts of other securities not measured at fair values are as follows:

September 30, 2020

Millions of yen

Stocks

¥

146,074

Other

283,674

Total

¥

429,749

These amounts are not included in "2. Other securities" since there are no market prices and their interim consolidated balance sheet amounts are not measured at fair values.

3. Write-down of securities

Bonds classified as held-to-maturity and other securities (excluding other securities whose interim consolidated balance sheet amounts are not measured at fair value) are considered as impaired if the fair value decreases materially below the acquisition cost and such decline is not considered as recoverable. The fair value is recognized as interim consolidated balance sheet amount (consolidated balance sheet) and the amount of write-down is accounted for as valuation loss for the period. Valuation losses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and for the six months ended September 30, 2020 were ¥23,000 million and ¥8,002 million, respectively. The rule for determining "material decline" is as follows and is based on the classification of issuers under the rules of self-assessment of assets.

Bankrupt/Effectively bankrupt/Potentially bankrupt issuers:

Fair value is lower than acquisition cost.

Issuers requiring caution:

Fair value is 30% or lower than acquisition cost.

Normal issuers:

Fair value is 50% or lower than acquisition cost.

Bankrupt issuers: Issuers that are legally bankrupt or formally declared bankrupt.

Effectively bankrupt issuers: Issuers that are not legally bankrupt but regarded as substantially bankrupt.

Potentially bankrupt issuers: Issuers that are not bankrupt now, but are perceived to have a high risk of falling into bankruptcy.

Issuers requiring caution: Issuers that are identified for close monitoring.

Normal issuers: Issuers other than the above 4 categories of issuers.

-43-

(Notes to money held in trust)

1. Money held in trust classified as held-to-maturity

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

There are no corresponding transactions.

Six months ended September 30, 2020

There are no corresponding transactions.

2. Other money held in trust (other than trading purpose and held to maturity)

March 31, 2020

Other money held in trust

September 30, 2020

Other money held in trust

-44-

Millions of yen

Consolidated balance

Net unrealized

sheet amount

Acquisition cost

gains (losses)

¥

353

¥

353

-

Millions of yen

Interim consolidated

Net unrealized

balance sheet amount

Acquisition cost

gains (losses)

¥

333

¥

333

-

(Notes to net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities and other money held in trust)

The breakdown of "Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities" reported on the interim consolidated balance sheet (consolidated balance sheet) is as shown below:

March 31, 2020

Millions of yen

Net unrealized gains (losses)

¥

1,918,660

Other securities

1,918,660

Other money held in trust

-

(-) Deferred tax liabilities

453,080

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities (before following adjustments)

1,465,580

(-)Non-controlling interests

103,969

(+) The Company's interest in net unrealized gains (losses) on valuation of other securities held by equity method affiliates

9,795

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities

¥

1,371,407

Notes:

1.

Net unrealized losses of ¥26,403 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 recognized in the fiscal year's earnings by applying fair value hedge

accounting are deducted from net unrealized gains on other securities.

  1. Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities include foreign currency translation adjustments on foreign currency denominated securities whose fair value is extremely difficult to determine.
  2. Non-controllinginterests include equity acquired from non-controlling stockholders.

September 30, 2020

Millions of yen

Net unrealized gains (losses)

¥

2,433,851

Other securities

2,433,851

Other money held in trust

-

(-) Deferred tax liabilities

610,047

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities (before following adjustments)

1,823,804

(-)Non-controlling interests

103,598

(+) The Company's interest in net unrealized gains (losses) on valuation of other securities held by equity method affiliates

9,767

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities

¥

1,729,972

Notes:

1.

Net unrealized losses of ¥8,495 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020 recognized in the period's earnings by applying fair value hedge

accounting are deducted from net unrealized gains on other securities.

  1. Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities include foreign currency translation adjustments on foreign currency denominated securities whose fair value is not recognized as consolidated balance sheet amount.
  2. Non-controllinginterests include equity acquired from non-controlling stockholders.

-45-

(Notes to derivative transactions)

1. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is not applied

The following tables set forth the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the notional amount, fair value, valuation gains (losses) and fair value calculation methodologies by type of derivative with respect to derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is not applied at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Contract amount does not indicate the market risk relating to derivative transactions.

  1. Interest rate derivatives

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Valuation

March 31, 2020

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

gains (losses)

Listed

Interest rate futures:

Sold

¥

21,076,337

¥

4,765,699

¥

(27,290)

¥

(27,290)

Bought

14,737,369

2,199,856

27,550

27,550

Interest rate options:

Sold

6,750,245

4,521,273

(11,465)

(11,465)

Bought

158,524,331

67,831,291

48,263

48,263

Over-the-counter

Forward rate agreements:

Sold

62,823,188

4,805,635

132,247

132,247

Bought

61,810,031

3,914,222

(132,242)

(132,242)

Interest rate swaps:

466,801,624

363,010,583

571,893

571,893

Receivable fixed rate/payable floating rate

204,935,762

162,453,955

9,871,580

9,871,580

Receivable floating rate/payable fixed rate

199,732,233

157,519,483

(9,312,725)

(9,312,725)

Receivable floating rate/payable floating rate

62,049,122

42,972,238

4,408

4,408

Interest rate swaptions:

Sold

7,216,094

3,744,854

5,054

5,054

Bought

6,612,746

3,503,884

(22,405)

(22,405)

Caps:

Sold

58,316,271

35,057,852

(27,575)

(27,575)

Bought

13,991,264

9,813,927

689

689

Floors:

Sold

3,427,268

3,271,036

(34,570)

(34,570)

Bought

2,001,857

1,816,324

21,728

21,728

Other:

Sold

1,723,114

1,045,482

(2,327)

(2,327)

Bought

6,906,532

4,948,922

74,235

74,235

Total

/

/

¥

623,785

¥

623,785

Notes:

1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.

2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models.

-46-

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Valuation

September 30, 2020

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

gains (losses)

Listed

Interest rate futures:

Sold

¥

17,417,603

¥

5,747,818

¥

(19,164)

¥

(19,164)

Bought

7,525,219

557,983

19,184

19,184

Interest rate options:

Sold

6,167,502

2,910,854

(6,725)

(6,725)

Bought

143,583,535

56,438,503

30,007

30,007

Over-the-counter

Forward rate agreements:

Sold

70,905,000

1,203,153

62,937

62,937

Bought

70,258,949

1,161,781

(62,963)

(62,963)

Interest rate swaps:

449,177,732

349,893,601

461,928

461,928

Receivable fixed rate/payable floating rate

198,328,251

155,692,515

9,274,112

9,274,112

Receivable floating rate/payable fixed rate

193,325,446

151,210,979

(8,828,801)

(8,828,801)

Receivable floating rate/payable floating rate

57,429,220

42,921,492

5,032

5,032

Interest rate swaptions:

Sold

5,477,855

3,811,681

30,037

30,037

Bought

4,824,053

3,359,133

(27,402)

(27,402)

Caps:

Sold

55,696,913

32,193,580

(24,843)

(24,843)

Bought

13,027,179

10,320,708

(103)

(103)

Floors:

Sold

3,714,588

3,477,129

(29,436)

(29,436)

Bought

1,985,122

1,815,205

23,386

23,386

Other:

Sold

1,565,380

1,119,609

(3,253)

(3,253)

Bought

6,443,395

4,367,857

67,074

67,074

Total

/

/

¥

520,662

¥

520,662

Notes:

1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income.

2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models.

-47-

(2) Currency derivatives

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Valuation

March 31, 2020

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

gains (losses)

Listed

Currency futures:

Sold

¥

4,500

¥

-

¥

(7)

¥

(7)

Bought

-

-

-

-

Over-the-counter

Currency swaps

55,227,153

41,204,948

(116,557)

(97,022)

Currency swaptions:

Sold

229,152

45,273

(429)

(429)

Bought

789,974

577,080

1,766

1,766

Forward foreign exchange

80,636,837

10,126,712

(1,771)

(1,771)

Currency options:

Sold

3,622,112

1,493,867

(115,008)

(115,008)

Bought

3,258,083

1,206,448

120,743

120,743

Total

/

/

¥

(111,265)

¥

(91,729)

Notes:

1.

The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.

2.

Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value

of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value, option pricing models and other methodologies.

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Valuation

September 30, 2020

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

gains (losses)

Listed

Currency futures:

Sold

¥

1,956

¥

-

¥

77

¥

77

Bought

-

-

-

-

Over-the-counter

Currency swaps

63,113,043

47,645,493

(165,632)

(5,184)

Currency swaptions:

Sold

98,046

40,652

(169)

(169)

Bought

613,168

523,066

924

924

Forward foreign exchange

79,351,603

11,469,755

(41,515)

(41,515)

Currency options:

Sold

3,381,413

1,337,725

(73,100)

(73,100)

Bought

2,958,628

1,052,854

80,542

80,542

Total

/

/

¥

(198,873)

¥

(38,424)

Notes:

1.

The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income.

2.

Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value

of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value, option pricing models and other methodologies.

-48-

  1. Equity derivatives

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Valuation

March 31, 2020

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

gains (losses)

Listed

Equity price index futures:

Sold

¥

683,868

¥

3,250

¥

(7,234)

¥

(7,234)

Bought

470,636

30,247

1,286

1,286

Equity price index options:

Sold

625,316

253,364

(69,629)

(69,629)

Bought

476,035

197,739

31,351

31,351

Over-the-counter

Equity options:

Sold

342,896

52,544

(30,674)

(30,674)

Bought

312,867

38,253

32,382

32,382

Equity index forward contracts:

Sold

-

-

-

-

Bought

2,614

28

448

448

Equity price index swaps:

Receivable equity index/payable short-term floating rate

58,774

31,271

(18,606)

(18,606)

Receivable short-term floating rate/payable equity index

268,608

151,227

51,513

51,513

Total

/

/

¥

(9,162)

¥

(9,162)

Notes:

1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.

2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Osaka Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models.

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Valuation

September 30, 2020

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

gains (losses)

Listed

Equity price index futures:

Sold

¥

894,275

¥

2,416

¥

(4,254)

¥

(4,254)

Bought

407,361

32,735

8,028

8,028

Equity price index options:

Sold

543,570

201,831

(49,279)

(49,279)

Bought

372,052

158,592

26,500

26,500

Over-the-counter

Equity options:

Sold

337,934

43,572

(17,884)

(17,884)

Bought

311,440

34,332

16,752

16,752

Equity index forward contracts:

Sold

-

-

-

-

Bought

5,812

-

114

114

Equity price index swaps:

Receivable equity index/payable short-term floating rate

22,762

5,980

(2,251)

(2,251)

Receivable short-term floating rate/payable equity index

329,504

182,272

21,106

21,106

Total

/

/

¥

(1,168)

¥

(1,168)

Notes:

1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income.

2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Osaka Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models.

-49-

  1. Bond derivatives

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Valuation

March 31, 2020

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

gains (losses)

Listed

Bond futures:

Sold

¥

1,098,669

¥

-

¥

(15,128)

¥

(15,128)

Bought

1,137,437

-

16,168

16,168

Bond futures options:

Sold

3,000

-

2

2

Bought

2,992

-

10

10

Over-the-counter

Bond forward contract:

Sold

499

-

0

0

Bought

-

-

-

-

Bond options:

Sold

298,310

-

(119)

(119)

Bought

371,168

71,357

8,240

8,240

Total

/

/

¥

9,174

¥

9,174

Notes:

1.

The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.

2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Osaka Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using option pricing models.

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Valuation

September 30, 2020

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

gains (losses)

Listed

Bond futures:

Sold

¥

1,161,783

¥

-

¥

(5,327)

¥

(5,327)

Bought

1,046,427

-

5,245

5,245

Bond futures options:

Sold

49,736

-

(52)

(52)

Bought

11,868

-

17

17

Over-the-counter

Bond forward contract:

Sold

11,093

-

73

73

Bought

-

-

-

-

Bond options:

Sold

60,481

-

(112)

(112)

Bought

146,013

69,192

93

93

Total

/

/

¥

(61)

¥

(61)

Notes:

1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income.

2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Osaka Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using option pricing models.

-50-

  1. Commodity derivatives

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Valuation

March 31, 2020

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

gains (losses)

Listed

Commodity futures:

Sold

¥

3,090

¥

-

¥

171

¥

171

Bought

4,044

-

(379)

(379)

Over-the-counter

Commodity swaps:

Receivable fixed price/payable floating price

80,464

47,610

18,209

18,209

Receivable floating price/payable fixed price

76,311

44,804

(15,201)

(15,201)

Receivable floating price/payable floating price

1,363

1,347

0

0

Commodity options:

Sold

3,153

2,199

(529)

(529)

Bought

1,307

532

(89)

(89)

Total

/

/

¥

2,181

¥

2,181

Notes:

1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.

  1. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the New York Mercantile Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated based on factors such as price of the relevant commodity and contract term.
  2. Underlying assets of commodity derivatives are fuels and metals.

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Valuation

September 30, 2020

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

gains (losses)

Listed

Commodity futures:

Sold

¥

61,524

¥

-

¥

2,114

¥

2,114

Bought

62,570

-

(2,299)

(2,299)

Over-the-counter

Commodity swaps:

Receivable fixed price/payable floating price

50,317

40,721

9,460

9,460

Receivable floating price/payable fixed price

46,831

37,790

(7,073)

(7,073)

Receivable floating price/payable floating price

1,127

1,126

18

18

Commodity options:

Sold

2,534

1,924

(526)

(526)

Bought

751

231

49

49

Total

/

/

¥

1,744

¥

1,744

Notes:

1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income.

  1. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the New York Mercantile Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated based on factors such as price of the relevant commodity and contract term.
  2. Underlying assets of commodity derivatives are fuels and metals.

-51-

  1. Credit derivative transactions

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Valuation

March 31, 2020

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

gains (losses)

Over-the-counter

Credit default options:

Sold

¥

1,010,046

¥

871,799

¥

(10,922)

¥

(10,922)

Bought

1,173,724

1,012,367

13,779

13,779

Total

/

/

¥

2,856

¥

2,856

Notes:

1.

The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.

  1. Fair value is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models.
  2. "Sold" represents transactions in which the credit risk is accepted; "Bought" represents transactions in which the credit risk is transferred.

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Valuation

September 30, 2020

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

gains (losses)

Over-the-counter

Credit default options:

Sold

¥

1,163,548

¥

1,010,127

¥

11,785

¥

11,785

Bought

1,373,228

1,178,866

(14,049)

(14,049)

Total

/

/

¥

(2,264)

¥

(2,264)

Notes:

1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income.

  1. Fair value is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models.
  2. "Sold" represents transactions in which the credit risk is accepted; "Bought" represents transactions in which the credit risk is transferred.

-52-

2. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied

The following tables set forth the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the notional amount, fair value and fair value calculation methodologies by type of derivative and hedge accounting method with respect to derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Contract amount does not indicate the market risk relating to derivative transactions.

(1) Interest rate derivatives

March 31, 2020

Hedge accounting method

Type of derivative

Principal items hedged

Deferral hedge method

Interest futures:

Interest-earning/bearing financial

Sold

assets/liabilities such as loans and

Bought

bills discounted, other securities,

Interest rate swaps:

deposits and negotiable certificates

Receivable fixed rate/payable

of deposit

floating rate

Receivable floating

rate/payable fixed rate

Interest rate swaptions:

Sold

Bought

Recognition of gain or loss on the

Interest rate swaps:

Loans and bills discounted

hedged items

Receivable floating

rate/payable fixed rate

Special treatment for interest rate

Interest rate swaps:

Borrowed money

swaps

Receivable floating

rate/payable fixed rate

Total

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

¥

435,240

¥

-

¥

43

1,142,505

-

269

36,700,930

28,992,026

697,034

14,785,349

13,677,981

(507,233)

151,789

151,789

26,130

-

-

-

409,908

390,290

(13,781)

71,880

55,700

(Note 3)

/

/

¥

202,463

Notes: 1. The Company applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment for Accounting and Auditing of Application of Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 24, February 13, 2002).

  1. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models.
  2. Interest rate swap amounts measured by the special treatment for interest rate swaps are treated with the borrowed money that is subject to the hedge. Therefore such fair value is included in the fair value of the relevant transaction subject to the hedge in the (Notes to financial instruments).

-53-

September 30, 2020

Hedge accounting method

Type of derivative

Principal items hedged

Deferral hedge method

Interest futures:

Interest-earning/bearing financial

Sold

assets/liabilities such as loans and

Bought

bills discounted, other securities,

Interest rate swaps:

deposits and negotiable certificates

Receivable fixed rate/payable

of deposit

floating rate

Receivable floating

rate/payable fixed rate

Interest rate swaptions:

Sold

Bought

Recognition of gain or loss on the

Interest rate swaps:

Loans and bills discounted

hedged items

Receivable floating

rate/payable fixed rate

Special treatment for interest rate

Interest rate swaps:

Borrowed money

swaps

Receivable floating

rate/payable fixed rate

Total

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

¥

-

¥

-

¥

-

2,750,280

-

181

33,908,776

26,413,959

659,813

12,482,936

10,719,792

(378,152)

147,034

147,034

24,578

-

-

-

457,564

440,924

(18,932)

66,050

42,840

(Note 3)

/

/

¥

287,488

Notes:

1.

The Company applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment for Accounting and Auditing of Application of Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments in

Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 24, February 13, 2002).

2.

Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC

transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models.

3.

Interest rate swap amounts measured by the special treatment for interest rate swaps are treated with the borrowed money that is subject to the hedge. Therefore such fair

value is included in the fair value of the relevant transaction subject to the hedge in the (Notes to financial instruments).

-54-

(2) Currency derivatives

March 31, 2020

Hedge accounting method

Type of derivative

Principal items hedged

Deferral hedge method

Currency swaps

Foreign currency denominated

loans and bills discounted, other

Forward foreign exchange

securities, deposits, foreign

currency exchange, etc.

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

¥ 9,966,619

¥ 5,490,043

¥

64,752

39,426

-

723

Recognition of gain or loss

Currency swaps

Loans and bills discounted, other

254,494

208,359

18,015

on the hedged items

securities

Total

/

/

¥

83,491

Notes: 1. The Company applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment of Accounting and Auditing Concerning Accounting for Foreign Currency Transactions in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 25, July 29, 2002).

2. Fair value is calculated using discounted present value.

September 30, 2020

Hedge accounting method

Type of derivative

Principal items hedged

Deferral hedge method

Currency swaps

Foreign currency denominated

loans and bills discounted, other

Forward foreign exchange

securities, deposits, foreign

currency exchange, etc.

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

¥ 11,043,145

¥ 5,933,279

¥

175,778

22,900

-

1,070

Recognition of gain or loss

Currency swaps

Loans and bills discounted, other

226,578

207,190

11,281

on the hedged items

securities

Total

/

/

¥

188,131

Notes: 1. The Company applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment of Accounting and Auditing Concerning Accounting for Foreign Currency Transactions in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 25, July 29, 2002).

2. Fair value is calculated using discounted present value.

-55-

(3) Equity derivatives

March 31, 2020

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Hedge accounting method

Type of derivative

Principal items hedged

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

Recognition of gain or loss on the

Equity price index swaps:

Other securities

hedged items

Receivable floating rate/payable

equity index

¥

41,556

¥

41,556

¥

8,861

Total

/

/

¥

8,861

Note: Fair value is calculated using discounted present value.

September 30, 2020

Millions of yen

Contract amount

Hedge accounting method

Type of derivative

Principal items hedged

Total

Over 1 year

Fair value

Recognition of gain or loss on the

Equity price index swaps:

Other securities

hedged items

Receivable floating rate/payable

equity index

¥

19,754

¥

19,754

¥

(914)

Total

/

/

¥

(914)

Note: Fair value is calculated using discounted present value.

-56-

(Notes to stock options)

Amount of stock options expenses

Stock options expenses which were accounted for as general and administrative expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 are as follows:

Six months ended September 30

General and administrative expenses

(Notes to asset retirement obligations)

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

There is no significant information to be disclosed.

Six months ended September 30, 2020

There is no significant information to be disclosed.

(Notes to real estate for rent)

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

There is no significant information to be disclosed.

Six months ended September 30, 2020

There is no significant information to be disclosed.

-57-

Millions of yen

2019

2020

¥

6 ¥

-

(Notes to segment and other related information)

[Segment information]

1. Summary of reportable segment

The Group's reportable segment is defined as an operating segment for which discrete financial information is available and reviewed by the Board of Directors and the Company's Management Committee regularly in order to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and assess its performance.

The businesses operated by each reportable segment unit are as follows:

Wholesale Business Unit:

Business to deal with domestic medium-to-large-sized enterprise

Retail Business Unit:

Business to deal with domestic individual and small-to-medium-sized enterprise

Global Business Unit:

Business to deal with international (including Japanese) corporate customers

Global Markets Business Unit:

Business to deal with financial market

Head office account:

Business other than businesses above

"International Business Unit" was renamed as "Global Business Unit" as of April 1, 2020.

2. Method of calculating profit and loss amount by reportable segment

Accounting methods applied to the reported business segments are the same as those described in "(Notes to significant accounting policies for preparing consolidated financial statements)." In case several business units cooperate for transactions, profit and loss and expenses related to the transactions are recognized in the business units cooperating for the transactions and those amounts are calculated in accordance with internal managerial accounting policy.

The Company does not assess assets by business segments.

-58-

3. Information on profit and loss amount by reportable segment

Millions of yen

Wholesale

Retail

Global

Global Markets

Head office

Business

Business

Business

Business

account and

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Unit

Unit

Unit

Unit

others

Total

Consolidated gross profit

¥

311,408

¥

614,213

¥

329,843

¥

240,884

¥

(113,144)

¥

1,383,204

Expenses

(139,616)

(503,937)

(177,014)

(28,664)

(9,479)

(858,710)

Others

24,204

891

25,757

15,701

(36,456)

30,098

Consolidated net business profit

¥

195,996

¥

111,167

¥

178,587

¥

227,922

¥

(159,079)

¥

554,592

Notes:

1.

Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss.

  1. "Others" includes equity in profit and loss of affiliates and cooperated profit and loss based on internal managerial accounting.
  2. "Head office account and others" includes profit or loss to be eliminated as inter-segment transactions.
  3. Due to the reorganization of SMBC as of April 1, 2020, and the change of the revenue management system at SMBC Nikko, the result of the retroactive application for the six months ended September 30, 2019 is as follows:

Millions of yen

Wholesale

Retail

Global

Global Markets

Head office

Business

Business

Business

Business

account and

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Unit

Unit

Unit

Unit

others

Total

Consolidated gross profit

¥

297,000

¥

572,100

¥

323,600

¥

247,200

¥

(56,696)

¥

1,383,204

Expenses

(149,400)

(459,100)

(178,500)

(39,300)

(32,410)

(858,710)

Others

21,800

900

25,400

15,300

(33,302)

30,098

Consolidated net business profit

¥

169,400

¥

113,900

¥

170,500

¥

223,200

¥

(122,408)

¥

554,592

Millions of yen

Wholesale

Retail

Global

Global Markets

Head office

Business

Business

Business

Business

account and

Six months ended September 30, 2020

Unit

Unit

Unit

Unit

others

Total

Consolidated gross profit

¥

282,500

¥

548,700

¥

343,400

¥

257,900

¥

(55,129)

¥

1,377,371

Expenses

(146,600)

(443,300)

(177,700)

(40,200)

(28,621)

(836,421)

Others

24,500

1,200

8,900

17,100

(41,477)

10,223

Consolidated net business profit

¥

160,400

¥

106,600

¥

174,600

¥

234,800

¥

(125,226)

¥

551,174

Notes:

1.

Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss.

  1. "Others" includes equity in profit and loss of affiliates and cooperated profit and loss based on internal managerial accounting.
  2. "Head office account and others" includes profit or loss to be eliminated as inter-segment transactions.

-59-

4. Difference between total amount of consolidated net business profit by reportable segment and ordinary profit on interim consolidated statements of income (adjustment of difference)

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Millions of yen

Consolidated net business profit

¥

554,592

Other ordinary income (excluding equity in gains of affiliates)

103,706

Other ordinary expenses

(99,938)

Ordinary profit on interim consolidated statements of income

¥

558,359

Note: Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss.

Six months ended September 30, 2020

Millions of yen

Consolidated net business profit

¥

551,174

Other ordinary income (excluding equity in gains of affiliates)

70,399

Other ordinary expenses

(275,278)

Ordinary profit on interim consolidated statements of income

¥

346,294

Note: Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss.

-60-

[Related information]

Six months ended September 30, 2019 1. Information on each service

There is no information to be disclosed since information on each service is similar to the segment information.

2. Geographic information

(1) Ordinary income

Millions of yen

Japan

The Americas

Europe and Middle East

Asia and Oceania

Total

¥

1,410,854

¥

392,460

¥

192,300

¥

352,895

¥

2,348,511

Notes:

1.

Consolidated ordinary income is presented as a counterpart of sales of companies in other industries.

    1. Ordinary income from transactions of the Company and its domestic consolidated banking subsidiaries (excluding overseas branches) and other domestic consolidated subsidiaries is classified as "Japan." Ordinary income from transactions of overseas branches of domestic consolidated banking subsidiaries and overseas consolidated subsidiaries is classified as "The Americas," "Europe and Middle East" and "Asia and Oceania," based on their locations and in consideration of their geographic proximity and other factors.
    2. The Americas includes the United States, Brazil, Canada and others; Europe and Middle East includes the United Kingdom, Germany, France and others; Asia and Oceania include China, Singapore, Indonesia and others except Japan.
    3. From the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020, the method of recognition of installment-sales-related income and installment-sales-related expenses is changed. As a result of the retroactive application of the change for the six months ended September 30, 2019, "Japan" and "Total" decreased by ¥359,162 million.
  2. Tangible fixed assets

Millions of yen

Japan

The Americas

Europe and Middle East

Asia and Oceania

Total

¥

850,696

¥

569,676

¥

30,127

¥

33,385

¥

1,483,885

3. Information on major customers

There are no major customers individually accounting for 10% or more of ordinary income reported on the interim consolidated statements of income.

-61-

Six months ended September 30, 2020 1. Information on each service

There is no information to be disclosed since information on each service is similar to the segment information.

2. Geographic information

(1) Ordinary income

Millions of yen

Japan

The Americas

Europe and Middle East

Asia and Oceania

Total

¥

1,269,688

¥

273,108

¥

151,043

¥

255,601

¥

1,949,441

Notes:

1.

Consolidated ordinary income is presented as a counterpart of sales of companies in other industries.

    1. Ordinary income from transactions of the Company and its domestic consolidated banking subsidiaries (excluding overseas branches) and other domestic consolidated subsidiaries is classified as "Japan." Ordinary income from transactions of overseas branches of domestic consolidated banking subsidiaries and overseas consolidated subsidiaries is classified as "The Americas," "Europe and Middle East" and "Asia and Oceania," based on their locations and in consideration of their geographic proximity and other factors.
    2. The Americas includes the United States, Brazil, Canada and others; Europe and Middle East includes the United Kingdom, Germany, France and others; Asia and Oceania include China, Singapore, Indonesia and others except Japan.
  2. Tangible fixed assets

Millions of yen

Japan

The Americas

Europe and Middle East

Asia and Oceania

Total

¥

875,014

¥

498,787

¥

21,554

¥

31,172

¥

1,426,529

3. Information on major customers

There are no major customers individually accounting for 10% or more of ordinary income reported on the interim consolidated statements of income.

-62-

[Information on impairment loss for fixed assets by reportable segment]

The Company does not allocate impairment loss for fixed assets to the reportable segment.

Impairment loss for the six months ended September 30, 2019 is ¥1,441 million.

Impairment loss for the six months ended September 30, 2020 is ¥3,983 million.

[Information on amortization of goodwill and unamortized balance by reportable segment]

Millions of yen

Wholesale

Retail

Global

Global Markets

Head office

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Business

Business

Business

Business

account

Unit

Unit

Unit

Unit

and others

Total

Amortization of goodwill

¥

-

¥

2,009

¥

-

¥

-

¥

6,762

¥

8,772

Unamortized balance

-

48,090

-

-

153,384

201,474

Millions of yen

Wholesale

Retail

Global

Glo