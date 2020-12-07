MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. 8316 JP3890350006 SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (8316) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 12/04 3110 JPY +0.23% 03:17a SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements(2Q) (Excerpt from Securities Report) (391KB) PU 12/03 Japan shares end near 29-yr peak as vaccines, stimulus draw closer RE 12/02 Japan stocks hover near 29-yr high on vaccine progress, stimulus hopes RE Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements(2Q) (Excerpt from Securities Report) (391KB) 12/07/2020 | 03:17am EST Send by mail :

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (JAPANESE GAAP) INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Millions of Millions of yen U.S. dollars March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Assets: Cash and due from banks Call loans and bills bought Receivables under resale agreements Receivables under securities borrowing transactions Monetary claims bought Trading assets Money held in trust Securities Loans and bills discounted Foreign exchanges Lease receivables and investment assets Other assets Tangible fixed assets Intangible fixed assets Net defined benefit asset Deferred tax assets Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees Reserve for possible loan losses Total assets *8 *8 *1, *8, *15 *3, *4, *5, *6, *7, *8, *9 *7 *8 *10, *11 61,768,573 896,739 8,753,816 5,005,103 4,559,429 7,361,253 353 27,128,751 82,517,609 2,063,284 219,733 8,298,393 1,450,323 753,579 230,573 26,314 9,308,882 (479,197) ¥ 219,863,518 *8 ¥ 68,474,446 $ 647,329 2,346,355 22,181 3,982,086 37,645 5,186,289 49,029 4,097,203 38,733 *8 6,649,870 62,865 333 3 *1, *2, *8, *15 29,190,464 275,954 *3, *4, *5, *6, *7, *8, *9 84,516,005 798,979 *7 2,097,207 19,826 226,046 2,137 *8 7,958,448 75,236 *10, *11 1,426,529 13,486 748,040 7,072 374,032 3,536 28,265 267 9,020,388 85,275 (564,094) (5,333) ¥ 225,757,919 $ 2,134,221 -1- (Continued) Millions of Millions of yen U.S. dollars March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Liabilities and net assets: Liabilities: Deposits *8 Negotiable certificates of deposit Call money and bills sold Payables under repurchase agreements *8 Payables under securities lending transactions *8 Commercial paper Trading liabilities Borrowed money *8, *12 Foreign exchanges Short-term bonds Bonds *13 Due to trust account *8, *14 Other liabilities Reserve for employee bonuses Reserve for executive bonuses Net defined benefit liability Reserve for executive retirement benefits Reserve for point service program Reserve for reimbursement of deposits Reserve for losses on interest repayment Reserves under the special laws Deferred tax liabilities Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation *10 Acceptances and guarantees *8 Total liabilities Net assets: Capital stock Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury stock Total stockholders' equity Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges Land revaluation excess *10 Foreign currency translation adjustments Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans Total accumulated other comprehensive income Stock acquisition rights Non-controlling interests Total net assets Total liabilities and net assets ¥ 127,042,217 *8 10,180,435 3,740,539 13,237,913 *8 2,385,607 *8 1,409,249 6,084,528 15,210,894 *8, *12 1,461,308 379,000 9,235,639 *13 1,811,355 *8, *14 7,011,967 73,868 3,362 35,777 1,270 26,576 4,687 142,890 3,145 257,384 30,111 *10 9,308,882 *8 209,078,615 2,339,964 692,003 6,336,311 (13,983) 9,354,296 1,371,407 82,257 36,878 *10 (32,839) (92,030) 1,365,673 2,064 62,869 10,784,903 ¥ 219,863,518 ¥ 137,912,817 $ 1,303,770 10,237,691 96,783 1,240,692 11,729 10,925,007 103,280 2,293,249 21,679 1,895,452 17,919 5,465,919 51,673 16,011,392 151,365 1,003,624 9,488 727,000 6,873 9,204,155 87,012 1,967,293 18,598 5,840,581 55,214 54,133 512 - - 35,323 334 966 9 26,382 249 2,097 20 126,107 1,192 3,467 33 434,457 4,107 30,047 284 9,020,388 85,275 214,458,248 2,027,399 2,341,274 22,133 693,098 6,552 6,427,428 60,762 (13,693) (129) 9,448,109 89,318 1,729,972 16,354 105,603 998 37,056 350 (87,545) (828) (568) (5) 1,784,519 16,870 1,808 17 65,234 617 11,299,671 106,822 ¥ 225,757,919 $ 2,134,221 -2- INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Millions of Millions of yen U.S. dollars Six months ended September 30 2019 2020 2020 Ordinary income ¥ 2,348,511 Interest income 1,285,393 Interest on loans and discounts 884,363 Interest and dividends on securities 166,523 Trust fees 2,129 Fees and commissions 624,407 Trading income 120,456 Other operating income 182,318 Other income *1 133,805 Ordinary expenses 1,790,151 Interest expenses 639,380 Interest on deposits 245,911 Fees and commissions payments 104,837 Trading losses - Other operating expenses 87,283 General and administrative expenses *2 858,710 Other expenses *3 99,938 Ordinary profit 558,359 Extraordinary gains *4 22,815 Extraordinary losses *5, *6 2,196 Income before income taxes 578,978 Income taxes-current 104,493 Income taxes-deferred 31,167 Income taxes 135,661 Profit 443,317 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 11,361 Profit attributable to owners of parent ¥ 431,955 *1 *2 *3 *4 *5, *6 ¥ 1,949,441 $ 18,429 947,734 8,959 699,690 6,615 136,896 1,294 2,253 21 598,328 5,656 139,797 1,322 180,705 1,708 80,622 762 1,603,146 15,155 315,673 2,984 89,975 851 99,807 944 462 4 75,502 714 836,421 7,907 275,278 2,602 346,294 3,274 407 4 4,767 45 341,934 3,233 87,704 829 (16,322) (154) 71,381 675 270,553 2,558 422 4 ¥ 270,130 $ 2,554 -3- INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Millions of Millions of yen U.S. dollars Six months ended September 30 2019 2020 2020 Profit ¥ 443,317 ¥ 270,553 $ 2,558 Other comprehensive income (losses) (37,735) 420,195 3,972 Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities (28,523) 358,489 3,389 Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges 77,273 24,261 229 Foreign currency translation adjustments (72,635) (52,920) (500) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 2,015 91,672 867 Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates (15,865) (1,307) (12) Total comprehensive income 405,581 690,749 6,530 Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 393,666 688,797 6,512 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 11,915 1,951 18 -4- INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS Millions of yen Stockholders' equity Capital Capital Retained Treasury Six months ended September 30, 2019 stock surplus earnings stock Total Balance at the beginning of the period ¥ 2,339,443 ¥ 739,047 ¥ 5,992,247 ¥ (16,302) ¥ 9,054,436 Changes in the period Issuance of new stock 521 521 1,043 Cash dividends (132,582) (132,582) Profit attributable to owners of parent 431,955 431,955 Purchase of treasury stock (100,039) (100,039) Disposal of treasury stock (148) 478 330 Cancellation of treasury stock (101,673) 101,673 - Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with non-controlling interests (47,584) (47,584) Decrease due to decrease in subsidiaries (945) (945) Reversal of land revaluation excess 91 91 Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus 101,821 (101,821) - Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period Net changes in the period 521 (47,062) 196,698 2,112 152,269 Balance at the end of the period ¥ 2,339,964 ¥ 691,985 ¥ 6,188,945 ¥ (14,189) ¥ 9,206,705 Millions of yen Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized Foreign Accumulated gains (losses) Net deferred Land currency remeasurements on other gains (losses) revaluation translation of defined Six months ended September 30, 2019 securities on hedges excess adjustments benefit plans Total Balance at the beginning of the period ¥ 1,688,852 ¥ (54,650) ¥ 36,547 ¥ 50,379 ¥ (7,244) ¥ 1,713,884 Changes in the period Issuance of new stock Cash dividends Profit attributable to owners of parent Purchase of treasury stock Disposal of treasury stock Cancellation of treasury stock Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with non-controlling interests Decrease due to decrease in subsidiaries Reversal of land revaluation excess Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period (26,024) 62,618 (91) (77,467) 2,583 (38,381) Net changes in the period (26,024) 62,618 (91) (77,467) 2,583 (38,381) Balance at the end of the period ¥ 1,662,827 ¥ 7,968 ¥ 36,456 ¥ (27,087) ¥ (4,661) ¥ 1,675,503 -5- (Continued) Millions of yen Stock acquisition Non-controlling Total Six months ended September 30, 2019 rights interests net assets Balance at the beginning of the period ¥ 4,750 ¥ 678,540 ¥ 11,451,611 Changes in the period Issuance of new stock 1,043 Cash dividends (132,582) Profit attributable to owners of parent 431,955 Purchase of treasury stock (100,039) Disposal of treasury stock 330 Cancellation of treasury stock - Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with non-controlling interests (47,584) Decrease due to decrease in subsidiaries (945) Reversal of land revaluation excess 91 Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus - Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period (684) (350,990) (390,056) Net changes in the period (684) (350,990) (237,786) Balance at the end of the period ¥ 4,065 ¥ 327,550 ¥ 11,213,825 Millions of yen Stockholders' equity Capital Capital Retained Treasury Six months ended September 30, 2020 stock surplus earnings stock Total Balance at the beginning of the period ¥ 2,339,964 ¥ 692,003 ¥ 6,336,311 ¥ (13,983) ¥ 9,354,296 Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies (41,849) (41,849) Restated balance 2,339,964 692,003 6,294,462 (13,983) 9,312,447 Changes in the period Issuance of new stock 1,309 1,308 2,618 Cash dividends (136,952) (136,952) Profit attributable to owners of parent 270,130 270,130 Purchase of treasury stock (21) (21) Disposal of treasury stock (50) 311 261 Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with non-controlling interests (213) (213) Reversal of land revaluation excess (161) (161) Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus 50 (50) - Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period Net changes in the period 1,309 1,095 132,966 290 135,661 Balance at the end of the period ¥ 2,341,274 ¥ 693,098 ¥ 6,427,428 ¥ (13,693) ¥ 9,448,109 -6- (Continued) Millions of yen Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized Foreign Accumulated gains (losses) Net deferred Land currency remeasurements on other gains (losses) revaluation translation of defined Six months ended September 30, 2020 securities on hedges excess adjustments benefit plans Total Balance at the beginning of the period ¥ 1,371,407 ¥ 82,257 ¥ 36,878 ¥ (32,839) ¥ (92,030) ¥ 1,365,673 Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies Restated balance 1,371,407 82,257 36,878 (32,839) (92,030) 1,365,673 Changes in the period Issuance of new stock Cash dividends Profit attributable to owners of parent Purchase of treasury stock Disposal of treasury stock Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with non-controlling interests Reversal of land revaluation excess Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period 358,565 23,346 177 (54,706) 91,461 418,845 Net changes in the period 358,565 23,346 177 (54,706) 91,461 418,845 Balance at the end of the period ¥ 1,729,972 ¥ 105,603 ¥ 37,056 ¥ (87,545) ¥ (568) ¥ 1,784,519 Millions of yen Stock acquisition Non-controlling Total Six months ended September 30, 2020 rights interests net assets Balance at the beginning of the period ¥ 2,064 ¥ 62,869 ¥ 10,784,903 Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies (41,849) Restated balance 2,064 62,869 10,743,054 Changes in the period Issuance of new stock 2,618 Cash dividends (136,952) Profit attributable to owners of parent 270,130 Purchase of treasury stock (21) Disposal of treasury stock 261 Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with non-controlling interests (213) Reversal of land revaluation excess (161) Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus - Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period (255) 2,365 420,954 Net changes in the period (255) 2,365 556,616 Balance at the end of the period ¥ 1,808 ¥ 65,234 ¥ 11,299,671 -7- (Continued) Millions of U.S. dollars Stockholders' equity Capital Capital Retained Treasury Six months ended September 30, 2020 stock surplus earnings stock Total Balance at the beginning of the period $ 22,121 $ 6,542 $ 59,901 $ (132) $ 88,432 Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies (396) (396) Restated balance 22,121 6,542 59,505 (132) 88,036 Changes in the period Issuance of new stock 12 12 25 Cash dividends (1,295) (1,295) Profit attributable to owners of parent 2,554 2,554 Purchase of treasury stock (0) (0) Disposal of treasury stock (0) 3 2 Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with non-controlling interests (2) (2) Reversal of land revaluation excess (2) (2) Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus 0 (0) - Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period Net changes in the period 12 10 1,257 3 1,282 Balance at the end of the period $ 22,133 $ 6,552 $ 60,762 $ (129) $ 89,318 Millions of U.S. dollars Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized Foreign Accumulated gains (losses) Net deferred Land currency remeasurements on other gains (losses) revaluation translation of defined Six months ended September 30, 2020 securities on hedges excess adjustments benefit plans Total Balance at the beginning of the period $ 12,965 $ 778 $ 349 $ (310) $ (870) $ 12,911 Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies Restated balance 12,965 778 349 (310) (870) 12,911 Changes in the period Issuance of new stock Cash dividends Profit attributable to owners of parent Purchase of treasury stock Disposal of treasury stock Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with non-controlling interests Reversal of land revaluation excess Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period 3,390 221 2 (517) 865 3,960 Net changes in the period 3,390 221 2 (517) 865 3,960 Balance at the end of the period $ 16,354 $ 998 $ 350 $ (828) $ (5) $ 16,870 -8- (Continued) Millions of U.S. dollars Stock acquisition Non-controlling Total Six months ended September 30, 2020 rights interests net assets Balance at the beginning of the period $ 20 $ 594 $ 101,956 Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies (396) Restated balance 20 594 101,560 Changes in the period Issuance of new stock 25 Cash dividends (1,295) Profit attributable to owners of parent 2,554 Purchase of treasury stock (0) Disposal of treasury stock 2 Changes in shareholders' interest due to transaction with non-controlling interests (2) Reversal of land revaluation excess (2) Transfer from retained earnings to capital surplus - Net changes in items other than stockholders' equity in the period (2) 22 3,980 Net changes in the period (2) 22 5,262 Balance at the end of the period $ 17 $ 617 $ 106,822 -9- INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Millions of Millions of yen U.S. dollars Six months ended September 30 2019 2020 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Income before income taxes ¥ 578,978 ¥ 341,934 $ 3,233 Depreciation 101,320 103,173 975 Losses on impairment of fixed assets 1,441 3,983 38 Amortization of goodwill 8,772 9,870 93 Net (gains) losses on step acquisitions (21,997) - - Equity in net (gains) losses of affiliates (30,098) (10,223) (97) Net change in reserve for possible loan losses (16,490) 84,705 801 Net change in reserve for employee bonuses (22,168) (19,560) (185) Net change in reserve for executive bonuses (3,163) (3,346) (32) Net change in net defined benefit asset and liability (14,928) (143,940) (1,361) Net change in reserve for executive retirement benefits (258) (350) (3) Net change in reserve for point service program 1,355 (193) (2) Net change in reserve for reimbursement of deposits (3,834) (2,590) (24) Net change in reserve for losses on interest repayment (21,012) (16,783) (159) Interest income (1,285,393) (947,734) (8,959) Interest expenses 639,380 315,673 2,984 Net (gains) losses on securities (145,150) (142,185) (1,344) Net (gains) losses from money held in trust (0) (0) (0) Net exchange (gains) losses (15,620) 39,534 374 Net (gains) losses from disposal of fixed assets (62) 54 1 Net change in trading assets (2,191,030) 730,931 6,910 Net change in trading liabilities 1,576,011 (517,008) (4,888) Net change in loans and bills discounted (865,282) (1,984,447) (18,760) Net change in deposits 536,885 10,956,508 103,578 Net change in negotiable certificates of deposit 297,455 56,938 538 Net change in borrowed money (excluding subordinated borrowings) 752,748 818,525 7,738 Net change in deposits with banks (363,486) 412,822 3,903 Net change in call loans and bills bought and others 264,515 3,714,580 35,116 Net change in receivables under securities borrowing transactions (127,970) (181,185) (1,713) Net change in call money and bills sold and others 3,115,666 (4,783,443) (45,221) Net change in commercial paper (600,980) 515,443 4,873 Net change in payables under securities lending transactions 547,960 (92,358) (873) Net change in foreign exchanges (assets) (232,047) (41,407) (391) Net change in foreign exchanges (liabilities) 4,319 (449,246) (4,247) Net change in lease receivables and investment assets (6,527) (6,362) (60) Net change in short-term bonds (liabilities) 43,000 348,000 3,290 Issuance and redemption of bonds (excluding subordinated bonds) 427,766 (25,962) (245) Net change in due to trust account 196,131 155,938 1,474 Interest received 1,297,545 995,638 9,412 Interest paid (650,715) (344,135) (3,253) Other, net (73,212) (342,063) (3,234) Subtotal 3,699,821 9,549,726 90,279 Income taxes paid (110,823) 43,550 412 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,588,998 9,593,276 90,691 -10- (Continued) Millions of Millions of yen U.S. dollars Six months ended September 30 2019 2020 2020 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of securities ¥ (21,343,615) ¥ (20,921,515) $ (197,783) Proceeds from sale of securities 14,239,901 9,348,979 88,381 Proceeds from redemption of securities 4,345,761 9,435,117 89,196 Purchases of money held in trust (102) (0) (0) Proceeds from sale of money held in trust 216 20 0 Purchases of tangible fixed assets (39,833) (28,894) (273) Proceeds from sale of tangible fixed assets 11,458 5,187 49 Purchases of intangible fixed assets (66,582) (74,503) (704) Purchases of stocks of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation - (2,865) (27) Proceeds from sale of stocks of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation 27,021 - - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,825,773) (2,238,474) (21,162) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of subordinated bonds and bonds with stock acquisition rights 138,965 189,913 1,795 Redemption of subordinated bonds and bonds with stock acquisition rights (113,000) (120,000) (1,134) Dividends paid (132,542) (136,922) (1,294) Proceeds from issuance of common stock to non-controlling stockholders - 100 1 Repayment to non-controlling stockholders (173,000) - - Dividends paid to non-controlling stockholders (11,162) (386) (4) Purchases of treasury stock (100,039) (21) (0) Proceeds from disposal of treasury stock 330 261 2 Purchase of stocks of subsidiaries not resulting in change in scope of consolidation (234,159) - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (624,608) (67,055) (634) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (89,414) (45,221) (428) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 49,201 7,242,524 68,468 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 53,120,963 56,097,807 530,325 Net change in cash and cash equivalents resulting from merger of consolidated subsidiaries 79 - - Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period *1 ¥ 53,170,244 *1 ¥ 63,340,332 $ 598,793 -11- NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Basis of presentation) Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("the Company") was established on December 2, 2002 as a holding company for the SMBC Group ("the Group") through a statutory share transfer (kabushiki iten) of all of the outstanding equity securities of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC") in exchange for the Company's newly issued securities. The Company is a joint stock corporation with limited liability (Kabushiki Kaisha) incorporated under the Companies Act of Japan. Upon formation of the Company and completion of the statutory share transfer, SMBC became a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company has prepared the accompanying consolidated financial statements in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and its related accounting regulations, and in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"), which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The accounts of overseas subsidiaries and affiliated companies are, in principle, integrated with those of the Company's accounting policies for purposes of consolidation unless they apply different accounting principles and standards as required under U.S. GAAP or IFRS, in which case a certain limited number of items are adjusted based on their materiality. These consolidated financial statements are translated from the consolidated financial statements contained in the interim securities report filed under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act of Japan ("FIEA based financial statements") except for the addition of the non-consolidated financial statements and U.S. dollar figures. Amounts less than 1 million yen have been rounded down. As a result, the totals in Japanese yen shown in the financial statements do not necessarily agree with the sum of the individual amounts. The translation of the Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollars is included solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan, using the prevailing exchange rate at September 30, 2020 which was ¥105.78 to US$1. These translations should not be construed as representations that the Japanese yen amounts have been, could have been, or could in the future be, converted into U.S. dollars at that rate. -12- (Significant accounting policies for preparing interim consolidated financial statements) 1. Scope of consolidation (1) Consolidated subsidiaries The number of consolidated subsidiaries at September 30, 2020 is 175. Principal companies:Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC") SMBC Trust Bank Ltd. SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited SMBC Consumer Finance Co., Ltd. SMBC Finance Service Co., Ltd. The Japan Research Institute, Limited Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (China) Limited PT Bank BTPN Tbk SMBC Americas Holdings, Inc. SMBC Guarantee Co., Ltd. Changes in the consolidated subsidiaries in the six months ended September 30, 2020 are as follows: 7 companies were newly included in the scope of consolidation as a result of the establishment and for other reasons. SMBC Finance Service Co., Ltd. was excluded from the scope of consolidation because of merger with Cedyna Financial Corporation. 5 other companies were excluded from the scope of consolidation because of liquidation and for other reasons. Cedyna Financial Corporation changed the name to SMBC Finance Service Co., Ltd. (2) Unconsolidated subsidiaries Principal company: SBCS Co., Ltd. Unconsolidated subsidiaries are excluded from the scope of consolidation because their total amounts in terms of total assets, ordinary income, net income and retained earnings are immaterial, as such, they do not hinder a rational judgment of the Company's financial position and results of operations when excluded from the scope of consolidation. 2. Application of the equity method (1) Unconsolidated subsidiaries accounted for by the equity method The number of unconsolidated subsidiaries accounted for by the equity method at September 30, 2020 is 5. Principal company: SBCS Co., Ltd. -13- (2) Equity method affiliates The number of equity method affiliates at September 30, 2020 is 112. Principal companies: Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Service Company, Limited Changes in the equity method affiliates in the six months ended September 30, 2020 are as follows: 19 companies became equity method affiliates due to establishment and for other reasons. 3 companies were excluded from the scope of equity method affiliates due to merger and for other reasons. Unconsolidated subsidiaries that are not accounted for by the equity method There are no corresponding companies. Affiliates that are not accounted for by the equity method Principal company: Park Square Capital / SMBC Loan Programme S.à r.l. Affiliates that are not accounted for by the equity method are also excluded from the scope of equity method because their total amounts in terms of net income and retained earnings are immaterial, and as such, they do not hinder a rational judgment of the Company's financial position and results of operations when excluded from the scope of equity method. 3. The interim balance sheet dates of consolidated subsidiaries (1) The interim balance sheet dates of the consolidated subsidiaries at September 30, 2020 are as follows: April 30 2 May 31 1 June 30 88 September 30 84 The subsidiaries with interim balance sheets dated April 30 are consolidated using the financial statements as of July 31. The subsidiaries with interim balance sheets dated May 31 and certain subsidiaries with interim balance sheets dated June 30 are consolidated using the financial statements as of September 30. Other subsidiaries are consolidated using the financial statements as of their respective interim balance sheet dates. Appropriate adjustments were made to material transactions during the periods between their respective interim balance sheet dates and the interim consolidated closing date. -14- 4. Accounting policies Standards for recognition and measurement of trading assets/liabilities and trading income/losses Transactions for trading purposes (seeking gains arising from short-term changes in interest rates, currency exchange rates, or market prices of securities and other market related indices or from variation among markets) are included in "Trading assets" or "Trading liabilities" on the interim consolidated balance sheets on a trade date basis. Profits and losses on trading-purpose transactions are recognized on a trade date basis, and recorded as "Trading income" and "Trading losses" on the interim consolidated statement of income. Securities and monetary claims purchased for trading purposes are stated at the interim period-end market value, and financial derivatives such as swaps, futures and options are stated at amounts that would be settled if the transactions were terminated at the interim consolidated balance sheet date. "Trading income" and "Trading losses" include interest received or paid during the interim period. The valuation differences of securities and monetary claims between the previous fiscal year-end and the interim period-end are also recorded in the above-mentioned accounts. As for the derivatives, assuming that the settlement will be made in cash, the valuation differences between the previous fiscal year-end and the interim period-end are also recorded in the above-mentioned accounts. In terms of the evaluation of specific market risks and credit risks for derivative transactions, the net assets or liabilities after offsetting financial assets and liabilities are established as a basis of fair value calculation for the group of such financial assets and liabilities. Standards for recognition and measurement of securities Debt securities that consolidated subsidiaries have the positive intent and ability to hold to maturity are classified as held-to-maturity securities and are carried at amortized cost (straight-line method) using the moving-average method. Investments in affiliates that are not accounted for by the equity method are carried at cost using the moving-average method. Securities other than trading purpose securities, held-to-maturity securities and investments in affiliates are classified as "other securities" (available-for-sale securities). Other securities are carried at their interim period-end market prices (cost of securities sold is calculated using primarily the moving-average method). Stocks with no market prices are carried at cost using the moving-average method.

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities, net of income taxes, are included in "Net assets" except for the amount reflected on the gains or losses by applying fair value hedge accounting. Securities included in money held in trust are carried in the same method as in (1) and (2) 1) above. Standards for recognition and measurement of derivative transactions Derivative transactions, excluding those classified as trading derivatives, are carried at fair value. In terms of the evaluation of specific market risks and credit risks for derivative transactions, the net assets or liabilities after offsetting financial assets and liabilities are established as a basis of fair value calculation for the group of such financial assets and liabilities. -15- Depreciation Tangible fixed assets (excluding assets for rent and lease assets) Buildings owned by the Company and SMBC are depreciated using the straight-line method. Others are depreciated using the declining- balance method. The depreciation expense for the interim period is calculated by proportionally allocating the estimated annual expense to the interim period. The estimated useful lives of major items are as follows: Buildings: 7 to 50 years Others: 2 to 20 years Other consolidated subsidiaries depreciate tangible fixed assets primarily using the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives of the respective assets. 2) Intangible fixed assets Intangible fixed assets are depreciated using the straight-line method. Capitalized software for internal use owned by the Company and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries is depreciated over its estimated useful life (5-10 years). 3) Assets for rent Assets for rent are depreciated using the straight-line method, assuming that lease terms are, in principle, their depreciation period and the salvage values are estimated disposal values when the lease period expires. 4) Lease assets Lease assets with respect to non-transfer ownership finance leases, which are recorded in "Tangible fixed assets," are depreciated using the straight-line method, assuming that lease terms are their expected lifetime and salvage values are zero. Reserve for possible loan losses The reserve for possible loan losses of major consolidated subsidiaries is provided as detailed below in accordance with the internal standards for write-offs and provisions. For claims on borrowers that have entered into bankruptcy, special liquidation proceedings or similar legal proceedings ("Bankrupt borrowers") or borrowers that are not legally or formally insolvent but are regarded as substantially in the same situation ("Effectively bankrupt borrowers"), a reserve is provided based on the amount of claims, after the write-off stated below, net of the expected amount of recoveries from collateral and guarantees. For claims on borrowers that are not currently bankrupt but are perceived to have a high risk of falling into bankruptcy ("Potentially bankrupt borrowers"), a reserve is provided in the amount deemed necessary based on an overall solvency assessment of the claims, net of the expected amount of recoveries from collateral and guarantees. Discounted Cash Flows ("DCF") method is used for claims on borrowers whose cash flows from collection of principals and interest can be rationally estimated and SMBC, which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, applies it to claims on large potentially bankrupt borrowers and claims on large borrowers requiring close monitoring that have been classified as "Past due loans (3 months or more)" or "Restructured loans," whose total loans from SMBC exceed a certain amount. SMBC establishes a reserve for possible loan losses using the DCF method for such claims in the amount of the difference between the present value of principal and interest (calculated using the rationally estimated cash flows discounted at the initial contractual interest rate) and the book value. For other claims, a reserve is primarily provided by setting the potential losses in the next one year or three years. The potential losses are calculated by determining the loss ratio based on the historical loan-loss ratio derived from actual loan losses or bankruptcies in the past one year or three years, or average (of a certain period) probability of bankruptcies, and by making necessary adjustments including future estimations. -16- In addition, in light of the latest economic situation and risk factors, for potential losses for specific portfolios that are based on the future prospects with high probability, but cannot be reflected in actual loan losses in the past and in any individual borrower's classification, a reserve is provided in the amount deemed necessary based on an overall assessment. For claims originated in specific overseas countries, an additional reserve is provided in the amount deemed necessary based on the assessment of political and economic conditions. Branches and credit supervision departments assess all claims in accordance with the internal rules for self-assessment of assets, and the Credit Review Department, independent from these operating sections, audits their assessment. The reserve for possible loan losses of other consolidated subsidiaries for general claims is provided in the amount deemed necessary based on the historical loan-loss ratios, and for doubtful claims in the amount deemed uncollectible based on assessment of each claim. For collateralized or guaranteed claims on bankrupt borrowers and effectively bankrupt borrowers, the amount exceeding the estimated value of collateral and guarantees is deemed to be uncollectible and written off against the total outstanding amount of the claims. The amounts of write-off were ¥166,936 million and ¥142,834 million at September 30 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Reserve for employee bonuses The reserve for employee bonuses is provided for payment of bonuses to employees, in the amount of estimated bonuses, which are attributable to the interim period. Reserve for executive retirement benefits The reserve for executive retirement benefits is provided for payment of retirement benefits to executives, in the amount of deemed accrued at the interim period-end based on our internal regulations. Reserve for point service program The reserve for point service program is provided for the potential future redemption of points awarded to customers under the "SMBC Point Pack," credit card points programs, and other customer points award programs. The amount is calculated by converting the outstanding points into a monetary amount, and rationally estimating and recognizing the amount that will be redeemed in the future. Reserve for reimbursement of deposits The reserve for reimbursement of deposits which were derecognized as liabilities under certain conditions is provided for the possible losses on the future claims of withdrawal based on the historical reimbursements. (10) Reserve for losses on interest repayment The reserve for losses on interest repayment is provided for the possible losses on future claims of repayment of interest based on historical interest repayment experience. (11) Reserves under the special laws The reserves under the special laws are reserves for contingent liabilities and provided for compensation for losses from securities related transactions or derivative transactions, pursuant to Article 46-5 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. -17- (12) Employee retirement benefits In calculating the projected benefit obligation, mainly the benefit formula basis is used to calculate the expected benefit attributable to the respective interim period. Unrecognized prior service cost is amortized on a straight-line basis, primarily over 9 years within the employees' average remaining service period at incurrence. Unrecognized net actuarial gain (loss) is amortized on a straight-line basis, primarily over 9 years within the employees' average remaining service period, commencing from the next fiscal year of incurrence. (13) Translation of foreign currency assets and liabilities Assets and liabilities of the Company and SMBC, which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, denominated in foreign currencies and accounts of SMBC overseas branches are translated into Japanese yen mainly at the exchange rate prevailing at the interim consolidated balance sheet date, with the exception of stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates translated at rates prevailing at the time of acquisition. Other consolidated subsidiaries' assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated into Japanese yen at the exchange rate prevailing at their respective interim balance sheet dates. Lease transactions Recognition of income on finance leases Interest income is allocated to each period. Recognition of income on operating leases Primarily, lease-related income is recognized on a straight-line basis over the full term of the lease, based on the contractual amount of lease fees per month. Hedge accounting Hedging against interest rate changes As for the hedge accounting method applied to hedging transactions for interest rate risk arising from financial assets and liabilities, SMBC, which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, applies deferred hedge accounting. SMBC applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment for Accounting and Auditing of Application of Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 24, February 13, 2002) to portfolio hedges on groups of large-volume,small-value monetary claims and debts. As for the portfolio hedges to offset market fluctuation, SMBC assesses the effectiveness of such hedges by classifying the hedged items (such as deposits and loans) and the hedging instruments (such as interest rate swaps) by their maturity. As for the portfolio hedges to fix cash flows, SMBC assesses the effectiveness of such hedges by verifying the correlation between the hedged items and the hedging instruments. As for the individual hedges, SMBC also assesses the effectiveness of such individual hedges. -18- 2) Hedging against currency fluctuations SMBC, which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment of Accounting and Auditing Concerning Accounting for Foreign Currency Transactions in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 25, July 29, 2002) to currency swap and foreign exchange swap transactions executed for the purpose of lending or borrowing funds in different currencies. Pursuant to JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 25, SMBC assesses the effectiveness of currency swap and foreign exchange swap transactions executed for the purpose of offsetting the risk of changes in currency exchange rates by verifying that there are foreign-currency monetary claims and debts corresponding to the foreign-currency positions. In order to hedge risk arising from volatility of exchange rates for stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates and other securities (excluding bonds) denominated in foreign currencies, SMBC applies deferred hedge accounting or fair value hedge accounting, on the conditions that the hedged securities are designated in advance and that sufficient on-balance (actual) or off-balance (forward) liability exposure exists to cover the cost of the hedged securities denominated in the same foreign currencies. Hedging against share price fluctuations SMBC, which is a consolidated subsidiary, applies fair value hedge accounting to individual hedges offsetting the price fluctuation of the shares that are classified under other securities, and accordingly evaluates the effectiveness of such individual hedges. 4) Transactions between consolidated subsidiaries As for derivative transactions between consolidated subsidiaries or internal transactions between trading accounts and other accounts (or among internal sections), SMBC manages the interest rate swaps and currency swaps that are designated as hedging instruments in accordance with the non-arbitrary and strict criteria for external transactions stipulated in JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 24 and No. 25. Therefore, SMBC accounts for the gains or losses that arise from interest rate swaps and currency swaps in its earnings or defers them, rather than eliminating them. Certain other consolidated subsidiaries apply the deferred hedge accounting, fair value hedge accounting or the special treatment for interest rate swaps. (16) Amortization of goodwill Goodwill is amortized using the straight-line method over a period in which its benefit is expected to be realized, not to exceed 20 years. Immaterial goodwill is charged or credited to income directly when incurred. (17) Scope of "Cash and cash equivalents" on interim consolidated statements of cash flows For the purposes of presenting the interim consolidated statements of cash flows, "Cash and cash equivalents" are cash on hand, non-interest earning deposits with banks and deposits with the Bank of Japan. (18) Consumption taxes National and local consumption taxes of the Company and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries are accounted for using the tax-excluded method. (19) Adoption of the consolidated corporate-tax system The Company and certain consolidated domestic subsidiaries apply the consolidated corporate-tax system. -19- (Changes in accounting policies) Accounting Standard etc. for Fair Value Measurement (Changes in accounting policies due to application of new or revised accounting standards) The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Statement No.30, July 4, 2019) and "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Guidance No.31, July 4, 2019) from the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020. Due to the application, the measurement of the fair value of stocks with market price (including foreign stocks, hereinafter the same) in other securities is changed from the fair value method based on their average prices during the final month of fiscal year to the fair value method based on their fiscal year-end market prices. Derivative transactions are carried at fair value reflecting one's own credit risks and counterparty's credit risks etc. As for stocks with market price, in accordance with transitional treatment stipulated in Item 19 of "Accounting Standards for Fair Value Measurement" and Item 44-2 of "Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments," (ASBJ Statement No.10, July 4, 2019) the Company has applied new accounting policies since the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020. As for fair value of derivative transactions, in accordance with transitional treatment stipulated in Item 20 of "Accounting Standards for Fair Value Measurement," the cumulative effects are adjusted to "Retained earnings" of the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020, in the case that the new accounting policy is retroactively applied previous to the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020. As a result, "Trading assets" decreased by ¥66,010 million, "Other assets" decreased by ¥29,768 million, "Deferred tax assets" increased by ¥2,306 million, "Trading liabilities" decreased by ¥21,557 million, "Other liabilities" decreased by ¥14,495 million, "Deferred tax liabilities" decreased by ¥15,570 million, "Retained earnings" decreased by ¥41,849 million, and "Net assets per share" decreased by ¥30.56 at the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020. Changes in recognition of installment-sales-related income and installment-sales-related expenses (Changes in accounting policies due to justifiable reasons other than application of new or revised accounting standards) As for recognition of installment-sales-related income and installment-sales-related expenses, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited (Hereinafter, "SMFL"), which conducts leasing business, had been applying a method for which installment-sales-related income and installment-sales-related expenses are recognized on a due-date basis over the full period of the installment sales in accordance with "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standards for Leasing Transactions" (ASBJ Guidance No.16, March 25, 2011). However, from the beginning of the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020, the net amount, which is calculated by deducting installment-sales-related expenses from installment-sales-related income, is recorded as "Interest on deferred payment." The change is made to properly reflect the fund transaction under the financial type installment-sales transactions on the consolidated financial statements due to SMFL became an equity method affiliate and other reasons. These changes in accounting policies are applied retroactively, and therefore the interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the retroactive application. As a result, comparing before and after the retroactive application, "Ordinary income", "Ordinary expenses", and "Other operating expenses" decreased by ¥359,162 million respectively, "Interest income" increased by ¥16,995 million, and "Other operating income" decreased by ¥376,157 million, and there are no effects on "Ordinary profit", "Income before income taxes", "Profit" and "Profit attributable to owners of parent" for the six months ended September 30, 2019. There is also no cumulative effect on "Net assets" at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. -20- (Additional information) The estimates of reserve for possible loan losses related to the increasing impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) The estimates of reserve for possible loan losses related to the increased impact of COVID-19 are reflected in the interim consolidated financial statements using the following method. For potential losses related to individual borrowers due to deterioration in business performance and funding, a reserve for possible loan losses is provided by reviewing, as necessary, the borrower's classification based on the most recent available information. In addition, for potential losses which cannot be reflected in any of individual borrower's classification, a reserve for possible loan losses is provided in the amount deemed necessary based on an overall assessment. The assessment is conducted by specifying the portfolio significantly affected by COVID-19 and estimating impacts such as fluctuations in market indices including crude oil price and change of economic environment due to restraint on economic activities. Transition from the consolidated corporate-tax system to the group tax sharing system Companies are required to shift from the consolidated corporate-tax system to the group tax sharing system from the fiscal year beginning on or after April 1, 2022, in accordance with the "Act for Partial Amendment of the Income Tax Act, etc." (Act No. 8, 2020) enacted on March 31, 2020. However, the Company and certain consolidated domestic subsidiaries, currently adopting the consolidated corporate-tax system, applied the accounting treatment based on the provisions of the Income Tax Act before the amendment for the six months ended September 30, 2020, in accordance with the "Practical Solution on the Treatment of Tax Effect Accounting for the Transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System" (ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force No. 39, March 31, 2020). -21- (Notes to interim consolidated balance sheets) *1 Stocks and investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates Stocks and investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows: Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Stocks ¥ 943,980 ¥ 929,600 Investments 661 640 *2 Unsecured loaned securities for which borrowers have the right to sell or pledge The amount of unsecured loaned securities for which borrowers have the right to sell or pledge at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows: Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Stocks in "Securities" ¥ - ¥ 9,292 As for the unsecured borrowed securities, securities under resale agreements and securities borrowed with cash collateral with rights to sell or pledge without restrictions, those securities pledged, those securities lent and those securities held without being disposed at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows: Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Securities pledged ¥ 11,030,067 ¥ 7,208,200 Securities lent 171,224 190,235 Securities held without being disposed 2,546,017 3,265,751 *3 Bankrupt loans and non-accrual loans Bankrupt loans and non-accrual loans at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows: Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Bankrupt loans ¥ 13,978 ¥ 69,664 Non-accrual loans 378,173 400,202 "Bankrupt loans" are loans, after write-off, to legally bankrupt borrowers as defined in Article 96-1-3 and 96-1-4 of "Order for Enforcement of the Corporation Tax Act" (Cabinet Order No. 97 of 1965) and on which accrued interest income is not recognized as there is substantial doubt about the ultimate collectability of either principal or interest because they are past due for a considerable period of time or for other reasons. "Non-accrual loans" are loans on which accrued interest income is not recognized, excluding "Bankrupt loans" and loans on which interest payments are deferred in order to support the borrowers' recovery from financial difficulties. *4 Past due loans (3 months or more) Past due loans (3 months or more) at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows: Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Past due loans (3 months or more) ¥ 14,400 ¥ 23,676 "Past due loans (3 months or more)" are loans on which the principal or interest payment is past due for 3 months or more, excluding "Bankrupt loans" and "Non-accrual loans." -22- *5 Restructured loans Restructured loans at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows: Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Restructured loans ¥ 221,288 ¥ 246,463 "Restructured loans" are loans on which terms and conditions have been amended in favor of the borrowers (e.g. reduction of the original interest rate, deferral of interest payments, extension of principal repayments or debt forgiveness) in order to support the borrowers' recovery from financial difficulties, excluding "Bankrupt loans," "Non-accrual loans" and "Past due loans (3 months or more)." *6 Risk-monitored loans The total amount of bankrupt loans, non-accrual loans, past due loans (3 months or more) and restructured loans at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows: Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Risk-monitored loans ¥ 627,840 ¥ 740,006 The amounts of loans presented in Notes *3 to *6 above are the amounts before deduction of reserve for possible loan losses. *7 Bills discounted Bills discounted are accounted for as financial transactions in accordance with the "Treatment for Accounting and Auditing of Application of Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 24, February 13, 2002). SMBC and its banking subsidiaries have rights to sell or pledge without restrictions bank acceptance bought, commercial bills discounted, documentary bills and foreign exchanges bought, etc. The total face value at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows: Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Bills discounted ¥ 850,324 ¥ 795,873 *8 Assets pledged as collateral Assets pledged as collateral at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 consisted of the following: March 31, 2020 Millions of yen September 30, 2020 Millions of yen Assets pledged as collateral: Assets pledged as collateral: Cash and due from banks ¥ 78,112 Cash and due from banks ¥ 19,389 Trading assets 834,864 Trading assets 671,202 Securities 10,502,767 Securities 10,723,115 Loans and bills discounted 10,679,243 Loans and bills discounted 11,048,259 Liabilities corresponding to assets pledged as collateral: Liabilities corresponding to assets pledged as collateral: Deposits 21,908 Deposits 21,542 Payables under repurchase agreements 6,670,132 Payables under repurchase agreements 4,714,108 Payables under securities lending transactions 2,334,251 Payables under securities lending transactions 1,187,298 Borrowed money 10,587,419 Borrowed money 13,833,134 Due to trust account 432,135 Due to trust account 563,354 Acceptances and guarantees 103,886 Acceptances and guarantees 100,993 -23- In addition to the assets presented above, the following assets were pledged as collateral for cash settlements, and substitution for margins of futures transactions and certain other purposes at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020: March 31, 2020 Millions of yen September 30, 2020 Millions of yen Cash and due from banks ¥ 12,543 Cash and due from banks ¥ 11,993 Trading assets 1,179,599 Trading assets 1,003,665 Securities 3,570,617 Securities 4,162,561 Loans and bills discounted 10,350 Loans and bills discounted 9,664 Other assets include collateral money deposited for financial instruments, surety deposits, margin of futures markets and other margins. The amounts for such assets were as follows: March 31, 2020 Millions of yen September 30, 2020 Millions of yen Collateral money deposited for financial instruments ¥ 2,240,739 Collateral money deposited for financial instruments ¥ 2,054,812 Surety deposits 87,976 Surety deposits 86,942 Margins of futures markets 101,838 Margins of futures markets 90,846 Other margins 46,569 Other margins 51,757 *9 Commitment line contracts on overdrafts and loans Commitment line contracts on overdrafts and loans are agreements to lend to customers, up to a prescribed amount, as long as there is no violation of any condition established in the contracts. The amounts of unused commitments at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows: Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 The amounts of unused commitments ¥ 61,881,806 ¥ 70,038,394 The amounts of unused commitments whose original contract terms are within 1 year or unconditionally cancelable at any time 44,330,598 50,210,857 Since many of these commitments are expected to expire without being drawn upon, the total amount of unused commitments does not necessarily represent actual future cash flow requirements. Many of these commitments include clauses under which SMBC and other consolidated subsidiaries can reject an application from customers or reduce the contract amounts in the event that economic conditions change, SMBC and other consolidated subsidiaries need to secure claims, or other events occur. In addition, SMBC and other consolidated subsidiaries may request the customers to pledge collateral such as premises and securities at the time of the contracts, and take necessary measures such as monitoring customers' financial positions, revising contracts when such need arises and securing claims after the contracts are made. *10 Land revaluation excess SMBC, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, revalued their own land for business activities in accordance with "Act on Revaluation of Land" (the "Act") (Act No. 34, effective March 31, 1998) and "Act for Partial Revision of Act on Revaluation of Land" (Act No. 19, effective March 31, 2001). The income taxes corresponding to the net unrealized gains are reported in "Liabilities" as "Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation excess," and the Company's share of the net unrealized gains, net of deferred taxes, are reported as "Land revaluation excess" in "Net assets." Certain equity method affiliates also revalued its own land for business activities in accordance with the Act. The Company's share of the net unrealized gains, net of deferred taxes, are reported as "Land revaluation excess" in "Net assets." Date of the revaluation SMBC: March 31, 1998 and March 31, 2002 Certain equity method affiliates: March 31, 1999 and March 31, 2002 Method of revaluation (stipulated in Article 3-3 of the Act) SMBC: Fair values were determined by applying appropriate adjustments for land shape and timing of appraisal to the values stipulated in Article 2-3,2-4 or 2-5 of "Order for Enforcement of Act on Revaluation of Land" (Cabinet Order No. 119 effective March 31, 1998). Certain equity method affiliates: Fair values were determined based on the values stipulated in Articles 2-3 and 2-5 of "Order for Enforcement of Act on Revaluation of Land" (Cabinet Order No. 119 effective March 31, 1998). -24- *11 Accumulated depreciation on tangible fixed assets Accumulated depreciation on tangible fixed assets at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows: Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Accumulated depreciation ¥ 783,544 ¥ 811,509 *12 Subordinated borrowings The balance of subordinated borrowings with the special clause specifying that the repayment order of the borrowing subordinate to other borrowings included in "Borrowed money" at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows: Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Subordinated borrowings ¥ 249,000 ¥ 249,000 *13 Subordinated bonds The balance of subordinated bonds included in "Bonds" at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows: Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Subordinated bonds ¥ 2,216,743 ¥ 2,274,718 *14 Borrowings from trust account in relation to covered bonds issued by trust account The amount of borrowings from trust account in relation to covered bonds issued by trust account included in "Due to trust account" at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows: Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 The amount of borrowings from trust account in relation to covered bonds issued by trust account ¥ 432,135 ¥ 563,354 *15 Guaranteed amount to privately-placed bonds The amount guaranteed by SMBC and its banking subsidiaries to privately-placed bonds (stipulated by Article 2-3 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act) in "Securities" at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were as follows: Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Guaranteed amount to privately-placed bonds ¥ 1,603,941 ¥ 1,559,137 -25- (Notes to interim consolidated statements of income) *1 Other income "Other income" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 included the following: Six months ended September 30, 2019 Millions of yen Six months ended September 30, 2020 Millions of yen Gains on sales of stocks ¥ 90,574 Gains on sales of stocks ¥ 57,370 *2 General and administrative expenses "General and administrative expenses" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 included the following: Six months ended September 30, 2019 Millions of yen Six months ended September 30, 2020 Millions of yen Salaries and related expenses ¥ 306,629 Salaries and related expenses ¥ 310,260 Depreciation 87,940 Depreciation 90,104 *3 Other expenses "Other expenses" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 included the following: Six months ended September 30, 2019 Millions of yen Six months ended September 30, 2020 Write-off of loans ¥ 43,918 Provision for reserve for possible loan losses Provision for reserve for possible loan losses 24,771 Write-off of loans Expenses related to equity derivatives *4 Extraordinary gains "Extraordinary gains" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 were as follows: Six months ended September 30, 2019 Millions of yen Six months ended September 30, 2020 Gains on step acquisition ¥ 21,997 Gains on disposal of fixed assets *5 Extraordinary losses "Extraordinary losses" for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 included the following: Millions of yen 140,724

Six months ended September 30, 2019 Area Tokyo metropolitan area Kinki area Other Six months ended September 30, 2020 Area Tokyo metropolitan area Kinki area Other Millions of yen Impairment Purpose of use Type loss Idle assets (43 items) Land and buildings, etc. ¥ 642 Branches (1 item) Land and buildings, etc. 156 Idle assets (24 items) 269 Branches (1 item) Land and buildings, etc. 0 Idle assets (7 items) 372 Millions of yen Impairment Purpose of use Type loss Branches (4 items) Land and buildings, etc. ¥ 811 Idle assets (30 items) 2,536 Idle assets (12 items) Land and buildings, etc. 582 Idle assets (5 items) Land and buildings, etc. 53 -26- As for land and building, etc., at SMBC, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, a branch, which continuously manages and determines its income and expenses, is the smallest unit of asset group for recognition and measurement of impairment loss. Assets such as corporate headquarters facilities, training facilities, data and system centers, and health and recreational facilities which do not produce cash flows that can be attributed to individual assets are treated as corporate assets. As for idle assets, impairment loss is measured individually. At other consolidated subsidiaries, a branch or other group is the smallest asset grouping unit as well. The carrying amounts of idle assets at SMBC are reduced to their recoverable amounts, and the decreased amounts are included in "Extraordinary losses" as "Losses on impairment of fixed assets," if there are indicators that the invested amounts may not be recoverable. The recoverable amount is calculated using net realizable value which is basically determined by subtracting the expected disposal cost from the appraisal value based on the Real Estate Appraisal Standard. -27- (Notes to interim consolidated statements of changes in net assets) Six months ended September 30, 2019 1. Type and number of shares issued and treasury stock Number of shares At the beginning At the end Shares issued of the period Increase Decrease of the period Notes Common stock 1,399,401,420 272,536 26,502,400 1,373,171,556 1, 2 Total 1,399,401,420 272,536 26,502,400 1,373,171,556 Treasury stock Common stock 3,800,918 26,512,865 26,615,055 3,698,728 3, 4 Total 3,800,918 26,512,865 26,615,055 3,698,728 Notes: 1. The increase of 272,536 shares in the total number of shares issued was due to issuance of new stock as stock-based compensation. The decrease of 26,502,400 shares in the total number of shares issued was due to cancellation of treasury stock. The increase of 26,512,865 shares in the number of treasury common stock comprises the increase of 10,465 shares due to purchases of fractional shares and the increase of 26,502,400 shares due to purchases of treasury stock. The decrease of 26,615,055 shares in the number of treasury common stock comprises the decrease of 112,655 shares due to sales of fractional shares as well as exercise of stock options and the decrease of 26,502,400 shares due to cancellation of treasury stock. 2. Information on stock acquisition rights Number of shares Millions of yen Details of stock Type of At the beginning At the end At the end acquisition rights shares of the period Increase Decrease of the period of the period Notes The Company Stock acquisition rights as stock options - - - - - ¥ 2,214 Consolidated subsidiaries - - 1,851 Total ¥ 4,065 3. Information on dividends (1)ௐௗ௘Dividends paid in the period Date of resolution Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2019 Millions of yen, except per share amount Cash dividends Type of shares Cash dividends per share Record date Effective date Common stock ¥ 132,582 ¥ 95 March 31, 2019 June 28, 2019 (2)ௐௗ௘Dividends to be paid after the period Date of resolution Meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 12, 2019 Millions of yen, except per share amount Cash Source of Cash dividends Type of shares dividends dividends per share Record date Effective date Retained Common stock ¥ 123,252 earnings ¥ 90 September 30, 2019 December 3, 2019 -28- Six months ended September 30, 2020 1. Type and number of shares issued and treasury stock Number of shares At the beginning At the end Shares issued of the period Increase Decrease of the period Notes Common stock 1,373,171,556 868,505 - 1,374,040,061 1 Total 1,373,171,556 868,505 - 1,374,040,061 Treasury stock Common stock 3,645,043 45,986 81,280 3,609,749 2, 3 Total 3,645,043 45,986 81,280 3,609,749 Notes: 1. The increase of 868,505 shares in the total number of shares issued was due to issuance of new stock as stock-based compensation. The increase of 45,986 shares in the number of treasury common stock comprises the increase due to purchases of fractional shares and acquisition of restricted stocks without compensation under the Stock Compensation Plans. The decrease of 81,280 shares in the number of treasury common stock comprises the decrease due to sales of fractional shares as well as exercise of stock options. 2. Information on stock acquisition rights Number of shares Millions of yen Details of stock Type of At the beginning of At the end of At the end of acquisition rights shares the period Increase Decrease the period the period Notes The Company Stock acquisition rights as stock options - - - - - ¥ 1,808 Total ¥ 1,808 3. Information on dividends (1)ௐௗ௘Dividends paid in the period Date of resolution Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2020 Millions of yen, except per share amount Cash dividends Type of shares Cash dividends per share Record date Effective date Common stock ¥ 136,952 ¥ 100 March 31, 2020 June 29, 2020 (2)ௐௗ௘Dividends to be paid after the period Millions of yen, except per share amount Cash Source of Cash dividends Date of resolution Type of shares dividends dividends per share Record date Effective date Meeting of the Board of Directors Retained held on November 13, 2020 Common stock ¥ 130,190 earnings ¥ 95 September 30, 2020 December 3, 2020 -29- (Notes to interim consolidated statements of cash flows) *1 The reconciliation of balance of "Cash and cash equivalents" at the end of the period and the amounts listed on the interim consolidated financial statements Millions of yen Six months ended September 30 2019 2020 Cash and due from banks ¥ 57,733,385 ¥ 68,474,446 Interest earning deposits with banks (excluding the deposit with the Bank of Japan) (4,563,140) (5,134,114) Cash and cash equivalents ¥ 53,170,244 ¥ 63,340,332 (Notes to lease transactions) 1. Finance leases Lessee side Lease assets Tangible fixed assets Tangible fixed assets mainly consisted of branches and equipment. Intangible fixed assets Intangible fixed assets are software. Depreciation method of lease assets Depreciation method of lease assets is reported in "(Significant accounting policies for preparing interim consolidated financial statements) 4. Accounting policies (4) Depreciation." Lessor side Breakdown of lease investment assets Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Lease receivables ¥ 258,052 ¥ 261,362 Residual value 47,285 53,757 Unearned interest income (85,604) (89,073) Total ¥ 219,733 ¥ 226,046 The scheduled collections of lease payments receivable related to lease investment assets are as follows: Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Within 1 year ¥ 26,938 ¥ 28,686 More than 1 year to 2 years 26,318 29,918 More than 2 years to 3 years 23,880 18,709 More than 3 years to 4 years 16,453 12,578 More than 4 years to 5 years 13,612 13,727 More than 5 years 150,848 157,741 Total ¥ 258,052 ¥ 261,362 -30- 2. Operating leases Lessee side Future minimum lease payments on operating leases which were not cancelable were as follows: Due within 1 year Due after 1 year Total Lessor side Future minimum lease payments on operating leases which were not cancelable were as follows: Due within 1 year Due after 1 year Total -31- Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 ¥ 42,384 ¥ 41,185 247,206 235,631 ¥ 289,591 ¥ 276,817 Millions of yen March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 ¥ 31,498 ¥ 29,113 72,655 63,780 ¥ 104,154 ¥ 92,894 (Notes to financial instruments) Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments and breakdown by input level The amounts on the interim consolidated balance sheet (the amounts on the consolidated balance sheet) and the fair value of financial instruments as well as the difference between them are as follows. The amounts shown in the following tables do not include stocks with no market price, etc., and investments in partnerships (refer to Note 3). The fair values of financial instruments are classified into the following three levels depending on the observability and significance of the input used in the fair value measurement. Level 1: Fair value determined based on the (unadjusted) quoted price in an active market for the same asset or liability Level 2: Fair value determined based on directly or indirectly observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs Level 3: Fair value determined based on significant unobservable inputs If multiple inputs with a significant impact are used for the fair value measurement of a financial instrument, the financial instrument is classified to the lowest priority level of fair value measurement in which each input belongs. Financial assets and liabilities at fair value on the interim consolidated balance sheets (consolidated balance sheet) Millions of yen Consolidated balance March 31, 2020 sheet amount Monetary claims bought ¥ 718,948 Trading assets Securities classified as trading purposes *1 2,687,362 Money held in trust 353 Securities Other securities *1 24,838,288 Total assets ¥ 28,244,952 Trading liabilities Trading securities sold for short sales *1 ¥ 1,927,964 Total liabilities ¥ 1,927,964 Derivative transactions *2, 3 Interest rate derivatives ¥ 826,249 Currency derivatives (27,773) Equity derivatives (301) Bond derivatives 9,174 Commodity derivatives 2,181 Credit derivative transactions 2,856 Total derivative transactions ¥ 812,386 *1 The amount of investment trusts for which transitional measures are applied in accordance with Paragraph 26 of ASBJ Guidance No.31, "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (hereinafter, "Guidance for Application of Fair Value Measurement") are not included in the table above. The amount of such investment trusts on the consolidated balance sheet includes financial assets of ¥711,938 million and financial liabilities of ¥84,511 million. *2 The amounts collectively represent the derivative transactions which are recorded on "Trading assets," "Trading liabilities," "Other assets" and "Other liabilities." Debts and credits arising from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis, with a net debt presented in square brackets. *3 As for derivative transactions applying hedge accounting, ¥294,816 million is recorded on the consolidated balance sheet. -32- Millions of yen Interim consolidated balance sheet amount September 30, 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Monetary claims bought ¥ - ¥ 891,508 ¥ 452,234 ¥ 1,343,743 Trading assets Securities classified as trading purposes *1 2,033,994 417,993 472 2,452,460 Money held in trust - 333 - 333 Securities Other securities *1 18,462,991 8,687,202 47,727 27,197,921 Total assets ¥ 20,496,985 ¥ 9,997,038 ¥ 500,434 ¥ 30,994,458 Trading liabilities Trading securities sold for short sales *1 ¥ 1,599,166 ¥ 92,446 ¥ - ¥ 1,691,612 Total liabilities ¥ 1,599,166 ¥ 92,446 ¥ - ¥ 1,691,612 Derivative transactions *2, 3 Interest rate derivatives ¥ 23,483 ¥ 784,086 ¥ 581 ¥ 808,150 Currency derivatives 118 (12,880) 2,019 (10,742) Equity derivatives (18,590) 1,926 14,581 (2,082) Bond derivatives (116) 45 9 (61) Commodity derivatives (184) 1,928 - 1,744 Credit derivative transactions - (3,129) 865 (2,264) Total derivative transactions ¥ 4,710 ¥ 771,976 ¥ 18,057 ¥ 794,744 *1 The amount of investment trusts for which transitional measures are applied in accordance with Paragraph 26 of the Guidance for Application of Fair Value Measurement are not included in the table above. The amount of such investment trusts on the interim consolidated balance sheet includes financial assets of ¥676,309 million and financial liabilities of ¥14,747 million. *2 The amounts collectively represent the derivative transactions which are recorded in "Trading assets," "Trading liabilities," "Other assets" and "Other liabilities." Debts and credits arising from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis, with a net debt presented in square brackets. *3 As for derivative transactions applying hedge accounting, ¥474,705 million is recorded on the interim consolidated balance sheet. -33- Financial assets and liabilities which are not stated at fair value on the interim consolidated balance sheet (consolidated balance sheet) Cash and due from banks, Call loans and bills bought, Receivables under resale agreements, Receivables under securities borrowing transactions, Foreign exchanges, Call money and bills sold, Payable under repurchase agreements, Payable under securities lending transactions, Commercial papers, and Short-term bonds payable are not included in the following tables since they are mostly short-term, and their fair values approximate their carrying amounts. Millions of yen Consolidated balance Net unrealized March 31, 2020 sheet amount Fair value gains (losses) Monetary claims bought * ¥ 3,837,831 ¥ 3,869,321 ¥ 31,490 Securities Bonds classified as held-to-maturity 282,379 282,519 140 Loans and bills discounted 82,517,609 Reserve for possible loan losses * (301,752) 82,215,856 84,118,833 1,902,976 Lease receivables and investment assets * 219,548 218,858 (690) Total assets ¥ 86,555,615 ¥ 88,489,532 ¥ 1,933,917 Deposits ¥ 127,042,217 ¥ 127,049,743 ¥ 7,526 Negotiable certificates of deposit 10,180,435 10,187,496 7,060 Borrowed money 15,210,894 15,254,734 43,839 Bonds 9,235,639 9,360,807 125,167 Due to trust account 1,811,355 1,824,319 12,964 Total liabilities ¥ 163,480,542 ¥ 163,677,101 ¥ 196,558 The amounts do not include general reserve for possible loan losses and specific reserve for possible loan losses. The reserve for possible loan losses on "Monetary claims bought" and "Lease receivables and investment assets" are deducted directly from consolidated balance sheet amount since they are immaterial. -34- Millions of yen Fair Value Interim consolidated Net unrealized September 30, 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total balance sheet amount gains (losses) Monetary claims bought * ¥ - ¥ - ¥ 2,784,723 ¥ 2,784,723 ¥ 2,750,824 ¥ 34,899 Securities Bonds classified as held-to-maturity 22,287 - - 22,287 22,300 (12) Loans and bills discounted 84,516,005 Reserve for possible loan losses * (391,036) - - 86,114,210 86,114,210 84,124,968 1,989,241 Lease receivables and investment assets * - - 227,423 227,423 225,351 2,071 Total assets ¥ 22,287 ¥ - ¥ 89,126,357 ¥ 89,148,644 ¥ 87,123,444 ¥ 2,025,200 Deposits ¥ - ¥ 137,914,883 ¥ - ¥137,914,883 ¥ 137,912,817 ¥ 2,066 Negotiable certificates of deposit - 10,248,583 - 10,248,583 10,237,691 10,891 Borrowed money - 16,074,320 - 16,074,320 16,011,392 62,928 Bonds - 8,797,784 825,623 9,623,417 9,204,155 419,262 Due to trust account - 1,983,572 - 1,983,572 1,967,293 16,278 Total liabilities ¥ - ¥ 175,019,145 ¥ 825,632 ¥ 175,844,778 ¥ 175,333,349 ¥ 511,428 The amounts do not include general reserve for possible loan losses and specific reserve for possible loan losses. The reserve for possible loan losses on "Monetary claims bought" and "Lease receivables and investment assets" are deducted directly from interim consolidated balance sheet amount since they are immaterial. -35- (Note 1) Description of the valuation techniques and inputs used to measure fair value Assets Monetary claims bought The fair values of subordinated trust beneficiary interests related to securitized housing loans among monetary claims bought, are determined by estimating future cash flows using the probability of default, loss given default and prepayment rate, and assessing the value by deducting the value of senior beneficial interests, etc. from the value of underlying housing loans. The fair values of other transactions are, in principle, based on methods similar to the methods applied to Loans and bills discounted. These transactions are mainly classified into Level 3. Trading assets The fair values of bonds and other securities held for trading purposes are, in principle, based on their market prices at the end of the period. The fair values of such bonds and other securities are mainly classified into Level 1 depending on the level of market activity. When fair value is determined based on either the prices quoted by the financial institutions, or future cash flows discounted using observable inputs such as interests, spreads, and others, they are classified into Level 2. Money held in trust The fair values of money held in trust are, in principle, fair values of securities held in trust calculated by the same method for securities that the Company owns. They are classified into Level 2. Securities In principle, the fair values of stocks (including foreign stocks) are based on the market price as of the end of the period. They are mainly classified into Level 1 depending on the level of market activity. The fair values of securities with market prices other than stocks are based on the market price as of the end of the period. Japanese Government bonds are classified into Level 1 and other securities are classified into Level 2. The fair values of privately-placed bonds with no market prices are based on the present value of estimated future cash flows, taking into account the borrower's probability of default, loss given default, etc. Those present values are discounted by a rate comprising a risk free interest rate and an adjustment. However, the fair values of bonds, such as privately-placed bonds issued by bankrupt borrowers, effectively bankrupt borrowers and potentially bankrupt borrowers are based on the bond's book value after the deduction of the expected amount of a loss on the bond computed by using the same method applied to the estimation of a loan loss. These transactions are classified into Level 2. Loans and bills discounted, and Lease receivables and investment assets Of these transactions, considering the characteristics of these transaction, the fair values of overdrafts with no specified repayment dates are their book values as they are considered to approximate their fair values. For short-term transactions, the fair values are also their book values as they are considered to approximate their fair values. The fair values of long-term transactions are, in principle, based on the present value of estimated future cash flows taking into account the borrower's probability of default, loss given default, etc. Those present values are discounted by a rate comprising a risk free interest rate and an adjustment. At certain consolidated subsidiaries of the Company, the fair values are calculated based on the present values of estimated future cash flows, which is computed based on the contractual interest rate. Those present values are discounted by a rate comprising a risk-free rate and a credit risk premium. Regarding claims on bankrupt borrowers, effectively bankrupt borrowers and potentially bankrupt borrowers, expected losses on such claims are calculated based on either the expected recoverable amount from disposal of collateral or guarantees, or the present value of expected future cash flows. Since the claims' interim consolidated balance sheet amounts (consolidated balance sheet amounts) minus the expected amount of loan losses approximate their fair values, such amounts are considered to be their fair values. These transactions are classified into Level 3. -36- Liabilities Trading liabilities The fair values of bonds sold for short sales and other securities for trading purposes are, in principle, based on their market prices as of the end of the period. They are mainly classified into Level 1. Deposits, Negotiable certificates of deposit, and Due to trust account Out of these transactions, the fair values of demand deposits and deposits without maturity are their book values. The fair values of transactions with a short-term remaining maturity are also based on their book values, as their book values are regarded to approximate their fair values. The fair values of transactions with a long-term remaining maturity are, in principle, based on the present value of estimated future cash flows discounted by the interest rate assuming that the same type of deposit is newly accepted until the end of the remaining maturity. The fair values of borrowings from the trust account related to covered bond issued by the trust account are based on the amount calculated in accordance with the price quoted by industry associations, etc. These transactions are classified into Level 2. Borrowed money and Bonds The fair values of short-term transactions are based on their book values, as their book values are considered to approximate their fair values. For long-term transactions, their fair values are based on the present value of estimated future cash flows calculated using the refinancing rate applied to the same type of instruments for the remaining maturity. For transactions with the price quoted by industry associations, etc., fair value is based on the amount calculated by using the published price data, yield data, etc. These transactions are mainly classified into Level 2. Derivative transactions The fair values of listed derivatives are based on their closing prices. The fair values of over-the-counter derivative transactions are based on the present value of the future cash flows, option valuation models, etc., using inputs such as interest rate, foreign exchange rate, stock, commodity price, etc. Over-the-counter derivative transactions takes into account the counterparty and the Company's credit risks, and the liquidity risks of the unsecured lending funds. Listed derivative transactions are mainly classified into level 1. Over-the-counter derivative transactions are classified into Level 2 if observable inputs are available or impact of unobservable inputs to the fair values is not significant. If impact of unobservable inputs to the fair values is significant, they are classified into Level 3. -37- (Note 2) Quantitative information about financial assets and liabilities measured and stated on the interim consolidated balance sheet (consolidated balance sheet) at fair value and classified in Level 3 1) Quantitative information on significant unobservable inputs Significant unobservable Valuation technique inputs Range Monetary claims bought Discounted cash flow Probability of default 0.1% - 100.0% Loss given default 0.0% - 52.7% Prepayment rate 2.0% - 7.5% Trading assets: Securities classified as trading purposes Option model Correlation between interest rates 28.5% Correlation between interest rate and foreign exchange rate 16.5% - 49.7% Equity volatility 31.6% - 97.4% Securities: Other securities Discounted cash flow Probability of default 8.0% - 100.0% Loss given default 0.0% - 78.7% Derivative transactions: Interest rate derivatives Option model Correlation between interest rates 14.9% - 97.9% Correlation between interest rate and foreign exchange rate 60.7% Currency derivatives Option model Correlation between interest rates 27.0% - 97.9% Correlation between interest rate and foreign exchange rate 16.5% - 49.7% Foreign exchange rate volatility 9.1% - 14.1% Equity derivatives Option model Correlation between equities 30.9% - 92.7% Correlation between foreign exchange rate and equity (30.4)% - (11.8)% Equity volatility 17.1% - 65.5% Bond derivatives Option model Bond option volatility 1.4% - 1.6% Credit derivatives Credit default model Correlation between foreign exchange rate and CDS* spread 15.0% - 90.0% Credit Default Swap -38- 2) Reconciliation between the beginning and ending balance, and net unrealized gains (losses) recognized in the earnings of the period Millions of yen Monetary Derivative transactions claims Trading Interest Credit bought assets Securities rate Currency Equity Bond derivative Total Beginning balance ¥451,033 ¥ 152 ¥ 33,251 ¥ 4,280 ¥ 1,721 ¥ 32,865 ¥ - ¥ 2,240 ¥525,544 Earnings of the period - 1,355 (1,210) (3,728) 235 (18,629) (0) (1,375) (23,353) Other comprehensive income 1,756 - (1,055) - - - - - 700 Purchase 7,177 114 94 185 - 2,068 9 - 9,650 Sale - (1,155) (3,592) (155) - (1,723) - - (6,627) Settlement (7,732) - (7,211) - - - - - (14,943) Transfer to Level 3 *1 - 6 27,555 - - - - - 27,562 Transfer from Level 3 *2 - - (105) - 62 - - - (42) Ending balance 452,234 472 47,727 581 2,019 14,581 9 865 518,491 Net unrealized gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities held at interim consolidated balance sheet date among the amount recognized in the earnings of the period: - 337 (1,481) (146) 316 (4,758) (0) (1,315) (7,047) *1 Transfer from Level 2 to Level 3 due to an increase in the impact on the fair value of unobservable inputs for privately-placed bonds etc. The transfer was made at the beginning of the six months ended September 30, 2020. *2 Transfer from Level 3 to Level 2 due to a decrease in the impact on the fair value of unobservable inputs for privately-placed bonds etc. The transfer was made at the beginning of the six months ended September 30, 2020. 3) Description of the fair value valuation process At the Company, the middle division establishes policies and procedures for the calculation of fair value, and the front division develops valuation models in accordance with such policies and procedures. The middle division verifies the reasonableness of the fair value valuation models, the inputs used, and the appropriateness of the fair value classification. Observable data is utilized as much as possible for the valuation model. If quoted prices obtained from third parties are used, those values are verified by comparison with results recalculated by the Company using the inputs for the valuation. -39- Description of the sensitivity of the fair value to changes in significant unobservable inputs Probability of default Probability of default represents the likelihood that the default will occur, and is calculated based on actual defaults in the past. A significant increase (decrease) in the default rate would result in a significant decrease (increase) in a fair value. Loss given default Loss given default is the proportion of estimated losses in the event that default occurs to the total balance of bonds or loans and bills discounted, and is calculated based on actual defaults in the past. A significant increase (decrease) in loss given default would result in a significant decrease (increase) in a fair value. Prepayment rate Prepayment rate is the proportion of principals of estimated prepayment in each period. In general, a significant change in prepayment rate would result in a significant decrease (increase) in a fair value according to the contractual terms and conditions of the financial instruments. Volatility Volatility is an indicator that represents the estimation of severity of change over a certain period in values of inputs and market prices. Volatility is estimated based on actual results in the past, information derived from third parties and other analysis approach. Volatility is mainly used in valuation of derivatives that refer to potential changes of interest rate, foreign exchange rate, stock price, etc. A significant increase (decrease) in volatility would generally result in a significant increase (decrease) in a fair value. Correlation Correlation is an indicator of the relation of variables such as interest rate, foreign exchange rate, Credit Default Swap (CDS) spread and stock price. Correlation is estimated based on actual results in the past, and is mainly used in valuation technique of complex derivatives, etc. A significant change in correlation would generally result in a significant increase or decrease in a fair value according to the contractual terms and conditions of the financial instrument. (Note 3) Interim Consolidated balance sheet amounts (Consolidated balance sheet amounts) of stocks with no market prices, etc. and investments in partnership, etc. are as follows. In accordance with Paragraph 5 of ASBJ Guidance No.19, "Implementation Guidance on Disclosures about Fair Value of Financial Instruments," these amounts are not included in "Trading assets" and "Securities" stated on the tables disclosed in "Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments and breakdown by input level: Millions of yen Stocks with no market prices, etc.*1, 2 Investments in partnership, etc.*2 Total March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 ¥ 174,347 ¥ 176,475 242,674 253,273 ¥ 417,022 ¥ 429,749 *1 Unlisted stocks are included in stocks with no market prices, etc. *2 Stocks with no market prices and investments in partnership totaling ¥22,903 million and ¥12,169 million were written-off in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and in the six months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. -40- (Notes to securities) The amounts shown in the following tables include negotiable certificates of deposit classified as "Cash and due from banks," and beneficiary claims on loan trust classified as "Monetary claims bought," in addition to "Securities" stated in the interim consolidated balance sheet (consolidated balance sheet). 1. Bonds classified as held-to-maturity Millions of yen Consolidated balance Net unrealized March 31, 2020 sheet amount Fair value gains (losses) Bonds with unrealized gains: Japanese government bonds ¥ 260,079 ¥ 260,286 ¥ 206 Japanese local government bonds 2,000 2,001 1 Japanese corporate bonds - - - Other - - - Subtotal 262,079 262,287 208 Bonds with unrealized losses: Japanese government bonds - - - Japanese local government bonds 20,300 20,232 (67) Japanese corporate bonds - - - Other - - - Subtotal 20,300 20,232 (67) Total ¥ 282,379 ¥ 282,519 ¥ 140 Millions of yen Interim consolidated Net unrealized September 30, 2020 balance sheet amount Fair value gains (losses) Bonds with unrealized gains: Japanese government bonds ¥ - ¥ - ¥ - Japanese local government bonds 6,000 6,015 15 Japanese corporate bonds - - - Other - - - Subtotal 6,000 6,015 15 Bonds with unrealized losses: Japanese government bonds - - - Japanese local government bonds 16,300 16,272 (27) Japanese corporate bonds - - - Other - - - Subtotal 16,300 16,272 (27) Total ¥ 22,300 ¥ 22,287 ¥ (12) -41- 2. Other securities Millions of yen Consolidated Net unrealized March 31, 2020 balance sheet amount Acquisition cost gains (losses) Other securities with unrealized gains: Stocks ¥ 2,372,608 ¥ 1,038,349 ¥ 1,334,258 Bonds 5,197,614 5,159,687 37,927 Japanese government bonds 2,871,225 2,865,395 5,829 Japanese local government bonds 76,337 75,981 356 Japanese corporate bonds 2,250,052 2,218,310 31,741 Other 10,655,671 9,934,324 721,347 Subtotal 18,225,894 16,132,361 2,093,533 Other securities with unrealized losses: Stocks 222,431 287,126 (64,694) Bonds 4,869,781 4,886,191 (16,410) Japanese government bonds 4,216,709 4,229,667 (12,957) Japanese local government bonds 164,044 164,575 (530) Japanese corporate bonds 489,027 491,949 (2,921) Other 2,914,076 3,034,175 (120,098) Subtotal 8,006,289 8,207,493 (201,204) Total ¥ 26,232,183 ¥ 24,339,854 ¥ 1,892,329 Notes: 1. Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities shown above include losses of ¥26,403 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 that are recognized in the earnings by applying fair value hedge accounting. 2. Consolidated balance sheet amounts of other securities whose fair values are extremely difficult to determine are as follows: March 31, 2020 Millions of yen Stocks ¥ 141,767 Other 275,254 Total ¥ 417,022 These amounts are not included in "2. Other securities" since there are no market prices and it is extremely difficult to determine their fair values. -42- Millions of yen Interim consolidated Net unrealized September 30, 2020 balance sheet amount Acquisition cost gains (losses) Other securities with unrealized gains: Stocks ¥ 2,824,930 ¥ 1,020,598 ¥ 1,804,331 Bonds 8,517,567 8,480,408 37,159 Japanese government bonds 6,130,621 6,125,461 5,159 Japanese local government bonds 260,492 259,689 803 Japanese corporate bonds 2,126,454 2,095,258 31,196 Other 9,058,941 8,363,813 695,127 Subtotal 20,401,439 17,864,820 2,536,618 Other securities with unrealized losses: Stocks 211,208 273,530 (62,322) Bonds 4,930,330 4,943,866 (13,535) Japanese government bonds 4,158,698 4,168,542 (9,844) Japanese local government bonds 253,461 253,824 (362) Japanese corporate bonds 518,170 521,499 (3,328) Other 3,090,590 3,125,919 (35,328) Subtotal 8,232,129 8,343,315 (111,186) Total ¥ 28,633,569 ¥ 26,208,136 ¥ 2,425,432 Notes: 1. Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities shown above include losses of ¥8,495 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020 recognized in the earnings by applying fair value hedge accounting. 2. Interim consolidated balance sheet amounts of other securities not measured at fair values are as follows: September 30, 2020 Millions of yen Stocks ¥ 146,074 Other 283,674 Total ¥ 429,749 These amounts are not included in "2. Other securities" since there are no market prices and their interim consolidated balance sheet amounts are not measured at fair values. 3. Write-down of securities Bonds classified as held-to-maturity and other securities (excluding other securities whose interim consolidated balance sheet amounts are not measured at fair value) are considered as impaired if the fair value decreases materially below the acquisition cost and such decline is not considered as recoverable. The fair value is recognized as interim consolidated balance sheet amount (consolidated balance sheet) and the amount of write-down is accounted for as valuation loss for the period. Valuation losses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and for the six months ended September 30, 2020 were ¥23,000 million and ¥8,002 million, respectively. The rule for determining "material decline" is as follows and is based on the classification of issuers under the rules of self-assessment of assets. Bankrupt/Effectively bankrupt/Potentially bankrupt issuers: Fair value is lower than acquisition cost. Issuers requiring caution: Fair value is 30% or lower than acquisition cost. Normal issuers: Fair value is 50% or lower than acquisition cost. Bankrupt issuers: Issuers that are legally bankrupt or formally declared bankrupt. Effectively bankrupt issuers: Issuers that are not legally bankrupt but regarded as substantially bankrupt. Potentially bankrupt issuers: Issuers that are not bankrupt now, but are perceived to have a high risk of falling into bankruptcy. Issuers requiring caution: Issuers that are identified for close monitoring. Normal issuers: Issuers other than the above 4 categories of issuers. -43- (Notes to money held in trust) 1. Money held in trust classified as held-to-maturity Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 There are no corresponding transactions. Six months ended September 30, 2020 There are no corresponding transactions. 2. Other money held in trust (other than trading purpose and held to maturity) March 31, 2020 Other money held in trust September 30, 2020 Other money held in trust -44- Millions of yen Consolidated balance Net unrealized sheet amount Acquisition cost gains (losses) ¥ 353 ¥ 353 - Millions of yen Interim consolidated Net unrealized balance sheet amount Acquisition cost gains (losses) ¥ 333 ¥ 333 - (Notes to net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities and other money held in trust) The breakdown of "Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities" reported on the interim consolidated balance sheet (consolidated balance sheet) is as shown below: March 31, 2020 Millions of yen Net unrealized gains (losses) ¥ 1,918,660 Other securities 1,918,660 Other money held in trust - (-) Deferred tax liabilities 453,080 Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities (before following adjustments) 1,465,580 (-)Non-controlling interests 103,969 (+) The Company's interest in net unrealized gains (losses) on valuation of other securities held by equity method affiliates 9,795 Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities ¥ 1,371,407 Notes: 1. Net unrealized losses of ¥26,403 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 recognized in the fiscal year's earnings by applying fair value hedge accounting are deducted from net unrealized gains on other securities. Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities include foreign currency translation adjustments on foreign currency denominated securities whose fair value is extremely difficult to determine. Non-controlling interests include equity acquired from non-controlling stockholders. September 30, 2020 Millions of yen Net unrealized gains (losses) ¥ 2,433,851 Other securities 2,433,851 Other money held in trust - (-) Deferred tax liabilities 610,047 Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities (before following adjustments) 1,823,804 (-)Non-controlling interests 103,598 (+) The Company's interest in net unrealized gains (losses) on valuation of other securities held by equity method affiliates 9,767 Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities ¥ 1,729,972 Notes: 1. Net unrealized losses of ¥8,495 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020 recognized in the period's earnings by applying fair value hedge accounting are deducted from net unrealized gains on other securities. Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities include foreign currency translation adjustments on foreign currency denominated securities whose fair value is not recognized as consolidated balance sheet amount. Non-controlling interests include equity acquired from non-controlling stockholders. -45- (Notes to derivative transactions) 1. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is not applied The following tables set forth the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the notional amount, fair value, valuation gains (losses) and fair value calculation methodologies by type of derivative with respect to derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is not applied at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Contract amount does not indicate the market risk relating to derivative transactions. Interest rate derivatives Millions of yen Contract amount Valuation March 31, 2020 Total Over 1 year Fair value gains (losses) Listed Interest rate futures: Sold ¥ 21,076,337 ¥ 4,765,699 ¥ (27,290) ¥ (27,290) Bought 14,737,369 2,199,856 27,550 27,550 Interest rate options: Sold 6,750,245 4,521,273 (11,465) (11,465) Bought 158,524,331 67,831,291 48,263 48,263 Over-the-counter Forward rate agreements: Sold 62,823,188 4,805,635 132,247 132,247 Bought 61,810,031 3,914,222 (132,242) (132,242) Interest rate swaps: 466,801,624 363,010,583 571,893 571,893 Receivable fixed rate/payable floating rate 204,935,762 162,453,955 9,871,580 9,871,580 Receivable floating rate/payable fixed rate 199,732,233 157,519,483 (9,312,725) (9,312,725) Receivable floating rate/payable floating rate 62,049,122 42,972,238 4,408 4,408 Interest rate swaptions: Sold 7,216,094 3,744,854 5,054 5,054 Bought 6,612,746 3,503,884 (22,405) (22,405) Caps: Sold 58,316,271 35,057,852 (27,575) (27,575) Bought 13,991,264 9,813,927 689 689 Floors: Sold 3,427,268 3,271,036 (34,570) (34,570) Bought 2,001,857 1,816,324 21,728 21,728 Other: Sold 1,723,114 1,045,482 (2,327) (2,327) Bought 6,906,532 4,948,922 74,235 74,235 Total / / ¥ 623,785 ¥ 623,785 Notes: 1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income. 2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models. -46- Millions of yen Contract amount Valuation September 30, 2020 Total Over 1 year Fair value gains (losses) Listed Interest rate futures: Sold ¥ 17,417,603 ¥ 5,747,818 ¥ (19,164) ¥ (19,164) Bought 7,525,219 557,983 19,184 19,184 Interest rate options: Sold 6,167,502 2,910,854 (6,725) (6,725) Bought 143,583,535 56,438,503 30,007 30,007 Over-the-counter Forward rate agreements: Sold 70,905,000 1,203,153 62,937 62,937 Bought 70,258,949 1,161,781 (62,963) (62,963) Interest rate swaps: 449,177,732 349,893,601 461,928 461,928 Receivable fixed rate/payable floating rate 198,328,251 155,692,515 9,274,112 9,274,112 Receivable floating rate/payable fixed rate 193,325,446 151,210,979 (8,828,801) (8,828,801) Receivable floating rate/payable floating rate 57,429,220 42,921,492 5,032 5,032 Interest rate swaptions: Sold 5,477,855 3,811,681 30,037 30,037 Bought 4,824,053 3,359,133 (27,402) (27,402) Caps: Sold 55,696,913 32,193,580 (24,843) (24,843) Bought 13,027,179 10,320,708 (103) (103) Floors: Sold 3,714,588 3,477,129 (29,436) (29,436) Bought 1,985,122 1,815,205 23,386 23,386 Other: Sold 1,565,380 1,119,609 (3,253) (3,253) Bought 6,443,395 4,367,857 67,074 67,074 Total / / ¥ 520,662 ¥ 520,662 Notes: 1. ௗThe above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income. 2. ௗFair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models. -47- (2) Currency derivatives Millions of yen Contract amount Valuation March 31, 2020 Total Over 1 year Fair value gains (losses) Listed Currency futures: Sold ¥ 4,500 ¥ - ¥ (7) ¥ (7) Bought - - - - Over-the-counter Currency swaps 55,227,153 41,204,948 (116,557) (97,022) Currency swaptions: Sold 229,152 45,273 (429) (429) Bought 789,974 577,080 1,766 1,766 Forward foreign exchange 80,636,837 10,126,712 (1,771) (1,771) Currency options: Sold 3,622,112 1,493,867 (115,008) (115,008) Bought 3,258,083 1,206,448 120,743 120,743 Total / / ¥ (111,265) ¥ (91,729) Notes: 1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income. 2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value, option pricing models and other methodologies. Millions of yen Contract amount Valuation September 30, 2020 Total Over 1 year Fair value gains (losses) Listed Currency futures: Sold ¥ 1,956 ¥ - ¥ 77 ¥ 77 Bought - - - - Over-the-counter Currency swaps 63,113,043 47,645,493 (165,632) (5,184) Currency swaptions: Sold 98,046 40,652 (169) (169) Bought 613,168 523,066 924 924 Forward foreign exchange 79,351,603 11,469,755 (41,515) (41,515) Currency options: Sold 3,381,413 1,337,725 (73,100) (73,100) Bought 2,958,628 1,052,854 80,542 80,542 Total / / ¥ (198,873) ¥ (38,424) Notes: 1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income. 2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value, option pricing models and other methodologies. -48- Equity derivatives Millions of yen Contract amount Valuation March 31, 2020 Total Over 1 year Fair value gains (losses) Listed Equity price index futures: Sold ¥ 683,868 ¥ 3,250 ¥ (7,234) ¥ (7,234) Bought 470,636 30,247 1,286 1,286 Equity price index options: Sold 625,316 253,364 (69,629) (69,629) Bought 476,035 197,739 31,351 31,351 Over-the-counter Equity options: Sold 342,896 52,544 (30,674) (30,674) Bought 312,867 38,253 32,382 32,382 Equity index forward contracts: Sold - - - - Bought 2,614 28 448 448 Equity price index swaps: Receivable equity index/payable short-term floating rate 58,774 31,271 (18,606) (18,606) Receivable short-term floating rate/payable equity index 268,608 151,227 51,513 51,513 Total / / ¥ (9,162) ¥ (9,162) Notes: 1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income. 2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Osaka Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models. Millions of yen Contract amount Valuation September 30, 2020 Total Over 1 year Fair value gains (losses) Listed Equity price index futures: Sold ¥ 894,275 ¥ 2,416 ¥ (4,254) ¥ (4,254) Bought 407,361 32,735 8,028 8,028 Equity price index options: Sold 543,570 201,831 (49,279) (49,279) Bought 372,052 158,592 26,500 26,500 Over-the-counter Equity options: Sold 337,934 43,572 (17,884) (17,884) Bought 311,440 34,332 16,752 16,752 Equity index forward contracts: Sold - - - - Bought 5,812 - 114 114 Equity price index swaps: Receivable equity index/payable short-term floating rate 22,762 5,980 (2,251) (2,251) Receivable short-term floating rate/payable equity index 329,504 182,272 21,106 21,106 Total / / ¥ (1,168) ¥ (1,168) Notes: 1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income. 2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Osaka Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models. -49- Bond derivatives Millions of yen Contract amount Valuation March 31, 2020 Total Over 1 year Fair value gains (losses) Listed Bond futures: Sold ¥ 1,098,669 ¥ - ¥ (15,128) ¥ (15,128) Bought 1,137,437 - 16,168 16,168 Bond futures options: Sold 3,000 - 2 2 Bought 2,992 - 10 10 Over-the-counter Bond forward contract: Sold 499 - 0 0 Bought - - - - Bond options: Sold 298,310 - (119) (119) Bought 371,168 71,357 8,240 8,240 Total / / ¥ 9,174 ¥ 9,174 Notes: 1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income. 2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Osaka Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using option pricing models. Millions of yen Contract amount Valuation September 30, 2020 Total Over 1 year Fair value gains (losses) Listed Bond futures: Sold ¥ 1,161,783 ¥ - ¥ (5,327) ¥ (5,327) Bought 1,046,427 - 5,245 5,245 Bond futures options: Sold 49,736 - (52) (52) Bought 11,868 - 17 17 Over-the-counter Bond forward contract: Sold 11,093 - 73 73 Bought - - - - Bond options: Sold 60,481 - (112) (112) Bought 146,013 69,192 93 93 Total / / ¥ (61) ¥ (61) Notes: 1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income. 2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Osaka Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using option pricing models. -50- Commodity derivatives Millions of yen Contract amount Valuation March 31, 2020 Total Over 1 year Fair value gains (losses) Listed Commodity futures: Sold ¥ 3,090 ¥ - ¥ 171 ¥ 171 Bought 4,044 - (379) (379) Over-the-counter Commodity swaps: Receivable fixed price/payable floating price 80,464 47,610 18,209 18,209 Receivable floating price/payable fixed price 76,311 44,804 (15,201) (15,201) Receivable floating price/payable floating price 1,363 1,347 0 0 Commodity options: Sold 3,153 2,199 (529) (529) Bought 1,307 532 (89) (89) Total / / ¥ 2,181 ¥ 2,181 Notes: 1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the New York Mercantile Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated based on factors such as price of the relevant commodity and contract term. Underlying assets of commodity derivatives are fuels and metals. Millions of yen Contract amount Valuation September 30, 2020 Total Over 1 year Fair value gains (losses) Listed Commodity futures: Sold ¥ 61,524 ¥ - ¥ 2,114 ¥ 2,114 Bought 62,570 - (2,299) (2,299) Over-the-counter Commodity swaps: Receivable fixed price/payable floating price 50,317 40,721 9,460 9,460 Receivable floating price/payable fixed price 46,831 37,790 (7,073) (7,073) Receivable floating price/payable floating price 1,127 1,126 18 18 Commodity options: Sold 2,534 1,924 (526) (526) Bought 751 231 49 49 Total / / ¥ 1,744 ¥ 1,744 Notes: 1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the New York Mercantile Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated based on factors such as price of the relevant commodity and contract term. Underlying assets of commodity derivatives are fuels and metals. -51- Credit derivative transactions Millions of yen Contract amount Valuation March 31, 2020 Total Over 1 year Fair value gains (losses) Over-the-counter Credit default options: Sold ¥ 1,010,046 ¥ 871,799 ¥ (10,922) ¥ (10,922) Bought 1,173,724 1,012,367 13,779 13,779 Total / / ¥ 2,856 ¥ 2,856 Notes: 1. ௗ The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income. ௗ Fair value is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models. ௗ "Sold" represents transactions in which the credit risk is accepted; "Bought" represents transactions in which the credit risk is transferred. Millions of yen Contract amount Valuation September 30, 2020 Total Over 1 year Fair value gains (losses) Over-the-counter Credit default options: Sold ¥ 1,163,548 ¥ 1,010,127 ¥ 11,785 ¥ 11,785 Bought 1,373,228 1,178,866 (14,049) (14,049) Total / / ¥ (2,264) ¥ (2,264) Notes: 1. ௗ The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the interim consolidated statements of income. ௗ Fair value is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models. ௗ "Sold" represents transactions in which the credit risk is accepted; "Bought" represents transactions in which the credit risk is transferred. -52- 2. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied The following tables set forth the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the notional amount, fair value and fair value calculation methodologies by type of derivative and hedge accounting method with respect to derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Contract amount does not indicate the market risk relating to derivative transactions. (1) Interest rate derivatives March 31, 2020 Hedge accounting method Type of derivative Principal items hedged Deferral hedge method Interest futures: Interest-earning/bearing financial Sold assets/liabilities such as loans and Bought bills discounted, other securities, Interest rate swaps: deposits and negotiable certificates Receivable fixed rate/payable of deposit floating rate Receivable floating rate/payable fixed rate Interest rate swaptions: Sold Bought Recognition of gain or loss on the Interest rate swaps: Loans and bills discounted hedged items Receivable floating rate/payable fixed rate Special treatment for interest rate Interest rate swaps: Borrowed money swaps Receivable floating rate/payable fixed rate Total Millions of yen Contract amount Total Over 1 year Fair value ¥ 435,240 ¥ - ¥ 43 1,142,505 - 269 36,700,930 28,992,026 697,034 14,785,349 13,677,981 (507,233) 151,789 151,789 26,130 - - - 409,908 390,290 (13,781) 71,880 55,700 (Note 3) / / ¥ 202,463 Notes: 1. The Company applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment for Accounting and Auditing of Application of Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 24, February 13, 2002). Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models. Interest rate swap amounts measured by the special treatment for interest rate swaps are treated with the borrowed money that is subject to the hedge. Therefore such fair value is included in the fair value of the relevant transaction subject to the hedge in the (Notes to financial instruments). -53- September 30, 2020 Hedge accounting method Type of derivative Principal items hedged Deferral hedge method Interest futures: Interest-earning/bearing financial Sold assets/liabilities such as loans and Bought bills discounted, other securities, Interest rate swaps: deposits and negotiable certificates Receivable fixed rate/payable of deposit floating rate Receivable floating rate/payable fixed rate Interest rate swaptions: Sold Bought Recognition of gain or loss on the Interest rate swaps: Loans and bills discounted hedged items Receivable floating rate/payable fixed rate Special treatment for interest rate Interest rate swaps: Borrowed money swaps Receivable floating rate/payable fixed rate Total Millions of yen Contract amount Total Over 1 year Fair value ¥ - ¥ - ¥ - 2,750,280 - 181 33,908,776 26,413,959 659,813 12,482,936 10,719,792 (378,152) 147,034 147,034 24,578 - - - 457,564 440,924 (18,932) 66,050 42,840 (Note 3) / / ¥ 287,488 Notes: 1. The Company applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment for Accounting and Auditing of Application of Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 24, February 13, 2002). 2. Fair value of transactions listed on exchanges is calculated using the closing price on the Tokyo Financial Exchange or other relevant exchanges. Fair value of OTC transactions is calculated using discounted present value and option pricing models. 3. Interest rate swap amounts measured by the special treatment for interest rate swaps are treated with the borrowed money that is subject to the hedge. Therefore such fair value is included in the fair value of the relevant transaction subject to the hedge in the (Notes to financial instruments). -54- (2) Currency derivatives March 31, 2020 Hedge accounting method Type of derivative Principal items hedged Deferral hedge method Currency swaps Foreign currency denominated loans and bills discounted, other Forward foreign exchange securities, deposits, foreign currency exchange, etc. Millions of yen Contract amount Total Over 1 year Fair value ¥ 9,966,619 ¥ 5,490,043 ¥ 64,752 39,426 - 723 Recognition of gain or loss Currency swaps Loans and bills discounted, other 254,494 208,359 18,015 on the hedged items securities Total / / ¥ 83,491 Notes: 1. The Company applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment of Accounting and Auditing Concerning Accounting for Foreign Currency Transactions in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 25, July 29, 2002). 2. Fair value is calculated using discounted present value. September 30, 2020 Hedge accounting method Type of derivative Principal items hedged Deferral hedge method Currency swaps Foreign currency denominated loans and bills discounted, other Forward foreign exchange securities, deposits, foreign currency exchange, etc. Millions of yen Contract amount Total Over 1 year Fair value ¥ 11,043,145 ¥ 5,933,279 ¥ 175,778 22,900 - 1,070 Recognition of gain or loss Currency swaps Loans and bills discounted, other 226,578 207,190 11,281 on the hedged items securities Total / / ¥ 188,131 Notes: 1. The Company applies deferred hedge accounting stipulated in "Treatment of Accounting and Auditing Concerning Accounting for Foreign Currency Transactions in Banking Industry" (JICPA Industry Audit Committee Report No. 25, July 29, 2002). 2. Fair value is calculated using discounted present value. -55- (3) Equity derivatives March 31, 2020 Millions of yen Contract amount Hedge accounting method Type of derivative Principal items hedged Total Over 1 year Fair value Recognition of gain or loss on the Equity price index swaps: Other securities hedged items Receivable floating rate/payable equity index ¥ 41,556 ¥ 41,556 ¥ 8,861 Total / / ¥ 8,861 Note: Fair value is calculated using discounted present value. September 30, 2020 Millions of yen Contract amount Hedge accounting method Type of derivative Principal items hedged Total Over 1 year Fair value Recognition of gain or loss on the Equity price index swaps: Other securities hedged items Receivable floating rate/payable equity index ¥ 19,754 ¥ 19,754 ¥ (914) Total / / ¥ (914) Note: Fair value is calculated using discounted present value. -56- (Notes to stock options) Amount of stock options expenses Stock options expenses which were accounted for as general and administrative expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 are as follows: Six months ended September 30 General and administrative expenses (Notes to asset retirement obligations) Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 There is no significant information to be disclosed. Six months ended September 30, 2020 There is no significant information to be disclosed. (Notes to real estate for rent) Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 There is no significant information to be disclosed. Six months ended September 30, 2020 There is no significant information to be disclosed. -57- Millions of yen 2019 2020 ¥ 6 ¥ - (Notes to segment and other related information) [Segment information] 1. Summary of reportable segment The Group's reportable segment is defined as an operating segment for which discrete financial information is available and reviewed by the Board of Directors and the Company's Management Committee regularly in order to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and assess its performance. The businesses operated by each reportable segment unit are as follows: Wholesale Business Unit: Business to deal with domestic medium-to-large-sized enterprise Retail Business Unit: Business to deal with domestic individual and small-to-medium-sized enterprise Global Business Unit: Business to deal with international (including Japanese) corporate customers Global Markets Business Unit: Business to deal with financial market Head office account: Business other than businesses above "International Business Unit" was renamed as "Global Business Unit" as of April 1, 2020. 2. Method of calculating profit and loss amount by reportable segment Accounting methods applied to the reported business segments are the same as those described in "(Notes to significant accounting policies for preparing consolidated financial statements)." In case several business units cooperate for transactions, profit and loss and expenses related to the transactions are recognized in the business units cooperating for the transactions and those amounts are calculated in accordance with internal managerial accounting policy. The Company does not assess assets by business segments. -58- 3. Information on profit and loss amount by reportable segment Millions of yen Wholesale Retail Global Global Markets Head office Business Business Business Business account and Six months ended September 30, 2019 Unit Unit Unit Unit others Total Consolidated gross profit ¥ 311,408 ¥ 614,213 ¥ 329,843 ¥ 240,884 ¥ (113,144) ¥ 1,383,204 Expenses (139,616) (503,937) (177,014) (28,664) (9,479) (858,710) Others 24,204 891 25,757 15,701 (36,456) 30,098 Consolidated net business profit ¥ 195,996 ¥ 111,167 ¥ 178,587 ¥ 227,922 ¥ (159,079) ¥ 554,592 Notes: 1. Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss. "Others" includes equity in profit and loss of affiliates and cooperated profit and loss based on internal managerial accounting. "Head office account and others" includes profit or loss to be eliminated as inter-segment transactions. Due to the reorganization of SMBC as of April 1, 2020, and the change of the revenue management system at SMBC Nikko, the result of the retroactive application for the six months ended September 30, 2019 is as follows: Millions of yen Wholesale Retail Global Global Markets Head office Business Business Business Business account and Six months ended September 30, 2019 Unit Unit Unit Unit others Total Consolidated gross profit ¥ 297,000 ¥ 572,100 ¥ 323,600 ¥ 247,200 ¥ (56,696) ¥ 1,383,204 Expenses (149,400) (459,100) (178,500) (39,300) (32,410) (858,710) Others 21,800 900 25,400 15,300 (33,302) 30,098 Consolidated net business profit ¥ 169,400 ¥ 113,900 ¥ 170,500 ¥ 223,200 ¥ (122,408) ¥ 554,592 Millions of yen Wholesale Retail Global Global Markets Head office Business Business Business Business account and Six months ended September 30, 2020 Unit Unit Unit Unit others Total Consolidated gross profit ¥ 282,500 ¥ 548,700 ¥ 343,400 ¥ 257,900 ¥ (55,129) ¥ 1,377,371 Expenses (146,600) (443,300) (177,700) (40,200) (28,621) (836,421) Others 24,500 1,200 8,900 17,100 (41,477) 10,223 Consolidated net business profit ¥ 160,400 ¥ 106,600 ¥ 174,600 ¥ 234,800 ¥ (125,226) ¥ 551,174 Notes: 1. Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss. "Others" includes equity in profit and loss of affiliates and cooperated profit and loss based on internal managerial accounting. "Head office account and others" includes profit or loss to be eliminated as inter-segment transactions. -59- 4. Difference between total amount of consolidated net business profit by reportable segment and ordinary profit on interim consolidated statements of income (adjustment of difference) Six months ended September 30, 2019 Millions of yen Consolidated net business profit ¥ 554,592 Other ordinary income (excluding equity in gains of affiliates) 103,706 Other ordinary expenses (99,938) Ordinary profit on interim consolidated statements of income ¥ 558,359 Note: Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss. Six months ended September 30, 2020 Millions of yen Consolidated net business profit ¥ 551,174 Other ordinary income (excluding equity in gains of affiliates) 70,399 Other ordinary expenses (275,278) Ordinary profit on interim consolidated statements of income ¥ 346,294 Note: Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss. -60- [Related information] Six months ended September 30, 2019 1. Information on each service There is no information to be disclosed since information on each service is similar to the segment information. 2. Geographic information (1) Ordinary income Millions of yen Japan The Americas Europe and Middle East Asia and Oceania Total ¥ 1,410,854 ¥ 392,460 ¥ 192,300 ¥ 352,895 ¥ 2,348,511 Notes: 1. Consolidated ordinary income is presented as a counterpart of sales of companies in other industries. Ordinary income from transactions of the Company and its domestic consolidated banking subsidiaries (excluding overseas branches) and other domestic consolidated subsidiaries is classified as "Japan." Ordinary income from transactions of overseas branches of domestic consolidated banking subsidiaries and overseas consolidated subsidiaries is classified as "The Americas," "Europe and Middle East" and "Asia and Oceania," based on their locations and in consideration of their geographic proximity and other factors. The Americas includes the United States, Brazil, Canada and others; Europe and Middle East includes the United Kingdom, Germany, France and others; Asia and Oceania include China, Singapore, Indonesia and others except Japan. From the period for the six months ended September 30, 2020, the method of recognition of installment-sales-related income and installment-sales-related expenses is changed. As a result of the retroactive application of the change for the six months ended September 30, 2019, "Japan" and "Total" decreased by ¥359,162 million. Tangible fixed assets Millions of yen Japan The Americas Europe and Middle East Asia and Oceania Total ¥ 850,696 ¥ 569,676 ¥ 30,127 ¥ 33,385 ¥ 1,483,885 3. Information on major customers There are no major customers individually accounting for 10% or more of ordinary income reported on the interim consolidated statements of income. -61- Six months ended September 30, 2020 1. Information on each service There is no information to be disclosed since information on each service is similar to the segment information. 2. Geographic information (1) Ordinary income Millions of yen Japan The Americas Europe and Middle East Asia and Oceania Total ¥ 1,269,688 ¥ 273,108 ¥ 151,043 ¥ 255,601 ¥ 1,949,441 Notes: 1. Consolidated ordinary income is presented as a counterpart of sales of companies in other industries. Ordinary income from transactions of the Company and its domestic consolidated banking subsidiaries (excluding overseas branches) and other domestic consolidated subsidiaries is classified as "Japan." Ordinary income from transactions of overseas branches of domestic consolidated banking subsidiaries and overseas consolidated subsidiaries is classified as "The Americas," "Europe and Middle East" and "Asia and Oceania," based on their locations and in consideration of their geographic proximity and other factors. The Americas includes the United States, Brazil, Canada and others; Europe and Middle East includes the United Kingdom, Germany, France and others; Asia and Oceania include China, Singapore, Indonesia and others except Japan. Tangible fixed assets Millions of yen Japan The Americas Europe and Middle East Asia and Oceania Total ¥ 875,014 ¥ 498,787 ¥ 21,554 ¥ 31,172 ¥ 1,426,529 3. Information on major customers There are no major customers individually accounting for 10% or more of ordinary income reported on the interim consolidated statements of income. -62- [Information on impairment loss for fixed assets by reportable segment] The Company does not allocate impairment loss for fixed assets to the reportable segment. Impairment loss for the six months ended September 30, 2019 is ¥1,441 million. Impairment loss for the six months ended September 30, 2020 is ¥3,983 million. [Information on amortization of goodwill and unamortized balance by reportable segment] Millions of yen Wholesale Retail Global Global Markets Head office Six months ended September 30, 2019 Business Business Business Business account Unit Unit Unit Unit and others Total Amortization of goodwill ¥ - ¥ 2,009 ¥ - ¥ - ¥ 6,762 ¥ 8,772 Unamortized balance - 48,090 - - 153,384 201,474 Millions of yen Wholesale Retail Global Glo