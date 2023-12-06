SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the six months ended September 30, 2023
This document contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("the Company") and its management with respect to the Company's future financial condition and results of operations. In many cases but not all, these statements contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "risk," "project," "should," "seek," "target," "will" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements contained or deemed to be contained herein. The risks and uncertainties which may affect future performance include: deterioration of Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets; declines in the value of the Company's securities portfolio; incurrence of significant credit-related costs; the Company's ability to successfully implement its business strategy through its subsidiaries, affiliates and alliance partners; and exposure to new risks as the Company expands the scope of its business. Given these and other risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company's most recent disclosure documents such as its annual report on Form 20-F and other documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as its earnings press releases, for a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties that may affect its financial conditions, its operating results, and investors' decisions.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (JAPANESE GAAP)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Millions of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
March 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
September 30,
2023
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
*5
¥
75,913,960
*5
¥
77,411,258
$
517,524
Call loans and bills bought
5,684,812
6,088,010
40,701
Receivables under resale agreements
5,785,945
7,753,303
51,834
Receivables under securities borrowing
transactions
5,576,612
6,031,785
40,325
Monetary claims bought
5,558,287
5,427,975
36,288
Trading assets
*2, *5
8,751,204
*2, *5
11,127,530
74,392
Money held in trust
12,957
13,149
88
Securities
*1, *2, *3, *5,
33,213,165
*1, *2, *3, *5,
40,431,009
270,297
*12
*12
Loans and bills discounted
*3, *4, *5, *6
98,404,137
*3, *4, *5, *6
102,448,793
684,910
Foreign exchanges
*3, *4
1,942,764
*3, *4
2,238,431
14,965
Lease receivables and investment assets
226,302
257,744
1,723
Other assets
*3, *5
13,243,899
*3, *5
17,311,905
115,737
Tangible fixed assets
*7, *8
1,494,527
*7, *8
1,551,296
10,371
Intangible fixed assets
897,848
939,136
6,278
Net defined benefit asset
704,654
725,072
4,847
Deferred tax assets
74,084
88,703
593
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and
*3
*3
guarantees
13,693,771
14,605,432
97,643
Reserve for possible loan losses
(750,369)
(725,472)
(4,850)
Total assets
¥
270,428,564
¥
293,725,065
$
1,963,665
Millions of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
March 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
September 30,
2023
Liabilities and net assets:
Liabilities:
Deposits
*5 ¥
158,770,253
*5 ¥
162,448,935
$
1,086,034
Negotiable certificates of deposit
13,025,555
13,772,058
92,072
Call money and bills sold
2,569,055
2,161,557
14,451
Payables under repurchase agreements
*5
16,772,716
*5
22,665,537
151,528
Payables under securities lending transactions
*5
1,521,271
*5
1,393,357
9,315
Commercial paper
2,349,956
2,093,812
13,998
Trading liabilities
8,066,745
10,476,369
70,039
Borrowed money
*5, *9
13,674,830
*5, *9
14,370,861
96,075
Foreign exchanges
1,465,847
2,277,501
15,226
Short-term bonds
424,000
708,500
4,737
Bonds
*5, *10
10,365,003
*5, *10
12,340,347
82,500
Due to trust account
*5, *11
2,413,464
*5, *11
2,111,631
14,117
Other liabilities
11,923,748
17,827,867
119,186
Reserve for employee bonuses
96,254
69,112
462
Reserve for executive bonuses
3,307
―
―
Net defined benefit liability
35,449
36,041
241
Reserve for executive retirement benefits
1,133
954
6
Reserve for point service program
28,659
31,763
212
Reserve for reimbursement of deposits
10,845
8,574
57
Reserve for losses on interest repayment
128,378
112,267
751
Reserves under the special laws
3,902
4,259
28
Deferred tax liabilities
265,354
359,286
2,402
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
*7
27,952
*7
27,945
187
Acceptances and guarantees
13,693,771
14,605,432
97,643
Total liabilities
257,637,458
279,903,979
1,871,266
Net assets:
Capital stock
2,342,537
2,344,038
15,671
Capital surplus
694,052
685,660
4,584
Retained earnings
7,423,600
7,586,692
50,720
Treasury stock
(151,798)
(17,721)
(118)
Total stockholders' equity
10,308,391
10,598,670
70,856
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities
1,373,521
1,505,869
10,067
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges
(13,293)
61,996
414
Land revaluation excess
*7
35,005
*7
35,041
234
Foreign currency translation adjustments
843,614
1,369,518
9,156
Accumulated remeasurements of defined
benefit plans
133,226
123,588
826
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,372,074
3,096,013
20,698
Stock acquisition rights
1,145
1,002
7
Non-controlling interests
109,495
125,400
838
Total net assets
12,791,106
13,821,086
92,399
Total liabilities and net assets
¥
270,428,564
¥
293,725,065
$
1,963,665
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Millions of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
Six months ended September 30
2022
2023
2023
Ordinary income
¥
2,916,911
¥
4,482,985
$
29,970
Interest income
1,533,167
2,923,705
19,546
Interest on loans and discounts
1,042,032
1,751,125
11,707
Interest and dividends on securities
216,433
305,920
2,045
Trust fees
3,044
3,784
25
Fees and commissions
703,822
804,513
5,378
Trading income
8,807
164,795
1,102
Other operating income
461,639
439,872
2,941
Other income
*1
206,430
*1
146,313
978
Ordinary expenses
2,190,840
3,773,752
25,229
Interest expenses
659,577
2,035,952
13,611
Interest on deposits
230,104
800,847
5,354
Fees and commissions payments
115,529
119,549
799
Trading losses
111,252
229,906
1,537
Other operating expenses
191,766
133,937
895
General and administrative expenses
*2
962,562
*2
1,082,198
7,235
Other expenses
*3
150,152
*3
172,207
1,151
Ordinary profit
726,071
709,232
4,741
Extraordinary gains
*4
378
*4
168
1
Extraordinary losses
*5, *6
1,775
*5, *6
3,014
20
Income before income taxes
724,674
706,386
4,722
Income taxes-current
146,053
176,906
1,183
Income taxes-deferred
47,692
837
6
Income taxes
193,746
177,743
1,188
Profit
530,927
528,642
3,534
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
5,500
2,176
15
Profit attributable to owners of parent
¥
525,427
¥
526,465
$
3,520
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Millions of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
Six months ended September 30
2022
2023
2023
Profit
¥
530,927
¥
528,642
$
3,534
Other comprehensive income (losses)
174,433
729,123
4,874
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities
(668,609)
126,098
843
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges
98,664
71,528
478
Foreign currency translation adjustments
644,993
476,785
3,187
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(8,200)
(9,683)
(65)
Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates
107,585
64,394
431
Total comprehensive income
705,361
1,257,766
8,409
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
697,209
1,250,368
8,359
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
8,151
7,397
49
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
Millions of yen
Stockholders' equity
Capital
Capital
Retained
Treasury
Six months ended September 30, 2022
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
Total
Balance at the beginning of the period
¥
2,341,878
¥
693,664
¥
6,916,468
¥
(13,402)
¥
9,938,608
Changes in the period
Issuance of new stock
658
658
1,317
Cash dividends
(143,936)
(143,936)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
525,427
525,427
Purchase of treasury stock
(34)
(34)
Disposal of treasury stock
(45)
320
274
Changes in shareholders' interest due to
transaction with non-controlling interests
(270)
(270)
Reversal of land revaluation excess
12
12
Transfer from retained earnings to capital
surplus
45
(45)
―
Net changes in items other than
stockholders' equity in the period
Net changes in the period
658
387
381,458
285
382,790
Balance at the end of the period
¥
2,342,537
¥
694,052
¥
7,297,926
¥
(13,116)
¥
10,321,399
Millions of yen
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized
Foreign
Accumulated
gains (losses)
Net deferred
Land
currency
remeasurements
on other
gains (losses)
revaluation
translation
of defined
Six months ended September 30, 2022
securities
on hedges
excess
adjustments
benefit plans
Total
Balance at the beginning of the period
¥
1,632,080
¥
(80,061)
¥
36,320
¥
450,143
¥
121,123
¥
2,159,606
Changes in the period
Issuance of new stock
Cash dividends
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Purchase of treasury stock
Disposal of treasury stock
Changes in shareholders' interest due to
transaction with non-controlling interests
Reversal of land revaluation excess
Transfer from retained earnings to capital
surplus
Net changes in items other than
stockholders' equity in the period
(671,756)
122,697
(12)
729,045
(8,204)
171,769
Net changes in the period
(671,756)
122,697
(12)
729,045
(8,204)
171,769
Balance at the end of the period
¥
960,324
¥
42,636
¥
36,307
¥
1,179,188
¥
112,919
¥
2,331,376
Millions of yen
Stock
Non-
acquisition
controlling
Total
Six months ended September 30, 2022
rights
interests
net assets
Balance at the beginning of the period
¥
1,475
¥
97,641
¥
12,197,331
Changes in the period
Issuance of new stock
1,317
Cash dividends
(143,936)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
525,427
Purchase of treasury stock
(34)
Disposal of treasury stock
274
Changes in shareholders' interest due to
transaction with non-controlling interests
(270)
Reversal of land revaluation excess
12
Transfer from retained earnings to capital
surplus
―
Net changes in items other than
stockholders' equity in the period
(273)
9,223
180,719
Net changes in the period
(273)
9,223
563,510
Balance at the end of the period
¥
1,201
¥
106,864
¥
12,760,842
Millions of yen
Stockholders' equity
Capital
Capital
Retained
Treasury
Six months ended September 30, 2023
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
Total
Balance at the beginning of the period
¥
2,342,537
¥
694,052
¥
7,423,600
¥
(151,798)
¥
10,308,391
Changes in the period
Issuance of new stock
1,501
1,500
3,001
Cash dividends
(168,077)
(168,077)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
526,465
526,465
Purchase of treasury stock
(61,326)
(61,326)
Disposal of treasury stock
(99)
242
143
Cancellation of treasury stock
(195,160)
195,160
―
Changes in shareholders' interest due to
transaction with non-controlling interests
(9,892)
(9,892)
Reversal of land revaluation excess
(35)
(35)
Transfer from retained earnings to capital
surplus
195,259
(195,259)
―
Net changes in items other than
stockholders' equity in the period
Net changes in the period
1,501
(8,391)
163,092
134,076
290,278
Balance at the end of the period
¥
2,344,038
¥
685,660
¥
7,586,692
¥
(17,721)
¥
10,598,670
Millions of yen
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized
Foreign
Accumulated
gains (losses)
Net deferred
Land
currency
remeasurements
on other
gains (losses)
revaluation
translation
of defined
Six months ended September 30, 2023
securities
on hedges
excess
adjustments
benefit plans
Total
Balance at the beginning of the period
¥
1,373,521
¥
(13,293)
¥
35,005
¥
843,614
¥
133,226
¥
2,372,074
Changes in the period
Issuance of new stock
Cash dividends
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Purchase of treasury stock
Disposal of treasury stock
Cancellation of treasury stock
Changes in shareholders' interest due to
transaction with non-controlling interests
Reversal of land revaluation excess
Transfer from retained earnings to capital
surplus
Net changes in items other than
stockholders' equity in the period
132,347
75,289
35
525,903
(9,638)
723,938
Net changes in the period
132,347
75,289
35
525,903
(9,638)
723,938
Balance at the end of the period
¥
1,505,869
¥
61,996
¥
35,041
¥
1,369,518
¥
123,588
¥
3,096,013
Millions of yen
Stock
Non-
acquisition
controlling
Total
Six months ended September 30, 2023
rights
interests
net assets
Balance at the beginning of the period
¥
1,145
¥
109,495
¥
12,791,106
Changes in the period
Issuance of new stock
3,001
Cash dividends
(168,077)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
526,465
Purchase of treasury stock
(61,326)
Disposal of treasury stock
143
Cancellation of treasury stock
―
Changes in shareholders' interest due to
transaction with non-controlling interests
(9,892)
Reversal of land revaluation excess
(35)
Transfer from retained earnings to capital
surplus
―
Net changes in items other than
stockholders' equity in the period
(142)
15,905
739,701
Net changes in the period
(142)
15,905
1,029,980
Balance at the end of the period
¥
1,002
¥
125,400
¥
13,821,086
Millions of U.S. dollars
Stockholders' equity
Capital
Capital
Retained
Treasury
Six months ended September 30, 2023
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
Total
Balance at the beginning of the period
$
15,661
$
4,640
$
49,630
$
(1,015)
$
68,916
Changes in the period
Issuance of new stock
10
10
20
Cash dividends
(1,124)
(1,124)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,520
3,520
Purchase of treasury stock
(410)
(410)
Disposal of treasury stock
(1)
2
1
Cancellation of treasury stock
(1,305)
1,305
―
Changes in shareholders' interest due to
transaction with non-controlling interests
(66)
(66)
Reversal of land revaluation excess
(0)
(0)
Transfer from retained earnings to capital
surplus
1,305
(1,305)
―
Net changes in items other than
stockholders' equity in the period
Net changes in the period
10
(56)
1,090
896
1,941
Balance at the end of the period
$
15,671
$
4,584
$
50,720
$
(118)
$
70,856
Millions of U.S. dollars
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized
Foreign
Accumulated
gains (losses)
Net deferred
Land
currency
remeasurements
on other
gains (losses)
revaluation
translation
of defined
Six months ended September 30, 2023
securities
on hedges
excess
adjustments
benefit plans
Total
Balance at the beginning of the period
$
9,183
$
(89)
$
234
$
5,640
$
891
$
15,858
Changes in the period
Issuance of new stock
Cash dividends
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Purchase of treasury stock
Disposal of treasury stock
Cancellation of treasury stock
Changes in shareholders' interest due to
transaction with non-controlling interests
Reversal of land revaluation excess
Transfer from retained earnings to capital
surplus
Net changes in items other than
stockholders' equity in the period
885
503
0
3,516
(64)
4,840
Net changes in the period
885
503
0
3,516
(64)
4,840
Balance at the end of the period
$
10,067
$
414
$
234
$
9,156
$
826
$
20,698
