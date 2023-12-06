SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the six months ended September 30, 2023

This document contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("the Company") and its management with respect to the Company's future financial condition and results of operations. In many cases but not all, these statements contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "risk," "project," "should," "seek," "target," "will" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements contained or deemed to be contained herein. The risks and uncertainties which may affect future performance include: deterioration of Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets; declines in the value of the Company's securities portfolio; incurrence of significant credit-related costs; the Company's ability to successfully implement its business strategy through its subsidiaries, affiliates and alliance partners; and exposure to new risks as the Company expands the scope of its business. Given these and other risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company's most recent disclosure documents such as its annual report on Form 20-F and other documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as its earnings press releases, for a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties that may affect its financial conditions, its operating results, and investors' decisions.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (JAPANESE GAAP)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Millions of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

March 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30,

2023

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

*5

¥

75,913,960

*5

¥

77,411,258

$

517,524

Call loans and bills bought

5,684,812

6,088,010

40,701

Receivables under resale agreements

5,785,945

7,753,303

51,834

Receivables under securities borrowing

transactions

5,576,612

6,031,785

40,325

Monetary claims bought

5,558,287

5,427,975

36,288

Trading assets

*2, *5

8,751,204

*2, *5

11,127,530

74,392

Money held in trust

12,957

13,149

88

Securities

*1, *2, *3, *5,

33,213,165

*1, *2, *3, *5,

40,431,009

270,297

*12

*12

Loans and bills discounted

*3, *4, *5, *6

98,404,137

*3, *4, *5, *6

102,448,793

684,910

Foreign exchanges

*3, *4

1,942,764

*3, *4

2,238,431

14,965

Lease receivables and investment assets

226,302

257,744

1,723

Other assets

*3, *5

13,243,899

*3, *5

17,311,905

115,737

Tangible fixed assets

*7, *8

1,494,527

*7, *8

1,551,296

10,371

Intangible fixed assets

897,848

939,136

6,278

Net defined benefit asset

704,654

725,072

4,847

Deferred tax assets

74,084

88,703

593

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and

*3

*3

guarantees

13,693,771

14,605,432

97,643

Reserve for possible loan losses

(750,369)

(725,472)

(4,850)

Total assets

¥

270,428,564

¥

293,725,065

$

1,963,665

Millions of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

March 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30,

2023

Liabilities and net assets:

Liabilities:

Deposits

*5 ¥

158,770,253

*5 ¥

162,448,935

$

1,086,034

Negotiable certificates of deposit

13,025,555

13,772,058

92,072

Call money and bills sold

2,569,055

2,161,557

14,451

Payables under repurchase agreements

*5

16,772,716

*5

22,665,537

151,528

Payables under securities lending transactions

*5

1,521,271

*5

1,393,357

9,315

Commercial paper

2,349,956

2,093,812

13,998

Trading liabilities

8,066,745

10,476,369

70,039

Borrowed money

*5, *9

13,674,830

*5, *9

14,370,861

96,075

Foreign exchanges

1,465,847

2,277,501

15,226

Short-term bonds

424,000

708,500

4,737

Bonds

*5, *10

10,365,003

*5, *10

12,340,347

82,500

Due to trust account

*5, *11

2,413,464

*5, *11

2,111,631

14,117

Other liabilities

11,923,748

17,827,867

119,186

Reserve for employee bonuses

96,254

69,112

462

Reserve for executive bonuses

3,307

Net defined benefit liability

35,449

36,041

241

Reserve for executive retirement benefits

1,133

954

6

Reserve for point service program

28,659

31,763

212

Reserve for reimbursement of deposits

10,845

8,574

57

Reserve for losses on interest repayment

128,378

112,267

751

Reserves under the special laws

3,902

4,259

28

Deferred tax liabilities

265,354

359,286

2,402

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

*7

27,952

*7

27,945

187

Acceptances and guarantees

13,693,771

14,605,432

97,643

Total liabilities

257,637,458

279,903,979

1,871,266

Net assets:

Capital stock

2,342,537

2,344,038

15,671

Capital surplus

694,052

685,660

4,584

Retained earnings

7,423,600

7,586,692

50,720

Treasury stock

(151,798)

(17,721)

(118)

Total stockholders' equity

10,308,391

10,598,670

70,856

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities

1,373,521

1,505,869

10,067

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges

(13,293)

61,996

414

Land revaluation excess

*7

35,005

*7

35,041

234

Foreign currency translation adjustments

843,614

1,369,518

9,156

Accumulated remeasurements of defined

benefit plans

133,226

123,588

826

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,372,074

3,096,013

20,698

Stock acquisition rights

1,145

1,002

7

Non-controlling interests

109,495

125,400

838

Total net assets

12,791,106

13,821,086

92,399

Total liabilities and net assets

¥

270,428,564

¥

293,725,065

$

1,963,665

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Millions of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

Six months ended September 30

2022

2023

2023

Ordinary income

¥

2,916,911

¥

4,482,985

$

29,970

Interest income

1,533,167

2,923,705

19,546

Interest on loans and discounts

1,042,032

1,751,125

11,707

Interest and dividends on securities

216,433

305,920

2,045

Trust fees

3,044

3,784

25

Fees and commissions

703,822

804,513

5,378

Trading income

8,807

164,795

1,102

Other operating income

461,639

439,872

2,941

Other income

*1

206,430

*1

146,313

978

Ordinary expenses

2,190,840

3,773,752

25,229

Interest expenses

659,577

2,035,952

13,611

Interest on deposits

230,104

800,847

5,354

Fees and commissions payments

115,529

119,549

799

Trading losses

111,252

229,906

1,537

Other operating expenses

191,766

133,937

895

General and administrative expenses

*2

962,562

*2

1,082,198

7,235

Other expenses

*3

150,152

*3

172,207

1,151

Ordinary profit

726,071

709,232

4,741

Extraordinary gains

*4

378

*4

168

1

Extraordinary losses

*5, *6

1,775

*5, *6

3,014

20

Income before income taxes

724,674

706,386

4,722

Income taxes-current

146,053

176,906

1,183

Income taxes-deferred

47,692

837

6

Income taxes

193,746

177,743

1,188

Profit

530,927

528,642

3,534

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

5,500

2,176

15

Profit attributable to owners of parent

¥

525,427

¥

526,465

$

3,520

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Millions of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

Six months ended September 30

2022

2023

2023

Profit

¥

530,927

¥

528,642

$

3,534

Other comprehensive income (losses)

174,433

729,123

4,874

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities

(668,609)

126,098

843

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges

98,664

71,528

478

Foreign currency translation adjustments

644,993

476,785

3,187

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(8,200)

(9,683)

(65)

Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates

107,585

64,394

431

Total comprehensive income

705,361

1,257,766

8,409

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

697,209

1,250,368

8,359

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

8,151

7,397

49

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

Millions of yen

Stockholders' equity

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Six months ended September 30, 2022

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

Total

Balance at the beginning of the period

¥

2,341,878

¥

693,664

¥

6,916,468

¥

(13,402)

¥

9,938,608

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

658

658

1,317

Cash dividends

(143,936)

(143,936)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

525,427

525,427

Purchase of treasury stock

(34)

(34)

Disposal of treasury stock

(45)

320

274

Changes in shareholders' interest due to

transaction with non-controlling interests

(270)

(270)

Reversal of land revaluation excess

12

12

Transfer from retained earnings to capital

surplus

45

(45)

Net changes in items other than

stockholders' equity in the period

Net changes in the period

658

387

381,458

285

382,790

Balance at the end of the period

¥

2,342,537

¥

694,052

¥

7,297,926

¥

(13,116)

¥

10,321,399

Millions of yen

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized

Foreign

Accumulated

gains (losses)

Net deferred

Land

currency

remeasurements

on other

gains (losses)

revaluation

translation

of defined

Six months ended September 30, 2022

securities

on hedges

excess

adjustments

benefit plans

Total

Balance at the beginning of the period

¥

1,632,080

¥

(80,061)

¥

36,320

¥

450,143

¥

121,123

¥

2,159,606

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

Cash dividends

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Purchase of treasury stock

Disposal of treasury stock

Changes in shareholders' interest due to

transaction with non-controlling interests

Reversal of land revaluation excess

Transfer from retained earnings to capital

surplus

Net changes in items other than

stockholders' equity in the period

(671,756)

122,697

(12)

729,045

(8,204)

171,769

Net changes in the period

(671,756)

122,697

(12)

729,045

(8,204)

171,769

Balance at the end of the period

¥

960,324

¥

42,636

¥

36,307

¥

1,179,188

¥

112,919

¥

2,331,376

Millions of yen

Stock

Non-

acquisition

controlling

Total

Six months ended September 30, 2022

rights

interests

net assets

Balance at the beginning of the period

¥

1,475

¥

97,641

¥

12,197,331

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

1,317

Cash dividends

(143,936)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

525,427

Purchase of treasury stock

(34)

Disposal of treasury stock

274

Changes in shareholders' interest due to

transaction with non-controlling interests

(270)

Reversal of land revaluation excess

12

Transfer from retained earnings to capital

surplus

Net changes in items other than

stockholders' equity in the period

(273)

9,223

180,719

Net changes in the period

(273)

9,223

563,510

Balance at the end of the period

¥

1,201

¥

106,864

¥

12,760,842

Millions of yen

Stockholders' equity

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Six months ended September 30, 2023

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

Total

Balance at the beginning of the period

¥

2,342,537

¥

694,052

¥

7,423,600

¥

(151,798)

¥

10,308,391

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

1,501

1,500

3,001

Cash dividends

(168,077)

(168,077)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

526,465

526,465

Purchase of treasury stock

(61,326)

(61,326)

Disposal of treasury stock

(99)

242

143

Cancellation of treasury stock

(195,160)

195,160

Changes in shareholders' interest due to

transaction with non-controlling interests

(9,892)

(9,892)

Reversal of land revaluation excess

(35)

(35)

Transfer from retained earnings to capital

surplus

195,259

(195,259)

Net changes in items other than

stockholders' equity in the period

Net changes in the period

1,501

(8,391)

163,092

134,076

290,278

Balance at the end of the period

¥

2,344,038

¥

685,660

¥

7,586,692

¥

(17,721)

¥

10,598,670

Millions of yen

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized

Foreign

Accumulated

gains (losses)

Net deferred

Land

currency

remeasurements

on other

gains (losses)

revaluation

translation

of defined

Six months ended September 30, 2023

securities

on hedges

excess

adjustments

benefit plans

Total

Balance at the beginning of the period

¥

1,373,521

¥

(13,293)

¥

35,005

¥

843,614

¥

133,226

¥

2,372,074

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

Cash dividends

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Purchase of treasury stock

Disposal of treasury stock

Cancellation of treasury stock

Changes in shareholders' interest due to

transaction with non-controlling interests

Reversal of land revaluation excess

Transfer from retained earnings to capital

surplus

Net changes in items other than

stockholders' equity in the period

132,347

75,289

35

525,903

(9,638)

723,938

Net changes in the period

132,347

75,289

35

525,903

(9,638)

723,938

Balance at the end of the period

¥

1,505,869

¥

61,996

¥

35,041

¥

1,369,518

¥

123,588

¥

3,096,013

Millions of yen

Stock

Non-

acquisition

controlling

Total

Six months ended September 30, 2023

rights

interests

net assets

Balance at the beginning of the period

¥

1,145

¥

109,495

¥

12,791,106

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

3,001

Cash dividends

(168,077)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

526,465

Purchase of treasury stock

(61,326)

Disposal of treasury stock

143

Cancellation of treasury stock

Changes in shareholders' interest due to

transaction with non-controlling interests

(9,892)

Reversal of land revaluation excess

(35)

Transfer from retained earnings to capital

surplus

Net changes in items other than

stockholders' equity in the period

(142)

15,905

739,701

Net changes in the period

(142)

15,905

1,029,980

Balance at the end of the period

¥

1,002

¥

125,400

¥

13,821,086

Millions of U.S. dollars

Stockholders' equity

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Six months ended September 30, 2023

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

Total

Balance at the beginning of the period

$

15,661

$

4,640

$

49,630

$

(1,015)

$

68,916

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

10

10

20

Cash dividends

(1,124)

(1,124)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,520

3,520

Purchase of treasury stock

(410)

(410)

Disposal of treasury stock

(1)

2

1

Cancellation of treasury stock

(1,305)

1,305

Changes in shareholders' interest due to

transaction with non-controlling interests

(66)

(66)

Reversal of land revaluation excess

(0)

(0)

Transfer from retained earnings to capital

surplus

1,305

(1,305)

Net changes in items other than

stockholders' equity in the period

Net changes in the period

10

(56)

1,090

896

1,941

Balance at the end of the period

$

15,671

$

4,584

$

50,720

$

(118)

$

70,856

Millions of U.S. dollars

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized

Foreign

Accumulated

gains (losses)

Net deferred

Land

currency

remeasurements

on other

gains (losses)

revaluation

translation

of defined

Six months ended September 30, 2023

securities

on hedges

excess

adjustments

benefit plans

Total

Balance at the beginning of the period

$

9,183

$

(89)

$

234

$

5,640

$

891

$

15,858

Changes in the period

Issuance of new stock

Cash dividends

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Purchase of treasury stock

Disposal of treasury stock

Cancellation of treasury stock

Changes in shareholders' interest due to

transaction with non-controlling interests

Reversal of land revaluation excess

Transfer from retained earnings to capital

surplus

Net changes in items other than

stockholders' equity in the period

885

503

0

3,516

(64)

4,840

Net changes in the period

885

503

0

3,516

(64)

4,840

Balance at the end of the period

$

10,067

$

414

$

234

$

9,156

$

826

$

20,698

