【NEWS RELEASE】

August 17, 2023

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Issuance of Green Bonds

TOKYO, August 17, 2023 - Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC," President and CEO: Akihiro Fukutome) hereby announces the issuance of two series of green bonds in the Japanese domestic market as of August 30, 2023.

This is an issuance of foreign currency denominated green bonds targeted at Japanese retail investors. The use of the net proceeds is to finance qualifying environmentally-related projects ("Eligible Green Projects") such as renewable energy generation and energy efficiency.

The two series of green bonds are designed to align with the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Green Bond Principles 2021(*1) and the Green Bond Guidelines 2022 established by Japan's Ministry of the Environment(*2).

SMBC Group designated "Environment" as one of our priority issues (materiality) to have particular focus on its activities upon sustainability. SMBC Group strives to further contribute to the improvement of the global environment through this green bond issuance.

Issuer : Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Currency : U.S. Dollar (USD) / Australian Dollar (AUD) Issue Amount : USD 507 million / AUD 60 million Issue Date : August 30, 2023 Maturity Date : September 1, 2026 Use of Proceeds : To finance a range of qualifying environmentally-related projects ("Eligible Green Projects") Coupon : 5.05%(USD) / 4.77% (AUD)

*1 "Green Bond Principle 2021" is a set of voluntary process guidelines for the issuance of green bonds formulated by the International Capital Market Association ("ICMA"). It consists of four core components: Use of Proceeds, Process for Project Evaluation and Selection, Management of Proceeds and Reporting.

*2 "Green Bond Guidelines 2022" is a set of guidelines formulated by Japan's Ministry of the Environment. The guidelines, in accordance with ICMA's Green Bond Principles, provide issuers, investors, and other market participants with illustrative examples of specific approaches and interpretations tailored to Japan's bond market to aid with decision making regarding Green Bonds.

