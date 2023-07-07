For further details on the Plans, please refer to the news releases "Introduction of New Stock Compensation Plans for Executives" published on July 10, 2017 and "Issuance of New Shares under the Stock Compensation Plans" published on July 17, 2018.

The President and Group CEO of SMFG today determined the issuance of new shares as per the delegation from the SMFG Board of Directors, which has previously resolved and authorised him to determine the new issuance of shares of SMFG common stock for allotment under the Plans this Fiscal Year.

Executives designated to be included in the Plans were Directors (excluding external Directors), Executive Officers, etc. of SMFG and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC"), and the President/CEO, etc. of the following 6 subsidiaries; SMBC Trust Bank Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company Ltd., SMBC Finance Service Co., Ltd., SMBC Consumer Finance Co., Ltd. and The Japan Research Institute Limited.

Further aligning the interests of executives with those of shareholders, by increasing the weight of stock compensation and enhancing the shareholding of executives in SMFG.

Tokyo, July 7, 2023--- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("SMFG", President and Group CEO: Jun Ohta) announced today the issuance of new shares, determined on the same day by the President and Group CEO, as delegated by the SMFG Board of Directors.

⚫ One third of the allotted shares (a fraction of less than one share to be

stipulate i) period during which disposals of the allotted shares are restricted in any manner, including the transfer of ownership or granting of security interest (the "Period"), ii) conditions for releasing transfer restrictions as determined by the SMFG Compensation Committee, such as performance conditions (the "Release Conditions"), and iii) conditions for SMFG retrieving all or part of the allotted shares at nil cost (the "Retrieval Conditions"), etc.

4. Basis of Calculation and Specific Details for the Payment Amount

The issue price is set at the closing price of 6,281 yen on July 6, 2023 which is the business day prior to the day of issuance/allotment decision by the President and Group CEO, for the shares of SMFG common stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Since SMFG shares are floated on the Exchange and there is no reason not to rely on the most recent traded price, it is believed that this price should be appropriate without any arbitrariness, reflecting SMFG's financial standings and demand/supply of the market. Thus, SMFG has concluded that the issue price is not particularly favorable to the Executives being allotted the shares.

