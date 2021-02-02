Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Japan's SMFG third-quarter net profit drops 8.4%

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc
(SMFG), Japan's second-largest lender by assets,
reported on Tuesday a 8.4% drop in third-quarter net profit.
SMFG posted a profit of 163.8 billion yen ($1.56 billion)
for the three months through December compared with 178.9
billion yen in the year-ago period, according to Reuters
calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed in
an exchange filing.
($1 = 104.9900 yen)
