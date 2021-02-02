Log in
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Japan's SMFG third-quarter net profit drops 8.4%

02/02/2021
TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), Japan's second-largest lender by assets, reported on Tuesday a 8.4% drop in third-quarter net profit.

SMFG posted a profit of 163.8 billion yen ($1.56 billion) for the three months through December compared with 178.9 billion yen in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed in an exchange filing. ($1 = 104.9900 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 735 B 26 057 M 26 057 M
Net income 2021 472 B 4 498 M 4 498 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,04x
Yield 2021 5,74%
Capitalization 4 543 B 43 297 M 43 281 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 86 400
Free-Float 93,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4 401,54 JPY
Last Close Price 3 315,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,49%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Ohta Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Kunibe Chairman
Toru Nakashima Group CFO, Director & Head-Public Relations
Shoji Masuda Group Chief Information Officer
Haruyuki Nagata Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.3.98%43 297
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.26%392 366
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%268 855
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.18%256 497
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.23%199 215
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.34%192 407
