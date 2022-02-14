Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : KM1 - Key metrics related to capital ratio (224KB)
KM1 : Key metrics
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Subsidiaries
(Millions of yen, except percentages)
a
b
c
d
e
Basel
Ⅲ
Template
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
No.
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Available capital
1
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)
8,602,562
8,542,813
8,561,917
8,374,704
8,115,405
2
Tier 1 capital
9,749,929
9,689,718
9,711,735
9,517,983
9,257,896
3
Total capital
10,789,045
10,707,851
10,701,130
10,612,351
10,354,517
Risk-weighted assets
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
Capital ratio (consolidated)
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-weighted capital ratio (consolidated)
Total risk-weighted capital ratio (consolidated)
Leverage ratio (consolidated)
64,410,194
62,238,855
61,794,715
59,871,204
58,762,415
13.35%
13.72%
13.85%
13.98%
13.81%
15.13%
15.56%
15.71%
15.89%
15.75%
16.75%
17.20%
17.31%
17.72%
17.62%
13
Total exposures
193,492,481
184,783,779
182,388,209
182,660,741
176,439,143
14
Leverage ratio (consolidated)
5.03%
5.24%
5.32%
5.21%
5.24%
Sales 2022
2 878 B
24 830 M
24 830 M
Net income 2022
700 B
6 036 M
6 036 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
8,52x
Yield 2022
4,79%
Capitalization
5 989 B
51 670 M
51 670 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,05x
Nbr of Employees
86 800
Free-Float
93,6%
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
4 369,00 JPY
Average target price
5 277,69 JPY
Spread / Average Target
20,8%
