  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : KM1 - Key metrics related to capital ratio (224KB)

02/14/2022 | 03:13am EST
KM1 : Key metrics

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Subsidiaries

(Millions of yen, except percentages)

a

b

c

d

e

Basel

Template

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

No.

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Available capital

1

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)

8,602,562

8,542,813

8,561,917

8,374,704

8,115,405

2

Tier 1 capital

9,749,929

9,689,718

9,711,735

9,517,983

9,257,896

3

Total capital

10,789,045

10,707,851

10,701,130

10,612,351

10,354,517

Risk-weighted assets

  • Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)

Capital ratio (consolidated)

  • Common Equity Tier 1 risk-weighted capital ratio (consolidated)
  • (consolidated)
  • Total risk-weighted capital ratio (consolidated)

Leverage ratio (consolidated)

64,410,194

62,238,855

61,794,715

59,871,204

58,762,415

13.35%

13.72%

13.85%

13.98%

13.81%

15.13%

15.56%

15.71%

15.89%

15.75%

16.75%

17.20%

17.31%

17.72%

17.62%

13

Total exposures

193,492,481

184,783,779

182,388,209

182,660,741

176,439,143

14

Leverage ratio (consolidated)

5.03%

5.24%

5.32%

5.21%

5.24%

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 878 B 24 830 M 24 830 M
Net income 2022 700 B 6 036 M 6 036 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,52x
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 5 989 B 51 670 M 51 670 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 86 800
Free-Float 93,6%
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4 369,00 JPY
Average target price 5 277,69 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Ohta Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Nakashima Planning Manager
Takeshi Kunibe Chairman
Shoji Masuda Executive Officer
Tetsuro Imaeda Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.10.80%51 670
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%453 156
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.71%387 090
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.05%261 456
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.53%226 581
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.31%212 570