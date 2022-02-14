Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : KM1 - Key metrics related to capital ratio (228KB)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Basel
Ⅲ
Template
As of
As of
No.
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
Available capital
1
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)
10,810,953
10,938,947
2
Tier 1 capital
11,459,809
11,577,364
3
Total capital
12,466,534
12,563,098
Risk-weighted assets
4
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
70,542,922
68,689,415
Capital ratio (consolidated)
(Millions of yen, except percentages)
c
d
e
As of
As of
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
10,718,161
10,562,772
10,356,926
11,359,117
11,199,300
10,996,973
12,330,274
12,289,271
12,115,715
67,763,916
66,008,023
64,771,494
Tier 1 risk-weighted capital ratio (consolidated)
Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA
15.32% 15.92%
16.24% 16.85%
17.67% 18.28%
15.81%
16.00%
15.98%
16.76%
16.96%
16.97%
18.19%
18.61%
18.70%
Capital conservation buffer requirement
9 Countercyclical buffer requirement
10 G-SIB/D-SIB additional requirement
Total of CET1 specific buffer requirements
CET1 available after meeting the minimum capital requirements
Leverage ratio (consolidated)
2.50% 2.50%
0.02% 0.02%
1.00% 1.00%
3.52% 3.52%
9.67% 10.28%
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
0.02%
0.02%
0.02%
1.00%
1.00%
1.00%
3.52%
3.52%
3.52%
10.19%
10.61%
10.70%
13
Total exposures
210,038,199
199,852,468
196,559,951
198,170,783
191,039,921
14
Leverage ratio (consolidated)
5.45%
5.79%
5.77%
5.65%
5.75%
Sales 2022
2 878 B
24 830 M
24 830 M
Net income 2022
700 B
6 036 M
6 036 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
8,52x
Yield 2022
4,79%
Capitalization
5 989 B
51 670 M
51 670 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,05x
Nbr of Employees
86 800
Free-Float
93,6%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
4 369,00 JPY
Average target price
5 277,69 JPY
Spread / Average Target
20,8%
