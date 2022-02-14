Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : KM1 - Key metrics related to liquidity standards (35KB)
KM1 : Key metrics
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
(Millions of yen, except percentages)
a
b
c
d
e
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
of fiscal 2021
of fiscal 2021
of fiscal 2021
of fiscal 2020
of fiscal 2020
(From 2021/10/1
(From 2021/7/1
(From 2021/4/1
(From 2021/1/1
(From 2020/10/1
To 2021/12/31)
To 2021/9/30)
To 2021/6/30)
To 2021/3/31)
To 2020/12/31)
Non-consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio
15
Total HQLA allowed to be included
68,855,171
69,157,623
70,202,013
66,612,926
66,285,520
in the calculation
16
Net cash outflows
47,099,050
45,699,381
47,196,725
44,546,209
43,863,455
17
Non-consolidated
146.1%
151.3%
148.7%
149.5%
151.1%
liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)
Non-consolidated Net Stable Funding Ratio
18
Available stable funding (ASF)
110,341,423
19
Required stable funding (RSF)
82,251,613
20
Non-consolidated
134.1%
net stable funding ratio (NSFR)
Sales 2022
2 878 B
24 830 M
24 830 M
Net income 2022
700 B
6 036 M
6 036 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
8,52x
Yield 2022
4,79%
Capitalization
5 989 B
51 670 M
51 670 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,05x
Nbr of Employees
86 800
Free-Float
93,6%
