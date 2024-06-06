【NEWS RELEASE】
June 6, 2024
K y o t o U n i v e r s i t y
S umi tomo M it sui F inancia l G roup
T h e J a p a n R e s e a r c h I n s t i t u t e
Launch of "SMBC Kyoto University Studio"
Kyoto University (President: Nagahiro Minato), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Ltd. (President & Group CEO: Toru Nakashima, hereinafter the "SMBC Group"), and The Japan Research Institute, Ltd. (President: Katsunori Tanizaki, hereinafter "JRI") have agreed to establish "SMBC Kyoto University Studio" in the campus of Kyoto University.
SMBC Kyoto University Studio is a collaboration between a university that conducts creative research in a free academic culture and a global financial group that serves as a hub for industry.
For the coexistence and fulfilled growth of the global community, we aim to set a "studio" that creates social value beyond the framework of conventional academia -industry collaboration.
1. Background
As a result of the prioritization of economic activities in the world, social issues such as environmental problems, human rights, poverty and inequality, etc. have emerged and become more serious in recent years.
In response to above issues, Kyoto University, with its free and open culture, conducts both fundamental research and cutting-edge research, which commit to innovation and social contribution activities for the coexistence of global society.
On the other hand, the SMBC Group reflects the spirit of "creating social value", which has been inherited by former Mitsui and Sumitomo, in the Group's management philosophy, so that social issues are solved along with economic growth and realize the fulfilled growth.
Thus, Kyoto University and the SMBC Group decided to combine activities together and establish the SMBC Kyoto University Studio as a new platform to promote innovation and the creation of social value.
2. About SMBC Kyoto University Studio
SMBC Kyoto University Studio will work on the following three points;
- Create businesses to solve social issues
- Produce human resources who engage in solving social issues
- Make a virtuous circle through the creation of social value
Also, Kyoto University will accept secondees from the SMBC Group and set research theme on a social issue together. Thereafter, researchers from Kyoto University and JRI as think tank of the SMBC Group will
conduct on cooperative research. Furthermore, the SMBC Kyoto University Studio will not only stay with the research, but also actively kick off a venture and share information to the global to create a movement that will lead to social change.
In order to engage in the above activities over mid -to-long term, the SMBC Group plans to contribute approximately 1.5 billion yen over a 10-year period.
In selecting research themes, the "Kyoto University AGORAMethod" (*1) established by Kyoto University will be applied, based on the Five Materiality ("Environment," "DE&I / Human Rights," "Poverty & Inequality," "Declining Birthrate & Aging Population" and "Japan's Regrowth") which the SMBC Group define as priority issues. While utilizing the perspectives of researchers and commercials, a broad range of domestic and international social issues will be examined.
(1)"DE&I / Human Rights":
Support people with developmental disabilities to demonstrate their abilities in employment. (2)"Poverty & Inequality":
Research and spread educational approaches to overcome the cycle of poverty, inequality, and abuse. (3)"Declining Birthrate & Aging Population":
"Personal care" and "decision-making" for everyone to maintain dignity before and after death. Furthermore, we will also call for research themes from students and young researchers to foster future
researchers and entrepreneurs.
co-creation>
By mutually sharing the research achievements and the opinions of society, we will promote research with a view to commercialization, and set a session with various stakeholders in a platform of co-creation.
JRI has already been working for industry-academia-government collaboration, including the establishment of the "Carbon Cycle Innovation Consortium (*2)". We will utilize the JRI's expertise in creating a platform to give back research achievements to the society.
(*1) To provide a platform for researchers and commercials with diverse backgrounds to discuss.
(*2) A consortium set with Kyoto University and others in FY2023. Please kindly refer to the following news release for details;
https://www.kyoto-u.ac.jp/sites/default/files/inline-files/hihon-soken-press-release- d9e9e942cd01e9d81c9fa7877ae9c3a9.pdf
