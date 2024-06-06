【NEWS RELEASE】

June 6, 2024

K y o t o U n i v e r s i t y

S umi tomo M it sui F inancia l G roup

T h e J a p a n R e s e a r c h I n s t i t u t e

Launch of "SMBC Kyoto University Studio"

Kyoto University (President: Nagahiro Minato), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Ltd. (President & Group CEO: Toru Nakashima, hereinafter the "SMBC Group"), and The Japan Research Institute, Ltd. (President: Katsunori Tanizaki, hereinafter "JRI") have agreed to establish "SMBC Kyoto University Studio" in the campus of Kyoto University.

SMBC Kyoto University Studio is a collaboration between a university that conducts creative research in a free academic culture and a global financial group that serves as a hub for industry.

For the coexistence and fulfilled growth of the global community, we aim to set a "studio" that creates social value beyond the framework of conventional academia -industry collaboration.

1. Background

As a result of the prioritization of economic activities in the world, social issues such as environmental problems, human rights, poverty and inequality, etc. have emerged and become more serious in recent years.

In response to above issues, Kyoto University, with its free and open culture, conducts both fundamental research and cutting-edge research, which commit to innovation and social contribution activities for the coexistence of global society.

On the other hand, the SMBC Group reflects the spirit of "creating social value", which has been inherited by former Mitsui and Sumitomo, in the Group's management philosophy, so that social issues are solved along with economic growth and realize the fulfilled growth.

Thus, Kyoto University and the SMBC Group decided to combine activities together and establish the SMBC Kyoto University Studio as a new platform to promote innovation and the creation of social value.

2. About SMBC Kyoto University Studio

SMBC Kyoto University Studio will work on the following three points;

Create businesses to solve social issues Produce human resources who engage in solving social issues Make a virtuous circle through the creation of social value

Also, Kyoto University will accept secondees from the SMBC Group and set research theme on a social issue together. Thereafter, researchers from Kyoto University and JRI as think tank of the SMBC Group will

