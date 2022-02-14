Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Liquidity Coverage Ratio (average in Q3) (45KB)
Disclosure of Quantitative Information about Liquidity Coverage Ratio
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Non-Consolidated)
(In million yen, %, the number of data)
Item
Current Quarter
Prior Quarter
(From 2021/10/1 To 2021/12/31)
(From 2021/7/1 To 2021/9/30)
High-Quality Liquid Assets (1)
1
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
68,855,171
69,157,623
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
Cash Outflows (2)
UNWEIGHTED
WEIGHTED
UNWEIGHTED
WEIGHTED
VALUE
VALUE
VALUE
VALUE
2
Cash outflows related to unsecured retail funding
55,238,670
4,277,265
54,692,137
4,229,333
3
of which, Stable deposits
17,817,236
534,517
17,721,373
531,641
4
of which, Less stable deposits
37,421,433
3,742,748
36,970,764
3,697,692
5
Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding
76,001,247
38,047,141
74,545,180
37,411,705
6
of which, Qualifying operational deposits
－
－
－
－
7
of which, Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding
70,947,809
32,993,703
69,453,299
32,319,824
other than qualifying operational deposits and debt securities
8
of which, Debt securities
5,053,437
5,053,437
5,091,881
5,091,881
9
Cash outflows related to secured funding, etc.
258,666
246,036
10
Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc. funding
26,149,144
8,098,717
25,378,196
7,780,077
programs, credit and liquidity facilities
11
of which, Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc.
324,777
324,777
288,597
288,597
12
of which, Cash outflows related to funding programs
278,458
278,458
304,869
304,869
13
of which, Cash outflows related to credit and liquidity facilities
25,545,908
7,495,480
24,784,730
7,186,612
14
Cash outflows related to contractual funding obligations, etc.
7,799,312
4,122,783
7,235,457
3,713,977
15
Cash outflows related to contingencies
74,060,982
1,401,897
73,722,339
1,236,478
16
Total cash outflows
56,206,471
54,617,606
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
Cash Inflows (3)
UNWEIGHTED
WEIGHTED
UNWEIGHTED
WEIGHTED
VALUE
VALUE
VALUE
VALUE
17
Cash inflows related to secured lending, etc.
966,705
157,405
933,754
112,301
18
Cash inflows related to collection of loans, etc.
11,526,392
8,193,901
11,259,402
7,972,084
19
Other cash inflows
2,194,662
756,113
1,970,267
833,839
20
Total cash inflows
14,687,760
9,107,421
14,163,424
8,918,225
Non-Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio (4)
21
Total HQLA allowed to be included in the calculation
68,855,171
69,157,623
22
Net cash outflows
47,099,050
45,699,381
23
Non-consolidated liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)
146.1%
151.3%
24
The number of data used to calculate the average value
63
61
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:12:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
