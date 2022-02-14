Log in
    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Liquidity Coverage Ratio (average in Q3) (45KB)

02/14/2022 | 03:13am EST
Disclosure of Quantitative Information about Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Non-Consolidated)

(In million yen, %, the number of data)

Item

Current Quarter

Prior Quarter

(From 2021/10/1 To 2021/12/31)

(From 2021/7/1 To 2021/9/30)

High-Quality Liquid Assets (1)

1

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)

68,855,171

69,157,623

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

Cash Outflows (2)

UNWEIGHTED

WEIGHTED

UNWEIGHTED

WEIGHTED

VALUE

VALUE

VALUE

VALUE

2

Cash outflows related to unsecured retail funding

55,238,670

4,277,265

54,692,137

4,229,333

3

of which, Stable deposits

17,817,236

534,517

17,721,373

531,641

4

of which, Less stable deposits

37,421,433

3,742,748

36,970,764

3,697,692

5

Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding

76,001,247

38,047,141

74,545,180

37,411,705

6

of which, Qualifying operational deposits

7

of which, Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding

70,947,809

32,993,703

69,453,299

32,319,824

other than qualifying operational deposits and debt securities

8

of which, Debt securities

5,053,437

5,053,437

5,091,881

5,091,881

9

Cash outflows related to secured funding, etc.

258,666

246,036

10

Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc. funding

26,149,144

8,098,717

25,378,196

7,780,077

programs, credit and liquidity facilities

11

of which, Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc.

324,777

324,777

288,597

288,597

12

of which, Cash outflows related to funding programs

278,458

278,458

304,869

304,869

13

of which, Cash outflows related to credit and liquidity facilities

25,545,908

7,495,480

24,784,730

7,186,612

14

Cash outflows related to contractual funding obligations, etc.

7,799,312

4,122,783

7,235,457

3,713,977

15

Cash outflows related to contingencies

74,060,982

1,401,897

73,722,339

1,236,478

16

Total cash outflows

56,206,471

54,617,606

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

Cash Inflows (3)

UNWEIGHTED

WEIGHTED

UNWEIGHTED

WEIGHTED

VALUE

VALUE

VALUE

VALUE

17

Cash inflows related to secured lending, etc.

966,705

157,405

933,754

112,301

18

Cash inflows related to collection of loans, etc.

11,526,392

8,193,901

11,259,402

7,972,084

19

Other cash inflows

2,194,662

756,113

1,970,267

833,839

20

Total cash inflows

14,687,760

9,107,421

14,163,424

8,918,225

Non-Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio (4)

21

Total HQLA allowed to be included in the calculation

68,855,171

69,157,623

22

Net cash outflows

47,099,050

45,699,381

23

Non-consolidated liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)

146.1%

151.3%

24

The number of data used to calculate the average value

63

61

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
