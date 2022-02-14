Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Liquidity Coverage Ratio (average in Q3) (45KB)

Disclosure of Quantitative Information about Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Non-Consolidated)

(In million yen, %, the number of data)

Item Current Quarter Prior Quarter

(From 2021/10/1 To 2021/12/31) (From 2021/7/1 To 2021/9/30)

High-Quality Liquid Assets (1)

1 Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) 68,855,171 69,157,623

Cash Outflows (2) UNWEIGHTED WEIGHTED UNWEIGHTED WEIGHTED

VALUE VALUE VALUE VALUE

2 Cash outflows related to unsecured retail funding 55,238,670 4,277,265 54,692,137 4,229,333

3 of which, Stable deposits 17,817,236 534,517 17,721,373 531,641

4 of which, Less stable deposits 37,421,433 3,742,748 36,970,764 3,697,692

5 Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding 76,001,247 38,047,141 74,545,180 37,411,705

6 of which, Qualifying operational deposits － － － －

7 of which, Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding 70,947,809 32,993,703 69,453,299 32,319,824

other than qualifying operational deposits and debt securities

8 of which, Debt securities 5,053,437 5,053,437 5,091,881 5,091,881

9 Cash outflows related to secured funding, etc. 258,666 246,036

10 Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc. funding 26,149,144 8,098,717 25,378,196 7,780,077

programs, credit and liquidity facilities

11 of which, Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc. 324,777 324,777 288,597 288,597

12 of which, Cash outflows related to funding programs 278,458 278,458 304,869 304,869

13 of which, Cash outflows related to credit and liquidity facilities 25,545,908 7,495,480 24,784,730 7,186,612

14 Cash outflows related to contractual funding obligations, etc. 7,799,312 4,122,783 7,235,457 3,713,977

15 Cash outflows related to contingencies 74,060,982 1,401,897 73,722,339 1,236,478

16 Total cash outflows 56,206,471 54,617,606

Cash Inflows (3) UNWEIGHTED WEIGHTED UNWEIGHTED WEIGHTED

VALUE VALUE VALUE VALUE

17 Cash inflows related to secured lending, etc. 966,705 157,405 933,754 112,301

18 Cash inflows related to collection of loans, etc. 11,526,392 8,193,901 11,259,402 7,972,084

19 Other cash inflows 2,194,662 756,113 1,970,267 833,839

20 Total cash inflows 14,687,760 9,107,421 14,163,424 8,918,225

Non-Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio (4)

21 Total HQLA allowed to be included in the calculation 68,855,171 69,157,623

22 Net cash outflows 47,099,050 45,699,381

23 Non-consolidated liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) 146.1% 151.3%