Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Liquidity Coverage Ratio (average in Q3) (46KB)

Disclosure of Quantitative Information about Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Consolidated)

(In million yen, %, the number of data)

Item Current Quarter Prior Quarter

(From 2021/10/1 To 2021/12/31) (From 2021/7/1 To 2021/9/30)

High-Quality Liquid Assets (1)

1 Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) 76,742,629 76,449,727

Cash Outflows (2) UNWEIGHTED WEIGHTED UNWEIGHTED WEIGHTED

2 Cash outflows related to unsecured retail funding 58,212,318 4,540,952 57,623,592 4,486,817

3 of which, Stable deposits 18,329,361 552,051 18,272,789 551,121

4 of which, Less stable deposits 39,882,956 3,988,900 39,350,803 3,935,695

5 Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding 79,609,143 39,610,583 78,195,398 39,171,178

6 of which, Qualifying operational deposits － － － －

7 of which, Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding 74,476,547 34,477,987 72,865,727 33,841,507

other than qualifying operational deposits and debt securities

8 of which, Debt securities 5,132,595 5,132,595 5,329,671 5,329,671

9 Cash outflows related to secured funding, etc. 550,586 504,436

10 Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc. funding 29,201,360 9,578,052 28,469,349 9,407,346

programs, credit and liquidity facilities

11 of which, Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc. 1,596,100 1,596,100 1,734,509 1,734,509

12 of which, Cash outflows related to funding programs 278,458 278,458 304,869 304,869

13 of which, Cash outflows related to credit and liquidity facilities 27,326,801 7,703,493 26,429,971 7,367,968

14 Cash outflows related to contractual funding obligations, etc. 10,380,360 7,497,646 10,163,373 7,367,127

15 Cash outflows related to contingencies 78,341,578 1,615,153 77,890,752 1,434,902

16 Total cash outflows 63,392,975 62,371,804

Cash Inflows (3) UNWEIGHTED WEIGHTED UNWEIGHTED WEIGHTED

17 Cash inflows related to secured lending, etc. 6,430,277 1,027,433 6,178,033 955,325

18 Cash inflows related to collection of loans, etc. 10,799,062 6,902,610 10,421,781 6,621,228

19 Other cash inflows 4,138,451 1,959,932 3,807,828 1,984,973

20 Total cash inflows 21,367,791 9,889,977 20,407,641 9,561,526

Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio (4)

21 Total HQLA allowed to be included in the calculation 76,742,629 76,449,727

22 Net cash outflows 53,502,998 52,810,278

23 Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) 143.4% 144.7%