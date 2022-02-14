Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Liquidity Coverage Ratio (average in Q3) (46KB)

02/14/2022 | 03:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure of Quantitative Information about Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Consolidated)

(In million yen, %, the number of data)

Item

Current Quarter

Prior Quarter

(From 2021/10/1 To 2021/12/31)

(From 2021/7/1 To 2021/9/30)

High-Quality Liquid Assets (1)

1

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)

76,742,629

76,449,727

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

Cash Outflows (2)

UNWEIGHTED

WEIGHTED

UNWEIGHTED

WEIGHTED

VALUE

VALUE

VALUE

VALUE

2

Cash outflows related to unsecured retail funding

58,212,318

4,540,952

57,623,592

4,486,817

3

of which, Stable deposits

18,329,361

552,051

18,272,789

551,121

4

of which, Less stable deposits

39,882,956

3,988,900

39,350,803

3,935,695

5

Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding

79,609,143

39,610,583

78,195,398

39,171,178

6

of which, Qualifying operational deposits

7

of which, Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding

74,476,547

34,477,987

72,865,727

33,841,507

other than qualifying operational deposits and debt securities

8

of which, Debt securities

5,132,595

5,132,595

5,329,671

5,329,671

9

Cash outflows related to secured funding, etc.

550,586

504,436

10

Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc. funding

29,201,360

9,578,052

28,469,349

9,407,346

programs, credit and liquidity facilities

11

of which, Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc.

1,596,100

1,596,100

1,734,509

1,734,509

12

of which, Cash outflows related to funding programs

278,458

278,458

304,869

304,869

13

of which, Cash outflows related to credit and liquidity facilities

27,326,801

7,703,493

26,429,971

7,367,968

14

Cash outflows related to contractual funding obligations, etc.

10,380,360

7,497,646

10,163,373

7,367,127

15

Cash outflows related to contingencies

78,341,578

1,615,153

77,890,752

1,434,902

16

Total cash outflows

63,392,975

62,371,804

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

Cash Inflows (3)

UNWEIGHTED

WEIGHTED

UNWEIGHTED

WEIGHTED

VALUE

VALUE

VALUE

VALUE

17

Cash inflows related to secured lending, etc.

6,430,277

1,027,433

6,178,033

955,325

18

Cash inflows related to collection of loans, etc.

10,799,062

6,902,610

10,421,781

6,621,228

19

Other cash inflows

4,138,451

1,959,932

3,807,828

1,984,973

20

Total cash inflows

21,367,791

9,889,977

20,407,641

9,561,526

Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio (4)

21

Total HQLA allowed to be included in the calculation

76,742,629

76,449,727

22

Net cash outflows

53,502,998

52,810,278

23

Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)

143.4%

144.7%

24

The number of data used to calculate the average value

63

61

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
03:13aCC2 : Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet (404KB)
PU
03:13aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Liquidity Coverage Ratio (average in Q3) (46KB)
PU
03:13aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : KM1 - Key metrics related to capital ratio (228KB)
PU
03:13aKM2 : Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level) (230KB)
PU
03:13aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : KM1 - Key metrics related to capital ratio (224KB)
PU
03:13aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Liquidity Coverage Ratio (average in Q3) (45KB)
PU
03:13aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : KM1 - Key metrics related to liquidity standards (35KB)
PU
02/10Combined profit of Japan companies tops pre-COVID pandemic level
AQ
02/10Japan Logistics to Acquire Logistics Assets Using Fresh Borrowings, Issuance of Investm..
MT
02/10BOJ steps in to curb rising yields, to buy unlimited 10-year JGBs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 878 B 24 830 M 24 830 M
Net income 2022 700 B 6 036 M 6 036 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,52x
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 5 989 B 51 670 M 51 670 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 86 800
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4 369,00 JPY
Average target price 5 277,69 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Ohta Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Nakashima Planning Manager
Takeshi Kunibe Chairman
Shoji Masuda Executive Officer
Tetsuro Imaeda Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.10.80%51 670
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%453 156
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.71%387 090
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.05%261 456
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.53%226 581
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.31%212 570