Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Liquidity Coverage Ratio (average in Q3) (46KB)
Disclosure of Quantitative Information about Liquidity Coverage Ratio
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Consolidated)
(In million yen, %, the number of data)
Item
Current Quarter
Prior Quarter
(From 2021/10/1 To 2021/12/31)
(From 2021/7/1 To 2021/9/30)
High-Quality Liquid Assets (1)
1
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
76,742,629
76,449,727
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
Cash Outflows (2)
UNWEIGHTED
WEIGHTED
UNWEIGHTED
WEIGHTED
VALUE
VALUE
VALUE
VALUE
2
Cash outflows related to unsecured retail funding
58,212,318
4,540,952
57,623,592
4,486,817
3
of which, Stable deposits
18,329,361
552,051
18,272,789
551,121
4
of which, Less stable deposits
39,882,956
3,988,900
39,350,803
3,935,695
5
Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding
79,609,143
39,610,583
78,195,398
39,171,178
6
of which, Qualifying operational deposits
－
－
－
－
7
of which, Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding
74,476,547
34,477,987
72,865,727
33,841,507
other than qualifying operational deposits and debt securities
8
of which, Debt securities
5,132,595
5,132,595
5,329,671
5,329,671
9
Cash outflows related to secured funding, etc.
550,586
504,436
10
Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc. funding
29,201,360
9,578,052
28,469,349
9,407,346
programs, credit and liquidity facilities
11
of which, Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc.
1,596,100
1,596,100
1,734,509
1,734,509
12
of which, Cash outflows related to funding programs
278,458
278,458
304,869
304,869
13
of which, Cash outflows related to credit and liquidity facilities
27,326,801
7,703,493
26,429,971
7,367,968
14
Cash outflows related to contractual funding obligations, etc.
10,380,360
7,497,646
10,163,373
7,367,127
15
Cash outflows related to contingencies
78,341,578
1,615,153
77,890,752
1,434,902
16
Total cash outflows
63,392,975
62,371,804
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
Cash Inflows (3)
UNWEIGHTED
WEIGHTED
UNWEIGHTED
WEIGHTED
VALUE
VALUE
VALUE
VALUE
17
Cash inflows related to secured lending, etc.
6,430,277
1,027,433
6,178,033
955,325
18
Cash inflows related to collection of loans, etc.
10,799,062
6,902,610
10,421,781
6,621,228
19
Other cash inflows
4,138,451
1,959,932
3,807,828
1,984,973
20
Total cash inflows
21,367,791
9,889,977
20,407,641
9,561,526
Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio (4)
21
Total HQLA allowed to be included in the calculation
76,742,629
76,449,727
22
Net cash outflows
53,502,998
52,810,278
23
Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)
143.4%
144.7%
24
The number of data used to calculate the average value
63
61
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:12:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
