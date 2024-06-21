自己資本調達手段に関する契約内容の概要（2024年3月末時点）
Main features of regulatory capital instruments (as of March 31, 2024)
株式会社三井住友フィナンシャルグループ Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements
1
発行者 / Issuer *1
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
2
識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier
JP3890350006
-
JP389035CFK5
JP389035AH13
3 準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment
4
2022年3月30日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る
普通株式等Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
普通株式等Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1 Capital)
CET1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
5
2022年3月31日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い
普通株式等Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
普通株式等Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
/
CET1 Capital
CET1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
6
自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1
7
銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type
普通株式
新株予約権
永久劣後債
永久劣後債
Common stock
Stock acquisition rights
Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)
連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated
¥10,452,598
¥931
¥85,000
¥150,000
単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated
-
-
-
-
9
額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)
-
-
¥85,000
¥150,000
10
表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification
連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated
株主資本 / Stockholders' equity
新株予約権 / Stock acquisition rights
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated
-
-
-
-
11
発行日 / Original date of issuance
-
2015/7/30
2017/1/25
12
償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated
無 / Perpetual
無 / Perpetual
無 / Perpetual
13
その日付 / Original maturity date
- / No maturity
- / No maturity
- / No maturity
14
償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
無 / No
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
15
初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount
-
2025/12/5、
2026/12/5、
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
-
Tax event and regulatory event
Tax event and regulatory event
Contingent call dates and redemption amount
at current principal amount
at current principal amount
任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /
16
-
初回償還可能日以降の各利払日
初回償還可能日以降の各利払日
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
Each interest payment date after first call date
Each interest payment date after first call date
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends
17
配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
-
固定から変動 / Fixed to floating
固定から変動 / Fixed to floating
18
配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index
-
2.88%
1.39%
19
配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper
-
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
20
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /
完全裁量
完全裁量
完全裁量
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
21
ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
の有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
22
未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or
無 / Noncumulative
無 / Noncumulative
無 / Noncumulative
23
他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
24
転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
-
-
-
25
転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially
-
-
-
26
転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate
-
-
-
27
転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional
-
-
-
28
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /
-
-
-
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
29
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /
-
-
-
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
30
元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature
無 / No
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
31
元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
-
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
32
元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial
-
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
33
元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary
-
有 / Temporary or Permanent
有 / Temporary or Permanent
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官 比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官
34
その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
-
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
will remain at a sufficiently high level
will remain at a sufficiently high level
34a 劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination
-
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内
容を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後
優先株式
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
35
的内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in
Preferred Stock
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the
insolvency creditor hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)
36
非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
37
非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features
-
-
-
-
外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements
1
発行者 / Issuer *1
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
2
識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier
JP389035AHC2
JP389035AK67
JP389035AL90
JP389035AN15
3
準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment
4
2022年3月30日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
5
2022年3月31日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
/
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
6
自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1
7
銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type
永久劣後債
永久劣後債
永久劣後債
永久劣後債
Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
8
自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)
連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated
¥150,000
¥85,000
¥100,000
¥80,000
単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated
-
-
-
-
9
額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)
¥150,000
¥85,000
¥100,000
¥80,000
10
表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification
連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated
-
-
-
-
11
発行日 / Original date of issuance
2017/12/19
2019/6/21
2020/9/9
2022/1/27
12
償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated
無 / Perpetual
無 / Perpetual
無 / Perpetual
無 / Perpetual
13
その日付 / Original maturity date
- / No maturity
- / No maturity
- / No maturity
- / No maturity
14
償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
15
初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount
2027/12/5、
2029/12/5、
2030/12/5、
2032/6/5、
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
Tax event and regulatory event
Tax event and regulatory event
Tax event and regulatory event
Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current
Contingent call dates and redemption amount
at current principal amount
at current principal amount
at current principal amount
Principal Amount
16
任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /
初回償還可能日以降の各利払日
初回償還可能日以降の各利払日
初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日
初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
Each interest payment date after first call date
Each interest payment date after first call date
Each reset date after first call date
Each reset date after first call date
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends
17
配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
固定から変動 / Fixed to floating
固定から変動 / Fixed to floating
固定/ Fixed
固定/ Fixed
18
配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index
1.29%
1.07%
1.109%
0.848%
19
配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
20
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /
完全裁量
完全裁量
完全裁量
完全裁量
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
21
ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
の有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
22
未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or
無 / Noncumulative
無 / Noncumulative
無 / Noncumulative
無 / Noncumulative
23
他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
24
転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
-
-
-
-
25
転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially
-
-
-
-
26
転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate
-
-
-
-
27
転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional
-
-
-
-
28
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /
-
-
-
-
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
29
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /
-
-
-
-
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
30
元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
31
元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
32
元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
33
元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary
有 / Temporary or Permanent
有 / Temporary or Permanent
有 / Temporary or Permanent
有 / Temporary or Permanent
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官
比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官
比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官
比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官
34
その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
will remain at a sufficiently high level
will remain at a sufficiently high level
will remain at a sufficiently high level
will remain at a sufficiently high level
34a
劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内
容を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
35
的内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the
insolvency creditor hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)
36
非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
37
非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features
-
-
-
-
外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements
1
発行者 / Issuer *1
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
2
識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier
JP389035ANC0
JP389035BNC8
-
JP389035AP47
3
準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment
4
2022年3月30日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
5
2022年3月31日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
/
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
6
自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1
7
銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type
永久劣後債
永久劣後債
永久劣後ローン
永久劣後債
Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
Perpetual Subordinated Loan
Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
8
自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)
連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated
¥66,000
¥41,000
¥10,000
¥89,000
単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated
-
-
-
-
9
額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)
¥66,000
¥41,000
¥10,000
¥89,000
10
表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification
連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated
-
-
-
-
11
発行日 / Original date of issuance
2022/12/12
2022/12/12
2023/3/17
2023/4/25
12
償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated
無 / Perpetual
無 / Perpetual
無 / Perpetual
無 / Perpetual
13
その日付 / Original maturity date
- / No maturity
- / No maturity
- / No maturity
- / No maturity
14
償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
15
初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount
2028/6/5、
2032/12/5、
2032/12/5、
2028/6/5、
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current
Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current
Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current
Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current
Contingent call dates and redemption amount
Principal Amount
Principal Amount
Principal Amount
Principal Amount
16
任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /
初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日
初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日
初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日
初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
Each reset date after first call date
Each reset date after first call date
Each reset date after first call date
Each reset date after first call date
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends
17
配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
固定/ Fixed
固定/ Fixed
固定/ Fixed
固定/ Fixed
18
配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index
1.534%
1.750%
(*2)
1.879%
19
配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
20
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /
完全裁量
完全裁量
完全裁量
完全裁量
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
21
ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
の有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
22
未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or
無 / Noncumulative
無 / Noncumulative
無 / Noncumulative
無 / Noncumulative
23
他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
24
転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
-
-
-
-
25
転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially
-
-
-
-
26
転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate
-
-
-
-
27
転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional
-
-
-
-
28
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /
-
-
-
-
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
29
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /
-
-
-
-
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
30
元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
31
元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
32
元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
33
元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary
有 / Temporary or Permanent
有 / Temporary or Permanent
有 / Temporary or Permanent
有 / Temporary or Permanent
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官
比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官
比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官
比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官
34
その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
will remain at a sufficiently high level
will remain at a sufficiently high level
will remain at a sufficiently high level
will remain at a sufficiently high level
34a
劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内
容を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
35
的内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the
insolvency creditor hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)
36
非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
37
非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features
-
-
-
-
外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements
1
発行者 / Issuer *1
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
2
識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier
JP389035BP46
-
JP389035AP96
JP389035BP95
3
準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment
4
2022年3月30日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
5
2022年3月31日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
/
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
6
自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1
7
銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type
永久劣後債
永久劣後ローン
永久劣後債
永久劣後債
Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
Perpetual Subordinated Loan
Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
8
自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)
連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated
¥51,000
¥10,000
¥114,500
¥96,500
単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated
-
-
-
-
9
額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)
¥51,000
¥10,000
¥114,500
¥96,500
10
表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification
連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated
-
-
-
-
11
発行日 / Original date of issuance
2023/4/25
2023/6/30
2023/9/15
2023/9/15
12
償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated
無 / Perpetual
無 / Perpetual
無 / Perpetual
無 / Perpetual
13
その日付 / Original maturity date
- / No maturity
- / No maturity
- / No maturity
- / No maturity
14
償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
15
初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount
2033/6/5、
2033/6/5、
2028/12/5、
2033/12/5、
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current
Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current
Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current
Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current
Contingent call dates and redemption amount
Principal Amount
Principal Amount
Principal Amount
Principal Amount
16
任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /
初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日
初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日
初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日
初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
Each reset date after first call date
Each reset date after first call date
Each reset date after first call date
Each reset date after first call date
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends
17
配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
固定/ Fixed
固定/ Fixed
固定/ Fixed
固定/ Fixed
18
配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index
2.180%
(*2)
1.889%
2.292%
19
配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
20
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /
完全裁量
完全裁量
完全裁量
完全裁量
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
21
ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
の有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
22
未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or
無 / Noncumulative
無 / Noncumulative
無 / Noncumulative
無 / Noncumulative
23
他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
24
転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
-
-
-
-
25
転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially
-
-
-
-
26
転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate
-
-
-
-
27
転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional
-
-
-
-
28
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /
-
-
-
-
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
29
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /
-
-
-
-
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
30
元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
31
元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
32
元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
33
元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary
有 / Temporary or Permanent
有 / Temporary or Permanent
有 / Temporary or Permanent
有 / Temporary or Permanent
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官
比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官
比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官
比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官
34
その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
will remain at a sufficiently high level
will remain at a sufficiently high level
will remain at a sufficiently high level
will remain at a sufficiently high level
34a
劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内
容を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
35
的内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the
insolvency creditor hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)
36
非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
37
非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features
-
-
-
-
外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements
1
発行者 / Issuer *1
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
2
識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier
JP389035AQ12
JP389035BQ11
US86562MDK36
3
準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
ニューヨーク州法 / Laws of State of New York
規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment
4
2022年3月30日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
5
2022年3月31日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額
/
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
6
自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1
7
銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type
永久劣後債
永久劣後債
永久劣後債
Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
8
自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)
連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated
¥125,000
¥63,000
¥151,330
単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated
-
-
-
9
額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)
¥125,000
¥63,000
＄1,000
10
表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification
連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated
-
-
-
11
発行日 / Original date of issuance
2024/1/26
2024/1/26
2024/3/5
12
償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated
無 / Perpetual
無 / Perpetual
無 / Perpetual
13
その日付 / Original maturity date
- / No maturity
- / No maturity
- / No maturity
14
償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
15
初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount
2029/6/5、
2034/6/5、
2034/6/5、
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount
特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額
Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current
Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current
Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current
Contingent call dates and redemption amount
Principal Amount
Principal Amount
Principal Amount
16
任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /
初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日
初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日
初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
Each reset date after first call date
Each reset date after first call date
Each reset date after first call date
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends
17
配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
固定/ Fixed
固定/ Fixed
固定/ Fixed
18
配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index
1.844%
2.248%
6.600%
19
配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
20
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /
完全裁量
完全裁量
完全裁量
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
21
ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
の有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
22
未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or
無 / Noncumulative
無 / Noncumulative
無 / Noncumulative
23
他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
24
転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
-
-
-
25
転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially
-
-
-
26
転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate
-
-
-
27
転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional
-
-
-
28
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /
-
-
-
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
29
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /
-
-
-
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
30
元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下
31
元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.
32
元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial
33
元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary
有 / Temporary or Permanent
有 / Temporary or Permanent
有 / Temporary or Permanent
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1
比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官
比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官
比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官
34
その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio
will remain at a sufficiently high level
will remain at a sufficiently high level
will remain at a sufficiently high level
34a
劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内
容を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)
35
的内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)
liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the
insolvency creditor hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)
36
非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
37
非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features
-
-
-
外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements
1
発行者 / Issuer *1
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
2
識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier
USJ7771XAB58 / US86562MAA80
JP389035AE99
-
-
3
準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument
ニューヨーク州法 / Laws of State of New York
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment
4
2022年3月30日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
5
2022年3月31日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
/
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
6
自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1
7
銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type
劣後債
劣後債
劣後ローン
劣後ローン
Subordinated Bonds
Subordinated Bonds
Subordinated Loan
Subordinated Loan
8
自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)
連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated
¥289
¥9,031
¥565
¥963
単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated
-
-
-
-
9
額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)
$1,750
¥100,000
¥3,000
¥5,000
10
表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification
連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated
-
-
-
-
11
発行日 / Original date of issuance
2014/4/2
2014/9/12
2015/3/10
2015/3/18
12
償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated
有 / Dated
有 / Dated
有 / Dated
有 / Dated
13
その日付 / Original maturity date
2024/4/2
2024/9/12
2025/3/10
2025/3/18
14
償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
15
初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /
税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額
税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額
税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額
税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額
Contingent call dates and redemption amount
Tax event and regulatory event at par
Tax event and regulatory event at par
Tax event and regulatory event at par
Tax event and regulatory event at par
16
任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends
17
配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
固定 / Fixed
固定 / Fixed
固定 / Fixed
固定 / Fixed
18
配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index
4.436%
0.849%
(*2)
(*2)
19
配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
20
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /
裁量なし / Mandatory
裁量なし / Mandatory
裁量なし / Mandatory
裁量なし / Mandatory
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
21
ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約の
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
22
未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or
-
-
-
-
23
他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
24
転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
-
-
-
-
25
転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially
-
-
-
-
26
転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate
-
-
-
-
27
転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional
-
-
-
-
28
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /
-
-
-
-
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
29
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /
-
-
-
-
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
30
元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
31
元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event
実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event
実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event
実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event
32
元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial
常に全部削減 / Full
常に全部削減 / Full
常に全部削減 / Full
常に全部削減 / Full
33
元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary
無 / Permanent
無 / Permanent
無 / Permanent
無 / Permanent
34
その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
-
-
-
-
34a
劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内容
を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後的
その他外部TLAC調達手段
その他外部TLAC調達手段
その他外部TLAC調達手段
その他外部TLAC調達手段
35
内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
Other external TLAC instruments
Other external TLAC instruments
Other external TLAC instruments
Other external TLAC instruments
(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the insolvency creditor
hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)
36
非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
37
非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features
-
-
-
-
外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements
1
発行者 / Issuer *1
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
2
識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier
-
-
JP389035AF56
JP389035BF55
3
準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment
4
2022年3月30日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
5
2022年3月31日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
/
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
6
自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1
7
銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type
劣後ローン
劣後ローン
劣後債
劣後債
Subordinated Loan
Subordinated Loan
Subordinated Bonds
Subordinated Bonds
8
自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)
連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated
¥963
¥10,000
¥9,752
¥33,000
単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated
-
-
-
-
9
額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)
¥5,000
¥10,000
¥42,000
¥33,000
10
表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification
連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated
-
-
-
-
11
発行日 / Original date of issuance
2015/3/18
2015/3/19
2015/5/29
2015/5/29
12
償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated
有 / Dated
有 / Dated
有 / Dated
有 / Dated
13
その日付 / Original maturity date
2025/3/18
2030/3/19
2025/5/29
2030/5/29
14
償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
15
初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /
税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額
税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額
税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額
税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額
Contingent call dates and redemption amount
Tax event and regulatory event at par
Tax event and regulatory event at par
Tax event and regulatory event at par
Tax event and regulatory event at par
16
任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends
17
配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
固定 / Fixed
固定 / Fixed
固定 / Fixed
固定 / Fixed
18
配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index
(*2)
(*2)
0.884%
1.328%
19
配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
20
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /
裁量なし / Mandatory
裁量なし / Mandatory
裁量なし / Mandatory
裁量なし / Mandatory
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
21
ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約の
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
22
未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or
-
-
-
-
23
他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
24
転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
-
-
-
-
25
転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially
-
-
-
-
26
転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate
-
-
-
-
27
転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional
-
-
-
-
28
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /
-
-
-
-
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
29
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /
-
-
-
-
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
30
元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
31
元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event
実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event
実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event
実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event
32
元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial
常に全部削減 / Full
常に全部削減 / Full
常に全部削減 / Full
常に全部削減 / Full
33
元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary
無 / Permanent
無 / Permanent
無 / Permanent
無 / Permanent
34
その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
-
-
-
-
34a
劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内容
を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後的
その他外部TLAC調達手段
その他外部TLAC調達手段
その他外部TLAC調達手段
その他外部TLAC調達手段
35
内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
Other external TLAC instruments
Other external TLAC instruments
Other external TLAC instruments
Other external TLAC instruments
(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the insolvency creditor
hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)
36
非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
37
非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features
-
-
-
-
外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements
1
発行者 / Issuer *1
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
2
識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier
-
JP389035BF97
-
JP389035AG63
3
準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment
4
2022年3月30日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
5
2022年3月31日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
/
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
6
自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1
7
銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type
劣後ローン
劣後債
劣後ローン
劣後債
Subordinated Loan
Subordinated Bonds
Subordinated Loan
Subordinated Bonds
8
自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)
連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated
¥1,975
¥24,974
¥10,000
¥4,348
単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated
-
-
-
-
9
額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)
¥8,000
¥81,000
¥10,000
¥10,000
10
表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification
連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated
-
-
-
-
11
発行日 / Original date of issuance
2015/6/25
2015/9/28
2016/2/18
2016/6/3
12
償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated
有 / Dated
有 / Dated
有 / Dated
有 / Dated
13
その日付 / Original maturity date
2025/6/25
2025/10/15
2031/2/18
2026/6/3
14
償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
15
初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /
税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額
税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額
税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額
税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額
Contingent call dates and redemption amount
Tax event and regulatory event at par
Tax event and regulatory event at par
Tax event and regulatory event at par
Tax event and regulatory event at par
16
任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends
17
配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
固定 / Fixed
固定 / Fixed
固定 / Fixed
固定 / Fixed
18
配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index
(*2)
0.920%
(*2)
0.469%
19
配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
20
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /
裁量なし / Mandatory
裁量なし / Mandatory
裁量なし / Mandatory
裁量なし / Mandatory
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
21
ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約の
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
22
未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or
-
-
-
-
23
他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
24
転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
-
-
-
-
25
転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially
-
-
-
-
26
転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate
-
-
-
-
27
転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional
-
-
-
-
28
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /
-
-
-
-
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
29
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /
-
-
-
-
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
30
元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
31
元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event
実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event
実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event
実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event
32
元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial
常に全部削減 / Full
常に全部削減 / Full
常に全部削減 / Full
常に全部削減 / Full
33
元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary
無 / Permanent
無 / Permanent
無 / Permanent
無 / Permanent
34
その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
-
-
-
-
34a
劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内容
を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後的
その他外部TLAC調達手段
その他外部TLAC調達手段
その他外部TLAC調達手段
その他外部TLAC調達手段
35
内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
Other external TLAC instruments
Other external TLAC instruments
Other external TLAC instruments
Other external TLAC instruments
(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the insolvency creditor
hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)
36
非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
37
非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features
-
-
-
-
外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements
1
発行者 / Issuer *1
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
2
識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier
JP389035DG60
JP389035BG96
JP389035AJ37
US86562MBS89
3
準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
日本法 / Japanese Law
ニューヨーク州法 / Laws of State of New York
規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment
4
2022年3月30日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
5
2022年3月31日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額
/
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
6
自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
SMFG
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1
7
銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type
劣後債
劣後債
劣後債
劣後債
Subordinated Bonds
Subordinated Bonds
Subordinated Bonds
Subordinated Bonds
8
自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)
連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated
¥28,691
¥20,163
¥79,146
¥75,665
単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated
-
-
-
-
9
額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)
¥65,000
¥41,000
¥100,000
$500
10
表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification
連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
負債 / Liability
単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated
-
-
-
-
11
発行日 / Original date of issuance
2016/6/13
2016/9/12
2018/3/16
2019/9/17
12
償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated
有 / Dated
有 / Dated
有 / Dated
有 / Dated
13
その日付 / Original maturity date
2026/6/15
2026/9/15
2028/3/16
2029/9/17
14
償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
15
初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /
税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額
税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額
税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額
税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額
Contingent call dates and redemption amount
Tax event and regulatory event at par
Tax event and regulatory event at par
Tax event and regulatory event at par
Tax event and regulatory event at par
16
任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
該当なし / NA
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends
17
配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
固定 / Fixed
固定 / Fixed
固定 / Fixed
固定 / Fixed
18
配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index
0.469%
0.545%
0.585%
3.202%
19
配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
20
剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /
裁量なし / Mandatory
裁量なし / Mandatory
裁量なし / Mandatory
裁量なし / Mandatory
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
21
ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約の
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
22
未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or
-
-
-
-
23
他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
無 / Nonconvertible
24
転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
-
-
-
-
25
転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially
-
-
-
-
26
転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate
-
-
-
-
27
転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional
-
-
-
-
28
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /
-
-
-
-
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
29
転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /
-
-
-
-
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
30
元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
有 / Yes
31
元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event
実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event
実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event
実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event
32
元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial
常に全部削減 / Full
常に全部削減 / Full
常に全部削減 / Full
常に全部削減 / Full
33
元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary
無 / Permanent
無 / Permanent
無 / Permanent
無 / Permanent
34
その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
-
-
-
-
34a
劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
契約上の劣後 / Contractual
残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内容
を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後的
その他外部TLAC調達手段
その他外部TLAC調達手段
その他外部TLAC調達手段
その他外部TLAC調達手段
35
内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
Other external TLAC instruments
Other external TLAC instruments
Other external TLAC instruments
Other external TLAC instruments
(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the insolvency creditor
hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)
36
非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
無 / No
37
非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features
-
-
-
-
