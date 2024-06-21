外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements

1 発行者 / Issuer *1 SMFG SMFG SMFG

2 識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier JP389035AQ12 JP389035BQ11 US86562MDK36

3 準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument 日本法 / Japanese Law 日本法 / Japanese Law ニューヨーク州法 / Laws of State of New York

規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment

4 2022年3月30日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額 その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額 その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules Additional Tier 1 Capital Additional Tier 1 Capital Additional Tier 1 Capital

5 2022年3月31日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額 その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額 その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

/ Additional Tier 1 Capital Additional Tier 1 Capital Additional Tier 1 Capital

6 自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 / SMFG SMFG SMFG

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1

7 銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type 永久劣後債 永久劣後債 永久劣後債

Perpetual Subordinated Bonds Perpetual Subordinated Bonds Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

8 自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)

連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated ¥125,000 ¥63,000 ¥151,330

単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated - - -

9 額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn) ¥125,000 ¥63,000 ＄1,000

10 表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification

連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated 負債 / Liability 負債 / Liability 負債 / Liability

単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated - - -

11 発行日 / Original date of issuance 2024/1/26 2024/1/26 2024/3/5

12 償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated 無 / Perpetual 無 / Perpetual 無 / Perpetual

13 その日付 / Original maturity date - / No maturity - / No maturity - / No maturity

14 償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval 有 / Yes 有 / Yes 有 / Yes

15 初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount 2029/6/5、 2034/6/5、 2034/6/5、

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount 基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount 基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 / 税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額 税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額 税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current

Contingent call dates and redemption amount

Principal Amount Principal Amount Principal Amount

16 任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 / 初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日 初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日 初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日

Subsequent call dates, if applicable Each reset date after first call date Each reset date after first call date Each reset date after first call date

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends

17 配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon 固定/ Fixed 固定/ Fixed 固定/ Fixed

18 配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index 1.844% 2.248% 6.600%

19 配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper 有 / Yes 有 / Yes 有 / Yes

20 剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / 完全裁量 完全裁量 完全裁量

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Fully discretionary Fully discretionary Fully discretionary

21 ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約 無 / No 無 / No 無 / No

の有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

22 未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or 無 / Noncumulative 無 / Noncumulative 無 / Noncumulative

23 他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible 無 / Nonconvertible 無 / Nonconvertible 無 / Nonconvertible

24 転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s) - - -

25 転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially - - -

26 転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate - - -

27 転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional - - -

28 転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 / - - -

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

29 転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 / - - -

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

30 元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature 有 / Yes 有 / Yes 有 / Yes

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下 当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下 当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

31 元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s) 回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1 回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1 回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc. Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc. Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

32 元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial 全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial 全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial 全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

33 元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary 有 / Temporary or Permanent 有 / Temporary or Permanent 有 / Temporary or Permanent

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1 当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1 当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官 比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官 比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

34 その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG, の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG, の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

will remain at a sufficiently high level will remain at a sufficiently high level will remain at a sufficiently high level

34a 劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination 契約上の劣後 / Contractual 契約上の劣後 / Contractual 契約上の劣後 / Contractual

残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内

容を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後 期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2) 期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2) 期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

35 的内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2) Dated Subordinated (Tier 2) Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the

insolvency creditor hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)

36 非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features 無 / No 無 / No 無 / No