自己資本調達手段に関する契約内容の概要（20243月末時点）

Main features of regulatory capital instruments (as of March 31, 2024)

株式会社三井住友フィナンシャルグループ Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements

1

発行者 / Issuer *1

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

2

識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier

JP3890350006

-

JP389035CFK5

JP389035AH13

3 準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment

4

2022330日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る

普通株式等Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

普通株式等Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1 Capital)

CET1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

5

2022331日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い

普通株式等Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

普通株式等Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

/

CET1 Capital

CET1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

6

自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1

7

銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type

普通株式

新株予約権

永久劣後債

永久劣後債

Common stock

Stock acquisition rights

Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)

連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated

¥10,452,598

¥931

¥85,000

¥150,000

単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated

-

-

-

-

9

額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)

-

-

¥85,000

¥150,000

10

表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification

連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated

株主資本 / Stockholders' equity

新株予約権 / Stock acquisition rights

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated

-

-

-

-

11

発行日 / Original date of issuance

-

2015/7/30

2017/1/25

12

償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated

/ Perpetual

/ Perpetual

/ Perpetual

13

その日付 / Original maturity date

- / No maturity

- / No maturity

- / No maturity

14

償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

/ No

/ Yes

/ Yes

15

初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount

-

2025/12/5

2026/12/5

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

-

Tax event and regulatory event

Tax event and regulatory event

Contingent call dates and redemption amount

at current principal amount

at current principal amount

任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /

16

-

初回償還可能日以降の各利払日

初回償還可能日以降の各利払日

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

Each interest payment date after first call date

Each interest payment date after first call date

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends

17

配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

-

固定から変動 / Fixed to floating

固定から変動 / Fixed to floating

18

配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index

-

2.88%

1.39%

19

配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper

-

/ Yes

/ Yes

20

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /

完全裁量

完全裁量

完全裁量

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

21

ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約

/ No

/ No

/ No

の有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

22

未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or

/ Noncumulative

/ Noncumulative

/ Noncumulative

23

他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

24

転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

-

-

-

25

転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially

-

-

-

26

転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate

-

-

-

27

転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional

-

-

-

28

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /

-

-

-

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

29

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /

-

-

-

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

30

元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature

/ No

/ Yes

/ Yes

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

31

元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

-

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

32

元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial

-

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

33

元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary

-

/ Temporary or Permanent

/ Temporary or Permanent

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官 比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

34

その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

-

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

will remain at a sufficiently high level

will remain at a sufficiently high level

34a 劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination

-

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内

容を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後

優先株式

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

35

的内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in

Preferred Stock

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the

insolvency creditor hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)

36

非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

37

非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features

-

-

-

-

外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements

1

発行者 / Issuer *1

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

2

識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier

JP389035AHC2

JP389035AK67

JP389035AL90

JP389035AN15

3

準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment

4

2022330日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

5

2022331日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

/

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

6

自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1

7

銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type

永久劣後債

永久劣後債

永久劣後債

永久劣後債

Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

8

自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)

連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated

¥150,000

¥85,000

¥100,000

¥80,000

単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated

-

-

-

-

9

額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)

¥150,000

¥85,000

¥100,000

¥80,000

10

表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification

連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated

-

-

-

-

11

発行日 / Original date of issuance

2017/12/19

2019/6/21

2020/9/9

2022/1/27

12

償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated

/ Perpetual

/ Perpetual

/ Perpetual

/ Perpetual

13

その日付 / Original maturity date

- / No maturity

- / No maturity

- / No maturity

- / No maturity

14

償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

15

初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount

2027/12/5

2029/12/5

2030/12/5

2032/6/5

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

Tax event and regulatory event

Tax event and regulatory event

Tax event and regulatory event

Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current

Contingent call dates and redemption amount

at current principal amount

at current principal amount

at current principal amount

Principal Amount

16

任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /

初回償還可能日以降の各利払日

初回償還可能日以降の各利払日

初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日

初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

Each interest payment date after first call date

Each interest payment date after first call date

Each reset date after first call date

Each reset date after first call date

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends

17

配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

固定から変動 / Fixed to floating

固定から変動 / Fixed to floating

固定/ Fixed

固定/ Fixed

18

配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index

1.29%

1.07%

1.109%

0.848%

19

配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

20

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /

完全裁量

完全裁量

完全裁量

完全裁量

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

21

ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

の有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

22

未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or

/ Noncumulative

/ Noncumulative

/ Noncumulative

/ Noncumulative

23

他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

24

転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

-

-

-

-

25

転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially

-

-

-

-

26

転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate

-

-

-

-

27

転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional

-

-

-

-

28

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /

-

-

-

-

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

29

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /

-

-

-

-

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

30

元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

31

元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

32

元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

33

元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary

/ Temporary or Permanent

/ Temporary or Permanent

/ Temporary or Permanent

/ Temporary or Permanent

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

34

その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

will remain at a sufficiently high level

will remain at a sufficiently high level

will remain at a sufficiently high level

will remain at a sufficiently high level

34a

劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内

容を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

35

的内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the

insolvency creditor hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)

36

非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

37

非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features

-

-

-

-

外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements

1

発行者 / Issuer *1

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

2

識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier

JP389035ANC0

JP389035BNC8

-

JP389035AP47

3

準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment

4

2022330日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

5

2022331日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

/

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

6

自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1

7

銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type

永久劣後債

永久劣後債

永久劣後ローン

永久劣後債

Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

Perpetual Subordinated Loan

Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

8

自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)

連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated

¥66,000

¥41,000

¥10,000

¥89,000

単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated

-

-

-

-

9

額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)

¥66,000

¥41,000

¥10,000

¥89,000

10

表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification

連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated

-

-

-

-

11

発行日 / Original date of issuance

2022/12/12

2022/12/12

2023/3/17

2023/4/25

12

償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated

/ Perpetual

/ Perpetual

/ Perpetual

/ Perpetual

13

その日付 / Original maturity date

- / No maturity

- / No maturity

- / No maturity

- / No maturity

14

償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

15

初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount

2028/6/5

2032/12/5

2032/12/5

2028/6/5

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current

Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current

Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current

Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current

Contingent call dates and redemption amount

Principal Amount

Principal Amount

Principal Amount

Principal Amount

16

任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /

初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日

初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日

初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日

初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

Each reset date after first call date

Each reset date after first call date

Each reset date after first call date

Each reset date after first call date

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends

17

配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

固定/ Fixed

固定/ Fixed

固定/ Fixed

固定/ Fixed

18

配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index

1.534%

1.750%

(*2)

1.879%

19

配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

20

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /

完全裁量

完全裁量

完全裁量

完全裁量

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

21

ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

の有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

22

未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or

/ Noncumulative

/ Noncumulative

/ Noncumulative

/ Noncumulative

23

他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

24

転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

-

-

-

-

25

転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially

-

-

-

-

26

転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate

-

-

-

-

27

転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional

-

-

-

-

28

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /

-

-

-

-

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

29

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /

-

-

-

-

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

30

元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

31

元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

32

元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

33

元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary

/ Temporary or Permanent

/ Temporary or Permanent

/ Temporary or Permanent

/ Temporary or Permanent

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

34

その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

will remain at a sufficiently high level

will remain at a sufficiently high level

will remain at a sufficiently high level

will remain at a sufficiently high level

34a

劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内

容を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

35

的内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the

insolvency creditor hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)

36

非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

37

非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features

-

-

-

-

外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements

1

発行者 / Issuer *1

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

2

識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier

JP389035BP46

-

JP389035AP96

JP389035BP95

3

準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment

4

2022330日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

5

2022331日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

/

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

6

自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1

7

銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type

永久劣後債

永久劣後ローン

永久劣後債

永久劣後債

Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

Perpetual Subordinated Loan

Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

8

自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)

連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated

¥51,000

¥10,000

¥114,500

¥96,500

単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated

-

-

-

-

9

額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)

¥51,000

¥10,000

¥114,500

¥96,500

10

表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification

連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated

-

-

-

-

11

発行日 / Original date of issuance

2023/4/25

2023/6/30

2023/9/15

2023/9/15

12

償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated

/ Perpetual

/ Perpetual

/ Perpetual

/ Perpetual

13

その日付 / Original maturity date

- / No maturity

- / No maturity

- / No maturity

- / No maturity

14

償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

15

初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount

2033/6/5

2033/6/5

2028/12/5

2033/12/5

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current

Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current

Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current

Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current

Contingent call dates and redemption amount

Principal Amount

Principal Amount

Principal Amount

Principal Amount

16

任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /

初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日

初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日

初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日

初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

Each reset date after first call date

Each reset date after first call date

Each reset date after first call date

Each reset date after first call date

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends

17

配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

固定/ Fixed

固定/ Fixed

固定/ Fixed

固定/ Fixed

18

配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index

2.180%

(*2)

1.889%

2.292%

19

配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

20

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /

完全裁量

完全裁量

完全裁量

完全裁量

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

21

ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

の有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

22

未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or

/ Noncumulative

/ Noncumulative

/ Noncumulative

/ Noncumulative

23

他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

24

転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

-

-

-

-

25

転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially

-

-

-

-

26

転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate

-

-

-

-

27

転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional

-

-

-

-

28

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /

-

-

-

-

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

29

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /

-

-

-

-

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

30

元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

31

元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

32

元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

33

元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary

/ Temporary or Permanent

/ Temporary or Permanent

/ Temporary or Permanent

/ Temporary or Permanent

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

34

その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

will remain at a sufficiently high level

will remain at a sufficiently high level

will remain at a sufficiently high level

will remain at a sufficiently high level

34a

劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内

容を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

35

的内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the

insolvency creditor hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)

36

非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

37

非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features

-

-

-

-

外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements

1

発行者 / Issuer *1

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

2

識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier

JP389035AQ12

JP389035BQ11

US86562MDK36

3

準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

ニューヨーク州法 / Laws of State of New York

規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment

4

2022330日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

5

2022331日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

その他Tier1資本に係る基礎項目の額

/

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

6

自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1

7

銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type

永久劣後債

永久劣後債

永久劣後債

Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

8

自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)

連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated

¥125,000

¥63,000

¥151,330

単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated

-

-

-

9

額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)

¥125,000

¥63,000

1,000

10

表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification

連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated

-

-

-

11

発行日 / Original date of issuance

2024/1/26

2024/1/26

2024/3/5

12

償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated

/ Perpetual

/ Perpetual

/ Perpetual

13

その日付 / Original maturity date

- / No maturity

- / No maturity

- / No maturity

14

償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

15

初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount

2029/6/5

2034/6/5

2034/6/5

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

基準時元金額/ at Current principal amount

特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

税務事由及び資本事由：基準時元金額

Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current

Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current

Tax Event and Regulatory Event at Current

Contingent call dates and redemption amount

Principal Amount

Principal Amount

Principal Amount

16

任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /

初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日

初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日

初回償還可能日以降の各利率改定日

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

Each reset date after first call date

Each reset date after first call date

Each reset date after first call date

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends

17

配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

固定/ Fixed

固定/ Fixed

固定/ Fixed

18

配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index

1.844%

2.248%

6.600%

19

配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

20

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /

完全裁量

完全裁量

完全裁量

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

21

ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約

/ No

/ No

/ No

の有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

22

未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or

/ Noncumulative

/ Noncumulative

/ Noncumulative

23

他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

24

転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

-

-

-

25

転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially

-

-

-

26

転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate

-

-

-

27

転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional

-

-

-

28

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /

-

-

-

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

29

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /

-

-

-

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

30

元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

当社の連結普通株式等Tier1比率が5.125%を下

31

元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

回った場合等 / SMFG's Consolidated CET1

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

Capital Ratio fallen below 5.125%, etc.

32

元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

全部削減または一部削減 / Full or Partial

33

元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary

/ Temporary or Permanent

/ Temporary or Permanent

/ Temporary or Permanent

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

当社の完全裁量（ただし、連結普通株式等Tier1

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

比率の十分高い水準での維持に係る、金融庁長官

34

その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

の事前確認を条件） / Full discretion of SMFG,

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

subject to the prior confirmation from the FSA

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

that SMFG's Consolidated CET1 Capital Ratio

will remain at a sufficiently high level

will remain at a sufficiently high level

will remain at a sufficiently high level

34a

劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内

容を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

期限付劣後債務 (Tier 2)

35

的内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

Dated Subordinated (Tier 2)

liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the

insolvency creditor hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)

36

非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features

/ No

/ No

/ No

37

非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features

-

-

-

外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements

1

発行者 / Issuer *1

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

2

識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier

USJ7771XAB58 / US86562MAA80

JP389035AE99

-

-

3

準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument

ニューヨーク州法 / Laws of State of New York

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment

4

2022330日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

5

2022331日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

/

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

6

自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1

7

銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type

劣後債

劣後債

劣後ローン

劣後ローン

Subordinated Bonds

Subordinated Bonds

Subordinated Loan

Subordinated Loan

8

自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)

連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated

¥289

¥9,031

¥565

¥963

単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated

-

-

-

-

9

額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)

$1,750

¥100,000

¥3,000

¥5,000

10

表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification

連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated

-

-

-

-

11

発行日 / Original date of issuance

2014/4/2

2014/9/12

2015/3/10

2015/3/18

12

償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated

/ Dated

/ Dated

/ Dated

/ Dated

13

その日付 / Original maturity date

2024/4/2

2024/9/12

2025/3/10

2025/3/18

14

償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

15

初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /

税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額

税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額

税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額

税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額

Contingent call dates and redemption amount

Tax event and regulatory event at par

Tax event and regulatory event at par

Tax event and regulatory event at par

Tax event and regulatory event at par

16

任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends

17

配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

固定 / Fixed

固定 / Fixed

固定 / Fixed

固定 / Fixed

18

配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index

4.436%

0.849%

(*2)

(*2)

19

配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

20

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /

裁量なし / Mandatory

裁量なし / Mandatory

裁量なし / Mandatory

裁量なし / Mandatory

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

21

ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約の

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

22

未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or

-

-

-

-

23

他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

24

転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

-

-

-

-

25

転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially

-

-

-

-

26

転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate

-

-

-

-

27

転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional

-

-

-

-

28

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /

-

-

-

-

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

29

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /

-

-

-

-

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

30

元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

31

元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event

実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event

実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event

実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event

32

元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial

常に全部削減 / Full

常に全部削減 / Full

常に全部削減 / Full

常に全部削減 / Full

33

元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary

/ Permanent

/ Permanent

/ Permanent

/ Permanent

34

その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

-

-

-

-

34a

劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内容

を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後的

その他外部TLAC調達手段

その他外部TLAC調達手段

その他外部TLAC調達手段

その他外部TLAC調達手段

35

内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation

Other external TLAC instruments

Other external TLAC instruments

Other external TLAC instruments

Other external TLAC instruments

(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the insolvency creditor

hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)

36

非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

37

非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features

-

-

-

-

外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements

1

発行者 / Issuer *1

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

2

識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier

-

-

JP389035AF56

JP389035BF55

3

準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment

4

2022330日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

5

2022331日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

/

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

6

自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1

7

銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type

劣後ローン

劣後ローン

劣後債

劣後債

Subordinated Loan

Subordinated Loan

Subordinated Bonds

Subordinated Bonds

8

自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)

連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated

¥963

¥10,000

¥9,752

¥33,000

単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated

-

-

-

-

9

額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)

¥5,000

¥10,000

¥42,000

¥33,000

10

表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification

連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated

-

-

-

-

11

発行日 / Original date of issuance

2015/3/18

2015/3/19

2015/5/29

2015/5/29

12

償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated

/ Dated

/ Dated

/ Dated

/ Dated

13

その日付 / Original maturity date

2025/3/18

2030/3/19

2025/5/29

2030/5/29

14

償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

15

初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /

税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額

税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額

税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額

税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額

Contingent call dates and redemption amount

Tax event and regulatory event at par

Tax event and regulatory event at par

Tax event and regulatory event at par

Tax event and regulatory event at par

16

任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends

17

配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

固定 / Fixed

固定 / Fixed

固定 / Fixed

固定 / Fixed

18

配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index

(*2)

(*2)

0.884%

1.328%

19

配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

20

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /

裁量なし / Mandatory

裁量なし / Mandatory

裁量なし / Mandatory

裁量なし / Mandatory

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

21

ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約の

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

22

未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or

-

-

-

-

23

他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

24

転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

-

-

-

-

25

転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially

-

-

-

-

26

転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate

-

-

-

-

27

転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional

-

-

-

-

28

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /

-

-

-

-

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

29

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /

-

-

-

-

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

30

元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

31

元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event

実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event

実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event

実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event

32

元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial

常に全部削減 / Full

常に全部削減 / Full

常に全部削減 / Full

常に全部削減 / Full

33

元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary

/ Permanent

/ Permanent

/ Permanent

/ Permanent

34

その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

-

-

-

-

34a

劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内容

を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後的

その他外部TLAC調達手段

その他外部TLAC調達手段

その他外部TLAC調達手段

その他外部TLAC調達手段

35

内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation

Other external TLAC instruments

Other external TLAC instruments

Other external TLAC instruments

Other external TLAC instruments

(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the insolvency creditor

hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)

36

非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

37

非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features

-

-

-

-

外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements

1

発行者 / Issuer *1

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

2

識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier

-

JP389035BF97

-

JP389035AG63

3

準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment

4

2022330日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

5

2022331日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

/

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

6

自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1

7

銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type

劣後ローン

劣後債

劣後ローン

劣後債

Subordinated Loan

Subordinated Bonds

Subordinated Loan

Subordinated Bonds

8

自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)

連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated

¥1,975

¥24,974

¥10,000

¥4,348

単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated

-

-

-

-

9

額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)

¥8,000

¥81,000

¥10,000

¥10,000

10

表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification

連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated

-

-

-

-

11

発行日 / Original date of issuance

2015/6/25

2015/9/28

2016/2/18

2016/6/3

12

償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated

/ Dated

/ Dated

/ Dated

/ Dated

13

その日付 / Original maturity date

2025/6/25

2025/10/15

2031/2/18

2026/6/3

14

償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

15

初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /

税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額

税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額

税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額

税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額

Contingent call dates and redemption amount

Tax event and regulatory event at par

Tax event and regulatory event at par

Tax event and regulatory event at par

Tax event and regulatory event at par

16

任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends

17

配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

固定 / Fixed

固定 / Fixed

固定 / Fixed

固定 / Fixed

18

配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index

(*2)

0.920%

(*2)

0.469%

19

配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

20

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /

裁量なし / Mandatory

裁量なし / Mandatory

裁量なし / Mandatory

裁量なし / Mandatory

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

21

ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約の

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

22

未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or

-

-

-

-

23

他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

24

転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

-

-

-

-

25

転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially

-

-

-

-

26

転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate

-

-

-

-

27

転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional

-

-

-

-

28

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /

-

-

-

-

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

29

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /

-

-

-

-

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

30

元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

31

元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event

実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event

実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event

実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event

32

元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial

常に全部削減 / Full

常に全部削減 / Full

常に全部削減 / Full

常に全部削減 / Full

33

元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary

/ Permanent

/ Permanent

/ Permanent

/ Permanent

34

その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

-

-

-

-

34a

劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内容

を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後的

その他外部TLAC調達手段

その他外部TLAC調達手段

その他外部TLAC調達手段

その他外部TLAC調達手段

35

内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation

Other external TLAC instruments

Other external TLAC instruments

Other external TLAC instruments

Other external TLAC instruments

(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the insolvency creditor

hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)

36

非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

37

非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features

-

-

-

-

外部TLAC適格性を有する資本調達手段 / Instruments that meet both capital and TLAC requirements

1

発行者 / Issuer *1

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

2

識別のために付された番号、記号その他の符号 / Unique identifier

JP389035DG60

JP389035BG96

JP389035AJ37

US86562MBS89

3

準拠法 / Governing law(s) of the instrument

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

日本法 / Japanese Law

ニューヨーク州法 / Laws of State of New York

規制上の取扱い / Regulatory treatment

4

2022330日までの期間における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

取扱い / Transitional Basel III rules

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

5

2022331日以降における自己資本に係る基礎項目の額への算入に係る取扱い

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

Tier 2資本に係る基礎項目の額

/

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

6

自己資本比率の算出において自己資本に算入する者 /

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

SMFG

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo *1

7

銘柄、名称又は種類 / Instrument type

劣後債

劣後債

劣後債

劣後債

Subordinated Bonds

Subordinated Bonds

Subordinated Bonds

Subordinated Bonds

8

自己資本に係る基礎項目の額に算入された額 ( 単位 : 百万円 ) /

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (JPY mn)

連結自己資本比率 / Consolidated

¥28,691

¥20,163

¥79,146

¥75,665

単体自己資本比率 / Non-consolidated

-

-

-

-

9

額面総額(単位:百万通貨単位) / Par value of instrument (mn)

¥65,000

¥41,000

¥100,000

$500

10

表示される科目の区分 / Accounting classification

連結貸借対照表 / Consolidated

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

負債 / Liability

単体貸借対照表 / Non-Consolidated

-

-

-

-

11

発行日 / Original date of issuance

2016/6/13

2016/9/12

2018/3/16

2019/9/17

12

償還期限の有無 / Perpetual or dated

/ Dated

/ Dated

/ Dated

/ Dated

13

その日付 / Original maturity date

2026/6/15

2026/9/15

2028/3/16

2029/9/17

14

償還等を可能とする特約の有無 / Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

15

初回償還可能日及びその償還金額 / Optional call date and redemption amount

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

特別早期償還特約の対象となる事由及びその償還金額 /

税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額

税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額

税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額

税務事由及び資本事由：額面金額

Contingent call dates and redemption amount

Tax event and regulatory event at par

Tax event and regulatory event at par

Tax event and regulatory event at par

Tax event and regulatory event at par

16

任意償還可能日のうち初回償還可能日以外のものに関する概要 /

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

該当なし / NA

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払 / Coupons / dividends

17

配当率又は利率の種別 / Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

固定 / Fixed

固定 / Fixed

固定 / Fixed

固定 / Fixed

18

配当率又は利率 / Coupon rate and any related index

0.469%

0.545%

0.585%

3.202%

19

配当等停止条項の有無 / Existence of a dividend stopper

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

20

剰余金の配当又は利息の支払いの停止に係る発行者の裁量の有無 /

裁量なし / Mandatory

裁量なし / Mandatory

裁量なし / Mandatory

裁量なし / Mandatory

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

21

ステップ・アップ金利等に係る特約その他の償還等を行う蓋然性を高める特約の

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

有無 / Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

22

未配当の剰余金又は未払いの利息に係る累積の有無 / Noncumulative or

-

-

-

-

23

他の種類の資本調達手段への転換に係る特約の有無 / Convertible or non-convertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

/ Nonconvertible

24

転換が生じる場合 / If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

-

-

-

-

25

転換の範囲 / If convertible, fully or partially

-

-

-

-

26

転換の比率 / If convertible, conversion rate

-

-

-

-

27

転換に係る発行者の裁量の有無 / If convertible, mandatory or optional

-

-

-

-

28

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の種類 /

-

-

-

-

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

29

転換に際して交付される資本調達手段の発行者 /

-

-

-

-

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

30

元本の削減に係る特約の有無 / Write-down feature

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

/ Yes

31

元本の削減が生じる場合 / If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event

実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event

実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event

実質破綻事由発生時 / Non-Viability Event

32

元本の削減が生じる範囲 / If write-down, full or partial

常に全部削減 / Full

常に全部削減 / Full

常に全部削減 / Full

常に全部削減 / Full

33

元本回復特約の有無 / If write-down, permanent or temporary

/ Permanent

/ Permanent

/ Permanent

/ Permanent

34

その概要 / If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

-

-

-

-

34a

劣後性の手段 / Type of subordination

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

契約上の劣後 / Contractual

残余財産の分配又は倒産手続きにおける債務の弁済若しくは変更について優先的内容

を有する他の種類の資本調達手段又はその他外部TLAC調達手段のうち、最も劣後的

その他外部TLAC調達手段

その他外部TLAC調達手段

その他外部TLAC調達手段

その他外部TLAC調達手段

35

内容を有するものの名称又は種類 / Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation

Other external TLAC instruments

Other external TLAC instruments

Other external TLAC instruments

Other external TLAC instruments

(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument in the insolvency creditor

hierarchy of the legal entity concerned)

36

非充足資本要件の有無 / Non-compliant transitioned features

/ No

/ No

/ No

/ No

37

非充足資本要件の内容 / If yes, specify non-compliant features

-

-

-

-

