Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

Notice regarding Progress and Completion of Repurchase of Own Shares, and Cancellation of Own Shares

(Repurchase of Own Shares under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Paragraph 1 of Article 459 of the Companies Act, and Cancellation of Repurchased Shares pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act)

Tokyo, March 25, 2024 --- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("SMFG", President and Group CEO: Toru Nakashima) hereby announces the progress of the repurchase of its own shares under Article 8 of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 1 of Article 459 of the Companies Act, as follows. The repurchase of its own shares pursuant to the resolution of the meeting of the board of directors held on November 14, 2023 has completed as a result of the following repurchase.

SMFG also announces that the number of shares to be cancelled pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act has been finalized, as detailed below.

1. Progress of Repurchase of Own Shares

(1) Type of shares repurchased:

(2) Aggregate number of shares repurchased:

(3) Aggregate amount repurchased:

(4) Repurchase period:

(5) Repurchase method:

2. Cancellation of Own Shares

(1) Type of shares to be cancelled:

(2) Number of shares to be cancelled:

(3)Scheduled cancellation date:Common stock 2,392,100 shares JPY 20,827,996,700

From March 1, 2024 to March 22, 2024 (on a contract basis) Market purchases based on a discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of its own shares

Common stock 20,132,000 shares

(Equivalent to 1.5 % of the number of shares issued before cancellation)

April 20, 2024

(Reference)

1. Outline of the resolution of the meeting of the board of directors regarding the repurchase (November 14, 2023)

(1) Type of shares to be repurchased:

(2) Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased:

(3) Aggregate amount to be repurchased:

(4) Repurchase period:

(5) Repurchase method:

Common stock

Up to 26,000,000shares

(Equivalent to 1.9% of the number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock))

Up to JPY 150,000,000,000

From November 15, 2023 to March 31, 2024

Market purchases based on a discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of its own shares

2. Aggregate number of shares and amount repurchased pursuant to the above resolutionAggregate number of shares repurchased: Aggregate amount repurchased:

20,132,000 shares JPY 149,999,659,100

3. Outline of the resolution of the meeting of the board of directors regarding the cancellation (November 14, 2023)

(1) Type of shares to be cancelled: Common stock (2) Number of shares to be cancelled: All of the shares repurchased as stated in 1 above (3) Scheduled cancellation date: April 20, 2024

4. Treasury stock held by SMFG as of February 29 , 2024

Number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock) Number of treasury stock

1,316,643,585 shares 20,885,499 shares