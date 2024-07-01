THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K SHALL BE DEEMED TO BE INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE PROSPECTUS FORMING A PART OF SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'S REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-3 (FILE NO. 333-276219) AND TO BE A PART OF SUCH PROSPECTUS FROM THE DATE ON WHICH THIS REPORT IS FURNISHED, TO THE EXTENT NOT SUPERSEDED BY DOCUMENTS OR REPORTS SUBSEQUENTLY FILED OR FURNISHED.

For the month of July 2024

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

Notice regarding Progress of Repurchase of Own Shares

(Repurchase of Own Shares under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Paragraph 1 of Article 459 of the Companies Act)

Tokyo, July 1, 2024 - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (President and Group CEO: Toru Nakashima) hereby announces the progress of the repurchase of its own shares under Article 8 of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 1 of Article 459 of the Companies Act, as follows:

1. Type of shares repurchased: Common stock 2. Aggregate number of shares repurchased: 4,140,300 shares 3. Aggregate amount repurchased: JPY 41,937,294,000 4. Repurchase period: From June 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024 (on a contract basis) 5. Repurchase method: Market purchases based on a discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of its own shares

1. Outline of the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors regarding the repurchase (May 15, 2024)

(1) Type of shares to be repurchased: Common stock (2) Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 15,000,000 shares (Equivalent to 1.1% of the number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock)) (3) Aggregate amount to be repurchased: Up to JPY 100,000,000,000 (4) Repurchase period: From May 16, 2024 to July 31, 2024 (5) Repurchase method: Market purchases based on a discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of its own shares

2. Aggregate number of shares and amount repurchased pursuant to the above resolution as of June 30, 2024