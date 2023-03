Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Organizational and Personnel Changes

【NEWS RELEASE】 March 16, 2023 SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Organizational and Personnel Changes SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. announces organizational and personnel changes as follows. Organizational Change (Effective as of March 16, 2023) Global Business Planning Division Preparatory Department for Establishment of Subsidiary in China is abolished. Organizational Changes (Effective as of April 1, 2023) Product Marketing Division Product Marketing Planning Dept. is transferred from Product Marketing Division to Product Marketing Unit.

Equity Marketing Dept. is reorganized as Retail Equity Business Dept. Investment Management & Advisory Division Investment Management & Advisory Division is established.

Investment Management Business Dept. and Chief Investment Office are transferred from Product Marketing Division to Investment Management & Advisory Division. Private Corporate Finance Division IPO Underwriting & Consulting Division is renamed Private Corporate Finance Division.

Investment Banking IPO I Dept. is renamed Private Corporate Advisory I Dept.

Investment Banking IPO II Dept. is renamed Private Corporate Advisory II Dept.

Investment Banking IPO III Dept. is renamed Private Corporate Advisory III Dept.

Private Companies I Dept is renamed Private Corporate I Dept.

Private Companies II Dept is renamed Private Corporate II Dept.

Private Companies Osaka Dept is renamed Private Corporate Osaka Dept. Corporate Finance Division Asset Finance Section is reorganized as Asset Finance Dept. Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory Division Engagement Advisory Dept. is established. Global Capital Markets Division Sustainable Finance Dept. is reorganized as Sustainable Solution Dept. and transferred from Global Capital Markets Division to Global Investment Banking Unit. This translation is based on the press release in Japanese announced on March 16, 2023. The content of the translation may not be coincident with the original.

3. Changes in Executive Officers (Effective as of March 31, 2023) Retirement of Executive Officers Name New Current President & CEO, Nikko Business Systems Co., Managing Executive Officer, Head of Board of Shinya Inose Ltd. (Effective as of April 1, 2023) Directors Office and Senior Deputy Head of Business Risk Control Seiichi Inaba President & CEO, Nikko Investor Relations Managing Executive Officer, Head of Human Co.,Ltd. (Effective as of April 1, 2023) Resources Unit and Head of Human Resources President & CEO, Nikko Research Center, Inc. Managing Executive Officer, Head of Product Makoto Nishioka (Effective as of April 1, 2023) Marketing Unit and Head of Product Marketing Division Yoshinori Hirahara Executive Managing Director, Nikko Systems Executive Officer, Head of Direct Marketing Solutions, Ltd. (Effective as of April 1, 2023) Yuji Anashige - Executive Officer, Head of Shutoken District Executive Officer, Senior Deputy Head of Business Koji Matsumoto - Strategy & Development, Senior Deputy Head of Global Business Planning and Deputy Head of Special Missions (North America) Katsuyuki Kawabata Executive Managing Director, Nikko Business Executive Officer, Head of West Japan / Hokuriku Systems Co., Ltd. (Effective as of April 1, 2023) District Changes in Executive Officers Name New Current Deputy President Executive Officer, Head of Deputy President Executive Officer, Head of Kenichi Hida Compliance Unit and Head of Board of Directors Compliance Unit Office Deputy President Executive Officer, Head of Global Deputy President Executive Officer, Head of Global Hideki Sakamoto Investment Banking Unit, Head of Corporate Business Investment Banking Unit and Head of Special Missions (Wealth Advisory) Takashi Aiki Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Risk Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Risk Management Unit and Operation & System Unit Management Unit Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Planning Managing Executive Officer, Co-Head of Global Shuji Yoshioka Unit, Head of Finance and Head of Business Strategy Markets Unit and Co-Head of Equity & Development Shinsuke Ushijima Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Product Managing Executive Officer, Head of Planning Unit Marketing Unit and Head of Product Marketing and Head of Finance Hideyuki Omokawa Managing Executive Officer, Senior Deputy Head of Managing Executive Officer, Head of Business Business Strategy & Development Strategy & Development Hiroshi Inoue Managing Executive Officer, Senior Deputy Head of Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Head of Global Global Investment Banking Unit Investment Banking Unit Managing Executive Officer, Head of Human Managing Executive Officer, Head of Financial & Tatsuya Shiine Public Institutions Unit and Head of Financial & Resources Unit and Head of Human Resources Public Institutions Keiji Wada Managing Executive Officer, Head of Financial & Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Business and Public Institutions Head of Special Missions (Wealth Advisory) Hajime Kawakami Managing Executive Officer, Head of Kyushu / Executive Officer, Head of Kyushu / Shutoken East Shutoken East District District

Name New Current Managing Executive Officer, Senior Deputy Head of Global Investment Banking Unit and Head of Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Finance (Real Munehiro Yamada Corporate Finance (Real Estate & Infrastructure Group Estate & Infrastructure Group and Consumer, Retail & and Consumer, Retail & Healthcare Group and Healthcare Group and Consumer, Retail & Healthcare Consumer, Retail & Healthcare Group II and Asset Group II and Asset Finance) Finance) Managing Executive Officer, Senior Deputy Head of Executive Officer, Senior Deputy Head of Sales Unit, Daiji Nakata Sales Unit, Head of Sales Planning and Head of Direct Head of Sales Planning Marketing Akira Yamamoto Managing Executive Officer, Head of Risk Executive Officer, Head of Risk Management Management Norikazu Akedo Managing Executive Officer, Co-Head of Global Advisor Markets Unit and Co-Head of Equity Tomoharu Sato Executive Officer, Co-Head of Private Corporate Executive Officer, Co-Head of IPO Underwriting & Finance Consulting Executive Officer, Corporate Finance (Financial Executive Officer, Corporate Finance (Financial Hitoshi Tsuboi Sponsor Group) and Co-Head of Private Corporate Sponsor Group) and Co-Head of IPO Underwriting & Finance Consulting Koji Ueda Executive Officer, Head of Wholesale Business Senior General Manager, Head of Wholesale Business Planning Planning Kazuhiko Sawanobori Executive Officer, Co-Head of Equity and Co-Head of Senior General Manager, Co-Head of Equity and Co- Research (Equity Research) Head of Research (Equity Research) Deputy President, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Deputy President, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Masahito Nonaka Inc. Inc. Executive Officer (SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.) Senior General Manager (SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.) Masashi Iguchi Executive Officer, General Manager, Kyoto Branch General Manager, Kyoto Branch Executive Officer (Singapore) Chief Executive Officer & President SMBC Nikko Toshihiko Oshio Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Senior General Manager (SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.) Hiroki Takeda Executive Officer, Head of Shutoken District General Manager, Nihonbashi Branch Executive Officer, Senior Deputy Head of Corporate General Manager, Communications Maki Nagatsuma Planning & Customer-Oriented Business Planning (Communications, Customers Relation) and General Manager, Communications Yuichiro Kibe Executive Officer, Head of Private Wealth Senior General Manager, Head of Private Wealth Hirotaka Yuasa Executive Officer, Head of Compliance and General Senior General Manager, Head of Compliance and Manager, Compliance General Manager, Compliance Executive Officer, Senior Deputy Head of Global Executive Officer, Senior Deputy Head of Global Fumio Takamatsu Capital Markets Origination, Senior Deputy Head of Capital Markets Origination, Senior Deputy Head of Investment Banking & Solution Investment Banking & Solution and General Manager, Sustainable Finance

4. Personnel Changes (Effective as of April 1, 2023) Name New Current Kazuhisa Sunada Senior General Manager, Head of Operation Senior General Manager, Senior Deputy Head of Risk Management Senior General Manager, Senior Deputy Head of Senior General Manager, General Manager, Global Takuya Shinahara System and General Manager, Global Markets Markets Technology Technology Senior General Manager, Senior Deputy Head of General Manager, Product Marketing Planning Mitsutaka Kajiya Product Marketing and General Manager, Product Marketing Planning Chief Executive Officer & President, SMBC Nikko Deputy President, SMBC Nikko Securities (Singapore) Takamitsu Kagyo Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Pte. Ltd. Senior General Manager (SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.) Masahiro Yamaguchi Senior General Manager, General Manager, Sales General Manager, Sales Planning Planning Atsushi Takahashi Executive Director, Nikko Business Systems Co., Ltd. Senior General Manager, Head of Administrative Senior General Manager (SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.) Operation Naoto Koga General Manager, Financial Institutions Osaka General Manager, Chofu Branch Takeshi Tajima Deputy Head of Member of the Audit and Supervisory Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning Committee Masataka Mori Deputy Head of Member of the Audit and Supervisory General Manager, Legal Committee Ikuko Honda General Manager, Legal Deputy General Manager, Business Compliance Hajime Ochi Deputy Head of Human Resources Deputy General Manager, Human Resources Miwa Saito General Manager, Personnel Development General Manager, Private Banking II Tomoyuki Hashimoto Deputy Head of System and Operation Deputy Head of System, General Manager, System Security Planning Tetsuya Nakamura General Manager, System Security Planning General Manager, System Planning Taisuke Isono General Manager, Nikko Open Innovation Lab Investment Banking Business Support Shingo Imamura General Manager, Financial Planning Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning and Financial Planning Makoto Miura Deputy Head of Global Business Planning Manager, Global Human Resources Sotaro Shiba General Manager, Sales Business Support General Manager, Toyama Branch Kosei Sakamoto General Manager, Solution Business Advisory General Manager, Kochi Branch Hide Nishikawa Deputy Head of Regional Financial Institutions and General Manager, Financial Institutions Osaka Corporate Clients Osamu Sawada General Manager, Institutional Business Deputy General Manager, Financial & Public Institutions Group

This translation is based on the press release in Japanese announced on March 16, 2023. The content of the translation may not be coincident with the original.