  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-29 am EST
5262.00 JPY   -1.68%
02:15aJapan Shares Tremble From Fear of Lockdown-free China; Major Banks Eye Higher Mortgage Rates
MT
12/28Nippon Building Lands 15 Billion Yen Refinancing
MT
12/28Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Personnel Changes
PU
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Personnel Change

12/29/2022 | 02:33am EST
News Release

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited

December 29, 2022

Personnel Change

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited (President and CEO: Takashi Saruta) announces its personnel change as follows.

Change in General Manager;

Newly appointed; January 1, 2023

New Position

Current Position

Name

Managing Executive Officer,

Managing Executive Officer,

Head of Products Division

Osamu

(Product Development Department,

Head of Products Division

Product Operation Department),

(Product Development Department,

Ueyama

General Manager of Product

Product Operation Department)

Operation Department

Contact

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited

Corporate Strategy Department

Kuniaki Matsuo / Yuko Yajima

E-Mailpr@smd-am.co.jp

Registration Number

The Director of Kanto Local Finance Bureau

Member of

(KINSHO) No.399

Japan Investment Advisors Association

The Investment Trusts Association, Japan

Japan and Type Financial Instruments

1

Firms Association

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 07:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
