Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Personnel Change

News Release
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited
December 29, 2022
Personnel Change
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited (President and CEO: Takashi Saruta) announces its personnel change as follows.
Change in General Manager;
Newly appointed; January 1, 2023
New Position
Current Position
Name
Managing Executive Officer,
Managing Executive Officer,
|
Head of Products Division
Osamu
(Product Development Department,
Head of Products Division
Product Operation Department),
(Product Development Department,
Ueyama
General Manager of Product
Product Operation Department)
Operation Department
