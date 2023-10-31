News Release
October 31, 2023
Personnel Change
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited (President and CEO: Takashi Saruta) announces its personnel change as follows.
Newly appointed（Effective as of November 1, 2023）
New Position
Current Position
Name
Chief Marketing Adviser
(Investment Trust Marketing
Yuji
Department Ⅰ , Investment Trust
―
Oyagi
Marketing Department Ⅱ, Digital
Marketing Department)
Contact
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited https://www.smd-am.co.jp/english/
Corporate Strategy Department
Akane Osumiakane_osumi@smd-am.co.jp
Nozu Murayamanozu_murayama@smd-am.co.jp
Financial Instruments Firm Registered Number:
The Director of Kanto Local Finance Bureau (KINSHO) No. 399
Member of Japan Investment Advisors Association,
Investment Trusts Association, Japan, and Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association.
1
