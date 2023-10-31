News Release

October 31, 2023

Personnel Change

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited (President and CEO: Takashi Saruta) announces its personnel change as follows.

Newly appointedEffective as of November 1, 2023

New Position

Current Position

Name

Chief Marketing Adviser

(Investment Trust Marketing

Yuji

Department , Investment Trust

Oyagi

Marketing Department , Digital

Marketing Department)

Contact

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited https://www.smd-am.co.jp/english/

Corporate Strategy Department

Akane Osumiakane_osumi@smd-am.co.jp

Nozu Murayamanozu_murayama@smd-am.co.jp

Financial Instruments Firm Registered Number:

The Director of Kanto Local Finance Bureau (KINSHO) No. 399

Member of Japan Investment Advisors Association,

Investment Trusts Association, Japan, and Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association.

1

