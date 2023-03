--Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. plans to invest about 35.9 trillion Vietnamese dong ($1.53 billion) in Vietnam Prosperity JS Commercial Bank to take a 15% stake, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported Monday without citing sources.

--The banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui plans to buy the new shares to be issued by the Vietnamese bank, the Nikkei report said.

Full story: https://s.nikkei.com/3ncn7vt

