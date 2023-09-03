Investors Presentation
September 2023
This document contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and our managements with respect to our future financial condition and results of operations. In many cases but not all, these statements contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "risk," "project," "should," "seek," "target," "will" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements contained or deemed to be contained herein. The risks and uncertainties which may affect future performance include: deterioration of Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; incurrence of significant credit-related costs; our ability to successfully implement our business strategy through our subsidiaries, affiliates and alliance partners; and exposure to new risks as we expand the scope of our business. Given these and other risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements.
Please refer to our most recent disclosure documents such as our annual report on Form 20-F and other documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as our earnings press releases, for a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our financial conditions and our operating results, and investors' decisions.
Exchange rates (TTM)
Jun. 22
Mar. 23
Jun. 23
USD
136.64
133.54
144.99
EUR
142.65
145.75
157.60
Definitions
SMFG
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
SMBC
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
SMBC Trust
SMBC Trust Bank
SMFL
Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing
SMBC Nikko
SMBC Nikko Securities
SMCC
Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company
SMBCCF
SMBC Consumer Finance
SMDAM
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management
SMBCAC
SMBC Aviation Capital
SMICC
SMFG India Credit Company
(Former Fullerton India)
Major local subsidiaries
SMBC Bank International, SMBC Bank EU,
SMBC (China)
Consolidated
SMFG consolidated
Non-consolidated
SMBC non-consolidated
Expenses
Excl. non-recurring losses
(non-consolidated)
Net business profit
Before provision for general reserve for possible
loan losses
Retail Business Unit (RT)
Domestic retail business
Wholesale Business Unit (WS)
Domestic wholesale business
Global Business Unit (GB)
International business
Global Markets Business Unit
Market / Treasury related businesses
(GM)
Agenda
I
Financial Results
4
II
New Medium-Term
22
Management Plan
Review of Previous Plan
23
Business environment
25
Core policies
27
Pursue economic value
31
Rebuild corporate infrastructure
43
Create social value
50
III
Capital policy
62
Basic capital policy
63
Shareholder returns
65
Reduction of shareholdings
67
IV
Financial Results
Income statement
Progress rate of 1Q results toward FY3/24 full-year target:
Consolidated net business profit 27%, Profit attributable to owners of parent 30%
1Q
YoY
FY3/24
(JPY bn)
FY3/24
target
1
Consolidated gross profit
875.4
+78.5
2
G&A expenses
535.1
+51.1
Overhead ratio
61.1%
+0.4%
3
Equity in gains (losses)
16.9
(15.8)
of affiliates
Progress
4
Consolidated
27%
357.2
+11.6
1,340
net business profit
5
Total credit cost
43.9
+11.8
230
6
Gains (losses) on stocks
41.2
+4.4
7
Other income (expenses)
(5.3)
(4.7)
8
Ordinary profit
349.1
(0.5)
1,160
9
Extraordinary gains (losses)
(1.1)
(0.1)
10
Income taxes
97.3
+3.3
11
Profit attributable to
30%
248.0
(4.4)
820
owners of parent
12
ROE incl. OCI*1
7.7%
(0.6)%
13
ROE*2
9.6%
(0.5)%
Consolidated gross profit: increased YoY as each Business Unit shows steady progress mainly due to
- recovery of SMBC Nikko,
- strong performance of payment business, and
- increase of income on loan in domestic and overseas. Impact of FX: JPY+ 19 bn
G&A expenses: increased YoY mainly due to overseas expense related to inflation, as well as higher variable marketing cost of SMCC, which is successfully increasing new customers.
Impact of FX: JPY +10 bn
Equity in gains of affiliates: decreased YoY due to absence of gains on change in equity related to Bank of East Asia.
Total credit cost: increased due to domestic consumer finance business but managed to be lower than forecast.
Gains on stocks: increased YoY due to gains on sales of equity holdings (JPY 25 bn, YoY JPY 3 bn) and ETF sales, despite absence of profit from sales of Moelis shares.
*1
Denominator: Shareholder's equity + total accumulated other comprehensive income
