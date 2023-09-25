【NEWS RELEASE】

September 25, 2023

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Publication of the Annual Report Released by the Asia Transition Finance Study Group

TOKYO, September 25, 2023 --- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC", President and CEO: Akihiro Fukutome) today announced the publication of the ATF Annual Report 2023 as the output of the Asia Transition Finance ("ATF") Study Group. SMBC has participated in the relevant discussions concerning the preparation of the activity report conducted by the ATF Study Group as a core member. SMBC will deepen dialogue with stakeholders and contribute to the decarbonization of the real economy through transition finance.

The ATF Study Group, a private sector led initiative whose core participants are banks with operations in Asia, has published the ATF Activity Report 2023 to help Asian economies achieve a just and orderly transition toward a more sustainable future. The 2023 activity report describes the progress that has been made over the last year in the seven support measures listed in the ATF Activity Report 2022. It also draws upon the results of a survey conducted amongst ATF Study Group members to explain enablers that are still needed to accelerate transition finance.

SMBC has participated in the ATF Study Group as a core member since 2021. SMBC has been engaging in efforts to further promote transition finance taking into consideration the guideline report issued by the ATF Study Group in 2022. In May 2023, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (President and Group CEO: Jun Ohta; the corporate group will hereinafter be referred to as "SMBC Group") formulated and released the Transition Finance Playbook ("Playbook"), which details SMBC Group's expectations of its customers and decision-making process in the execution of transition finance. Based on the Playbook, we are supporting our customers' efforts to reduce GHG emissions in the real economy on a global basis while also deepening dialogue with our customers, domestic and non-Japanese banks, investors, public institutions, and other stakeholders to foster a common understanding of transition finance. In the ATF Study Group, SMBC proactively shared our hands-on knowledge accumulated through the preparation of the Playbook with the goal of enhancing member financial institutions' understanding of transition finance.

SMBC Group will continue to utilize the Playbook while engaging in dialogue with our customers and other stakeholders as part of efforts to realize a decarbonized society.

