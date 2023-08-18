【NEWS RELEASE】
Aug 18, 2023
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Quarterly Economic Outlook for FY2023-2024
Aug 18, 2023(JST), "SMBC NIKKO Japan Economic Outlook for FY2023-2024"has been released, responding to the first preliminary of GDP(April-June2023 period)
More Wages and Less Inflation to Feed Macro Growth
- Real GDP: FY23 +2.2%, FY24 +1.5%
- Nominal GDP: FY23 +5.2%, FY24 +3.1%
Summary
- GDP growth outlook
We revise our economic outlook to reflect the first preliminary Apr-Jun 2023 GDP data. We forecast real GDP growth of +2.2% YoY in FY23 and +1.5% in FY24, an upward revision of 0.7ppt versus our previous outlook for FY23 (8 Jun). Based on prelim numbers we raise our FY23 forecasts for exports and cut those for imports.
- Economic outlook
We forecast a solid recovery in the Japanese economy heading into 2024, based on three factors
Wage growth: This year's spring labor negotiations resulted in wage hikes of 3.6%. In macro terms, we expect wages to rise around +2.5% YoY. We forecast negotiations result in hikes of around 3.3% in FY24 and 2.8% in FY25, reflecting a rise in the underlying inflation rate and intensifying labor shortages. In addition, regular employment is rising steadily, in absolute terms and as a % of overall employment. This should provide a structural boost to wages.
Containing inflation: Inflation in Japan remains high due to soaring food and goods prices. This is because higher import prices and the weak yen are feeding through to domestic prices at a lag. However, food import prices are currently flat YoY, and yen depreciation is also slowing YoY, so inflation should slow up a lot once this too finally feeds through. We expect core CPI to slow to +1.0% YoY in FY24.
Reshoring of capex: Firms have been reshoring capex since Abenomics. In manufacturing capex, firms are investing less overseas and more in Japan. This is largely due to the reversal of the strong yen caused by Kuroda's easing. We expect the trend of reshoring by manufacturers to continue as the yen normalizes.
All told, we expect a solid recovery in the Japanese economy on the back of wage hikes, more regular employment, subsiding inflation, and reshoring of capex.
- Monetary Policy & forex rates
BOJ monetary policy: The BOJ widened the tolerated range for the 10y JGB yield in response to the risk of an inflation overshoot and rising inflation expectations. Governor Ueda said this does not signal a move to normalize policy, but rather to enhance the sustainability of YCC. On the exit strategy, he reiterated his view that underlying inflation is still a way off 2% and that there is still a long way to go before a hike in short-term interest rates is on the table.
The BOJ projects inflation of 1.6% in FY25, below 2%. Interest rates may not normalize until at least FY26.
Forex: The yen is weakening due to rising US interest rates but rates should gradually start coming down as the market prices in an end to hikes and switch to cuts. The yen could depreciate to around Y148/$ in the near term, but we expect it to strengthen to around Y140/$ a year from now.
2
Quarterly forecasts for Japanese economy
《Actual》← →《Forecasts》
《A》← →《F》 (Unit:%)
Real GDP growth (QoQ)
(annual rate) (Calender year base)
Domestic demand, contribution (QoQ)
Private consumption (QoQ) Capex (QoQ)
Residential investment (QoQ) Public investment (QoQ)
Foreign demand, contribution (QoQ) Exports (QoQ)
Imports (QoQ) Nominal GDP growth (QoQ) Industrial production (YoY) Trade balance (Y tn, SAAR) Unemployment rate (%) Core CPI (YoY)
IOER (Eop)
YCC 10y JGB yields target (Eop)
US real GDP growth (QoQ annualized) US unemployment rate (%)
US core CPI (YoY)
Fed rate (Eop)
2022
2023
2024
2025
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
-0.5
1.3
-0.3
0.0
0.9
1.5
-0.2
0.4
0.5
0.5
0.3
0.4
0.4
-2.1
5.1
-1.2
0.2
-0.9
2.0
1.1
1.4
1.4
3.7
6.0
1.6
2.0
-0.1
1.1
0.3
-0.3
0.2
0.4
0.2
0.3
0.3
1.2
-0.3
0.5
0.4
-1.0
1.8
0.0
0.2
0.6
-0.5
0.3
0.5
0.5
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
-1.2
-1.8
-0.1
0.9
0.7
1.9
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.1
1.7
1.7
-0.7
1.8
0.0
0.5
0.8
0.5
0.5
0.4
0.4
0.4
-3.7
0.1
1.1
0.3
1.7
1.2
0.8
0.8
0.6
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
-0.4
0.1
-0.6
0.3
-0.3
1.8
-0.4
-0.2
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.4
1.9
2.4
1.5
-3.8
3.2
0.0
0.7
1.0
0.8
0.6
0.6
0.6
3.7
1.1
5.5
-0.1
-2.3
-4.3
2.2
1.5
0.5
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.3
1.0
-0.8
1.2
2.3
2.9
-0.6
0.8
1.2
0.8
0.5
0.2
0.4
-0.6
-3.6
4.0
0.6
-2.8
2.0
0.0
-0.2
3.5
4.0
4.0
4.0
4.0
3.3
-0.1
-3.9
-6.2
-11.6-20.8
-26.0-23.5
-16.9
-9.3
-7.8
-5.7
-0.7
2.7
2.6
2.6
2.5
2.6
2.6
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.4
2.4
0.6
2.1
2.7
3.8
3.5
3.2
2.4
1.9
1.4
0.9
0.9
0.9
1.3
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.0
2.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-1.6
-0.6
3.2
2.6
2.0
2.4
-0.2
0.8
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.5
1.8
3.8
3.6
3.5
3.6
3.5
3.5
3.6
3.7
3.8
4.0
4.0
4.0
4.0
6.3
6.0
6.3
6.0
5.6
5.2
4.7
4.4
4.0
3.8
3.4
3.2
3.0
0.375
1.625
3.125
4.375
4.875
5.125
5.375
5.625
5.625
5.625
5.125
4.625
4.625
FY22 FY23 FY24
1.4
2.2
1.5
1.0
2.2
1.6
1.9
1.3
1.4
2.5
0.6
1.7
-3.0
3.5
1.8
3.1
2.3
2.0
-3.1
4.1
1.8
-0.5
0.9
0.0
4.5
2.2
2.8
7.2
-2.3
2.7
1.3
5.2
3.1
-0.5
-0.2
5.9
-21.8
-5.9
1.9
2.6
2.5
2.5
3.0
2.3
1.0
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
2.1
1.8
1.0
3.6
3.6
4.0
6.2
5.0
3.6
4.375 5.625 4.625
Comparison with previous forecasts (as at 8 Jun 2023)
FY23
FY24
0.7 0.0
0.7 0.0
-0.3 0.1
-1.1 0.3
2.7 -0.1
-1.1 0.0
0.8 0.0
1.0 -0.2
2.3 0.0
-2.6 0.9
1.3 0.2
0.0 0.0
4.5 5.1
-0.1 0.0
0.4 -0.5
0.0 0.0
0.0 0.0
0.7 0.0
-0.1-0.1
0.4 0.1
0.50 0.25
Assumptions:
Forex rate (annual mean): Y135/$ in FY23 and Y130/$ in FY24; Crude oil price (WTI annual mean): $66/bbl in FY23 and $60/bbl in FY24.
Notes: 1) US GDP on a calendar basis, US unemployment rate is the average for the period, FF rate is at end of year 2) Actual figures from Cabinet Office (CAO), Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC),
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), and Bank of Japan (BOJ). Estimates are SMBC NIKKO estimates. Sources: CAO, MIC, METI, BOJ, SMBC NIKKO estimates
Outlook for real GDP growth
(YoY % chg, contribution, ppt)
5
Our outlook
2.7%
4
3
1.4%
2.2%
1.5%
2
1
0
-1
-2
-3
-4
-5
-6
-4.1%
-7
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024 (FY)
Private consumption
Private housing investment
Capex
Private inventory
Government expenditure
Imports
Exports
Real GDP
Sources: CAO, SMBC NIKKO estimates
3
