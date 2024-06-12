This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

（Translation）

June 12, 2024

Dear Shareholders:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

SMFG's Views on ISS Recommendation For Proposal No. 4 at the 22nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("the Company") understands that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") is recommending for "Proposal No. 4: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation (Director competencies for the effective management of climate-related business risks and opportunities)" that will be voted on at the 22nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 27, 2024 ("the Proposal").

As the Company disclosed in a release titled "Opinion of SMFG's Board of Directors on the Shareholder Proposal" on May 15, 2024 and in the "Notice of Convocation of the 22nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on May 30, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors opposes the Proposal. The Company will supplement our views as follows, and we kindly ask you to agree with the opinion of the Company's Board of Directors.

1. ISS's Recommendation For the Proposal and the Company's Basic Views

ISS is recommending for the Proposal based on the points listed below. The Company believes that ISS's recommendation is unfounded as explained in detail in Section 2.