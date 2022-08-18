Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED JAPANESE GAAP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF AND FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 - Form 6-K

UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED JAPANESE GAAP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF AND FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 On August 12, 2022, we published our unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2022 prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, or Japanese GAAP, as part of our quarterly securities report (shihankihokokusho) for the same period filed by us with the relevant Japanese authorities. This document is an English translation of the unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in such quarterly securities report. Japanese GAAP differs in certain respects from International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, or IFRS, and generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. For a description of certain differences between IFRS and Japanese GAAP, see "Item 5.A Operating Results-Reconciliation with Japanese GAAP" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC.

U.S. dollars March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Assets: Cash and due from banks ¥ 74,792,123 ¥ 74,646,634 $ 546,301 Call loans and bills bought 1,965,134 2,091,072 15,304 Receivables under resale agreements 6,035,507 5,231,799 38,289 Receivables under securities borrowing transactions 5,649,632 4,777,896 34,967 Monetary claims bought 5,370,377 5,760,257 42,156 Trading assets 7,351,878 8,297,478 60,725 Money held in trust 310 6,810 50 Securities *1, *2 38,538,724 *1, *2 39,347,789 287,967 Loans and bills discounted *1 90,834,056 *1 96,688,452 707,615 Foreign exchanges *1 2,812,104 *1 4,448,520 32,557 Lease receivables and investment assets 228,608 226,746 1,659 Other assets *1 10,175,873 *1 12,657,021 92,630 Tangible fixed assets 1,457,254 1,493,839 10,933 Intangible fixed assets 898,817 920,660 6,738 Net defined benefit asset 623,045 634,325 4,642 Deferred tax assets 66,720 75,710 554 Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees *1 11,722,239 *1 13,098,225 95,859 Reserve for possible loan losses (817,784) (711,407) (5,206) Total assets ¥ 257,704,625 ¥ 269,691,834 $ 1,973,740 -1-

U.S. dollars March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Liabilities and net assets: Liabilities: Deposits ¥ 148,585,460 ¥ 153,172,245 $ 1,120,991 Negotiable certificates of deposit 13,069,796 13,792,741 100,942 Call money and bills sold 1,129,999 1,018,146 7,451 Payables under repurchase agreements 19,359,965 19,045,789 139,387 Payables under securities lending transactions 1,580,580 1,388,565 10,162 Commercial paper 1,866,366 1,992,918 14,585 Trading liabilities 6,377,968 7,119,225 52,102 Borrowed money 18,877,990 17,951,970 131,382 Foreign exchanges 1,216,893 1,859,257 13,607 Short-term bonds 442,000 433,500 3,173 Bonds 9,808,107 10,543,167 77,160 Due to trust account 2,443,873 2,395,740 17,533 Other liabilities 8,415,621 13,006,313 95,187 Reserve for employee bonuses 89,894 31,915 234 Reserve for executive bonuses 4,064 - - Net defined benefit liability 40,864 40,569 297 Reserve for executive retirement benefits 1,087 923 7 Reserve for point service program 25,000 26,360 193 Reserve for reimbursement of deposits 5,767 4,254 31 Reserve for losses on interest repayment 135,084 126,586 926 Reserves under the special laws 3,902 3,902 29 Deferred tax liabilities 275,570 164,908 1,207 Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation 29,193 29,192 214 Acceptances and guarantees 11,722,239 13,098,225 95,859 Total liabilities 245,507,293 257,246,417 1,882,658 Net assets: Capital stock 2,341,878 2,341,878 17,139 Capital surplus 693,664 693,809 5,078 Retained earnings 6,916,468 7,024,916 51,412 Treasury stock (13,402) (13,116) (96) Total stockholders' equity 9,938,608 10,047,488 73,533 Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities 1,632,080 1,264,690 9,256 Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges (80,061) 1,394 10 Land revaluation excess 36,320 36,324 266 Foreign currency translation adjustments 450,143 879,507 6,437 Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans 121,123 115,611 846 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 2,159,606 2,297,528 16,814 Stock acquisition rights 1,475 1,226 9 Non-controlling interests 97,641 99,173 726 Total net assets 12,197,331 12,445,416 91,082 Total liabilities and net assets ¥ 257,704,625 ¥ 269,691,834 $ 1,973,740 -2-

U.S. dollars Three months ended June 30 2021 2022 2022 Ordinary income ¥ 951,725 ¥ 1,331,703 $ 9,746 Interest income 442,051 637,403 4,665 Interest on loans and discounts 321,811 441,177 3,229 Interest and dividends on securities 74,476 108,984 798 Trust fees 1,237 1,478 11 Fees and commissions 327,317 336,330 2,461 Trading income 67,364 4,543 33 Other operating income 34,369 255,237 1,868 Other income *1 79,386 *1 96,710 708 Ordinary expenses 664,484 982,028 7,187 Interest expenses 87,808 205,653 1,505 Interest on deposits 20,749 63,559 465 Fees and commissions payments 54,712 56,222 411 Trading losses 1,582 90,643 663 Other operating expenses 36,457 85,556 626 General and administrative expenses 437,980 484,021 3,542 Other expenses *2 45,943 *2 59,932 439 Ordinary profit 287,240 349,674 2,559 Extraordinary gains *3 16 *3 10 0 Extraordinary losses *4 2,445 *4 998 7 Income before income taxes 284,812 348,686 2,552 Income taxes 79,973 93,962 688 Profit 204,838 254,724 1,864 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 1,595 2,284 17 Profit attributable to owners of parent ¥ 203,243 ¥ 252,439 $ 1,847 -3-

U.S. dollars Three months ended June 30 2021 2022 2022 Profit ¥ 204,838 ¥ 254,724 $ 1,864 Other comprehensive income (losses) 55,480 136,901 1,002 Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities 14,503 (365,102) (2,672) Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges 1,606 71,230 521 Foreign currency translation adjustments 26,720 393,295 2,878 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (4,329) (5,525) (40) Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates 16,979 43,003 315 Total comprehensive income 260,319 391,625 2,866 Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 258,184 390,357 2,857 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,135 1,268 9 -4-

NOTES TO UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Basis of presentation) Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("the Company") was established on December 2, 2002 as a holding company for the SMBC group ("the Group") through a statutory share transfer (kabushiki iten) of all of the outstanding equity securities of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC") in exchange for the Company's newly issued securities. The Company is a joint stock corporation with limited liability (Kabushiki Kaisha) incorporated under the Companies Act of Japan. Upon formation of the Company and completion of the statutory share transfer, SMBC became a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company has prepared the accompanying consolidated financial statements in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and its related accounting regulations, and in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"), which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The accounts of overseas subsidiaries and affiliated companies are, in principle, integrated with those of the Company's accounting policies for purposes of consolidation unless they apply different accounting principles and standards as required under U.S. GAAP or IFRS, in which case a certain limited number of items are adjusted based on their materiality. These consolidated financial statements are translated from the consolidated financial statements contained in the quarterly securities report filed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan ("FIEA based financial statements") except for the addition of U.S. dollar figures. Amounts less than ¥1 million have been rounded down. As a result, the totals in Japanese yen shown in the financial statements do not necessarily agree with the sum of the individual amounts. The translation of the Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollars is included solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan, using the prevailing exchange rate at June 30, 2022 which was ¥136.64 to US$1. These translations should not be construed as representations that the Japanese yen amounts have been, could have been, or could in the future be, converted into U.S. dollars at that rate. -5-

(Changes in the scope of consolidation or in the scope of equity method) (1) Significant changes in the scope of consolidation Not applicable. (2) Significant changes in the scope of equity method Not applicable. (Changes in accounting policies) Application of Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement The Company applied "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Guidance No.31, June 17, 2021) from the beginning of the period for the three months ended June 30, 2022. In accordance with the transitional treatment set forth in Paragraph 27-2 of Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement, the Company has prospectively adopted the new accounting policy set forth in Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement. There are no effects on quarterly consolidated financial statements due to the application of the Implementation Guidance. -6-

(Applied special accounting methods used for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements) Accounting treatment of tax expenses The Company and certain domestic consolidated subsidiaries calculated tax expenses by multiplying Income before income taxes by an effective tax rate that was reasonably estimated by applying tax effect accounting to estimated Income before income taxes for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 including the period for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Amounts of Income taxes include Income taxes-deferred. (Additional information) 1. Transition from the consolidated corporate-tax system to the group tax sharing system The Company and certain consolidated domestic subsidiaries transitioned from the consolidated corporate-tax system to the group tax sharing system from the beginning of the period for the three months ended June 30, 2022. In accordance with the transition, the accounting treatment and disclosure of corporate tax, local tax and tax effect accounting are based on "Practical Solution on the Accounting and Disclosure Under the Group Tax Sharing System" (ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force No. 42, August 12, 2021). Based on Paragraph 32(1) of ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force No. 42, it is deemed that changes in accounting policy by applying ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force No. 42 have no effect. 2. Repurchase and cancellation of own shares On November 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to repurchase its own shares under Article 8 of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 1 of Article 459 of the Companies Act and cancel the repurchased shares pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act. (1) Reason for the Repurchase of Own Shares The Company will proceed with a flexible repurchase of its own shares in order to enhance shareholder return and improve capital efficiency. (2) Outline of the Repurchase (a) Type of shares to be repurchased: Common stock (b) Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 33,000,000 shares (Equivalent to 2.4% of the number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock)) (c) Aggregate amount of shares to be repurchased: Up to 100 billion yen (d) Repurchase period: From November 15, 2021 to November 11, 2022 (e) Repurchase method: Market purchases based on a discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of its own shares (3) Outline of the Cancellation (a) Type of shares to be cancelled: Common stock (b) Number of shares to be cancelled: All of shares repurchased as stated in 2) above. (c) Scheduled cancellation date: December 20, 2022 The Company had not conducted the repurchase and cancellation pursuant to the resolution of the Board of Directors as of the end of the period. -7-

(Notes to quarterly consolidated balance sheets) *1 Claims under the Banking Act and the Act on Emergency Measures for the Revitalization of Financial Functions Claims under the Banking Act and the Act on Emergency Measures for the Revitalization of Financial Functions are as follows. The claims are items that are recorded under the following items on the quarterly consolidated balance sheet (consolidated balance sheet): bonds included in "Securities" (limited to bonds for which the redemption of principal and the payment of interest in whole or in part are guaranteed, and that are issued through private placements (under Article 2, Paragraph 3 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act)), loans and bills discounted, foreign exchanges, accrued interest and suspense payments included in "Other assets," and customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees. If security lending listed in the notes is conducted, such securities (limited to those based on loan for a use agreement or lease agreement) are also included in the claims. Millions of yen March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Bankrupt and quasi-bankrupt loans ¥ 99,256 ¥ 144,992 Doubtful loans 643,881 532,122 Substandard loans 414,422 395,447 Past due loans (3 months or more) 13,553 15,325 Restructured loans 400,868 380,121 Subtotal 1,157,560 1,072,562 Normal loans 106,019,459 115,119,364 Total ¥ 107,177,019 ¥ 116,191,927 The amounts of loans presented above are the amounts before deduction of reserve for possible loan losses. *2 Guaranteed amount to privately-placed bonds The amounts guaranteed by banking subsidiaries to privately-placed bonds (stipulated by Article 2, Paragraph 3 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act) in "Securities" at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 were as follows: Millions of yen March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Guaranteed amount to privately-placed bonds ¥ 1,342,460 ¥ 1,330,045 -8-

(Notes to quarterly consolidated statements of income) *1 Other income "Other income" for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 included the following: Three months ended June 30, 2021 Millions of yen Three months ended June 30, 2022 Millions of yen Gains on sales of stocks ¥ 44,722 Gains on sales of stocks ¥ 55,535 Equity in gains of affiliates 13,275 Equity in gains of affiliates 32,712 *2 Other expenses "Other expenses" for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 included the following: Three months ended June 30, 2021 Millions of yen Three months ended June 30, 2022 Millions of yen Write-off of loans ¥ 26,166 Write-off of loans ¥ 26,898 Losses on sales of stocks 14,230 *3 Extraordinary gains "Extraordinary gains" for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 included the following: Three months ended June 30, 2021 Millions of yen Three months ended June 30, 2022 Millions of yen Gains on disposal of fixed assets ¥ 16 Gains on disposal of fixed assets ¥ 10 *4 Extraordinary losses "Extraordinary losses" for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 included the following: Three months ended June 30, 2021 Millions of yen Three months ended June 30, 2022 Millions of yen Losses on impairment of fixed assets ¥ 1,790 Losses on impairment of fixed assets ¥ 629 Losses on disposal of fixed assets 627 Losses on disposal of fixed assets 368 -9-

Dividends paid in the three months ended June 30, 2021
Date of resolution Type of shares Millions of yen, except per share amount Cash dividends Cash dividends per share Record date Effective date Source of dividends
Ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2021 Common stock ¥ 130,190 ¥ 95 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Retained earnings

Dividends paid in the three months ended June 30, 2022
Date of resolution Type of shares Millions of yen, except per share amount Cash dividends Cash dividends per share Record date Effective date Source of dividends
Ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2022 Common stock ¥ 143,936 ¥ 105 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Retained earnings

dividends

per share Record date Effective date Source of

dividends Ordinary general meeting of shareholders held

on June 29, 2021 Common stock ¥ 130,190 ¥ 95 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021

Retained

earnings

Dividends paid in the three months ended June 30, 2022 Date of resolution Type of shares Millions of yen, except per share amount Cash dividends Cash

dividends

per share Record date Effective date Source of

dividends Ordinary general meeting of shareholders held

on June 29, 2022 Common stock ¥ 143,936 ¥ 105 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022

Retained

earnings

(Notes to segment and other related information) [Segment information] 1. Information on profit and loss amount by reportable segment Three months ended June 30, 2021 Millions of yen Wholesale

Business

Unit Retail

Business

Unit Global

Business

Unit Global Markets

Business

Unit Head office

account and

others Total Consolidated gross profit ¥ 148,200 ¥ 279,400 ¥ 187,900 ¥ 132,900 ¥ (56,622 ) ¥ 691,778 General and administrative expenses (74,600) (233,300) (106,300) (21,400) (2,380 ) (437,980) Others 12,200 300 11,700 8,300 (19,225 ) 13,275 Consolidated net business profit ¥ 85,800 ¥ 46,400 ¥ 93,300 ¥ 119,800 ¥ (78,227 ) ¥ 267,073 Notes: 1. Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss. 2. "Others" includes equity in profit and loss of affiliates and cooperated profit and loss based on internal managerial accounting. 3. "Head office account and others" includes profit or loss to be eliminated as inter-segment transactions. Three months ended June 30, 2022 Millions of yen Wholesale

Business

Unit Retail

Business

Unit Global

Business

Unit Global Markets

Business

Unit Head office

account and

others Total Consolidated gross profit ¥ 166,700 ¥ 271,700 ¥ 268,100 ¥ 136,200 ¥ (45,783 ) ¥ 796,917 General and administrative expenses (73,400) (230,800) (145,200) (27,200) (7,421 ) (484,021) Others 15,700 800 32,500 6,800 (23,088 ) 32,712 Consolidated net business profit ¥ 109,000 ¥ 41,700 ¥ 155,400 ¥ 115,800 ¥ (76,291 ) ¥ 345,609 Notes: 1. Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss. 2. "Others" includes equity in profit and loss of affiliates and cooperated profit and loss based on internal managerial accounting. 3. "Head office account and others" includes profit or loss to be eliminated as inter-segment transactions. 2. Difference between total amount of consolidated net business profit by reportable segment and ordinary profit on quarterly consolidated statements of income (adjustment of difference) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Millions of yen Consolidated net business profit ¥ 267,073 Other ordinary income (excluding equity in gains of affiliates) 66,110 Other ordinary expenses (45,943) Ordinary profit on quarterly consolidated statements of income ¥ 287,240 Note: Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss. Three months ended June 30, 2022 Millions of yen Consolidated net business profit ¥ 345,609 Other ordinary income (excluding equity in gains of affiliates) 63,997 Other ordinary expenses (59,932) Ordinary profit on quarterly consolidated statements of income ¥ 349,674 Note: Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss. -11-

(Notes to financial instruments) There are no significant matters to be disclosed regarding financial instruments. (Notes to securities) The amounts shown in the following tables include negotiable certificates of deposit classified as "Cash and due from banks" and beneficiary claims on loan trust classified as "Monetary claims bought," in addition to "Securities" stated in the quarterly consolidated balance sheets. 1. Bonds classified as held-to-maturity Millions of yen Consolidated Net unrealized March 31, 2022 balance sheet amount Fair value gains (losses) Japanese government bonds ¥ - ¥ - ¥ - Japanese local government bonds 25,741 25,522 (218 ) Japanese corporate bonds - - - Other - - - Total ¥ 25,741 ¥ 25,522 ¥ (218 ) Note: The fair values are based on their market prices and others at the end of the fiscal year. Millions of yen Quarterly consolidated Net unrealized June 30, 2022 balance sheet amount Fair value gains (losses) Japanese government bonds ¥ 4,994 ¥ 4,998 ¥ 3 Japanese local government bonds 35,941 35,567 (374 ) Japanese corporate bonds - - - Other - - - Total ¥ 40,936 ¥ 40,565 ¥ (370 ) Note: The fair values are based on their market prices and others at the end of the period. -12-

2. Other securities Millions of yen March 31, 2022 Acquisition cost Consolidated

balance sheet amount Net unrealized

gains (losses) Stocks ¥ 1,203,355 ¥ 3,237,013 ¥ 2,033,658 Bonds 19,610,383 19,560,308 (50,074) Japanese government bonds 15,821,296 15,774,197 (47,099) Japanese local government bonds 1,154,551 1,145,496 (9,054) Japanese corporate bonds 2,634,535 2,640,615 6,080 Other 14,473,249 14,766,875 293,625 Total ¥ 35,286,988 ¥ 37,564,198 ¥ 2,277,209 Notes: 1. Consolidated balance sheet amount is measured at fair value based on its market price and others at the end of the fiscal year. 2. Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities shown above include gains of ¥2,122 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 that are recognized in the earnings by applying fair value hedge accounting. Millions of yen June 30, 2022 Acquisition cost Quarterly consolidated

balance sheet amount Net unrealized

gains (losses) Stocks ¥ 1,189,793 ¥ 3,098,330 ¥ 1,908,537 Bonds 19,731,130 19,664,295 (66,835) Japanese government bonds 15,831,961 15,779,237 (52,723) Japanese local government bonds 1,205,719 1,191,490 (14,229) Japanese corporate bonds 2,693,450 2,693,567 117 Other 15,543,265 15,449,269 (93,995) Total ¥ 36,464,188 ¥ 38,211,895 ¥ 1,747,706 Notes: 1. Quarterly consolidated balance sheet amount is measured at fair value based on its market price and others at the end of the period. 2. Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities shown above include losses of ¥17 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 that are recognized in the earnings by applying fair value hedge accounting. -13-

3. Write-down of securities
Bonds classified as held-to-maturity and other securities (excluding other securities whose quarterly consolidated balance sheet amounts are not measured at fair value) are considered as impaired if the fair value decreases materially below the acquisition cost and such decline is not considered as recoverable. The fair value is recognized as the quarterly consolidated balance sheet amount (consolidated balance sheet amount) and the amount of write-down is accounted for as valuation loss for the period.
Valuation losses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were ¥4,688 million and ¥8,482 million, respectively.
The rule for determining "material decline" is as follows and is based on the classification of issuers under the rules of self-assessment of assets.
Bankrupt/Effectively bankrupt/Potentially bankrupt issuers: Fair value is lower than acquisition cost.
Issuers requiring caution: Fair value is 30% or lower than acquisition cost.
Normal issuers: Fair value is 50% or lower than acquisition cost.
Bankrupt issuers: Issuers that are legally bankrupt or formally declared bankrupt.
Effectively bankrupt issuers: Issuers that are not legally bankrupt but regarded as substantially bankrupt.
Potentially bankrupt issuers: Issuers that are not bankrupt now, but are perceived to have a high risk of falling into bankruptcy.
Issuers requiring caution: Issuers that are identified for close monitoring.
Normal issuers: Issuers other than the above 4 categories of issuers.

(Notes to money held in trust)
1. Money held in trust classified as held-to-maturity
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
There are no corresponding transactions.
Three months ended June 30, 2022
There are no corresponding transactions.

2. Other money held in trust (Other than trading and held to maturity)
Millions of yen
March 31, 2022 Acquisition cost Consolidated balance sheet amount Net unrealized gains (losses)
Other money held in trust ¥ 310 ¥ 310 ¥ -
Note: Consolidated balance sheet amount is measured at fair value based on its market price and others at the end of the fiscal year.

Millions of yen
June 30, 2022 Acquisition cost Quarterly consolidated balance sheet amount Net unrealized gains (losses)
Other money held in trust ¥ 310 ¥ 310 ¥ -
Note: Quarterly consolidated balance sheet amount is measured at fair value based on its market price and others at the end of the period.

balance sheet

amount Net unrealized

gains (losses) Other money held in trust ¥ 310 ¥ 310 ¥ - Note: Consolidated balance sheet amount is measured at fair value based on its market price and others at the end of the fiscal year. Millions of yen June 30, 2022 Acquisition cost Quarterly consolidated

balance sheet

amount Net unrealized

gains (losses) Other money held in trust ¥ 310 ¥ 310 ¥ - Note: Quarterly consolidated balance sheet amount is measured at fair value based on its market price and others at the end of the period. -14-

(Notes to derivative transactions) (1) Interest rate derivatives Millions of yen March 31, 2022 Contract amount Fair Value Valuation

gains (losses) Listed Interest rate futures ¥ 142,753,490 ¥ 2,663 ¥ 2,663 Interest rate options 450,578,969 394,362 394,362 Over-the-counter Forward rate agreements 12,575,210 (28) (28) Interest rate swaps 661,604,364 (121,168) (121,168) Interest rate swaptions 26,687,532 (10,506) (10,506) Caps 107,838,182 (505,738) (505,738) Floors 7,576,704 4,260 4,260 Other 14,037,668 58,115 58,115 Total / ¥ (178,039) ¥ (178,039) Note: The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above. Millions of yen June 30, 2022 Contract amount Fair Value Valuation

gains (losses) Listed Interest rate futures ¥ 158,047,519 ¥ (10,565) ¥ (10,565) Interest rate options 544,118,106 191,747 191,747 Over-the-counter Forward rate agreements 14,985,368 2,155 2,155 Interest rate swaps 903,239,021 (292,560) (292,560) Interest rate swaptions 38,075,720 (22,188) (22,188) Caps 122,852,246 (870,606) (870,606) Floors 9,361,613 10,279 10,279 Other 21,648,778 81,711 81,711 Total / ¥ (910,026) ¥ (910,026) Note: The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above. -15-

(2) Currency derivatives Millions of yen March 31, 2022 Contract amount Fair value Valuation

gains (losses) Listed Currency futures ¥ 10,758 ¥ (103) ¥ (103) Over-the-counter Currency swaps 86,400,103 615,163 242,608 Currency swaptions 693,027 91 91 Forward foreign exchange 86,861,074 (184,625) (184,625) Currency options 9,911,292 (24,867) (24,867) Total / ¥ 405,658 ¥ 33,103 Note: The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above. In addition, transactions related to financial assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies and recognized in the consolidated balance sheets, or transactions related to financial assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies which have been eliminated in the consolidation are not included in the table above. Millions of yen June 30, 2022 Contract amount Fair value Valuation

gains (losses) Listed Currency futures ¥ 10,633 ¥ (2,134) ¥ (2,134) Over-the-counter Currency swaps 96,476,590 1,172,301 297,745 Currency swaptions 1,115,410 400 400 Forward foreign exchange 109,198,539 (129,232) (129,232) Currency options 7,622,497 (59,424) (59,424) Total / ¥ 981,911 ¥ 107,354 Note: The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above. In addition, transactions related to financial assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies and recognized in the quarterly consolidated balance sheets, or transactions related to financial assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies which have been eliminated in the consolidation are not included in the table above. -16-

(3) Equity derivatives Millions of yen March 31, 2022 Contract amount Fair value Valuation

gains (losses) Listed Equity price index futures ¥ 1,228,695 ¥ (22,042) ¥ (22,042) Equity price index options 1,252,614 (47,940) (47,940) Over-the-counter Equity options 249,895 22,992 22,992 Equity price index swaps 330,918 48,697 48,697 Total / ¥ 1,707 ¥ 1,707 Note: The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above. Millions of yen June 30, 2022 Contract amount Fair value Valuation

gains (losses) Listed Equity price index futures ¥ 1,235,346 ¥ 6,129 ¥ 6,129 Equity price index options 1,171,799 (46,816) (46,816) Over-the-counter Equity options 259,498 31,855 31,855 Equity index forward contracts 290 (7) (7) Equity price index swaps 344,280 95,383 95,383 Total / ¥ 86,544 ¥ 86,544 Note: The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above. -17-

(4) Bond derivatives Millions of yen March 31, 2022 Contract amount Fair value Valuation

gains (losses) Listed Bond futures ¥ 8,027,933 ¥ (3,306) ¥ (3,306) Bond futures options 30,275 12 12 Over-the-counter Bond forward contracts 59,827 1,438 1,438 Bond options 96,516 (31) (31) Total / ¥ (1,886) ¥ (1,886) Note: The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above. Millions of yen June 30, 2022 Contract amount Fair value Valuation

gains (losses) Listed Bond futures ¥ 9,646,344 ¥ 1,520 ¥ 1,520 Bond futures options 89,849 26 26 Over-the-counter Bond options 272,190 26 26 Total / ¥ 1,572 ¥ 1,572 Note: The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above. -18-

(5) Commodity derivatives Millions of yen March 31, 2022 Contract amount Fair value Valuation

gains (losses) Listed Commodity futures ¥ 11,185 ¥ 1,210 ¥ 1,210 Over-the-counter Commodity swaps 138,269 297 297 Commodity options 3,790 (490) (490) Total / ¥ 1,016 ¥ 1,016 Notes: 1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above. 2. Underlying assets of commodity derivatives are fuels and metals. Millions of yen June 30, 2022 Contract amount Fair value Valuation

gains (losses) Listed Commodity futures ¥ 18,589 ¥ 1,008 ¥ 1,008 Over-the-counter Commodity swaps 123,910 (275) (275) Commodity options 5,106 (577) (577) Total / ¥ 155 ¥ 155 Notes: 1. The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above. 2. Underlying assets of commodity derivatives are fuels and metals. (6) Credit derivative transactions Millions of yen March 31, 2022 Contract amount Fair value Valuation

gains (losses) Over-the-counter Credit default options ¥ 2,981,181 ¥ (1,352) ¥ (1,352) Total / ¥ (1,352) ¥ (1,352) Note: The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above. Millions of yen June 30, 2022 Contract amount Fair value Valuation

gains (losses) Over-the-counter Credit default options ¥ 3,009,981 ¥ 4,125 ¥ 4,125 Total / ¥ 4,125 ¥ 4,125 Note: The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above. -19-

(Business combination) There is no significant business combination to be disclosed. (Revenue recognition) Information on breakdown of revenues from contracts with customers. Three months ended June 30 Millions of yen 2021 2022 Ordinary income ¥ 951,725 ¥ 1,331,703 Fees and commissions 327,317 336,330 Deposits and loans 38,082 55,979 Remittances and transfers 35,873 36,317 Securities-related business 43,394 29,887 Agency 2,237 2,264 Safe deposits 1,997 1,924 Guarantees 20,314 21,516 Credit card business 79,396 88,489 Investment trusts 46,845 38,196 Others 59,173 61,753 Note: Fees and commissions obtained through Deposits and loans principally arise in the Wholesale Business Unit and the Global Business Unit, Remittances and transfers principally arise in the Wholesale Business Unit, the Retail Business Unit, and the Global Business Unit, Securities-related business principally arise in the Wholesale Business Unit, the Retail Business Unit, and the Global Business Unit, Credit card business principally arise in the Retail Business Unit, and Investment trusts principally arise in the Retail Business Unit and Head office account and others. Income based on "Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments" (ASBJ Statement No. 10, July 4, 2019) is also included in the table above. -20-