    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-18 am EDT
4162.00 JPY   -0.60%
06:24aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED JAPANESE GAAP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF AND FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
03:44aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Quarterly Economic Outlook for FY2022-2023
PU
02:43aJapanese shares track Wall Street losses after Fed meet minutes
RE
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED JAPANESE GAAP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF AND FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 - Form 6-K

08/18/2022 | 06:24am EDT
UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED JAPANESE GAAP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF AND FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

On August 12, 2022, we published our unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2022 prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, or Japanese GAAP, as part of our quarterly securities report (shihankihokokusho) for the same period filed by us with the relevant Japanese authorities. This document is an English translation of the unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in such quarterly securities report. Japanese GAAP differs in certain respects from International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, or IFRS, and generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. For a description of certain differences between IFRS and Japanese GAAP, see "Item 5.A Operating Results-Reconciliation with Japanese GAAP" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC.

Table of Contents

UNAUDITED QUARTERLY

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (JAPANESE GAAP)

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Millions of yen

Millions of
U.S. dollars

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

¥ 74,792,123 ¥ 74,646,634 $ 546,301

Call loans and bills bought

1,965,134 2,091,072 15,304

Receivables under resale agreements

6,035,507 5,231,799 38,289

Receivables under securities borrowing transactions

5,649,632 4,777,896 34,967

Monetary claims bought

5,370,377 5,760,257 42,156

Trading assets

7,351,878 8,297,478 60,725

Money held in trust

310 6,810 50

Securities

*1, *2 38,538,724 *1, *2 39,347,789 287,967

Loans and bills discounted

*1 90,834,056 *1 96,688,452 707,615

Foreign exchanges

*1 2,812,104 *1 4,448,520 32,557

Lease receivables and investment assets

228,608 226,746 1,659

Other assets

*1 10,175,873 *1 12,657,021 92,630

Tangible fixed assets

1,457,254 1,493,839 10,933

Intangible fixed assets

898,817 920,660 6,738

Net defined benefit asset

623,045 634,325 4,642

Deferred tax assets

66,720 75,710 554

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

*1 11,722,239 *1 13,098,225 95,859

Reserve for possible loan losses

(817,784) (711,407) (5,206)

Total assets

¥ 257,704,625 ¥ 269,691,834 $ 1,973,740

-1-

Table of Contents

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Millions of yen

Millions of
U.S. dollars

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Liabilities and net assets:

Liabilities:

Deposits

¥ 148,585,460 ¥ 153,172,245 $ 1,120,991

Negotiable certificates of deposit

13,069,796 13,792,741 100,942

Call money and bills sold

1,129,999 1,018,146 7,451

Payables under repurchase agreements

19,359,965 19,045,789 139,387

Payables under securities lending transactions

1,580,580 1,388,565 10,162

Commercial paper

1,866,366 1,992,918 14,585

Trading liabilities

6,377,968 7,119,225 52,102

Borrowed money

18,877,990 17,951,970 131,382

Foreign exchanges

1,216,893 1,859,257 13,607

Short-term bonds

442,000 433,500 3,173

Bonds

9,808,107 10,543,167 77,160

Due to trust account

2,443,873 2,395,740 17,533

Other liabilities

8,415,621 13,006,313 95,187

Reserve for employee bonuses

89,894 31,915 234

Reserve for executive bonuses

4,064 - -

Net defined benefit liability

40,864 40,569 297

Reserve for executive retirement benefits

1,087 923 7

Reserve for point service program

25,000 26,360 193

Reserve for reimbursement of deposits

5,767 4,254 31

Reserve for losses on interest repayment

135,084 126,586 926

Reserves under the special laws

3,902 3,902 29

Deferred tax liabilities

275,570 164,908 1,207

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

29,193 29,192 214

Acceptances and guarantees

11,722,239 13,098,225 95,859

Total liabilities

245,507,293 257,246,417 1,882,658

Net assets:

Capital stock

2,341,878 2,341,878 17,139

Capital surplus

693,664 693,809 5,078

Retained earnings

6,916,468 7,024,916 51,412

Treasury stock

(13,402) (13,116) (96)

Total stockholders' equity

9,938,608 10,047,488 73,533

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities

1,632,080 1,264,690 9,256

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges

(80,061) 1,394 10

Land revaluation excess

36,320 36,324 266

Foreign currency translation adjustments

450,143 879,507 6,437

Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans

121,123 115,611 846

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,159,606 2,297,528 16,814

Stock acquisition rights

1,475 1,226 9

Non-controlling interests

97,641 99,173 726

Total net assets

12,197,331 12,445,416 91,082

Total liabilities and net assets

¥ 257,704,625 ¥ 269,691,834 $ 1,973,740

-2-

Table of Contents

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Millions of yen Millions of
U.S. dollars

Three months ended June 30

2021 2022 2022

Ordinary income

¥ 951,725 ¥ 1,331,703 $ 9,746

Interest income

442,051 637,403 4,665

Interest on loans and discounts

321,811 441,177 3,229

Interest and dividends on securities

74,476 108,984 798

Trust fees

1,237 1,478 11

Fees and commissions

327,317 336,330 2,461

Trading income

67,364 4,543 33

Other operating income

34,369 255,237 1,868

Other income

*1 79,386 *1 96,710 708

Ordinary expenses

664,484 982,028 7,187

Interest expenses

87,808 205,653 1,505

Interest on deposits

20,749 63,559 465

Fees and commissions payments

54,712 56,222 411

Trading losses

1,582 90,643 663

Other operating expenses

36,457 85,556 626

General and administrative expenses

437,980 484,021 3,542

Other expenses

*2 45,943 *2 59,932 439

Ordinary profit

287,240 349,674 2,559

Extraordinary gains

*3 16 *3 10 0

Extraordinary losses

*4 2,445 *4 998 7

Income before income taxes

284,812 348,686 2,552

Income taxes

79,973 93,962 688

Profit

204,838 254,724 1,864

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

1,595 2,284 17

Profit attributable to owners of parent

¥ 203,243 ¥ 252,439 $ 1,847

-3-

Table of Contents

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Millions of yen Millions of
U.S. dollars

Three months ended June 30

2021 2022 2022

Profit

¥ 204,838 ¥ 254,724 $ 1,864

Other comprehensive income (losses)

55,480 136,901 1,002

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities

14,503 (365,102) (2,672)

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges

1,606 71,230 521

Foreign currency translation adjustments

26,720 393,295 2,878

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(4,329) (5,525) (40)

Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates

16,979 43,003 315

Total comprehensive income

260,319 391,625 2,866

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

258,184 390,357 2,857

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

2,135 1,268 9

-4-

Table of Contents

NOTES TO UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Basis of presentation)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("the Company") was established on December 2, 2002 as a holding company for the SMBC group ("the Group") through a statutory share transfer (kabushiki iten) of all of the outstanding equity securities of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC") in exchange for the Company's newly issued securities. The Company is a joint stock corporation with limited liability (Kabushiki Kaisha) incorporated under the Companies Act of Japan. Upon formation of the Company and completion of the statutory share transfer, SMBC became a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company has prepared the accompanying consolidated financial statements in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and its related accounting regulations, and in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"), which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The accounts of overseas subsidiaries and affiliated companies are, in principle, integrated with those of the Company's accounting policies for purposes of consolidation unless they apply different accounting principles and standards as required under U.S. GAAP or IFRS, in which case a certain limited number of items are adjusted based on their materiality.

These consolidated financial statements are translated from the consolidated financial statements contained in the quarterly securities report filed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan ("FIEA based financial statements") except for the addition of U.S. dollar figures.

Amounts less than ¥1 million have been rounded down. As a result, the totals in Japanese yen shown in the financial statements do not necessarily agree with the sum of the individual amounts.

The translation of the Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollars is included solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan, using the prevailing exchange rate at June 30, 2022 which was ¥136.64 to US$1. These translations should not be construed as representations that the Japanese yen amounts have been, could have been, or could in the future be, converted into U.S. dollars at that rate.

-5-

Table of Contents

(Changes in the scope of consolidation or in the scope of equity method)

(1)

Significant changes in the scope of consolidation

Not applicable.

(2)

Significant changes in the scope of equity method

Not applicable.

(Changes in accounting policies)

Application of Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement

The Company applied "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Guidance No.31, June 17, 2021) from the beginning of the period for the three months ended June 30, 2022. In accordance with the transitional treatment set forth in Paragraph 27-2 of Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement, the Company has prospectively adopted the new accounting policy set forth in Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement. There are no effects on quarterly consolidated financial statements due to the application of the Implementation Guidance.

-6-

Table of Contents

(Applied special accounting methods used for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements)

Accounting treatment of tax expenses

The Company and certain domestic consolidated subsidiaries calculated tax expenses by multiplying Income before income taxes by an effective tax rate that was reasonably estimated by applying tax effect accounting to estimated Income before income taxes for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 including the period for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Amounts of Income taxes include Income taxes-deferred.

(Additional information)

1. Transition from the consolidated corporate-tax system to the group tax sharing system

The Company and certain consolidated domestic subsidiaries transitioned from the consolidated corporate-tax system to the group tax sharing system from the beginning of the period for the three months ended June 30, 2022. In accordance with the transition, the accounting treatment and disclosure of corporate tax, local tax and tax effect accounting are based on "Practical Solution on the Accounting and Disclosure Under the Group Tax Sharing System" (ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force No. 42, August 12, 2021). Based on Paragraph 32(1) of ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force No. 42, it is deemed that changes in accounting policy by applying ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force No. 42 have no effect.

2. Repurchase and cancellation of own shares

On November 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to repurchase its own shares under Article 8 of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 1 of Article 459 of the Companies Act and cancel the repurchased shares pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act.

(1)

Reason for the Repurchase of Own Shares

The Company will proceed with a flexible repurchase of its own shares in order to enhance shareholder return and improve capital efficiency.

(2)

Outline of the Repurchase

(a)

Type of shares to be repurchased: Common stock

(b)

Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased:

Up to 33,000,000 shares (Equivalent to 2.4% of the number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock))

(c)

Aggregate amount of shares to be repurchased: Up to 100 billion yen

(d)

Repurchase period: From November 15, 2021 to November 11, 2022

(e)

Repurchase method:

Market purchases based on a discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of its own shares

(3)

Outline of the Cancellation

(a)

Type of shares to be cancelled: Common stock

(b)

Number of shares to be cancelled: All of shares repurchased as stated in 2) above.

(c)

Scheduled cancellation date: December 20, 2022

The Company had not conducted the repurchase and cancellation pursuant to the resolution of the Board of Directors as of the end of the period.

-7-

Table of Contents

(Notes to quarterly consolidated balance sheets)

*1

Claims under the Banking Act and the Act on Emergency Measures for the Revitalization of Financial Functions

Claims under the Banking Act and the Act on Emergency Measures for the Revitalization of Financial Functions are as follows. The claims are items that are recorded under the following items on the quarterly consolidated balance sheet (consolidated balance sheet): bonds included in "Securities" (limited to bonds for which the redemption of principal and the payment of interest in whole or in part are guaranteed, and that are issued through private placements (under Article 2, Paragraph 3 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act)), loans and bills discounted, foreign exchanges, accrued interest and suspense payments included in "Other assets," and customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees. If security lending listed in the notes is conducted, such securities (limited to those based on loan for a use agreement or lease agreement) are also included in the claims.

Millions of yen
March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022

Bankrupt and quasi-bankrupt loans

¥ 99,256 ¥ 144,992

Doubtful loans

643,881 532,122

Substandard loans

414,422 395,447

Past due loans (3 months or more)

13,553 15,325

Restructured loans

400,868 380,121

Subtotal

1,157,560 1,072,562

Normal loans

106,019,459 115,119,364

Total

¥ 107,177,019 ¥ 116,191,927

The amounts of loans presented above are the amounts before deduction of reserve for possible loan losses.

*2

Guaranteed amount to privately-placed bonds

The amounts guaranteed by banking subsidiaries to privately-placed bonds (stipulated by Article 2, Paragraph 3 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act) in "Securities" at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 were as follows:

Millions of yen
March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022

Guaranteed amount to privately-placed bonds

¥ 1,342,460 ¥ 1,330,045

-8-

Table of Contents

(Notes to quarterly consolidated statements of income)

*1

Other income

"Other income" for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 included the following:

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Millions of yen

Three months ended June 30, 2022

Millions of yen

Gains on sales of stocks

¥ 44,722 Gains on sales of stocks ¥ 55,535

Equity in gains of affiliates

13,275 Equity in gains of affiliates 32,712
*2

Other expenses

"Other expenses" for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 included the following:

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Millions of yen

Three months ended June 30, 2022

Millions of yen

Write-off of loans

¥ 26,166 Write-off of loans ¥ 26,898
Losses on sales of stocks 14,230
*3

Extraordinary gains

"Extraordinary gains" for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 included the following:

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Millions of yen

Three months ended June 30, 2022

Millions of yen

Gains on disposal of fixed assets

¥ 16 Gains on disposal of fixed assets ¥ 10
*4

Extraordinary losses

"Extraordinary losses" for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 included the following:

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Millions of yen

Three months ended June 30, 2022

Millions of yen

Losses on impairment of fixed assets

¥ 1,790 Losses on impairment of fixed assets ¥ 629

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

627 Losses on disposal of fixed assets 368

-9-

Table of Contents

(Notes to quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows)

Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows were not prepared for the three months ended June 30, 2022. "Depreciation" (including amortization of intangible fixed assets other than goodwill) and "Amortization of goodwill" for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 were as follows:

Millions of yen

Three months ended June 30

2021 2022

Depreciation

¥ 54,129 ¥ 58,946

Amortization of goodwill

3,849 8,209

(Notes to stockholders' equity)

Dividends paid in the three months ended June 30, 2021

Date of resolution

Type of shares Millions of yen, except per share amount
Cash dividends Cash
dividends
per share 		Record date Effective date Source of
dividends

Ordinary general meeting of shareholders held
on June 29, 2021

Common stock ¥ 130,190 ¥ 95 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021
Retained
earnings

Dividends paid in the three months ended June 30, 2022

Date of resolution

Type of shares Millions of yen, except per share amount
Cash dividends Cash
dividends
per share 		Record date Effective date Source of
dividends

Ordinary general meeting of shareholders held
on June 29, 2022

Common stock ¥ 143,936 ¥ 105 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022
Retained
earnings

-10-

Table of Contents

(Notes to segment and other related information)

[Segment information]

1. Information on profit and loss amount by reportable segment

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Millions of yen
Wholesale
Business
Unit 		Retail
Business
Unit 		Global
Business
Unit 		Global Markets
Business
Unit 		Head office
account and
others 		Total

Consolidated gross profit

¥ 148,200 ¥ 279,400 ¥ 187,900 ¥ 132,900 ¥ (56,622 ) ¥ 691,778

General and administrative expenses

(74,600) (233,300) (106,300) (21,400) (2,380 ) (437,980)

Others

12,200 300 11,700 8,300 (19,225 ) 13,275

Consolidated net business profit

¥ 85,800 ¥ 46,400 ¥ 93,300 ¥ 119,800 ¥ (78,227 ) ¥ 267,073
Notes:

1.  

Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss.

2.  

"Others" includes equity in profit and loss of affiliates and cooperated profit and loss based on internal managerial accounting.

3.  

"Head office account and others" includes profit or loss to be eliminated as inter-segment transactions.

Three months ended June 30, 2022

Millions of yen
Wholesale
Business
Unit 		Retail
Business
Unit 		Global
Business
Unit 		Global Markets
Business
Unit 		Head office
account and
others 		Total

Consolidated gross profit

¥ 166,700 ¥ 271,700 ¥ 268,100 ¥ 136,200 ¥ (45,783 ) ¥ 796,917

General and administrative expenses

(73,400) (230,800) (145,200) (27,200) (7,421 ) (484,021)

Others

15,700 800 32,500 6,800 (23,088 ) 32,712

Consolidated net business profit

¥ 109,000 ¥ 41,700 ¥ 155,400 ¥ 115,800 ¥ (76,291 ) ¥ 345,609
Notes:

1.  

Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss.

2.  

"Others" includes equity in profit and loss of affiliates and cooperated profit and loss based on internal managerial accounting.

3.  

"Head office account and others" includes profit or loss to be eliminated as inter-segment transactions.
2.

Difference between total amount of consolidated net business profit by reportable segment and ordinary profit on quarterly consolidated statements of income (adjustment of difference)

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Millions of yen

Consolidated net business profit

¥ 267,073

Other ordinary income (excluding equity in gains of affiliates)

66,110

Other ordinary expenses

(45,943)

Ordinary profit on quarterly consolidated statements of income

¥ 287,240

Note: Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss.

Three months ended June 30, 2022

Millions of yen

Consolidated net business profit

¥ 345,609

Other ordinary income (excluding equity in gains of affiliates)

63,997

Other ordinary expenses

(59,932)

Ordinary profit on quarterly consolidated statements of income

¥ 349,674

Note: Figures shown in the parenthesis represent the loss.

-11-

Table of Contents

(Notes to financial instruments)

There are no significant matters to be disclosed regarding financial instruments.

(Notes to securities)

The amounts shown in the following tables include negotiable certificates of deposit classified as "Cash and due from banks" and beneficiary claims on loan trust classified as "Monetary claims bought," in addition to "Securities" stated in the quarterly consolidated balance sheets.

1. Bonds classified as held-to-maturity

Millions of yen
Consolidated Net unrealized

March 31, 2022

balance sheet amount Fair value gains (losses)

Japanese government bonds

¥ - ¥ - ¥ -

Japanese local government bonds

25,741 25,522 (218 )

Japanese corporate bonds

- - -

Other

- - -

Total

¥ 25,741 ¥ 25,522 ¥ (218 )

Note: The fair values are based on their market prices and others at the end of the fiscal year.

Millions of yen

Quarterly consolidated Net unrealized

June 30, 2022

balance sheet amount Fair value gains (losses)

Japanese government bonds

¥ 4,994 ¥ 4,998 ¥ 3

Japanese local government bonds

35,941 35,567 (374 )

Japanese corporate bonds

- - -

Other

- - -

Total

¥ 40,936 ¥ 40,565 ¥ (370 )

Note: The fair values are based on their market prices and others at the end of the period.

-12-

Table of Contents

2. Other securities

Millions of yen

March 31, 2022

Acquisition cost Consolidated
balance sheet amount 		Net unrealized
gains (losses)

Stocks

¥ 1,203,355 ¥ 3,237,013 ¥ 2,033,658

Bonds

19,610,383 19,560,308 (50,074)

Japanese government bonds

15,821,296 15,774,197 (47,099)

Japanese local government bonds

1,154,551 1,145,496 (9,054)

Japanese corporate bonds

2,634,535 2,640,615 6,080

Other

14,473,249 14,766,875 293,625

Total

¥ 35,286,988 ¥ 37,564,198 ¥ 2,277,209
Notes: 1.

Consolidated balance sheet amount is measured at fair value based on its market price and others at the end of the fiscal year.

2.

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities shown above include gains of ¥2,122 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 that are recognized in the earnings by applying fair value hedge accounting.

Millions of yen

June 30, 2022

Acquisition cost Quarterly consolidated
balance sheet amount 		Net unrealized
gains (losses)

Stocks

¥ 1,189,793 ¥ 3,098,330 ¥ 1,908,537

Bonds

19,731,130 19,664,295 (66,835)

Japanese government bonds

15,831,961 15,779,237 (52,723)

Japanese local government bonds

1,205,719 1,191,490 (14,229)

Japanese corporate bonds

2,693,450 2,693,567 117

Other

15,543,265 15,449,269 (93,995)

Total

¥ 36,464,188 ¥ 38,211,895 ¥ 1,747,706
Notes: 1.

Quarterly consolidated balance sheet amount is measured at fair value based on its market price and others at the end of the period.

2.

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities shown above include losses of ¥17 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 that are recognized in the earnings by applying fair value hedge accounting.

-13-

Table of Contents

3. Write-down of securities

Bonds classified as held-to-maturity and other securities (excluding other securities whose quarterly consolidated balance sheet amounts are not measured at fair value) are considered as impaired if the fair value decreases materially below the acquisition cost and such decline is not considered as recoverable. The fair value is recognized as the quarterly consolidated balance sheet amount (consolidated balance sheet amount) and the amount of write-down is accounted for as valuation loss for the period. Valuation losses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were ¥4,688 million and ¥8,482 million, respectively. The rule for determining "material decline" is as follows and is based on the classification of issuers under the rules of self-assessment of assets.

Bankrupt/Effectively bankrupt/Potentially bankrupt issuers: Fair value is lower than acquisition cost.
Issuers requiring caution: Fair value is 30% or lower than acquisition cost.
Normal issuers: Fair value is 50% or lower than acquisition cost.

Bankrupt issuers: Issuers that are legally bankrupt or formally declared bankrupt.

Effectively bankrupt issuers: Issuers that are not legally bankrupt but regarded as substantially bankrupt.

Potentially bankrupt issuers: Issuers that are not bankrupt now, but are perceived to have a high risk of falling into bankruptcy.

Issuers requiring caution: Issuers that are identified for close monitoring.

Normal issuers: Issuers other than the above 4 categories of issuers.

(Notes to money held in trust)

1.

Money held in trust classified as held-to-maturity

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

There are no corresponding transactions.

Three months ended June 30, 2022

There are no corresponding transactions.

2.

Other money held in trust (Other than trading and held to maturity)

Millions of yen

March 31, 2022

Acquisition cost Consolidated
balance sheet
amount 		Net unrealized
gains (losses)

Other money held in trust

¥ 310 ¥ 310 ¥ -

Note: Consolidated balance sheet amount is measured at fair value based on its market price and others at the end of the fiscal year.

Millions of yen

June 30, 2022

Acquisition cost Quarterly consolidated
balance sheet
amount 		Net unrealized
gains (losses)

Other money held in trust

¥ 310 ¥ 310 ¥ -

Note: Quarterly consolidated balance sheet amount is measured at fair value based on its market price and others at the end of the period.

-14-

Table of Contents

(Notes to derivative transactions)

(1)

Interest rate derivatives

Millions of yen

March 31, 2022

Contract amount Fair Value Valuation
gains (losses)

Listed

Interest rate futures

¥ 142,753,490 ¥ 2,663 ¥ 2,663

Interest rate options

450,578,969 394,362 394,362

Over-the-counter

Forward rate agreements

12,575,210 (28) (28)

Interest rate swaps

661,604,364 (121,168) (121,168)

Interest rate swaptions

26,687,532 (10,506) (10,506)

Caps

107,838,182 (505,738) (505,738)

Floors

7,576,704 4,260 4,260

Other

14,037,668 58,115 58,115

Total

/ ¥ (178,039) ¥ (178,039)
Note: The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.
Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above.
Millions of yen

June 30, 2022

Contract amount Fair Value Valuation
gains (losses)

Listed

Interest rate futures

¥ 158,047,519 ¥ (10,565) ¥ (10,565)

Interest rate options

544,118,106 191,747 191,747

Over-the-counter

Forward rate agreements

14,985,368 2,155 2,155

Interest rate swaps

903,239,021 (292,560) (292,560)

Interest rate swaptions

38,075,720 (22,188) (22,188)

Caps

122,852,246 (870,606) (870,606)

Floors

9,361,613 10,279 10,279

Other

21,648,778 81,711 81,711

Total

/ ¥ (910,026) ¥ (910,026)
Note: The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above.

-15-

Table of Contents
(2)

Currency derivatives

Millions of yen

March 31, 2022

Contract amount Fair value Valuation
gains (losses)

Listed

Currency futures

¥ 10,758 ¥ (103) ¥ (103)

Over-the-counter

Currency swaps

86,400,103 615,163 242,608

Currency swaptions

693,027 91 91

Forward foreign exchange

86,861,074 (184,625) (184,625)

Currency options

9,911,292 (24,867) (24,867)

Total

/ ¥ 405,658 ¥ 33,103
Note:

The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.

Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above. In addition, transactions related to financial assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies and recognized in the consolidated balance sheets, or transactions related to financial assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies which have been eliminated in the consolidation are not included in the table above.

Millions of yen

June 30, 2022

Contract amount Fair value Valuation
gains (losses)

Listed

Currency futures

¥ 10,633 ¥ (2,134) ¥ (2,134)

Over-the-counter

Currency swaps

96,476,590 1,172,301 297,745

Currency swaptions

1,115,410 400 400

Forward foreign exchange

109,198,539 (129,232) (129,232)

Currency options

7,622,497 (59,424) (59,424)

Total

/ ¥ 981,911 ¥ 107,354
Note:

The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above. In addition, transactions related to financial assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies and recognized in the quarterly consolidated balance sheets, or transactions related to financial assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies which have been eliminated in the consolidation are not included in the table above.

-16-

Table of Contents
(3)

Equity derivatives

Millions of yen

March 31, 2022

Contract amount Fair value Valuation
gains (losses)

Listed

Equity price index futures

¥ 1,228,695 ¥ (22,042) ¥ (22,042)

Equity price index options

1,252,614 (47,940) (47,940)

Over-the-counter

Equity options

249,895 22,992 22,992

Equity price index swaps

330,918 48,697 48,697

Total

/ ¥ 1,707 ¥ 1,707

Note:

The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.

Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above.

Millions of yen

June 30, 2022

Contract amount Fair value Valuation
gains (losses)

Listed

Equity price index futures

¥ 1,235,346 ¥ 6,129 ¥ 6,129

Equity price index options

1,171,799 (46,816) (46,816)

Over-the-counter

Equity options

259,498 31,855 31,855

Equity index forward contracts

290 (7) (7)

Equity price index swaps

344,280 95,383 95,383

Total

/ ¥ 86,544 ¥ 86,544

Note:

The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above.

-17-

Table of Contents
(4)

Bond derivatives

Millions of yen

March 31, 2022

Contract amount Fair value Valuation
gains (losses)

Listed

Bond futures

¥ 8,027,933 ¥ (3,306) ¥ (3,306)

Bond futures options

30,275 12 12

Over-the-counter

Bond forward contracts

59,827 1,438 1,438

Bond options

96,516 (31) (31)

Total

/ ¥ (1,886) ¥ (1,886)

Note:

The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.

Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above.

Millions of yen

June 30, 2022

Contract amount Fair value Valuation
gains (losses)

Listed

Bond futures

¥ 9,646,344 ¥ 1,520 ¥ 1,520

Bond futures options

89,849 26 26

Over-the-counter

Bond options

272,190 26 26

Total

/ ¥ 1,572 ¥ 1,572

Note:

The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above.

-18-

Table of Contents
(5)

Commodity derivatives

Millions of yen

March 31, 2022

Contract amount Fair value Valuation
gains (losses)

Listed

Commodity futures

¥ 11,185 ¥ 1,210 ¥ 1,210

Over-the-counter

Commodity swaps

138,269 297 297

Commodity options

3,790 (490) (490)

Total

/ ¥ 1,016 ¥ 1,016
Notes: 1.

The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.

Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above.

2.

Underlying assets of commodity derivatives are fuels and metals.

Millions of yen

June 30, 2022

Contract amount Fair value Valuation
gains (losses)

Listed

Commodity futures

¥ 18,589 ¥ 1,008 ¥ 1,008

Over-the-counter

Commodity swaps

123,910 (275) (275)

Commodity options

5,106 (577) (577)

Total

/ ¥ 155 ¥ 155
Notes: 1.

The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above.

2.

Underlying assets of commodity derivatives are fuels and metals.

(6)

Credit derivative transactions

Millions of yen

March 31, 2022

Contract amount Fair value Valuation
gains (losses)

Over-the-counter

Credit default options

¥ 2,981,181 ¥ (1,352) ¥ (1,352)

Total

/ ¥ (1,352) ¥ (1,352)
Note:

The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.

Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above.

Millions of yen

June 30, 2022

Contract amount Fair value Valuation
gains (losses)

Over-the-counter

Credit default options

¥ 3,009,981 ¥ 4,125 ¥ 4,125

Total

/ ¥ 4,125 ¥ 4,125
Note:

The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above.

-19-

Table of Contents

(Business combination)

There is no significant business combination to be disclosed.

(Revenue recognition)

Information on breakdown of revenues from contracts with customers.

Three months ended June 30

Millions of yen
2021 2022

Ordinary income

¥ 951,725 ¥ 1,331,703

Fees and commissions

327,317 336,330

Deposits and loans

38,082 55,979

Remittances and transfers

35,873 36,317

Securities-related business

43,394 29,887

Agency

2,237 2,264

Safe deposits

1,997 1,924

Guarantees

20,314 21,516

Credit card business

79,396 88,489

Investment trusts

46,845 38,196

Others

59,173 61,753
Note:

Fees and commissions obtained through Deposits and loans principally arise in the Wholesale Business Unit and the Global Business Unit, Remittances and transfers principally arise in the Wholesale Business Unit, the Retail Business Unit, and the Global Business Unit, Securities-related business principally arise in the Wholesale Business Unit, the Retail Business Unit, and the Global Business Unit, Credit card business principally arise in the Retail Business Unit, and Investment trusts principally arise in the Retail Business Unit and Head office account and others. Income based on "Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments" (ASBJ Statement No. 10, July 4, 2019) is also included in the table above.

-20-

Table of Contents

(Per share data)

Earnings per share, earnings per share (diluted) and each calculation method were as follows:

Three months ended June 30

Millions of yen, except per share data
and number of shares
2021 2022

(i) Earnings per share

¥ 148.30 ¥ 184.14

[The calculation method]

Profit attributable to owners of parent

203,243 252,439

Amount not attributable to common stockholders

- -

Profit attributable to owners of parent concerning common stock

203,243 252,439

Average number of common stock during the period (in thousands)

1,370,486 1,370,881

(ii) Earnings per share (diluted)

¥ 148.24 ¥ 184.08

[The calculation method]

Adjustment for profit attributable to owners of parent

- -

Adjustment of dilutive shares issued by consolidated subsidiaries and equity method affiliates

- -

Increase in the number of common stock (in thousands)

597 500

Stock acquisition rights (in thousands)

597 500

Outline of dilutive shares which were not included in the calculation of "Earnings Per Share (diluted)" because they do not have dilutive effect and have significant changes from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

- -

(Significant subsequent events)

There are no significant subsequent events to be disclosed.

(Others)

Not applicable.

-21-

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
