Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED JAPANESE GAAP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF AND FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 - Form 6-K

UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED JAPANESE GAAP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF AND FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
On August 12, 2022, we published our unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2022 prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, or Japanese GAAP, as part of our quarterly securities report (shihankihokokusho) for the same period filed by us with the relevant Japanese authorities. This document is an English translation of the unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in such quarterly securities report. Japanese GAAP differs in certain respects from International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, or IFRS, and generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. For a description of certain differences between IFRS and Japanese GAAP, see "Item 5.A Operating Results-Reconciliation with Japanese GAAP" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC.
NOTES TO UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Basis of presentation)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("the Company") was established on December 2, 2002 as a holding company for the SMBC group ("the Group") through a statutory share transfer (kabushiki iten) of all of the outstanding equity securities of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC") in exchange for the Company's newly issued securities. The Company is a joint stock corporation with limited liability (Kabushiki Kaisha) incorporated under the Companies Act of Japan. Upon formation of the Company and completion of the statutory share transfer, SMBC became a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
The Company has prepared the accompanying consolidated financial statements in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and its related accounting regulations, and in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"), which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
The accounts of overseas subsidiaries and affiliated companies are, in principle, integrated with those of the Company's accounting policies for purposes of consolidation unless they apply different accounting principles and standards as required under U.S. GAAP or IFRS, in which case a certain limited number of items are adjusted based on their materiality.
These consolidated financial statements are translated from the consolidated financial statements contained in the quarterly securities report filed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan ("FIEA based financial statements") except for the addition of U.S. dollar figures.
Amounts less than ¥1 million have been rounded down. As a result, the totals in Japanese yen shown in the financial statements do not necessarily agree with the sum of the individual amounts.
The translation of the Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollars is included solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan, using the prevailing exchange rate at June 30, 2022 which was ¥136.64 to US$1. These translations should not be construed as representations that the Japanese yen amounts have been, could have been, or could in the future be, converted into U.S. dollars at that rate.
(Changes in the scope of consolidation or in the scope of equity method)
(1)
Significant changes in the scope of consolidation
Not applicable.
(2)
Significant changes in the scope of equity method
Not applicable.
(Changes in accounting policies)
Application of Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement
The Company applied "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Guidance No.31, June 17, 2021) from the beginning of the period for the three months ended June 30, 2022. In accordance with the transitional treatment set forth in Paragraph 27-2 of Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement, the Company has prospectively adopted the new accounting policy set forth in Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement. There are no effects on quarterly consolidated financial statements due to the application of the Implementation Guidance.
(Applied special accounting methods used for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements)
Accounting treatment of tax expenses
The Company and certain domestic consolidated subsidiaries calculated tax expenses by multiplying Income before income taxes by an effective tax rate that was reasonably estimated by applying tax effect accounting to estimated Income before income taxes for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 including the period for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Amounts of Income taxes include Income taxes-deferred.
(Additional information)
1. Transition from the consolidated corporate-tax system to the group tax sharing system
The Company and certain consolidated domestic subsidiaries transitioned from the consolidated corporate-tax system to the group tax sharing system from the beginning of the period for the three months ended June 30, 2022. In accordance with the transition, the accounting treatment and disclosure of corporate tax, local tax and tax effect accounting are based on "Practical Solution on the Accounting and Disclosure Under the Group Tax Sharing System" (ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force No. 42, August 12, 2021). Based on Paragraph 32(1) of ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force No. 42, it is deemed that changes in accounting policy by applying ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force No. 42 have no effect.
2. Repurchase and cancellation of own shares
On November 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to repurchase its own shares under Article 8 of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 1 of Article 459 of the Companies Act and cancel the repurchased shares pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act.
(1)
Reason for the Repurchase of Own Shares
The Company will proceed with a flexible repurchase of its own shares in order to enhance shareholder return and improve capital efficiency.
(2)
Outline of the Repurchase
(a)
Type of shares to be repurchased: Common stock
(b)
Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased:
Up to 33,000,000 shares (Equivalent to 2.4% of the number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock))
(c)
Aggregate amount of shares to be repurchased: Up to 100 billion yen
(d)
Repurchase period: From November 15, 2021 to November 11, 2022
(e)
Repurchase method:
Market purchases based on a discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of its own shares
(3)
Outline of the Cancellation
(a)
Type of shares to be cancelled: Common stock
(b)
Number of shares to be cancelled: All of shares repurchased as stated in 2) above.
(c)
Scheduled cancellation date: December 20, 2022
The Company had not conducted the repurchase and cancellation pursuant to the resolution of the Board of Directors as of the end of the period.
Claims under the Banking Act and the Act on Emergency Measures for the Revitalization of Financial Functions
Claims under the Banking Act and the Act on Emergency Measures for the Revitalization of Financial Functions are as follows. The claims are items that are recorded under the following items on the quarterly consolidated balance sheet (consolidated balance sheet): bonds included in "Securities" (limited to bonds for which the redemption of principal and the payment of interest in whole or in part are guaranteed, and that are issued through private placements (under Article 2, Paragraph 3 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act)), loans and bills discounted, foreign exchanges, accrued interest and suspense payments included in "Other assets," and customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees. If security lending listed in the notes is conducted, such securities (limited to those based on loan for a use agreement or lease agreement) are also included in the claims.
Millions of yen
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
Bankrupt and quasi-bankrupt loans
¥
99,256
¥
144,992
Doubtful loans
643,881
532,122
Substandard loans
414,422
395,447
Past due loans (3 months or more)
13,553
15,325
Restructured loans
400,868
380,121
Subtotal
1,157,560
1,072,562
Normal loans
106,019,459
115,119,364
Total
¥
107,177,019
¥
116,191,927
The amounts of loans presented above are the amounts before deduction of reserve for possible loan losses.
*2
Guaranteed amount to privately-placed bonds
The amounts guaranteed by banking subsidiaries to privately-placed bonds (stipulated by Article 2, Paragraph 3 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act) in "Securities" at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 were as follows:
(Notes to quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows)
Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows were not prepared for the three months ended June 30, 2022. "Depreciation" (including amortization of intangible fixed assets other than goodwill) and "Amortization of goodwill" for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 were as follows:
Millions of yen
Three months ended June 30
2021
2022
Depreciation
¥
54,129
¥
58,946
Amortization of goodwill
3,849
8,209
(Notes to stockholders' equity)
Dividends paid in the three months ended June 30, 2021
Date of resolution
Type of shares
Millions of yen, except per share amount
Cash dividends
Cash
dividends
per share
Record date
Effective date
Source of
dividends
Ordinary general meeting of shareholders held
on June 29, 2021
Common stock
¥
130,190
¥
95
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Retained
earnings
Dividends paid in the three months ended June 30, 2022
Date of resolution
Type of shares
Millions of yen, except per share amount
Cash dividends
Cash
dividends
per share
Record date
Effective date
Source of
dividends
Ordinary general meeting of shareholders held
on June 29, 2022
There are no significant matters to be disclosed regarding financial instruments.
(Notes to securities)
The amounts shown in the following tables include negotiable certificates of deposit classified as "Cash and due from banks" and beneficiary claims on loan trust classified as "Monetary claims bought," in addition to "Securities" stated in the quarterly consolidated balance sheets.
1. Bonds classified as held-to-maturity
Millions of yen
Consolidated
Net unrealized
March 31, 2022
balance sheet amount
Fair value
gains (losses)
Japanese government bonds
¥
-
¥
-
¥
-
Japanese local government bonds
25,741
25,522
(218
)
Japanese corporate bonds
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
Total
¥
25,741
¥
25,522
¥
(218
)
Note: The fair values are based on their market prices and others at the end of the fiscal year.
Millions of yen
Quarterly consolidated
Net unrealized
June 30, 2022
balance sheet amount
Fair value
gains (losses)
Japanese government bonds
¥
4,994
¥
4,998
¥
3
Japanese local government bonds
35,941
35,567
(374
)
Japanese corporate bonds
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
Total
¥
40,936
¥
40,565
¥
(370
)
Note: The fair values are based on their market prices and others at the end of the period.
Consolidated balance sheet amount is measured at fair value based on its market price and others at the end of the fiscal year.
2.
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities shown above include gains of ¥2,122 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 that are recognized in the earnings by applying fair value hedge accounting.
Millions of yen
June 30, 2022
Acquisition cost
Quarterly consolidated
balance sheet amount
Net unrealized
gains (losses)
Stocks
¥
1,189,793
¥
3,098,330
¥
1,908,537
Bonds
19,731,130
19,664,295
(66,835)
Japanese government bonds
15,831,961
15,779,237
(52,723)
Japanese local government bonds
1,205,719
1,191,490
(14,229)
Japanese corporate bonds
2,693,450
2,693,567
117
Other
15,543,265
15,449,269
(93,995)
Total
¥
36,464,188
¥
38,211,895
¥
1,747,706
Notes:
1.
Quarterly consolidated balance sheet amount is measured at fair value based on its market price and others at the end of the period.
2.
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities shown above include losses of ¥17 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 that are recognized in the earnings by applying fair value hedge accounting.
Bonds classified as held-to-maturity and other securities (excluding other securities whose quarterly consolidated balance sheet amounts are not measured at fair value) are considered as impaired if the fair value decreases materially below the acquisition cost and such decline is not considered as recoverable. The fair value is recognized as the quarterly consolidated balance sheet amount (consolidated balance sheet amount) and the amount of write-down is accounted for as valuation loss for the period. Valuation losses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were ¥4,688 million and ¥8,482 million, respectively. The rule for determining "material decline" is as follows and is based on the classification of issuers under the rules of self-assessment of assets.
The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the consolidated statements of income.
Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above. In addition, transactions related to financial assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies and recognized in the consolidated balance sheets, or transactions related to financial assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies which have been eliminated in the consolidation are not included in the table above.
Millions of yen
June 30, 2022
Contract amount
Fair value
Valuation
gains (losses)
Listed
Currency futures
¥
10,633
¥
(2,134)
¥
(2,134)
Over-the-counter
Currency swaps
96,476,590
1,172,301
297,745
Currency swaptions
1,115,410
400
400
Forward foreign exchange
109,198,539
(129,232)
(129,232)
Currency options
7,622,497
(59,424)
(59,424)
Total
/
¥
981,911
¥
107,354
Note:
The above transactions are valued at fair value and the valuation gains (losses) are accounted for in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
Derivative transactions to which the hedge accounting method is applied are not included in the table above. In addition, transactions related to financial assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies and recognized in the quarterly consolidated balance sheets, or transactions related to financial assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies which have been eliminated in the consolidation are not included in the table above.
There is no significant business combination to be disclosed.
(Revenue recognition)
Information on breakdown of revenues from contracts with customers.
Three months ended June 30
Millions of yen
2021
2022
Ordinary income
¥
951,725
¥
1,331,703
Fees and commissions
327,317
336,330
Deposits and loans
38,082
55,979
Remittances and transfers
35,873
36,317
Securities-related business
43,394
29,887
Agency
2,237
2,264
Safe deposits
1,997
1,924
Guarantees
20,314
21,516
Credit card business
79,396
88,489
Investment trusts
46,845
38,196
Others
59,173
61,753
Note:
Fees and commissions obtained through Deposits and loans principally arise in the Wholesale Business Unit and the Global Business Unit, Remittances and transfers principally arise in the Wholesale Business Unit, the Retail Business Unit, and the Global Business Unit, Securities-related business principally arise in the Wholesale Business Unit, the Retail Business Unit, and the Global Business Unit, Credit card business principally arise in the Retail Business Unit, and Investment trusts principally arise in the Retail Business Unit and Head office account and others. Income based on "Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments" (ASBJ Statement No. 10, July 4, 2019) is also included in the table above.
Earnings per share, earnings per share (diluted) and each calculation method were as follows:
Three months ended June 30
Millions of yen, except per share data and number of shares
2021
2022
(i) Earnings per share
¥
148.30
¥
184.14
[The calculation method]
Profit attributable to owners of parent
203,243
252,439
Amount not attributable to common stockholders
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent concerning common stock
203,243
252,439
Average number of common stock during the period (in thousands)
1,370,486
1,370,881
(ii) Earnings per share (diluted)
¥
148.24
¥
184.08
[The calculation method]
Adjustment for profit attributable to owners of parent
-
-
Adjustment of dilutive shares issued by consolidated subsidiaries and equity method affiliates
-
-
Increase in the number of common stock (in thousands)
597
500
Stock acquisition rights (in thousands)
597
500
Outline of dilutive shares which were not included in the calculation of "Earnings Per Share (diluted)" because they do not have dilutive effect and have significant changes from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
-
-
(Significant subsequent events)
There are no significant subsequent events to be disclosed.
