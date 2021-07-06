Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial to Buy Majority Stake in Indian Non-Bank for $2.0 Billion

07/06/2021 | 02:36am EDT
By Kosaku Narioka

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is buying a majority stake in an Indian non-bank financial company from a Temasek Holdings portfolio company for about $2.0 billion in a bid to capture growth in India's financial services.

The Japanese financial company said Tuesday that it had agree to acquire an about 75% stake in Fullerton India Credit Co. from Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte., wholly owned by Temasek.

Sumitomo Mitsui said it plans to eventually acquire 100% of the Indian financial company.

Sumitomo Mitsui said Fullerton India had a strong pan-India distribution network of more than 650 branches and offers loans to small and medium-sized enterprises, the self-employed and mass-market customers.

Sumitomo Mitsui said that through this investment, it can gain a retail finance platform in India, which is essential for its expansion strategy in Asia.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-21 0235ET

