(Alliance News) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc saw its shares close higher on Tuesday, after posting higher year-on-year earnings in the first half despite increased expenses.

For the six months ended September 30, the Tokyo-based banking and financial services firm reported ordinary income of JPY4.483 trillion, up 54% from JPY2.917 trillion a year prior.

Meanwhile, ordinary profit was JPY709.23 billion, down 2.3% from JPY726.07 billion the previous year. During the half, ordinary expenses rose to JPY3.773 trillion from JPY2.190 trillion. Interest expenses rose to JPY2.036 trillion from JPY659.58 billion.

Earnings per share were JPY394.40, up from JPY383.23.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial shares closed 1.3% higher at JPY7,156.00.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.