Japan financial regulator orders two banks to report on vote count errors, Nikkei says

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan's financial regulator has
ordered two trust banks to report details of vote-counting
problems at shareholder meetings, the Nikkei said on Wednesday,
after the banks revealed counting errors at more than 1,300
firms.
The Financial Services Agency has urged Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank and Mizuho Trust to take preventive steps,
the Nikkei said, without citing sources.
The two banks said this month they found vote-counting
problems at 1,346 companies that entrusted them with counting
shareholder mail-in votes for annual general
meetings.
Sumitomo and Mizuho declined to comment.
The banks attributed the miscounts to procedures during the
peak season for such meetings, saying they usually ask the post
office for delivery a day earlier to ensure more time to count
the forms.
But they do not issue receipts until the day after delivery,
meaning that some forms were mistakenly categorised as having
passed the deadline despite delivery on time, according to the
banks.
