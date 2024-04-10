Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (Director, President & CEO: Toru Takakura, hereinafter "SuMi TRUST Holdings") hereby announces that its group companies received the highest rating of "Three Stars" in two categories of "Phone support (Quality)" and "Web support" from HDI-Japan, which is operated by ThinkService K.K (CEO: Tatsumi Yamashita).

HDI is the largest membership association for the world-wide technical support services industry and created the first international certification system. HDI was founded in the United States in 1989 and thereafter HDI-Japan was established in 2001 with the same concept as HDI based on the strong demand of Japanese support service industry. SuMi TRUST Holdings recently commissioned HDI-Japan to conduct benchmarking and received "Three Stars" in the "Phone support (Quality)" and "Web Support", which is the highest rating from the client's perspective for the departments and group companies as mentioned above.

SuMi TRUST Holdings will continue to contribute to the realization of "FINANCIAL WELL-BEING" for all clients, aiming to become their best partner in the age of the "100-year life".

End

For further information, please contact:

IR Department, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.

Telephone : +81-3-3286-8354