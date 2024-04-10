Sumitomo Mitsui Trust : Notice regarding receiving Highest Rating of "Three Stars" in HDI-Japan's Benchmarking (216KB)
April10, 2024
To whom it may concern
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.
Notice regarding receiving Highest Rating of "Three Stars" in HDI-Japan's
Benchmarking
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (Director, President & CEO: Toru Takakura, hereinafter "SuMi TRUST Holdings") hereby announces that its group companies received the highest rating of "Three Stars" in two categories of "Phone support (Quality)" and "Web support" from HDI-Japan, which is operated by ThinkService K.K (CEO: Tatsumi Yamashita).
Departments/Affiliated Companies
Description
Benchmarking
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
General Banking
Phone support (Quality)
Direct Banking and Marketing Department
services
Web Support
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
Defined Contribution
Defined Contribution Pension Administration
Phone support (Quality)
Pension
Department
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Club Co., Ltd.
Credit Card
Phone support (Quality)
Diners Club Card/TRUST CLUB Card Call Center
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Card Co., Ltd.
Credit Card
Phone support (Quality)
Credit support
Phone support (Quality)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Panasonic Finance Co., Ltd.
Information
Phone support (Quality)
Finance support
Phone support (Quality)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust TA Solution Co.,Ltd
Stock Transfer
Phone support (Quality)
Agency
Web Support
Loan
Phone support (Quality)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Business Service Co., Ltd
Inheritance
Phone support (Quality)
Lost and found
Phone support (Quality)
HDI is the largest membership association for the world-wide technical support services industry and created the first international certification system. HDI was founded in the United States in 1989 and thereafter HDI-Japan was established in 2001 with the same concept as HDI based on the strong demand of Japanese support service industry. SuMi TRUST Holdings recently commissioned HDI-Japan to conduct benchmarking and received "Three Stars" in the "Phone support (Quality)" and "Web Support", which is the highest rating from the client's perspective for the departments and group companies as mentioned above.
SuMi TRUST Holdings will continue to contribute to the realization of "FINANCIAL WELL-BEING" for all clients, aiming to become their best partner in the age of the "100-year life".
End
