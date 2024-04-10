April10, 2024

To whom it may concern

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.

Notice regarding receiving Highest Rating of "Three Stars" in HDI-Japan's

Benchmarking

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (Director, President & CEO: Toru Takakura, hereinafter "SuMi TRUST Holdings") hereby announces that its group companies received the highest rating of "Three Stars" in two categories of "Phone support (Quality)" and "Web support" from HDI-Japan, which is operated by ThinkService K.K (CEO: Tatsumi Yamashita).

Departments/Affiliated Companies

Description

Benchmarking

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

General Banking

Phone support (Quality)

Direct Banking and Marketing Department

services

Web Support

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Defined Contribution

Defined Contribution Pension Administration

Phone support (Quality)

Pension

Department

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Club Co., Ltd.

Credit Card

Phone support (Quality)

Diners Club Card/TRUST CLUB Card Call Center

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Card Co., Ltd.

Credit Card

Phone support (Quality)

Credit support

Phone support (Quality)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Panasonic Finance Co., Ltd.

Information

Phone support (Quality)

Finance support

Phone support (Quality)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust TA Solution Co.,Ltd

Stock Transfer

Phone support (Quality)

Agency

Web Support

Loan

Phone support (Quality)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Business Service Co., Ltd

Inheritance

Phone support (Quality)

Lost and found

Phone support (Quality)

HDI is the largest membership association for the world-wide technical support services industry and created the first international certification system. HDI was founded in the United States in 1989 and thereafter HDI-Japan was established in 2001 with the same concept as HDI based on the strong demand of Japanese support service industry. SuMi TRUST Holdings recently commissioned HDI-Japan to conduct benchmarking and received "Three Stars" in the "Phone support (Quality)" and "Web Support", which is the highest rating from the client's perspective for the departments and group companies as mentioned above.

SuMi TRUST Holdings will continue to contribute to the realization of "FINANCIAL WELL-BEING" for all clients, aiming to become their best partner in the age of the "100-year life".

For further information, please contact:

IR Department, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.

Telephone : +81-3-3286-8354

