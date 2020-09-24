Log in
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.

SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC.

(8309)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust finds uncounted shareholder votes at 975 client firms

09/24/2020 | 02:58am EDT

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank said on Thursday it had found about 3.4 million uncounted shareholder votes at 975 clients, after revelations of a botched count at Toshiba Corp's annual meeting.

Sumitomo Mitsui, entrusted to count votes for Japanese companies' shareholder meetings, said last week it mistakenly omitted some votes from a final tally at a Toshiba shareholder meeting.

While Toshiba and Sumitomo Mitsui have said the error did not affect the outcome of the meeting, it raised fresh questions about Japan's corporate governance, with foreign and minority investors increasingly demanding to be heard. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.77% 3074 End-of-day quote.-23.87%
SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC. -0.86% 3009 End-of-day quote.-30.62%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -3.92% 2843 End-of-day quote.-23.27%
Financials
Sales 2021 665 B 6 314 M 6 314 M
Net income 2021 143 B 1 355 M 1 355 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,82x
Yield 2021 5,06%
Capitalization 1 127 B 10 701 M 10 697 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 3 665
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4 069,64 JPY
Last Close Price 3 009,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 88,4%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tetsuo Ohkubo President & Representative Director
Akihiko Shirayama Head-Operations
Tadashi Nishimura Head-Financial Planning
Hitoshi Tsunekage Director
Kunitaro Kitamura Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC.-30.62%10 701
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.37%287 297
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-31.50%242 651
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.96%207 419
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-23.03%171 930
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.21%137 952
Categories
