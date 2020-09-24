Sumitomo Mitsui Trust finds uncounted shareholder votes at 975 client firms

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Bank said on Thursday it had found about 3.4 million
uncounted shareholder votes at 975 clients, after revelations of
a botched count at Toshiba Corp's annual meeting.
Sumitomo Mitsui, entrusted to count votes for Japanese
companies' shareholder meetings, said last week it mistakenly
omitted some votes from a final tally at a Toshiba shareholder
meeting.
While Toshiba and Sumitomo Mitsui have said the error did
not affect the outcome of the meeting, it raised fresh questions
about Japan's corporate governance, with foreign and minority
investors increasingly demanding to be heard.
