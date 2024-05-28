The following English translation of 第161回定時株主総会招集ご通知 and 株主総会参考 書類 (the Japanese originals) is prepared for your reference purpose only. If there are any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese originals, the Japanese originals will prevail. Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co.,Ltd. provides this translation without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise.

Securities code: 5232 June 4, 2024 (Start date of the electronic provision measures: May 28, 2024)

NOTICE OF THE 161st ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

We are pleased to inform about the 161st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co.,Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in the Large Hall of the Hamamatsucho Convention Hall, Nippon Life Hamamatsucho Crea Tower 5th floor at 2-3-1Hamamatsu-cho,Minato-ku, Tokyo (the "Meeting").

In convening the Meeting, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of Reference Materials for the Meeting, etc., (the "Electronic Provision Measures Matters") in electronic format and has posted the said information on the following website on the Internet.

The Company's website: https://www.soc.co.jp/ir/document/info05-2/

In addition to the above, the Company has posted the Electronic Provision Measures Matters on the following website on the Internet.

Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

If you do not attend the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights by returning the Voting Form by mail or via the Internet. Please refer to the attached Reference Materials for the Meeting and exercise your voting rights by 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Guidance for exercising the voting rights is provided on pages 3 and 4 of the Japanese originals.

