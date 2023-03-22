Advanced search
Sumitomo Osaka Cement : 株式会社ニトリが回収した不要カーペット・敷ふとんを セメント原料・熱エネルギーとして再資源化

03/22/2023 | 04:21am EDT
March 22, 2023
Unnecessary carpets and mattresses collected by Nitori Co., Ltd. are recycled as raw materials for cement and thermal energy.

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. (President: Morohashi Hirotsune, Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) will start selling unnecessary carpets and futons collected by Nitori Co., Ltd. (President: Masanori Takeda, Headquarters: Sapporo, Hokkaido) from March 14. We are pleased to inform you that we have started a recycling process at Tochigi Plant (Sano City, Tochigi Prefecture) for a demonstration experiment of recycling waste into raw materials and thermal energy during cement firing.

At our company, we are contributing to the formation of a recycling-oriented society by effectively utilizing waste materials and industrial by-product as raw materials and thermal energy during cement firing.

Takeei Co., Ltd. (President: Mitsuo Abe, Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) accepts unnecessary carpets and futons collected from some of Nitori's stores in Kanagawa Prefecture at our cement plants after intermediate processing (crushing). It is used as heat energy for the firing process at approximately 1,450°C in cement manufacturing. In addition, the ash component (ash)and residue after firing can be reused as a raw material, not only to be reborn as cement products, but also to extend the life of final disposal sites without generating secondary waste materials.

By collaborating with NITORI, we will promote the recycling of waste materials more extensively at our Tochigi Plant and other Group cement plants, thereby contributing to the extension of the life of landfill sites, which are final disposal sites. We will work on the formation and development of a model society.

[A series of processes of the demonstration experiment]

(Photo before crushing)

(Photo after crushing)

[Nitori press release:]
[Takeei press release:]

[Contact for this matter]
Corporate Planning Department TEL​ ​03-6370-2725​ ​FAX​ ​03-6370-2756

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 08:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
