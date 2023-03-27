Sumitomo Osaka Cement : Establishment of Sustainability Committee

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. (President: Morohashi Hirotsune, Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) will establish a "Sustainability Committee" from April 1, 2023. We would like to inform you that we will establish a subcommittee and a subcommittee on labor and society.





So far, we have had a CSR Committee, which is responsible for promoting CSR, and a Sustainability Committee, which was established in April 2020 to promote initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and realize a decarbonized society. We have been working together as a company to achieve our goals.





In order to further increase our corporate value, we believe that it is necessary to incorporate a wide range of sustainability into our management. was organized as In addition, as a subordinate organization of the committee, we will set up a specialized subcommittee to realize carbon neutrality and strengthen efforts to respect human rights in the supply chain.





The committees and subcommittees hold lively discussions, share the content of those discussions with the Board of Directors in a timely manner, and have the Board of Directors supervise them, thereby proactively working together with management to address diversifying sustainability issues. I will continue.







