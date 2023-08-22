1．Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results

During the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April to June 2023), the Japanese economy has been showing signs of gradual recovery, although weakness is still evident.

In the cement industry, domestic demand for cement fell 6.5% year on year to 8,575 thousand tons, as public-sector demand was weak due to longer construction periods caused by higher costs for various materials and labor, and long-term demand was affected by delayed progress in redevelopment projects. Exports, on the other hand, fell 42.8% year on year.

As a result, total sales volume by domestic manufacturers, including exports, was 10,085 thousand tons, down 14.6% year-on-year.

Under these circumstances, our group started the "FY2023-2025Medium-Term Management Plan" in the current fiscal year. The Group have positioned "improving the profitability of existing businesses," including a recovery in cement business earnings, and "building a foundation for growth" by concentrating resources on the electronic materials business for successful semiconductor production equipment, expanding overseas business, and developing new businesses in the de-carbonization field as company-wide strategies, and will work on the first measures to strengthen our management foundation.

As a result of the above, net sales for the first quarter of the current fiscal year totaled 52,766

million yen, up 7,265 million yen year on year, and ordinary income totaled 1,363 million yen, up 4,159 million yen year on year. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 5,183 million yen, an increase of 6,291 million yen year on year.

(2) Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year were 353,348 million yen, an decrease of 3,209 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main changes were a 3,252 million yen increase in cash and deposit, 4,528 million yen decrease in raw materials and supplies, and 2,786 million yen decrease in investment securities.

Total liabilities amounted to 166,473 million yen, a decrease of 5,492 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main changes were a decrease of 3,000 million yen in commercial paper and a decrease of 1,261 million yen in notes and accounts payable.

Net assets were 186,874 million yen, an increase of 2,282 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main components of the change were an increase of 3,127 million yen in retained earnings and a decrease of 845 million yen in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities.

(3) Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Statements

The consolidated forecast has been revised from the previous forecast (announced on June 28, 2023). For details, please refer to the "Notice of Revision of Earnings Forecasts for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2024" released today (August 8, 2023).