June 3, 2024

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Pharma Announces Organizational Realignment and Changes in the

Positions Assumed by Executive Officer and Other Key Positions

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Representative Director, President and

CEO: Hiroshi Nomura) today announced the following organizational realignment and changes in the positions assumed by Executive Officer and other key positions.

  1. Organizational Realignment (effective June 18, 2024)

Corporate Department

Following the absorption-type company split of the Frontier Business to FrontAct Co., Ltd., Frontier Business Office is dissolved.

*The following press release has been issued in relation to this organizational realignment.

  • Notice of Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split) of the Frontier Business and Notice of Business Acquisition by a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of the Company (May 9, 2024) https://www.sumitomo-pharma.com/news/assets/pdf/ene20240509.pdf
  1. Change in the Positions Assumed by Executive Officer (effective June 18, 2024)

Position as of June 18, 2024

Current position

Name

Member, Board of Directors,

Member, Board of Directors,

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Global Data Design Office;

Global Data Design Office;

Legal Affairs;

Hiroyuki

Legal Affairs;

Intellectual Property;

Baba

Intellectual Property;

IT Management & Digital

IT Management & Digital

Transformation;

Transformation

Frontier Business Office

*Hiroyuki Baba will depart from Member of the Board of Directors upon the conclusion of the general shareholders' meeting scheduled to be held on June 25, 2024. The following press release has been issued in relation to departing Member of the Board of Directors.

  • Sumitomo Pharma Appoints Toru Kimura as President and CEO and Changes in Board of Directors Including Representative Directors, Executive Officer, and the Positions Assumed by Executive Officers (May 14, 2024)https://www.sumitomo-pharma.com/news/assets/pdf/ene20240514.4.pdf

1

III. Changes in Personnel

(1) Effective June 18, 2024

Corporate Department

Position as of June 18, 2024

Current position

Name

Representative Director,

Vice President,

Takehiko

President and CEO,

Head of Frontier Business Office

Nomura

FrontAct Co., Ltd.

(2) Effective June 25, 2024

Corporate Department

Position as of June 25, 2024

Current position

Name

Regenerative & Cellular Medicine

Office;

Regenerative & Cellular Medicine

Kobe Center;

Vice President, Head of Regenerative

Tomokazu

Regenerative & Cellular Medicine

& Cellular Medicine Office

Nagano

Manufacturing Plant

Vice President, Head of Regenerative

& Cellular Medicine Office

Contact:

Corporate Communications

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

E-mailprir@sumitomo-pharma.co.jp

2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 02:11:05 UTC.