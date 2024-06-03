June 3, 2024

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Pharma Announces Organizational Realignment and Changes in the

Positions Assumed by Executive Officer and Other Key Positions

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Representative Director, President and

CEO: Hiroshi Nomura) today announced the following organizational realignment and changes in the positions assumed by Executive Officer and other key positions.

Organizational Realignment (effective June 18, 2024)

Corporate Department

Following the absorption-type company split of the Frontier Business to FrontAct Co., Ltd., Frontier Business Office is dissolved.

*The following press release has been issued in relation to this organizational realignment.

Notice of Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split) of the Frontier Business and Notice of Business Acquisition by a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of the Company (May 9, 2024) https://www.sumitomo-pharma.com/news/assets/pdf/ene20240509.pdf

Change in the Positions Assumed by Executive Officer (effective June 18, 2024)

Position as of June 18, 2024 Current position Name Member, Board of Directors, Member, Board of Directors, Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer Global Data Design Office; Global Data Design Office; Legal Affairs; Hiroyuki Legal Affairs; Intellectual Property; Baba Intellectual Property; IT Management & Digital IT Management & Digital Transformation; Transformation Frontier Business Office

*Hiroyuki Baba will depart from Member of the Board of Directors upon the conclusion of the general shareholders' meeting scheduled to be held on June 25, 2024. The following press release has been issued in relation to departing Member of the Board of Directors.

Sumitomo Pharma Appoints Toru Kimura as President and CEO and Changes in Board of Directors Including Representative Directors, Executive Officer, and the Positions Assumed by Executive Officers (May 14, 2024) https://www.sumitomo-pharma.com/news/assets/pdf/ene20240514.4.pdf

