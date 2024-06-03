Sumitomo Pharma : Announces Organizational Realignment and Changes in the Positions Assumed by Executive Officer and Other Key Positions
June 02, 2024 at 10:12 pm EDT
June 3, 2024
Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Pharma Announces Organizational Realignment and Changes in the
Positions Assumed by Executive Officer and Other Key Positions
Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Representative Director, President and
CEO: Hiroshi Nomura) today announced the following organizational realignment and changes in the positions assumed by Executive Officer and other key positions.
Organizational Realignment (effective June 18, 2024)
Corporate Department
Following the absorption-type company split of the Frontier Business to FrontAct Co., Ltd., Frontier Business Office is dissolved.
*The following press release has been issued in relation to this organizational realignment.
Notice of Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split) of the Frontier Business and Notice of Business Acquisition by a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of the Company (May 9, 2024) https://www.sumitomo-pharma.com/news/assets/pdf/ene20240509.pdf
Change in the Positions Assumed by Executive Officer (effective June 18, 2024)
Position as of June 18, 2024
Current position
Name
Member, Board of Directors,
Member, Board of Directors,
Managing Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Global Data Design Office;
Global Data Design Office;
Legal Affairs;
Hiroyuki
Legal Affairs;
Intellectual Property;
Baba
Intellectual Property;
IT Management & Digital
IT Management & Digital
Transformation;
Transformation
Frontier Business Office
*Hiroyuki Baba will depart from Member of the Board of Directors upon the conclusion of the general shareholders' meeting scheduled to be held on June 25, 2024. The following press release has been issued in relation to departing Member of the Board of Directors.
Sumitomo Pharma Appoints Toru Kimura as President and CEO and Changes in Board of Directors Including Representative Directors, Executive Officer, and the Positions Assumed by Executive Officers (May 14, 2024)https://www.sumitomo-pharma.com/news/assets/pdf/ene20240514.4.pdf
III. Changes in Personnel
(1) Effective June 18, 2024
Corporate Department
Position as of June 18, 2024
Current position
Name
Representative Director,
Vice President,
Takehiko
President and CEO,
Head of Frontier Business Office
Nomura
FrontAct Co., Ltd.
(2) Effective June 25, 2024
Corporate Department
Position as of June 25, 2024
Current position
Name
Regenerative & Cellular Medicine
Office;
Regenerative & Cellular Medicine
Kobe Center;
Vice President, Head of Regenerative
Tomokazu
Regenerative & Cellular Medicine
& Cellular Medicine Office
Nagano
Manufacturing Plant
Vice President, Head of Regenerative
& Cellular Medicine Office
Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd. published this content on
03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
03 June 2024 02:11:05 UTC.
Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (formerly Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.) specializes in development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- pharmaceuticals (92.9%): for cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and infectious diseases, central nervous systems disorders and allergies treatment;
- other (7.1%): veterinary drugs, food additives, industrial chemical products, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (39.8%), the United States (50.4%), North America (0.9%) and other (8.9%).